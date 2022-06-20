DistroWatch Weekly

openSUSE 15.4 Leap The openSUSE team published a new version of their distribution about a week ago. The new release, openSUSE 15.4 Leap, shares its code base with SUSE Linux Enterprise. The new release offers a number of specialized features, particularly with tools focused on AI projects, machine learning, and setting up git repositories. The distribution also ships with tools for hospitals via GNU Health, and offers version 5.14 of the Linux kernel. Several desktop environment are packaged for openSUSE, including KDE Plasma 5.24, Xfce 4.16, GNOME 41, MATE 1.26, and Deepin 20.3. I also found it interesting the distribution offers a copy of the DNF package manager which can be used in place of openSUSE's Zypper. The DNF utility reportedly doesn't have any repositories enabled by default, but the project offers documentation on how to switch from Zypper to DNF.



The openSUSE release announcement also talks about how driver and codec support has been improved: This version of Leap simplifies multimedia codec installation. Progress has been made to bring Cisco's openh264 video codecs to users via a repository present by default on the system, which will come in a maintenance update. The release not only gains multimedia improvements; it gains open source driver support. Besides AMD's and Intel's continual open source Linux graphics drivers commitment, users of modern NVIDIA GPUs will benefit from it signing firmware images for the latest generation GeForce 30 series GPUs. openSUSE is available in builds for x86_64, aarch64, ppc64le, and s390x architectures. The two main editions are a full DVD edition which is 3.8GB in size and a net-install edition which is a 173MB download. I decided to download the full DVD for x86_64 computers.



When booting from the DVD we are presented with a menu which offers to launch the distribution's system installer or check the integrity of the media. When performing the media check the system will launch the installer, assuming the check passes.



Installer



openSUSE uses a graphical system installer which begins by showing us the project's license agreement. On this page we can change the system language and our keyboard layout. The installer then asks if we would like to enable on-line repositories to provide access to newer (and extra) packages. I enabled on-line repositories.



The installer then asks us to select a role. Roles are predefined groups of packages, each suited to a particular environment. Available roles include Desktop with KDE, Desktop with GNOME, Desktop with Xfce, "Generic Desktop", Server, and Transactional Server. The last item is a server platform with a read-only root filesystem. I decided to try the first option: Desktop with KDE.



Disk partitioning comes next. While it is possible to perform manual partitioning, and access a wide range of options and filesystem choices, openSUSE's guided option is unusually flexible. The guided choice lets us toggle options on/off, such as whether we want to use Btrfs or LVM, whether we want a larger swap partition to support hibernation, and whether we want to use a separate /home partition. I opted to use Btrfs with a separate swap partition. We then select our time zone from a map and make up a username and password for a new user. The user account creation page is an optional step.



The last page of the installer shows us a summary of all actions it will take, including the disk layout, default services, firewall configuration, and user accounts. We can click links next to options in order to bring up a screen to adjust the settings. This summary screen with quick links is my favourite aspect of the installer. It allows the installer to be mostly streamlined and uncluttered while also giving us optional access to a wide range of customizations.



Once the installer finished its work it restarted the computer.



Early impressions



My new copy of openSUSE booted to a graphical login screen. I was given the chance to login to KDE Plasma running on X11 or KDE Plasma running on a Wayland session. The former is the default. I appreciated this as my recent experiences with Wayland sessions have had various problems and it was nice to see openSUSE taking the more conservative approach and still using X11 as the default.





openSUSE 15.4 -- The welcome window

(full image size: 740kB, resolution: 1920x1080 pixels)



The KDE Plasma desktop is presented with the panel placed across the bottom of the screen. This panel holds the application menu, some quick-launch buttons, and the system tray. The application menu is arranged with software categories on the left and launchers on the right.



When first signing into my account I was presented with a welcome window. This window provides some links on openSUSE's social media and support options. We're also told how to find community software repositories and documentation. Links are opened in the Firefox web browser.



One of the links in the welcome window I found particularly interesting, it's called Get Software. Clicking this button opens Firefox to display an on-line software centre. The layout is similar to other software centres such as GNOME Software. From the first web page we can browse categories of software and click items we find interesting. Clicking an entry opens a full page description with a screenshot. We can then click a button to install the selected package. Clicking the install button offers to open the local software manager which is Discover, in my case.





openSUSE 15.4 -- The Discover software centre

(full image size: 876kB, resolution: 1920x1080 pixels)



Once Discover has been opened it displays information on the same application we were looking at on the website. We can click a button and enter our password to install the package. Once it has been installed, we can click a button to launch the newly fetched application. Well, most of the time we can launch the new application. Some items I installed could be launched from Discover, others failed to run unless I launched them from the application menu or from a terminal.



This process - the welcome window opening a web-based software centre, which can be used to open Discover, which can install software - works. It's all quite easy to navigate and functional. What I find strange though is the Get Software button in the welcome screen opens a web page which opens the local software centre. It seems like it would be easier and faster for the welcome window to simply open Discover directly and save us a few steps. I think web-based software stores can be useful, it just seems redundant in this situation.



Hardware support



I ran openSUSE in VirtualBox and on my laptop. The distribution was pleasantly responsive, I might even say unusually responsive, in both environments. The system doesn't present many visual effects or distractions, which I appreciate. My laptop's hardware was all detected and the system ran smoothly.



When running in VirtualBox, the KDE Plasma desktop integrated with the host desktop and I could resize the Plasma desktop by resizing the VirtualBox window.



A fresh install of openSUSE with Plasma consumed about 6GB of disk space, plus a swap partition. Disk usage will depend on the role we select at install time, but the base system with any of the main three desktop environments should be in the 6GB range. When I first signed into Plasma the system usually used about 490MB of RAM. This grew a little for the first few minutes, up to about 550MB, and then settled back down to about 530MB. There wasn't any notable amount of network activity or disk access during this time. I didn't spend the time to track down which processes were slowly expanding and deflating in RAM, but at its highest point memory usage was still under 550MB, relatively light by modern standards.



Live media



On the openSUSE download page there is a section for alternative media, including live desktop media. This allows us to test drive openSUSE with desktops such as KDE Plasma and GNOME without installing the distribution. The download page includes an unusual warning about the live media: They should not be used to install or upgrade. Please use the installation media instead. They have a limited package and driver selection, so cannot be considered an accurate reflection as to whether the distribution will work on your hardware or not. This is strange for two reasons. One is that the live media includes both Install and Upgrade icons on the desktop. It seems strange for the developers to tell people not to use the live media for installs and upgrades and then explicitly put icons on the desktop to perform those actions.



The other, more pressing issue is the comment about how the live media doesn't include the same drivers and therefore isn't a good test to see if our hardware will work well with the operating system. This negates the main purpose of live desktop media. Apart from possible rescue operations, the main reason to have live media is to test hardware compatibility prior to installing a distribution.



The warning is correct though. While openSUSE ran well for me when installed from the official DVD media and offered better than normal performance, the distribution's live KDE media worked terribly. It took around three minutes to boot and another minute to finish loading the desktop environment. Audio failed to work when running from the live media. The system load was always high and the desktop always sluggish. With only a virtual terminal window open, running top, the system showed almost no disk or CPU activity and yet the load average stayed above 2.50 without a break. The interface was slow to respond with opening the application menu or resizing a window taking several seconds.



Usually, in my experience, most distributions perform about as well from live media as they do when installed locally - giving some wiggle room for loading applications from the slower boot media. But running openSUSE's live media was the night to the installed version's day and made me wonder how the developers got the experience so wrong on the live disc compared next to the install media.



Included software



A fresh install of openSUSE includes the Firefox web browser, LibreOffice, the VLC media player (missing some codecs), a file manager (Dolphin, in my case), a document viewer, a few games, and Java. There are also some desktop-specific applications to monitor the system and adjust settings. In the background we find the systemd init software and version 5.14 of the Linux kernel.





openSUSE 15.4 -- The Plasma application menu

(full image size: 852kB, resolution: 1920x1080 pixels)



As I mentioned, a media player is installed and openSUSE does ship with most audio codecs, but it is unable to play common video formats. One of the listed features of the 15.4 release was easier access to media codecs and a look through the openSUSE documentation provides a page on installing these codecs. There are a few options of varying degrees of manual involvement that include setting up a community package repository and fetching the missing codecs. The easiest approach I found was to install a package called opi and then run the command "opi codecs" from the command line. This will add the Packman repository for us and then offer to fetch popular codecs. This works, though it involves a few pauses along the way - we are prompted once to confirm we trust the Packman repository key and then three more times to confirm we really want to install the new media packages. The process, while a bit involved, did work for me and I was able to then play both audio and video files.



Also on the topic of included software, if we try to run a command line program that doesn't exist, the system will politely suggest we run another utility called cnf to find out if the program is available. For instance, running "cnf gcc" tells us we can run "sudo zypper install gcc" to install the missing compiler.



Something which kept coming up as I explored the included software was a lot of actions - such as opening a web browser, connecting my laptop to wireless networks, and anything else involving credentials - would cause the KDE Wallet application to appear and demand I use it for handling my credentials. Sometimes I could merely cancel this window and it would go away, but I was blocked entirely from using some programs if I didn't set up KDE Wallet. This is really frustrating as it regularly nags the user to set up software which is vague about what it is doing and cryptic in its options.



YaST



One of the core features of openSUSE is its YaST control panel. YaST provides a central, graphical series of modules for managing the operating system. Through the YaST panel we can manage software packages, updates, and repositories. We can adjust sound settings, change the keyboard layout, set up printers, and manage user accounts. We can also manage disk partitions, set up network shares, adjust the firewall, and enable network proxies. There is a module for browsing the systemd journal, and another for browsing and restoring filesystem snapshots.





openSUSE 15.4 -- Browsing the YaST control panel

(full image size: 740kB, resolution: 1920x1080 pixels)



This last point is key. Whenever we use YaST to change settings or install new packages, the system automatically creates a new Btrfs snapshot. (This assumes we installed openSUSE on a Btrfs volume.) We can browse snapshots and compare them with other snapshots using a tool called Snapper. We can also boot into a past snapshot from the boot menu. This means we can easily compare files between snapshots to see when adjusting a setting or upgrading a package broke something. We can also rollback the change. Since we can access and boot old snapshots from the boot menu, this makes openSUSE virtually bullet proof, short of a hardware failure.





openSUSE 15.4 -- Browsing filesystem snapshots

(full image size: 684kB, resolution: 1920x1080 pixels)



YaST is one of my favourite utilities in the Linux community - most of its components are friendly, it automates snapshots allowing us to rollback changes, and it handles low level changes in a nice, point-n-click interface. I especially like the user manager which, while simple by default, offers extra tabs where we can fine-tune settings and permissions.



Some of the YaST modules may be more complex than they need to be for most users. The firewall utility, for example, focuses heavily on zones which will be overkill for most users and there isn't any simplified version of the tool for just blocking or opening a specific port. The YaST software manager is also a bit complex, but it's nicely balanced by the simplified Discover software centre.



Something I noticed while using the Services module in YaST is it will queue up the changes we want to make and then apply them all at once. For example, if I tell the utility to stop CUPS and enable OpenSSH, these services won't be adjusted until I click the Apply button or exit the utility. Usually service managers apply changes right away. This isn't good or bad, just different from how most distributions handle things.





openSUSE 15.4 -- The KDE System Settings panel

(full image size: 852kB, resolution: 1920x1080 pixels)



While YaST handles low-level operating system configuration, customising the desktop is handled by KDE's System Settings panel. The System Settings panel is detailed and has many modules for tweaking KDE. Luckily, the panel includes a search function to help us find specific settings. I quite like the System Settings utility and find it's a great way to adjust Plasma to better suit my workflow.



Conclusions



openSUSE is a project which almost always impresses me with its technology, its integration, and its flexibility. However, it's never a distribution I've run as my main operating system for various reasons. One of the main reasons I haven't fully embraced openSUSE, despite its many technological capabilities, is its inconsistent polish. Some aspect of the operating system are polished and developed to near perfection. The installer is both fairly easy to navigate and surprisingly flexible. The default Btr filesystem is powerful and its snapshots easy to use. The YaST control panel is remarkably good at adjusting low level aspects of the operating system and integrates nicely with Btrfs.



However, on the other side of things, we have issues like the KDE Wallet utility nagging the user and displaying vague prompts about which cryptography functions to use. The live media offers a different and quite less appealing experience than the installed operating system, and (despite the progress in this arena) the documented steps to install media codecs are still some of the most complex in the Linux ecosystem.



openSUSE 15.4 feels like a distribution by system administrators for administrators. We can set up a printer and rollback filesystem snapshots with a few clicks of the mouse, but installing video codecs is a two-commands-and-four-prompts command line process. Managing services and setting up network shares takes just a few clicks, but getting sound working on the live disc was an exercise in frustration. openSUSE is a distribution which makes a lot of usually hard tasks easy and the normally easy tasks hard.



In short, some parts of openSUSE feel like the Iron Man nanotech suit and some parts feel like they were built in a cave. The former parts definitely outweigh the latter, but the little issues are what separate a good, solid distribution from a great experience. * * * * * Visitor supplied rating



