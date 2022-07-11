DistroWatch Weekly

NixOS 22.05 NixOS is an interesting distribution. The operating system largely acts as a method for showcasing the advanced Nix package manager which offers atomic updates, rollbacks to previous generations of packages, and reproducible builds. This makes running a distribution with Nix as the package manager fairly flexible as well as reliable in the face of package upgrade issues.



The Nix package manager makes up the heart of the NixOS distribution and can also be run on other distributions. Nix's portability gives anyone who installs it access to over 80,000 packages which has increased from 60,000 in the past two years.



NixOS is available in three editions. There are two graphical editions, one featuring the GNOME desktop which is a 2.0GB download, and the other runs KDE Plasma and is a 1.6GB download. The third edition is a command line only flavour called Minimal which is 824MB in size. One of the big changes in the two graphical editions is the introduction of the Calamares system installer.



In the past, when I've used previous versions of NixOS the user was expected to manually partition the hard drive. Then we were asked to edit a configuration file in a text editor, inputting changes to software packages, boot loader settings, and enabling user accounts. While this process was fairly well documented, it was not geared toward beginners or even more experienced casual users. The inclusion of Calamares means users can partition the hard drive, tweak settings, and create user accounts from the comfort of a point and click application which has proven successful in many Arch-based distributions.



Live media



The NixOS live media starts off by offering a range of boot options. These include launching the installer, launching with the nomodeset parameter (other distributions call this "safe graphics mode"), or with the copytoram parameter (which loads the whole operating system into memory). The end result of using any of these is to launch NixOS, start a desktop session (KDE Plasma in my case), and automatically open the Calamares installer.





NixOS 22.05 -- The KDE System Settings panel

Should we want to explore the live session the Plasma desktop has a thick panel at the bottom of the screen which holds the application menu, task switcher, and system tray. There are icons on the desktop which open a partition manager, launch the installer, open a terminal, and display a local copy of manual in HTML format. There are not many applications installed by default, though the Firefox web browser is included.



Installing



Calamares is a graphical installer which walks the user through completing some basic setup steps. On the first page we can select our language and there are buttons which will open Firefox to display documentation, bug reports, and the distribution's release notes. The next page gets us to select our time zone from a map. We are then asked to select our keyboard layout and create a username and password. By default the password must be complex, long, and not a dictionary word. I honestly couldn't get the password field to accept anything as any random letters and numbers I put in were flagged as coming from the dictionary. There is a checkbox we can click to disable password checks, allowing anything to be used.



The installer then asks us to select a single desktop (GNOME, KDE Plasma, Xfce, Pantheon, Cinnamon, MATE, Enlightenment, and LXQt are offered). We can also choose to not install a desktop environment. We are asked if we want to enable non-free packages which include hardware drivers. I decided to enable non-free items. We're then asked to partition the drive. The manual option is fairly friendly and streamlined. Calamares also offers a guided option which will take over the entire disk with a single ext4 filesystem. I feel it worth mentioning the guided option does not set up any swap space, either a file or a partition. The installer copies its files to the disk and offers to restart the computer.



Early impressions



When I first booted into my new copy of NixOS the distribution offered to sign me into either Plasma running on X11 or Plasma on Wayland. The X11 session is the default. Plasma was unusually slow to load, taking around 30 seconds to start the first time on a system where logins usually take under 5 seconds. Future logins happened faster.



Once I signed into Plasma (version 5.24) I noticed there are four quick-launch icons next to the application menu. These icons are for the settings panel, showing the desktop, and launching the Dolphin file manager and Firefox browser. Clicking the Desktop icon caused an error notification to be displayed which read "Plasma Workspace: Unknown application folder." The other three icons worked as expected.





NixOS 22.05 -- Running the KDE Plasma desktop

Not many applications are included by default. NixOS ships with Firefox, Dolphin, Gwenview, the Okular document viewer, and the Elisa music player. The KDE System Settings panel is included too to help us customize the desktop. In the background we find the GNU command line utilities and manual pages. The systemd init software is included along with version 5.15 of the Linux kernel.



Nix



The main reason I like to experiment with NixOS every few years is it gives me a chance to experiment with the advanced Nix package manager. Most of Nix's operations can be performed through the nix-env command. This command line utility helps us find, install, remove, and upgrade packages. We can also list installed packages and move forward and backwards between package generations. I'll talk more about generations in a moment.



The Nix command line tools have accompanying manual pages and running "nix-env --help" from the command line opens the appropriate manual page in the terminal. We also have a list of handy Nix functions on our Package Management page.



When I first started using Nix the process of querying packages was slow, unusually slow. Typically Nix operates at about the same speed as APT or Zypper, but it took a few minutes for Nix to search for a package. I thought this might just be due to needing to refresh the database. I performed a manual update of the database and then tried to perform an upgrade of all packages on the system. After five minutes with no sign of progress, I terminated the upgrade. I then tried installing a package and, after 5 minutes, nix-env reported it was trying to install the package. After 15 minutes I gave up and stopped the process. This slow performance with Nix 2.8.1 surprised me as past versions of Nix have worked well and quickly for me.





NixOS 22.05 -- Nix hanging when trying to upgrade packages

I decided to reboot and try again. This time a complete system upgrade completed in 4 minutes. A few large packages each installed in under 2 minutes apiece. Newly installed applications did not appear in the application menu, either immediately or following me logging out and signing back into my account.



The next time I restarted NixOS the system booted to a text terminal and was unable to start a graphical environment. Clearly something broke during the upgrade process. This is where package generations come in handy. Each time we perform an action with nix-env, such as installing a new package or performing an upgrade, Nix takes a snapshot of its packages on the system. Each snapshot is called a generation. We can then switch between generations instantly to use different versions of packages or to rollback a problem. This is helpful both in testing different versions of software and for reverting problems.



In my case I signed in as the root user at the terminal. Then I ran the command "nix-env --list-generations" which showed there were three previous generations on the system and the latest generation was flagged as being "current". I could then run "nix-env -G 1" to revert the system back to its first generation. After that, I rebooted the system and NixOS started up and displayed the expected graphical login screen. Chances are, in the near future, whatever caused the issue with the login screen will be fixed and I'll be able to upgrade again.



This ability to rollback instantly or move ahead through snapshots of packages is quite handy. It doesn't use much space and, if we do want to clean up old generations of packages, we can delete them to free up more drive space.



Hardware



I experimented with NixOS in a VirtualBox environment and on a workstation. On the workstation performance was good, the system was stable and, some concerns with Nix getting stuck aside, things mostly worked well. I could connect to the network, listen to music, and play YouTube videos.



When I was running NixOS in VirtualBox things did not go as well. Performance was quite a bit reduced on the desktop. I also couldn't get the system to play sound, for example when opening audio files in the Elise media player. I was also unable to get YouTube videos to play in either Firefox (the default browser) or in Falkon which I installed later. I'm not sure, but I suspect the audio issues may be connected to NixOS's use of PipeWire.



A fresh install of the KDE Plasma edition of NixOS took up 6GB of disk space. When signed into the Plasma session the system used 430MB of RAM, which is below average.



Nix on AlmaLinux OS



One of the things I like about Nix is the package manager is designed to run on other distributions. The project provides a script which we can run to install the package manager on the Linux distribution of our choice: sh <(curl -L https://nixos.org/nix/install) --no-daemon This script asks us for our sudo password and then advises we should source a Nix script to set up environment variable. Alternatively we can logout and login again to get the new settings.



One of the first things I did was try to refresh the package database and check for upgrades. This upgrade check failed with an error which read: "unexpected end of file." This wasn't elegant, but not surprising since I hadn't installed any packages yet.



I then tried to install a few packages, like Falkon, GIMP, and Firefox. These failed with the nix-env utility running into a segfault (crashing due to memory issues). I refreshed the package database and tried again. When trying to install new packages this time resulted in more "unexpected end of file" errors each time.



I was surprised by this. I've used earlier versions of Nix on other distributions in the past and never ran into problems like this. Something in the configuration processing seems to be broken in this release where it was working in past versions.



Conclusions



On the one hand I was happy to hear NixOS had added Calamares to the live media to make installing the distribution easier. I liked my past experiences with NixOS and one of the few issues I've had in previous trials was getting the Nix configuration file set up just right. Nix has a lot to offer and it was discouraging needing to go through the slow process of reading documentation and tweaking a text file to get the system set up. Calamares is a slick graphical installer which greatly reduces the barrier to trying out NixOS and the Nix package manager.



However, there were some serious problems with Nix this time around. I've tried both NixOS and Nix on other distributions in the past and, previously, the experience has been smooth, polished, and functional. While I've sometimes had to do a bit of reading of the manual pages to get the most out of Nix, past versions have worked well and NixOS as a whole has performed pretty well, like other minimal desktop distributions.



This time while NixOS generally worked okay on my workstation it ran into multiple performance and sound issues when running in VirtualBox. Nix sometimes locked up when I first started using it. The first time I successfully upgraded packages it broke the login screen, and Nix didn't work at all when I installed it on AlmaLinux OS.



I'm not sure what happened to Nix in the past year or so since I last experimented with it (and NixOS), but this felt like a big step backwards. Both the functionality of Nix and the stability of the packages available in the repositories were not up to the previous high standard. The fact I couldn't get Nix to run on AlmaLinux at all after installing past versions on distributions like Debian is concerning and I hope the issues get resolved. The user should not see debugging messages and segfaults when trying to perform package upgrades or installs.



I will say though, on a positive note, having the first upgrade of NixOS break things did give me a chance to test and confirm the value of package generations. It's not good that upgrading NixOS broke things, but it does show how quickly Nix can fix problems when upgrades damage a system. * * * * * Hardware used in this review



My physical test equipment for this review was a Lenovo desktop with the following specifications: Processor: Hex-core Intel i5-10400 CPU @ 2.90GHz

Storage: Western Digital 1TB hard drive

Memory: 8GB of RAM

Networking: Realtek RTL8111/8168/8411 wired network card, Realtek RTL8822CE 802.11ac PCIe wireless adapter

Display: Intel CometLake-S GT2 * * * * * Visitor supplied rating



