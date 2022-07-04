DistroWatch Weekly

Reader Comments • Jump to last comment

1 • SLE clones (by a on 2022-07-04 01:20:37 GMT from Austria)

Even if OpenSuse Leap uses the same packages as the latest version of SLE with the latest service pack, it does not offer long-term support, you don't get 10 years of security updates for a stable server base like with real SLE or RHEL or RHEL clone (or 5 years with Debian or Ubuntu).

The reason of complete lack of SLE clones must be elsewhere.

2 • SLE clones (by Rincewind III on 2022-07-04 05:04:04 GMT from New Zealand)

@1 • SLE clones



"The reason of complete lack of SLE clones must be elsewhere. "



I would suggest that cost may be a reason.

Debian / Ubuntu / Arch derivatives all use their upstream "parent" repos, with a very small "derivative specific" repo. Standing on the shoulders of giants?



RHEL / SLE do not seem to permit this.

Therefore the RHEL / SLE clones need to provide this infrastructure at their cost. As they are dependent on the generosity of their users, (whom they just "give" a free O/S to) it just may be a bridge too far.



So, find a host for the master mirror, and maintain all the packages to run a viable distribution (+20k packages), and then beg / plead / cajole the likes of universities worldwide to host a mirror for their distribution.

3 • The take of an IT-Pro on OpenSUSE (by Microlinux on 2022-07-04 06:42:20 GMT from France)

I'm the manager of a small IT company with a focus on Linux and FOSS. On the desktop side, I've been using exclusively OpenSUSE Leap on all my installations. It's running on all desktop clients and laptops in our local school, and also in a few local SME networks I manage.



The concept of Leap is quite unique. The distribution is built upon a stable base derived directly from SUSE Linux Enterprise. Since version 15.3 they even share the same package repositories. On this stable base, you get reasonably recent desktop environments and applications.



And then roughly once a year, you can perform a dist-upgrade, like the recent leap (hence the name) from 15.3 to 15.4. While it's not exactly a trivial operation, it happens without drama. The workstation I'm writing these lines on was installed a few years ago with Leap 15.0 and then went through all the updates and upgrades without a single reinstallation.



The first SUSE distribution was released back in 1994, that's ten years before the first Ubuntu release saw the light of day. Back then it was essentially a Slackware spinoff with a german translation and a printed handbook. SUSE and OpenSUSE are still quite popular in Germany, Austria, Eastern Europe and all around the globe. Remember, Linux doesn't track its users, so you'll never really know except for the sometimes wild speculations of some tech journalists. :o)



I'm old enough to remember the video standard battle between Video 2000, Betamax and VHS in the 1980s. Video 2000 was way ahead of its time, but go figure why, nobody adopted it. Folks went with the shockingly inferior VHS standard with a crappy image quality. And I guess it's the same story with Linux distributions.

4 • SLE (by Charlie on 2022-07-04 06:47:01 GMT from Hong Kong)

@1



Branding is important in medium size companies. Red Hat/CentOS is a big name that many hosting companies would even put them on their website for marketing, while SUSE is really lagged behind in this field. Enterprise Linux clones are having very sepcific mission and usage comparing to other distros, that's why Red Hat clones have their values and SLE wouldn't come to people's mind.



Regarding openSUSE, it's not until the post 9.x era that SUSE changed its development process into a more bazaar model, fewer developers would interested in involving in forking or meddling around with SUSE.

5 • @4 - RHEL, SUSE, etc. (by Microlinux on 2022-07-04 07:01:06 GMT from France)

Red Hat and SUSE are both billion dollar companies. For the record, SUSE runs on critical setups like the New York Stock Exchange servers.

6 • Murena phone (by JeffC on 2022-07-04 07:12:34 GMT from United States)

Went to the Murena website and after looking at the specs of their phones I believe I will pass on getting one.



The Murena One supports 3G bands which are shut down where I live and 4G bands which I consider on borrowed time since 5G has been rolled out.



The Murena Teracube supports 2G bands (shut down), 3G bands (shut down) and 4G bands (obsolescent?).



Having already recently replaced one phone due to the bands no longer being supported, I do not want to end up replacing another in the near future which costs me three times as much.

7 • open suse (by snh on 2022-07-04 07:53:17 GMT from Australia)

What about Gecko linux. Its open suse with a bit more polish and its not bad to use.

8 • De-Googled Android (by Alexandru on 2022-07-04 09:06:06 GMT from Romania)

Apart from additional Google services, which make life better for Google but not necessary for end user, there is one more reason to try out de-Googled version of Android. The battery life usually doubles once I install something like LineageOS or /e/OS.

9 • Latest Fedora (by Romane on 2022-07-04 10:41:18 GMT from Australia)

I recently installed a copy of the latest Fedora, Plasma desktop. Overall found it quite good, even if parts of the system were "older" versions, not the "cutting edge" as the word about it goes., and it was really just to see how "cutting edge" it really was that I installed it



But I wiped it from my computer without any ado when I found that almost every application I wanted to install was a flatpak. Now, there is nothing wrong in general with the whole flatpak thing, but as a purely personal preference do not like having my application-base on flatpak - I would much rather have apps from the distribution's repository - I understand the reasoning and logic behind doing this, but do not like it at all.



Just a random comment, and I fully expect most will leave it, not take it.



Romane

10 • Murena phone (by fox on 2022-07-04 10:54:00 GMT from Canada)

I know a lot of people, myself included, who choose their phone because of the quality of the camera. Jesse didn't comment on the Murena's camera. Anyone have any experience with this?

11 • Murena, eelo, /e., Whatever shell company today, cannot recommend (by NoEelo ForMe on 2022-07-04 11:05:18 GMT from Romania)

If you like Android, and security and privacy are important to you...

...and money is no object, buy a new Pixel and install GrapheneOS.

...and money is tight, use an old phone and install DivestOS.

If you are OK with changing names for trademark issues, like Mandrak-Mandriva, risking your photos and files appearing on some stranger's phone, out of date buggy software, and lining Duval and Co. pockets with money, buy a eelo - /e/ - Murena - brand of the year, from Ecorp, Murena, or whatever shell company they use to hawk overpriced, insecure phones and services.

12 • De-googling (by pierre4l on 2022-07-04 11:12:48 GMT from France)

Interesting to see the review of e/OS on the Murena One. I'd been hoping to get a Pinephone Pro earlier this year but it became clear that there were too many major blockers currently for use as a pirmary everyday phone, and I couldn't wait until the year's end since my old Nokia was on borrowed time. Having been desperate for years to avoid either of the Apple/Google duopoly and their ecosystems I realized I might have to compromise. I looked for a secondhand Fairphone 3+ either with or without e/OS. They sell like hot cakes either way and after missing out on several I bagged one with the regular Fairphone Android OS, which made me depressed looking at it (and thinking about the whole Google invasion into my life).



I'd intended to install e/OS on it but their GUI easy-install tool comes as a snap, not ideal for my openSUSE PC (possible but faff-laden). Then I stumbled upon iodéOS. Based in France, like me, another LineageOS-based de-Googled privacy- and security-focussed option, sharing some traits with e/OS but diverging on others. Install ended up being no easier than the e/OS command line option would have been but I got it done and have done a couple of the monthly upgrades since, which went smoothly and merely required a reboot. Currently based on Android 11 but they recently announced v12 arriving soon.



I'm a very light phone user so I get about five days' or more use on one charge. Fairphones have the added benefit of replaceable batteries and other parts. I mostly just do SMS, have the invaluable KDE Connect running when at home, and am loathe to touch almost anything else that isn't a default app. With iodéOS you can also uninstall even the default apps if you wish. They don't currently offer the cloud sync/storage options like e/OS AFAIK but I think they're working on that. Would be interesting to see a side-by-side comparison of e/OS and iodéOS.



@6 - you might want to consider the Murena Fairphone 4 which has 5G. Fortunately here in France things don't advance so ridiculously tech-wise as in the States, so even 2G still works in places. My FP3+ has 4G which should endure here for a few more years at least.

13 • Open Suse (by kc1di on 2022-07-04 11:41:43 GMT from United States)

I've always like OpenSuse. Used it off and on through it's many changes of hands. It's mostly preformed well.. Only grip I have is a lack of a good installable live image. Why in our day won't SUSE provide a good live install disc is beyond me. I think that keeps many from giving it a try.



I seem to remember at one point that they had a good live disc set. But unless you go for Gecko it's not easy to find now a days.

14 • Names (by Any on 2022-07-04 12:44:45 GMT from Spain)

Murena like Fedora has a name that backs me off. Can not they invent a fancier, more attractive name?

15 • Networks (by Jesse on 2022-07-04 13:20:03 GMT from Canada)

@6: You probably don't need to worry about 4G networks disappearing in the next ten years. Even in the USA. The new 5G network towers have a range of about 1,500 feet (according to Verizon). Much of the USA is wide open spaces and wilderness and farm fields. Many people have backyards wider than that. I don't think 5G is going to be feasible outside of densely populated areas. Meaning 4G support will need to stick around, if for no other reason than to allow people to travel outside of cities.



https://www.verizon.com/about/news/how-far-does-5g-reach

16 • Not to De-Google (by gplcoder on 2022-07-04 13:36:06 GMT from Switzerland)

A de-Googled phone is just that. It still retains the Android OS. Lots of us are of the opinion that the best privacy phone is no Android and no iOS. Examples are UBPorts and Librem 5, which are Linux phones. This also means that all those tracking apps that you love so much don't exist but that is the point.

17 • SLE clones (by Ankleface Wroughtlandmire on 2022-07-04 14:00:24 GMT from United States)

Good writeup on openSUSE and SLE. However the parallels with RHEL clones like AlmaLinux and Rocky aren't quite applicable to the situation with the eventual demise of openSUSE Leap. Although CentOS changed direction, the upstream open source product (RHEL) did *not* change, and for the foreseeable future Redhat will continue to maintain it as the same general sort of product and offer the source code packages. This will apparently not be the case with SUSE and its SLE product. Although the communication from SUSE and openSUSE has been absolutely terrible in this regard, SUSE employees have confirmed that after SLE SP5 / Leap 15.5 they will no longer share the binaries or sources with openSUSE, and even more significantly, SUSE will work to eventually transition its main product to a radically different next-generation sort of Linux OS (immutable and containerized with nuclear updates). So projects that want to continue the current openSUSE Leap paradigm of a fixed-release traditional Linux system from SUSE will not have a current upstream to base it on after a few years, and their only option would be to fork SLE SP5 / Leap 15.5. But that would be an insane decision for a group of volunteers or even a fairly large company to take on all the work of maintenance and backporting security patches. Again, AlmaLinux and Rocky get all that "for free" directly from the Redhat RHEL sources, whereas that will *not* be available from SUSE in a few years.



Of course, for users that actually want a buzzword-compliant new-age Linux OS this is all irrelevant, as there will be an openSUSE offering based on SUSE's eventual new ALP product.

18 • @17 "The demise of OpenSUSE" (by Microlinux on 2022-07-04 14:43:45 GMT from France)

"Although the communication from SUSE and openSUSE has been absolutely terrible in this regard, SUSE employees have confirmed that after SLE SP5 / Leap 15.5 they will no longer share the binaries or sources with openSUSE, and even more significantly, SUSE will work to eventually transition its main product to a radically different next-generation sort of Linux OS (immutable and containerized with nuclear updates)."



Could you please name your sources for this information?



("Some guys at SUSE" is *not* a valid source.)



We've had quite a heated discussion on the subject on the OpenSUSE-users mailing list. And it seems so far that the *only* available source is the article on Distrowatch Weekly a few weeks ago.

19 • Murena phone (by Otis on 2022-07-04 14:52:09 GMT from United States)

Heck yeah. I'm on a carrier that is not included in their supported list, but I'm willing to dedicate a second carrier to that phone. I'll be looking into this. Thanks for the thorough review. Intriguing looking device and love the deGoogled aspect.

20 • SLE/openSUSE (by Jesse on 2022-07-04 14:54:49 GMT from Canada)

@18: If you read the original news post we published you'l see that we linked to two sources and another person referenced statements from openSUSE members discussing the transition on Reddit in the comments. SUSE has been quite up front for months in the mailing lists and on Reddit about transitioning SLE away from the current model.

21 • @18 (by Ankleface Wroughtlandmire on 2022-07-04 15:10:13 GMT from United States)

Well, they are all Reddit comments, which is why I said that their communication has been atrocious regarding this matter. But these comments are from a well-known SUSE employee, who has made no attempt to allay fears that Leap is going away and that SUSE is changing direction with their products, and in fact has very emphatically confirmed it:



https://www.reddit.com/r/openSUSE/comments/vb4268/is_opensuse_leap_really_on_its_deathbed/ic71zta/



https://www.reddit.com/r/openSUSE/comments/vb4268/is_opensuse_leap_really_on_its_deathbed/ic7znsw/



https://www.reddit.com/r/openSUSE/comments/vb4268/is_opensuse_leap_really_on_its_deathbed/ic7mvdv/



https://www.reddit.com/r/openSUSE/comments/vb4268/is_opensuse_leap_really_on_its_deathbed/ic7jwmn/?context=3

22 • /e/os has a philosophical flaw (by zetabeta on 2022-07-04 15:51:34 GMT from Finland)

/e/os has a philosophical flaw



/e/os try to build own cloud services which imitate google services. /e/os may provide privacy protection, but why store at the cloud at the first place. basically /e/os try to be google replacement with google-like services. i think relying on cloud storage at the first place is a problem. most information should be stored locally, and no accounts. /e/os may not have google play services, but it uses android and android api more or less.



i tend to think that even average lineageos is better than /e/os.



in my view, android is abused linux. (and ios is abused freebsd).

23 • lte won't disappear (by zetabeta on 2022-07-04 16:01:28 GMT from Finland)

>>"6 • Murena phone (by JeffC on 2022-07-04 07:12:34 GMT from United States)

Went to the Murena website and after looking at the specs of their phones I believe I will pass on getting one.



The Murena One supports 3G bands which are shut down where I live and 4G bands which I consider on borrowed time since 5G has been rolled out.



The Murena Teracube supports 2G bands (shut down), 3G bands (shut down) and 4G bands (obsolescent?).



Having already recently replaced one phone due to the bands no longer being supported, I do not want to end up replacing another in the near future which costs me three times as much. "



i don't think lte/4g will go out anytime soon, at least for ten years. even with overhyped nr/5g, it's non-sa mode, which is basically continuation of lte with some added nr bands and technology. current nr-non-sa does not work without lte. because of continuation of lte, why carriers are shutting down 2g (gsm, cdma) and 3g (umts, cdma2000) technologies.

24 • /e/OS (by Jesse on 2022-07-04 16:09:53 GMT from Canada)

@22: "/e/os may provide privacy protection, but why store at the cloud at the first place."



If you don't want to use cloud services then you can simply not enable the Murena online account. Nothing requires you to use it.



"i tend to think that even average lineageos is better than /e/os."



/e/OS is LineageOS with privacy features, optional microG service, and optional cloud storage.

25 • openSUSE (by Otis on 2022-07-04 16:19:56 GMT from United States)

@3 @5 @18 Yes okay we get it you use and like openSUSE and, like nearly every Linux distro, it is deployed here or there by some large entity successfully.



But OpenSUSE has not been able to settle down in well over 20 years of development and hot potato hand offs from one company to another. I think that fact is showcased in the difficulties many users encounter trying to install and use it as a simple desktop daily driver.



OpenSUSE can run and even look good, but too many users end up with something like a very pretty Cuban 1958 Chrysler Imperial with a Russian tractor motor and Peugeot drive train and lots of pride as they try to get it running for the next days drive. A lot of people find openSUSE to be a bumpy ride, and again, I think that is an expression of the distro's handling over the many years it's been around; the focus is blurry, so the experience can be too much of a challenge for those of us who just want to install and get going.

26 • Fedora: how to avoid flatpak (by Passante on 2022-07-04 17:08:25 GMT from Italy)

@9

"I recently installed a copy of the latest Fedora, Plasma desktop. But I wiped it from my computer without any ado when I found that almost every application I wanted to install was a flatpak."



Install and use "dnfdragora". All the packages installed via dnfdragora are normal rpm, while Discover could install flatpak without your knowledge.

27 • Fedora (by MrSparkleWonder on 2022-07-04 17:31:01 GMT from Mexico)

So Fedora....abandoning BIOS install option... nice, thanks but no thanks. Fedora may be "cutting edge" but it is just the frontman pimp for RedHat, pushing terrible use policy such as abandoning BIOS installs and pushing the plague of Systemd on the linux community.



If you want to sell your soul, choose Fedora/RedHat

28 • Murena One app centre (by Jesse on 2022-07-04 17:36:49 GMT from Canada)

Quick update on the Murena One review. I heard from one of the Murena team and they report /e/OS 1.1 was released a few days ago with a fix for the app centre crash I experienced. In fact, this may be why I didn't experience it on my second phone (the S9) during testing because the issue was already patched.

29 • @25 (by Microlinux on 2022-07-04 18:42:06 GMT from France)

If you want to compare OpenSUSE to a car, it's more like a Mercedes. Of course you're supposed to drive it.



If you find OpenSUSE "bumpy", just try and connect it to a 389 Directory Server for authentication, over an encrypted connection. And now do the same thing with pretty much any other distribution (Ubuntu, Debian, Arch, whatever). And then draw your own conclusions.



This being said, the beauty of Open Source is also that you're free to prefer whatever distribution you prefer for your own good reasons. For the record, up until 2017 I ran Slackware Linux exclusively on all my servers and desktops.

30 • Going to try installing e/OS on an older phone (by Andy Prough on 2022-07-04 20:20:58 GMT from United States)

I found out from their website that e/OS should install on my previous phone, a Motorola G7. I'm going to have to try that out this week. Looks pretty cool. I've been testing their "Ecloud" and e.email for a couple months now and they've worked pretty well.

31 • Fedora (by Pass on 2022-07-04 21:31:06 GMT from Italy)

@27

"Fedora is abandoning BIOS installs and pushing the plague of Systemd on the linux community." The problem lies in the fact that IBM/RH/Fedora are the only commercial entity introducing innovations in the Linux world, the other distributions have no choice but to chase Fedora.

32 • I love my Terracube phone (by Matt on 2022-07-04 21:38:05 GMT from United States)

It has a REMOVABLE BATTERY, which is a feature nearly impossible to find on any new phone. The phone is small enough to fit in your pocket. The price is reasonable. Most of the Google evilness has been removed. The warranty is excellent. The phone comes with a protective case as well.



I replaced a Moto G7 Power running LineageOS. The Terracube makes it easy to avoid stuff you don't want and easy to install stuff you do want. You can use F-droid and your own Nextcloud server if you don't want to use the services run by the manufacturer. It is easier to set up than on any phone that has been locked down by the manufacturer and google.



If you don't like Google, I don't understand why you would ever consider buying a Google Pixel and installing GrapheneOS or any other Android variant on it. Why give companies money that empowers them to do stuff you are opposed to?

