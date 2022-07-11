|
Welcome to this year's 28th issue of DistroWatch Weekly!
One of the more interesting approaches to Linux software management is provided by the Nix package manager. Nix offers all sorts of interesting features, including package generations, instantly switching between versions of packages, rolling back updates, and reproducible builds. This week we begin with a look at Nix, both in the NixOS distribution and installed on another distribution as a third-party software manager. Have you tried Nix? Let us know how you used Nix in this week's Opinion Poll. In our News section we discuss the complexities of the Linux scheduler and report on Qubes OS 4.0 nearing the end of its supported life. We also cover the Debian project publishing updated install media. Then, in our Questions and Answers column, we explain how to set up a fake webcam to trick applications into thinking they are streaming live video. Plus we are pleased to share the releases of the past week and list the torrents we are seeding.
|Feature Story (by Jesse Smith)
NixOS 22.05
NixOS is an interesting distribution. The operating system largely acts as a method for showcasing the advanced Nix package manager which offers atomic updates, rollbacks to previous generations of packages, and reproducible builds. This makes running a distribution with Nix as the package manager fairly flexible as well as reliable in the face of package upgrade issues.
The Nix package manager makes up the heart of the NixOS distribution and can also be run on other distributions. Nix's portability gives anyone who installs it access to over 80,000 packages which has increased from 60,000 in the past two years.
NixOS is available in three editions. There are two graphical editions, one featuring the GNOME desktop which is a 2.0GB download, and the other runs KDE Plasma and is a 1.6GB download. The third edition is a command line only flavour called Minimal which is 824MB in size. One of the big changes in the two graphical editions is the introduction of the Calamares system installer.
In the past, when I've used previous versions of NixOS the user was expected to manually partition the hard drive. Then we were asked to edit a configuration file in a text editor, inputting changes to software packages, boot loader settings, and enabling user accounts. While this process was fairly well documented, it was not geared toward beginners or even more experienced casual users. The inclusion of Calamares means users can partition the hard drive, tweak settings, and create user accounts from the comfort of a point and click application which has proven successful in many Arch-based distributions.
Live media
The NixOS live media starts off by offering a range of boot options. These include launching the installer, launching with the nomodeset parameter (other distributions call this "safe graphics mode"), or with the copytoram parameter (which loads the whole operating system into memory). The end result of using any of these is to launch NixOS, start a desktop session (KDE Plasma in my case), and automatically open the Calamares installer.
NixOS 22.05 -- The KDE System Settings panel
(full image size: 598kB, resolution: 1280x1024 pixels)
Should we want to explore the live session the Plasma desktop has a thick panel at the bottom of the screen which holds the application menu, task switcher, and system tray. There are icons on the desktop which open a partition manager, launch the installer, open a terminal, and display a local copy of manual in HTML format. There are not many applications installed by default, though the Firefox web browser is included.
Installing
Calamares is a graphical installer which walks the user through completing some basic setup steps. On the first page we can select our language and there are buttons which will open Firefox to display documentation, bug reports, and the distribution's release notes. The next page gets us to select our time zone from a map. We are then asked to select our keyboard layout and create a username and password. By default the password must be complex, long, and not a dictionary word. I honestly couldn't get the password field to accept anything as any random letters and numbers I put in were flagged as coming from the dictionary. There is a checkbox we can click to disable password checks, allowing anything to be used.
The installer then asks us to select a single desktop (GNOME, KDE Plasma, Xfce, Pantheon, Cinnamon, MATE, Enlightenment, and LXQt are offered). We can also choose to not install a desktop environment. We are asked if we want to enable non-free packages which include hardware drivers. I decided to enable non-free items. We're then asked to partition the drive. The manual option is fairly friendly and streamlined. Calamares also offers a guided option which will take over the entire disk with a single ext4 filesystem. I feel it worth mentioning the guided option does not set up any swap space, either a file or a partition. The installer copies its files to the disk and offers to restart the computer.
Early impressions
When I first booted into my new copy of NixOS the distribution offered to sign me into either Plasma running on X11 or Plasma on Wayland. The X11 session is the default. Plasma was unusually slow to load, taking around 30 seconds to start the first time on a system where logins usually take under 5 seconds. Future logins happened faster.
Once I signed into Plasma (version 5.24) I noticed there are four quick-launch icons next to the application menu. These icons are for the settings panel, showing the desktop, and launching the Dolphin file manager and Firefox browser. Clicking the Desktop icon caused an error notification to be displayed which read "Plasma Workspace: Unknown application folder." The other three icons worked as expected.
NixOS 22.05 -- Running the KDE Plasma desktop
(full image size: 990kB, resolution: 1280x1024 pixels)
Not many applications are included by default. NixOS ships with Firefox, Dolphin, Gwenview, the Okular document viewer, and the Elisa music player. The KDE System Settings panel is included too to help us customize the desktop. In the background we find the GNU command line utilities and manual pages. The systemd init software is included along with version 5.15 of the Linux kernel.
Nix
The main reason I like to experiment with NixOS every few years is it gives me a chance to experiment with the advanced Nix package manager. Most of Nix's operations can be performed through the nix-env command. This command line utility helps us find, install, remove, and upgrade packages. We can also list installed packages and move forward and backwards between package generations. I'll talk more about generations in a moment.
The Nix command line tools have accompanying manual pages and running "nix-env --help" from the command line opens the appropriate manual page in the terminal. We also have a list of handy Nix functions on our Package Management page.
When I first started using Nix the process of querying packages was slow, unusually slow. Typically Nix operates at about the same speed as APT or Zypper, but it took a few minutes for Nix to search for a package. I thought this might just be due to needing to refresh the database. I performed a manual update of the database and then tried to perform an upgrade of all packages on the system. After five minutes with no sign of progress, I terminated the upgrade. I then tried installing a package and, after 5 minutes, nix-env reported it was trying to install the package. After 15 minutes I gave up and stopped the process. This slow performance with Nix 2.8.1 surprised me as past versions of Nix have worked well and quickly for me.
NixOS 22.05 -- Nix hanging when trying to upgrade packages
(full image size: 721kB, resolution: 1280x1024 pixels)
I decided to reboot and try again. This time a complete system upgrade completed in 4 minutes. A few large packages each installed in under 2 minutes apiece. Newly installed applications did not appear in the application menu, either immediately or following me logging out and signing back into my account.
The next time I restarted NixOS the system booted to a text terminal and was unable to start a graphical environment. Clearly something broke during the upgrade process. This is where package generations come in handy. Each time we perform an action with nix-env, such as installing a new package or performing an upgrade, Nix takes a snapshot of its packages on the system. Each snapshot is called a generation. We can then switch between generations instantly to use different versions of packages or to rollback a problem. This is helpful both in testing different versions of software and for reverting problems.
In my case I signed in as the root user at the terminal. Then I ran the command "nix-env --list-generations" which showed there were three previous generations on the system and the latest generation was flagged as being "current". I could then run "nix-env -G 1" to revert the system back to its first generation. After that, I rebooted the system and NixOS started up and displayed the expected graphical login screen. Chances are, in the near future, whatever caused the issue with the login screen will be fixed and I'll be able to upgrade again.
This ability to rollback instantly or move ahead through snapshots of packages is quite handy. It doesn't use much space and, if we do want to clean up old generations of packages, we can delete them to free up more drive space.
Hardware
I experimented with NixOS in a VirtualBox environment and on a workstation. On the workstation performance was good, the system was stable and, some concerns with Nix getting stuck aside, things mostly worked well. I could connect to the network, listen to music, and play YouTube videos.
When I was running NixOS in VirtualBox things did not go as well. Performance was quite a bit reduced on the desktop. I also couldn't get the system to play sound, for example when opening audio files in the Elise media player. I was also unable to get YouTube videos to play in either Firefox (the default browser) or in Falkon which I installed later. I'm not sure, but I suspect the audio issues may be connected to NixOS's use of PipeWire.
A fresh install of the KDE Plasma edition of NixOS took up 6GB of disk space. When signed into the Plasma session the system used 430MB of RAM, which is below average.
Nix on AlmaLinux OS
One of the things I like about Nix is the package manager is designed to run on other distributions. The project provides a script which we can run to install the package manager on the Linux distribution of our choice:
sh <(curl -L https://nixos.org/nix/install) --no-daemon
This script asks us for our sudo password and then advises we should source a Nix script to set up environment variable. Alternatively we can logout and login again to get the new settings.
One of the first things I did was try to refresh the package database and check for upgrades. This upgrade check failed with an error which read: "unexpected end of file." This wasn't elegant, but not surprising since I hadn't installed any packages yet.
I then tried to install a few packages, like Falkon, GIMP, and Firefox. These failed with the nix-env utility running into a segfault (crashing due to memory issues). I refreshed the package database and tried again. When trying to install new packages this time resulted in more "unexpected end of file" errors each time.
I was surprised by this. I've used earlier versions of Nix on other distributions in the past and never ran into problems like this. Something in the configuration processing seems to be broken in this release where it was working in past versions.
Conclusions
On the one hand I was happy to hear NixOS had added Calamares to the live media to make installing the distribution easier. I liked my past experiences with NixOS and one of the few issues I've had in previous trials was getting the Nix configuration file set up just right. Nix has a lot to offer and it was discouraging needing to go through the slow process of reading documentation and tweaking a text file to get the system set up. Calamares is a slick graphical installer which greatly reduces the barrier to trying out NixOS and the Nix package manager.
However, there were some serious problems with Nix this time around. I've tried both NixOS and Nix on other distributions in the past and, previously, the experience has been smooth, polished, and functional. While I've sometimes had to do a bit of reading of the manual pages to get the most out of Nix, past versions have worked well and NixOS as a whole has performed pretty well, like other minimal desktop distributions.
This time while NixOS generally worked okay on my workstation it ran into multiple performance and sound issues when running in VirtualBox. Nix sometimes locked up when I first started using it. The first time I successfully upgraded packages it broke the login screen, and Nix didn't work at all when I installed it on AlmaLinux OS.
I'm not sure what happened to Nix in the past year or so since I last experimented with it (and NixOS), but this felt like a big step backwards. Both the functionality of Nix and the stability of the packages available in the repositories were not up to the previous high standard. The fact I couldn't get Nix to run on AlmaLinux at all after installing past versions on distributions like Debian is concerning and I hope the issues get resolved. The user should not see debugging messages and segfaults when trying to perform package upgrades or installs.
I will say though, on a positive note, having the first upgrade of NixOS break things did give me a chance to test and confirm the value of package generations. It's not good that upgrading NixOS broke things, but it does show how quickly Nix can fix problems when upgrades damage a system.
Hardware used in this review
My physical test equipment for this review was a Lenovo desktop with the following specifications:
- Processor: Hex-core Intel i5-10400 CPU @ 2.90GHz
- Storage: Western Digital 1TB hard drive
- Memory: 8GB of RAM
- Networking: Realtek RTL8111/8168/8411 wired network card, Realtek RTL8822CE 802.11ac PCIe wireless adapter
- Display: Intel CometLake-S GT2
Visitor supplied rating
NixOS has a visitor supplied average rating of: 8.7/10 from 50 review(s).
Have you used NixOS? You can leave your own review of the project on our ratings page.
|
Qubes OS 4.0 nears end of life, a dive into how Linux schedules processes, Debian publishes refreshed media for Bullseye
The Qubes OS team have announced version 4.0 of their high-security platform is nearing the end of its supported life. Qubes users are advised to upgrade to a newer release. "According to our support policy, stable Qubes OS releases are supported for six months after each subsequent major or minor release. This means that Qubes 4.0 reaches EOL six months after Qubes 4.1 was released. Since Qubes 4.1.0 was released on 2022-02-04, Qubes 4.0's EOL date is six months later, on 2022-08-04. Fun fact: Qubes 4.0.0 was initially released on 2018-03-28, which means that it will be four years, four months, and one week old when it reaches EOL. That's the longest support period for a stable Qubes release in our project's history!" Tips on upgrading and information about supported versions of Qubes OS can be found in the project's news announcement.
One of the Linux kernel's many important jobs is the scheduling of tasks. On systems which run multiple processes it's important to keep things running smoothly, making sure each program gets a chance to run on the CPU often enough that every program appears to be running at the same time. Maxgio's blog has an article explaining how Linux schedules tasks, adjusting which programs will run by taking into consideration priorities and a queue of processes. "One of the things I was fascinated by was how Linux is able to manage and let the CPU run thousands and thousands of processes each second. To give you an idea, right now, Linux on my laptop configured with an Intel i7-1185G7 CPU switched context 28,428 times in a second! That's fantastic, isn't it?" The technical dive is explored in this blog post.
The Debian project has published updated install media for Debian 11 "Bullseye". The new media is not a new version of the distribution, but does include security fixes for packages included on the install media. "The Debian project is pleased to announce the fourth update of its stable distribution Debian 11 (codename bullseye). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available. Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 11 but only updates some of the packages included."
* * * * *
|
Making a fake webcam device
Faking-my-own-photo asks: Is there a way to make video conferencing software think you are using a webcam even if you don't have one? Like instead use a video or photo as the source for the image?
DistroWatch answers: It is possible to create a device which acts like a webcam and then send a video stream to it. This makes the fake device act like a webcam with an active video feed. To do this you'll need two pieces of software, one to create the video stream you want to show and one to make the fake webcam device.
There are a few tools you can use to create the video stream you want to display. One of the more universal tools, which is available on most distributions, is FFmpeg. The only software I know of which will create a fake webcam device is called v4l2loopback. Both software packages are available on most mainstream distributions. If you're running a member of the Debian/Ubuntu family of Linux distributions you can install the two necessary software packages by running:
sudo apt-get install v4l2loopback-dkms ffmpeg
The same v4l2loopback software is available through Arch Linux's Arch User Repository as v4l2loopback-dkms-git. For people running a member of the Fedora/Red Hat family this module is in the third-party RPMFusion repository.
Once both packages are installed you may need to initialize the v4l2loopback driver software by running the following command:
sudo modprobe v4l2loopback
The above command makes a new video (webcam) device. The new device will probably be called /dev/video1 or /dev/video2, depending if you have other webcams attached to your machine. Let's assume for the sake of this tutorial the new fake device is called /dev/video1. You can check for the new device by running this command:
$ ls /dev/video*
Now we have the fake webcam set up on our system. At the moment it doesn't have any image to transmit. We need to give it something to display. We can do this by running a long FFmpeg command. I'm going to skip over most of the details of the command. All you really need to know here is that the following command line takes the image file my-image.jpg and converts it into a streaming video which is sent to our fake webcam at /dev/video1.
/dev/video0 /dev/video1
ffmpeg -loop 1 -re -i my-image.jpg -f v4l2 -vcodec rawvideo -pix_fmt yuv420p /dev/video1
When video conferencing applications or web browsers connect to the device /dev/video1 they will see a static image, constantly streaming. I feel it worth noting that some software (such as Firefox) doesn't ask us to select a webcam by its device name, but rather by a description. When prompted to select a device by its label the fake webcam we created will be called "Dummy video device".
While we'll probably usually want to display a fixed image over our fake webcam, it is possible to stream video. Though with FFmpeg the output will appear to be moving in fast-forward since it's converting the video rather than playing it. In this example, I stream a file called my-video.mp4 on a loop to my fake webcam. It plays very quickly, but might be useful if you just want to fill the space with a dynamic (non-static) series of images:
ffmpeg -stream_loop 99 -i my-video.mp4 -f v4l2 -vcodec rawvideo -pix_fmt yuv420p /dev/video1
There are tools out there which will play video files at normal speed, but it typically involves installing third-party tools and extra steps. For most purposes the first example, with a static image, is the most straight forward approach.
Additional answers can be found in our Questions and Answers archive.
|
Porteus 5.0
Jay Flood has announced the release of Porteus 5.0, a set of eight live Linux distributions based on Slackware Linux and available for both x86_64 and i586 architectures: "Team Porteus is finally able to announce the immediate availability of Porteus 5.0 final in eight desktop flavours. Main changes include: Linux kernel 5.18.8; Core is based on Slackware 15.0; Perl has been moved to 05-devel; Slackware package managers included slackpkg (in core) and slpkg (in 05-devel); a simple wrapper for slackpkg, pmod, to produce a module of the package; a small script, pkginfo, to provide some info about whether a package is installed, what's in it, whether it has missing libraries and which module it's in, if any; numerous tweaks, fixes and optimizations to our core scripts." Read the rest of the release announcement for further details.
Porteus 5.0 -- Running the Cinnamon desktop
(full image size: 2.6MB, resolution: 2560x1600 pixels)
Oracle Linux 9.0
Simon Coter has announced the release of Oracle Linux 9.0, a major update of Oracle's Linux distribution designed for enterprise use. This is the company's first stable release based on the all-new Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9.0: "Oracle is pleased to announce Oracle Linux 9 general availability for Intel-64/AMD-64 (x86_64) and Arm (aarch64). This release includes the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 7 (UEK R7), also generally available today, along with the Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK). Oracle Linux is an optimized and secure operating environment for application development and deployment. Oracle Linux 9 with UEK R7 provides kernel, performance and security enhancements including UEK R7, based on the mainline long-term support (LTS) 5.15 release, offers the latest hardware support and is aligned with the Linux kernel community for more timely delivery of critical fixes and security updates. This release includes core scheduling, a security feature to help avoid side-channels attacks; adds CTF (C-type format) debug info data as part of the core kernel installation...." Read the release announcement and the release notes for more details.
Development, unannounced and minor bug-fix releases
|
Weekly Torrents
The table below provides a list of torrents DistroWatch is currently seeding. If you do not have a bittorrent client capable of handling the linked files, we suggest installing either the Transmission or KTorrent bittorrent clients.
Archives of our previously seeded torrents may be found in our Torrent Archive. We also maintain a Torrents RSS feed for people who wish to have open source torrents delivered to them. To share your own open source torrents of Linux and BSD projects, please visit our Upload Torrents page.
Torrent Corner statistics:
- Total torrents seeded: 2,741
- Total data uploaded: 42.2TB
|
Summary of expected upcoming releases
Using the Nix package manager
This week we began with a look at NixOS and the distribution's Nix package manager. Nix has a number of useful features, such as package generations, reproducible builds, and the ability to switch quickly between versions of packages. Do you currently use Nix, either as a part of NixOS or as a third-party package manager on another distribution? Let us know your thoughts about Nix in the comments.
You can see the results of our previous poll on using a Murena smartphone in last week's edition. All previous poll results can be found in our poll archives.
DistroWatch database summary
This concludes this week's issue of DistroWatch Weekly. The next instalment will be published on Monday, 18 July 2022.
- Jesse Smith (feedback, questions and suggestions: distribution reviews/submissions, questions and answers, tips and tricks)
- Ladislav Bodnar (feedback, questions, donations, comments)
- Bruce Patterson (podcast)
1 • Make a virtual webcam device (by Noel on 2022-07-11 01:46:39 GMT from United States)
Why does Jesse call a v4l2loopback device "fake"? Perhaps "virtual" (or "emulated") is better, like a virtual PDF printer or a loopback network interface 127.0.0.1. From the point of view of software everything is real as long as it implements the interface of "real" phenomena.
Doesn't the "-r" switch of ffmpeg set fps for video streaming like it does for output video files? If it doesn't then the v4l2loopback kernel module should have a mechanism to block the producer thread as appropriate if it's writing too fast.
2 • Webcam (by Jesse on 2022-07-11 02:04:43 GMT from Canada)
@1: "Why does Jesse call a v4l2loopback device "fake"?"
Because it's not real. There is no physical webcam. It's just software pretending a webcam exists. The opposite of real is fake. Sure, you could call it emulated, I suppose, but fake works just as well. Would you call a cubic zirconia an emulated diamond?
