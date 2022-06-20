|
DistroWatch Weekly, Issue 973, 20 June 2022
Welcome to this year's 25th issue of DistroWatch Weekly!
A little over a week ago the openSUSE team published a new version of the distribution's Leap branch. This branch shares code with SUSE Linux Enterprise and provides a stable, general purpose distribution free of charge. In this week's Feature Story we take openSUSE's latest Leap for a test drive and report on the experience. Alongside Leap openSUSE also supplies Tumbleweed, a rolling release platform. Let us know which of these two editions, Leap or Tumbleweed, you like better in our Opinion Poll. In the News section this week we talk about progress being made in multiple corners of the FreeBSD project. Meanwhile Canonical has published a new version of Ubuntu Core which offers an optional real-time kernel. We also share some changes we're making to our TrueNAS information page. Then, in our Questions and Answers column, we talk about finding and collecting install media for Linux distributions. There are a lot of distributions and many of them offer multiple editions so collecting them all can be quite a challenge. We talk about some of the options and barriers for collecting install media below. Plus we are pleased to share the releases of the past week and list the torrents we are seeding. We wish you all a wonderful week and happy reading!
|Feature Story (by Jesse Smith)
|
openSUSE 15.4 Leap
The openSUSE team published a new version of their distribution about a week ago. The new release, openSUSE 15.4 Leap, shares its code base with SUSE Linux Enterprise. The new release offers a number of specialized features, particularly with tools focused on AI projects, machine learning, and setting up git repositories. The distribution also ships with tools for hospitals via GNU Health, and offers version 5.14 of the Linux kernel. Several desktop environment are packaged for openSUSE, including KDE Plasma 5.24, Xfce 4.16, GNOME 41, MATE 1.26, and Deepin 20.3. I also found it interesting the distribution offers a copy of the DNF package manager which can be used in place of openSUSE's Zypper. The DNF utility reportedly doesn't have any repositories enabled by default, but the project offers documentation on how to switch from Zypper to DNF.
The openSUSE release announcement also talks about how driver and codec support has been improved:
This version of Leap simplifies multimedia codec installation. Progress has been made to bring Cisco's openh264 video codecs to users via a repository present by default on the system, which will come in a maintenance update. The release not only gains multimedia improvements; it gains open source driver support. Besides AMD's and Intel's continual open source Linux graphics drivers commitment, users of modern NVIDIA GPUs will benefit from it signing firmware images for the latest generation GeForce 30 series GPUs.
openSUSE is available in builds for x86_64, aarch64, ppc64le, and s390x architectures. The two main editions are a full DVD edition which is 3.8GB in size and a net-install edition which is a 173MB download. I decided to download the full DVD for x86_64 computers.
When booting from the DVD we are presented with a menu which offers to launch the distribution's system installer or check the integrity of the media. When performing the media check the system will launch the installer, assuming the check passes.
Installer
openSUSE uses a graphical system installer which begins by showing us the project's license agreement. On this page we can change the system language and our keyboard layout. The installer then asks if we would like to enable on-line repositories to provide access to newer (and extra) packages. I enabled on-line repositories.
The installer then asks us to select a role. Roles are predefined groups of packages, each suited to a particular environment. Available roles include Desktop with KDE, Desktop with GNOME, Desktop with Xfce, "Generic Desktop", Server, and Transactional Server. The last item is a server platform with a read-only root filesystem. I decided to try the first option: Desktop with KDE.
Disk partitioning comes next. While it is possible to perform manual partitioning, and access a wide range of options and filesystem choices, openSUSE's guided option is unusually flexible. The guided choice lets us toggle options on/off, such as whether we want to use Btrfs or LVM, whether we want a larger swap partition to support hibernation, and whether we want to use a separate /home partition. I opted to use Btrfs with a separate swap partition. We then select our time zone from a map and make up a username and password for a new user. The user account creation page is an optional step.
The last page of the installer shows us a summary of all actions it will take, including the disk layout, default services, firewall configuration, and user accounts. We can click links next to options in order to bring up a screen to adjust the settings. This summary screen with quick links is my favourite aspect of the installer. It allows the installer to be mostly streamlined and uncluttered while also giving us optional access to a wide range of customizations.
Once the installer finished its work it restarted the computer.
Early impressions
My new copy of openSUSE booted to a graphical login screen. I was given the chance to login to KDE Plasma running on X11 or KDE Plasma running on a Wayland session. The former is the default. I appreciated this as my recent experiences with Wayland sessions have had various problems and it was nice to see openSUSE taking the more conservative approach and still using X11 as the default.
openSUSE 15.4 -- The welcome window
(full image size: 740kB, resolution: 1920x1080 pixels)
The KDE Plasma desktop is presented with the panel placed across the bottom of the screen. This panel holds the application menu, some quick-launch buttons, and the system tray. The application menu is arranged with software categories on the left and launchers on the right.
When first signing into my account I was presented with a welcome window. This window provides some links on openSUSE's social media and support options. We're also told how to find community software repositories and documentation. Links are opened in the Firefox web browser.
One of the links in the welcome window I found particularly interesting, it's called Get Software. Clicking this button opens Firefox to display an on-line software centre. The layout is similar to other software centres such as GNOME Software. From the first web page we can browse categories of software and click items we find interesting. Clicking an entry opens a full page description with a screenshot. We can then click a button to install the selected package. Clicking the install button offers to open the local software manager which is Discover, in my case.
openSUSE 15.4 -- The Discover software centre
(full image size: 876kB, resolution: 1920x1080 pixels)
Once Discover has been opened it displays information on the same application we were looking at on the website. We can click a button and enter our password to install the package. Once it has been installed, we can click a button to launch the newly fetched application. Well, most of the time we can launch the new application. Some items I installed could be launched from Discover, others failed to run unless I launched them from the application menu or from a terminal.
This process - the welcome window opening a web-based software centre, which can be used to open Discover, which can install software - works. It's all quite easy to navigate and functional. What I find strange though is the Get Software button in the welcome screen opens a web page which opens the local software centre. It seems like it would be easier and faster for the welcome window to simply open Discover directly and save us a few steps. I think web-based software stores can be useful, it just seems redundant in this situation.
Hardware support
I ran openSUSE in VirtualBox and on my laptop. The distribution was pleasantly responsive, I might even say unusually responsive, in both environments. The system doesn't present many visual effects or distractions, which I appreciate. My laptop's hardware was all detected and the system ran smoothly.
When running in VirtualBox, the KDE Plasma desktop integrated with the host desktop and I could resize the Plasma desktop by resizing the VirtualBox window.
A fresh install of openSUSE with Plasma consumed about 6GB of disk space, plus a swap partition. Disk usage will depend on the role we select at install time, but the base system with any of the main three desktop environments should be in the 6GB range. When I first signed into Plasma the system usually used about 490MB of RAM. This grew a little for the first few minutes, up to about 550MB, and then settled back down to about 530MB. There wasn't any notable amount of network activity or disk access during this time. I didn't spend the time to track down which processes were slowly expanding and deflating in RAM, but at its highest point memory usage was still under 550MB, relatively light by modern standards.
Live media
On the openSUSE download page there is a section for alternative media, including live desktop media. This allows us to test drive openSUSE with desktops such as KDE Plasma and GNOME without installing the distribution. The download page includes an unusual warning about the live media:
They should not be used to install or upgrade. Please use the installation media instead. They have a limited package and driver selection, so cannot be considered an accurate reflection as to whether the distribution will work on your hardware or not.
This is strange for two reasons. One is that the live media includes both Install and Upgrade icons on the desktop. It seems strange for the developers to tell people not to use the live media for installs and upgrades and then explicitly put icons on the desktop to perform those actions.
The other, more pressing issue is the comment about how the live media doesn't include the same drivers and therefore isn't a good test to see if our hardware will work well with the operating system. This negates the main purpose of live desktop media. Apart from possible rescue operations, the main reason to have live media is to test hardware compatibility prior to installing a distribution.
The warning is correct though. While openSUSE ran well for me when installed from the official DVD media and offered better than normal performance, the distribution's live KDE media worked terribly. It took around three minutes to boot and another minute to finish loading the desktop environment. Audio failed to work when running from the live media. The system load was always high and the desktop always sluggish. With only a virtual terminal window open, running top, the system showed almost no disk or CPU activity and yet the load average stayed above 2.50 without a break. The interface was slow to respond with opening the application menu or resizing a window taking several seconds.
Usually, in my experience, most distributions perform about as well from live media as they do when installed locally - giving some wiggle room for loading applications from the slower boot media. But running openSUSE's live media was the night to the installed version's day and made me wonder how the developers got the experience so wrong on the live disc compared next to the install media.
Included software
A fresh install of openSUSE includes the Firefox web browser, LibreOffice, the VLC media player (missing some codecs), a file manager (Dolphin, in my case), a document viewer, a few games, and Java. There are also some desktop-specific applications to monitor the system and adjust settings. In the background we find the systemd init software and version 5.14 of the Linux kernel.
openSUSE 15.4 -- The Plasma application menu
(full image size: 852kB, resolution: 1920x1080 pixels)
As I mentioned, a media player is installed and openSUSE does ship with most audio codecs, but it is unable to play common video formats. One of the listed features of the 15.4 release was easier access to media codecs and a look through the openSUSE documentation provides a page on installing these codecs. There are a few options of varying degrees of manual involvement that include setting up a community package repository and fetching the missing codecs. The easiest approach I found was to install a package called opi and then run the command "opi codecs" from the command line. This will add the Packman repository for us and then offer to fetch popular codecs. This works, though it involves a few pauses along the way - we are prompted once to confirm we trust the Packman repository key and then three more times to confirm we really want to install the new media packages. The process, while a bit involved, did work for me and I was able to then play both audio and video files.
Also on the topic of included software, if we try to run a command line program that doesn't exist, the system will politely suggest we run another utility called cnf to find out if the program is available. For instance, running "cnf gcc" tells us we can run "sudo zypper install gcc" to install the missing compiler.
Something which kept coming up as I explored the included software was a lot of actions - such as opening a web browser, connecting my laptop to wireless networks, and anything else involving credentials - would cause the KDE Wallet application to appear and demand I use it for handling my credentials. Sometimes I could merely cancel this window and it would go away, but I was blocked entirely from using some programs if I didn't set up KDE Wallet. This is really frustrating as it regularly nags the user to set up software which is vague about what it is doing and cryptic in its options.
YaST
One of the core features of openSUSE is its YaST control panel. YaST provides a central, graphical series of modules for managing the operating system. Through the YaST panel we can manage software packages, updates, and repositories. We can adjust sound settings, change the keyboard layout, set up printers, and manage user accounts. We can also manage disk partitions, set up network shares, adjust the firewall, and enable network proxies. There is a module for browsing the systemd journal, and another for browsing and restoring filesystem snapshots.
openSUSE 15.4 -- Browsing the YaST control panel
(full image size: 740kB, resolution: 1920x1080 pixels)
This last point is key. Whenever we use YaST to change settings or install new packages, the system automatically creates a new Btrfs snapshot. (This assumes we installed openSUSE on a Btrfs volume.) We can browse snapshots and compare them with other snapshots using a tool called Snapper. We can also boot into a past snapshot from the boot menu. This means we can easily compare files between snapshots to see when adjusting a setting or upgrading a package broke something. We can also rollback the change. Since we can access and boot old snapshots from the boot menu, this makes openSUSE virtually bullet proof, short of a hardware failure.
openSUSE 15.4 -- Browsing filesystem snapshots
(full image size: 684kB, resolution: 1920x1080 pixels)
YaST is one of my favourite utilities in the Linux community - most of its components are friendly, it automates snapshots allowing us to rollback changes, and it handles low level changes in a nice, point-n-click interface. I especially like the user manager which, while simple by default, offers extra tabs where we can fine-tune settings and permissions.
Some of the YaST modules may be more complex than they need to be for most users. The firewall utility, for example, focuses heavily on zones which will be overkill for most users and there isn't any simplified version of the tool for just blocking or opening a specific port. The YaST software manager is also a bit complex, but it's nicely balanced by the simplified Discover software centre.
Something I noticed while using the Services module in YaST is it will queue up the changes we want to make and then apply them all at once. For example, if I tell the utility to stop CUPS and enable OpenSSH, these services won't be adjusted until I click the Apply button or exit the utility. Usually service managers apply changes right away. This isn't good or bad, just different from how most distributions handle things.
openSUSE 15.4 -- The KDE System Settings panel
(full image size: 852kB, resolution: 1920x1080 pixels)
While YaST handles low-level operating system configuration, customising the desktop is handled by KDE's System Settings panel. The System Settings panel is detailed and has many modules for tweaking KDE. Luckily, the panel includes a search function to help us find specific settings. I quite like the System Settings utility and find it's a great way to adjust Plasma to better suit my workflow.
Conclusions
openSUSE is a project which almost always impresses me with its technology, its integration, and its flexibility. However, it's never a distribution I've run as my main operating system for various reasons. One of the main reasons I haven't fully embraced openSUSE, despite its many technological capabilities, is its inconsistent polish. Some aspect of the operating system are polished and developed to near perfection. The installer is both fairly easy to navigate and surprisingly flexible. The default Btr filesystem is powerful and its snapshots easy to use. The YaST control panel is remarkably good at adjusting low level aspects of the operating system and integrates nicely with Btrfs.
However, on the other side of things, we have issues like the KDE Wallet utility nagging the user and displaying vague prompts about which cryptography functions to use. The live media offers a different and quite less appealing experience than the installed operating system, and (despite the progress in this arena) the documented steps to install media codecs are still some of the most complex in the Linux ecosystem.
openSUSE 15.4 feels like a distribution by system administrators for administrators. We can set up a printer and rollback filesystem snapshots with a few clicks of the mouse, but installing video codecs is a two-commands-and-four-prompts command line process. Managing services and setting up network shares takes just a few clicks, but getting sound working on the live disc was an exercise in frustration. openSUSE is a distribution which makes a lot of usually hard tasks easy and the normally easy tasks hard.
In short, some parts of openSUSE feel like the Iron Man nanotech suit and some parts feel like they were built in a cave. The former parts definitely outweigh the latter, but the little issues are what separate a good, solid distribution from a great experience.
Visitor supplied rating
openSUSE has a visitor supplied average rating of: 8.9/10 from 604 review(s).
Have you used openSUSE? You can leave your own review of the project on our ratings page.
|Miscellaneous News (by Jesse Smith)
|
FreeBSD publishes status report, Ubuntu Core 22 released with real-time kernel, updates to TrueNAS
The FreeBSD team have published a status update which provides an overview of work going into the operating system. Several of the key updates involve getting FreeBSD to work better on new hardware, including RISC-V processors and Framework laptops. Efforts are being made to reduce boot times and several developers are also working on wireless networking support. One interesting project looks at using Linux to broaden wireless support on FreeBSD: "Wifibox is an experimental project for exploring the ways of deploying a virtualized Linux guest to drive wireless networking cards on the FreeBSD host system. There have been guides on the Internet to suggest the use of such techniques to improve the wireless networking experience, of which Wifibox aims to implement as a single easy-to-use software package." Details on Wifibox and other efforts can be found in FreeBSD's quarterly status report.
Canonical has announced the release of Ubuntu Core 22, an embedded operating system with support for Snap packages intended to be used for embedded systems, robotics, and industrial settings. One of the key features being tested in version 22 is a real-time kernel. "The Ubuntu 22.04 LTS real-time kernel, now available in beta, delivers high performance, ultra-low latency and workload predictability for time-sensitive industrial, telco, automotive and robotics use cases. The new release includes a fully preemptible kernel to ensure time-bound responses. Canonical partners with silicon and hardware manufacturers to enable advanced real-time features out of the box on Ubuntu Certified Hardware." Further information on Ubuntu Core 22 is presented in the company's announcement.
* * * * *
People who are fans of network attached storage (NAS) technologies are probably familiar with the name FreeNAS. The FreeNAS project was a dedicated NAS operating system based on FreeBSD and sponsored by iXsystems. As the name implies, FreeNAS was available to the public free of charge. People who wanted a commercially backed storage solution could explore a similar product from iXsystems called TrueNAS.
A little while back FreeNAS changed its name to TrueNAS Core and more closely joined its cousin under the iXsystems umbrella. The brand and product line have continued to evolve and now there are three branches of TrueNAS: Core, Enterprise (which offers commercial support), and SCALE for multi-node deployments.
In an effort to keep track of each of these branches without adding confusion, we've merged all of the TrueNAS product family into one page. This page includes the historical information for FreeNAS along with current information on the three TrueNAS editions.
These and other news stories can be found on our Headlines page.
|Questions and Answers (by Jesse Smith)
|
Collecting distro ISO files
Got-to-catch-them-all asks: Is there any software, script or website where you can easily check the newest ISOs of Linux and Windows?
I have a folder with operating system images, divided by those that I'd like to keep up-to-date and another that is for some collectionary value or doesn't update at all (Windows versions, last version of Kali with GNOME). However it gets messy to keep up with (rolling releases, delays, different desktops) so I'd like to have an automatic way of checking my downloaded ISOs with some on-line database.
If there isn't anything as such, does DistroWatch have some public API that could be used for that? I could try to make some basic JavaScript website that allows you to pick ISOs that you have downloaded and then compare them with the DistroWatch database. Nothing fancy, just if it's the newest or not. You could make it more advanced by marking major versions or different desktop environments, but I'd be satisfied with something simple.
DistroWatch answers: The short answer is no, there isn't (to my knowledge) anything like that which will test a collection of local ISO files against a database of existing (including past) releases to see if any versions are missing or should be downloaded.
We don't track this sort of information, really. That is, we don't track a list of existing ISOs or host any ISOs on DistroWatch. We also don't have any public API. The closest thing we have is a collection of version numbers for each distribution on each project's information page, which you could (in theory) compare to ISO files you have downloaded. However, a lot of distros do not use consistent filenames. This makes scripting any sort of comparison with version numbers difficult.
You might be able to write a script that extracts the version number of a distro from its filename and then compare it to our latest version information on the distro's info page. However, it would be an imperfect solution and require a lot of bandwidth/scraping to make work. In theory you could also check the release announcements for each distribution on its information page and scan the announcement for a filename that includes an ISO or IMG extension. However, that's a lot of scanning and parsing for what will be an imperfect solution.
I think a better approach would be to subscribe to our Latest Distributions RSS feed. This will provide you with a list of new ISO files as they become available. Then you can download each new item as it is published. Some RSS clients will even do most of the work for you. This won't keep you up to speed with past versions, but it'll keep you updated on new versions going forward which will get added to your collection. You can also check the download mirrors of projects that interest you as many of them keep archives of past releases.
Additional answers can be found in our Questions and Answers archive.
|Released Last Week
|
IPFire 2.27 Core 168
The IPFire team have published a new update to their security and firewall focused distribution. A key update affects the project's intrusion prevention system (IPS): "Stefan contributed a patch series for notably improving the IPS, particularly when it comes to handling of ruleset providers. While many of the changes are done under the hood, the following are visible to the web interface: Monitoring mode can now be enabled for each ruleset provider individually. This makes baselining and testing much less of a hassle, since newly introduced IPS ruleset providers can now first be used for logging only, without risking disruptions or unintended side-effects. Parsing and restructuring changed or updated rulesets has been improved and is now faster by orders of magnitude. The downloader will now automatically check whether a ruleset has been updated on its providers' server by checking the ETag HTTP header. This allows us to drop the update interval selection; every IPS ruleset will now updated automatically on the appropriate interval." Additional details can be found in the project's release announcement.
Kaisen Linux 2.1
Kevin Chevreuil has announced the release of Kaisen Linux 2.1. Kaisen Linux is a rolling-release, Debian-based desktop distribution. The project aims to be useful for IT professionals. The new release includes several technical changes and some visual ones. For instance, Kaisen 2.1 swaps out the default zsh shell for bash and drops the themed Conky desktop widget. "ZSH is no longer the default terminal for Kaisen Linux! It was since the first release of Kaisen Linux the default terminal, but the majority of users asked for the return of Bash by default, which has been done on this release. Several polls on the different social network pages have been done for this. However, it is still installed as it was before (with oh-my-zsh), and it is possible to reset it to the default. The documentation is here: ZSH on Kaisen Linux. The Conky theme is no longer installed by default with the GUIs, but is a separate package named kaisen-conky, which is no longer installed by default. The reason for this is that user feedback was not unanimous about the default presence of Conky on Kaisen Linux and therefore it is now considered a 'goodie' and can be installed optionally." The full list of changes can be found in the release announcement.
Kaisen Linux 2.1 -- Running the MATE desktop
(full image size: 169kB, resolution: 1920x1080 pixels)
EuroLinux 9.0
EuroLinux is a clone of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. The project's latest release is EuroLinux 9.0 which will be supported through to June 2032. "We released version 9.0 of the EuroLinux operating system. It is compatible with the latest upstream release. This release focuses on providing improved default cryptographic policies, a 5.14 kernel, a graphical management interface via a web panel, and improvements related to cloud, virtualization and containerization. "Nine" also introduces a major update in the form of the GNOME 40 desktop environment (with modern GTK 4). An important change for those who want to use EuroLinux on x86_64 architecture, is the need to have a processor supporting x86_64-v2 microarchitecture (also on virtual machines). Since version 8.3, the EuroLinux operating system is offered in an Open Core model - both as a paid subscription and free of charge. Customers and the community get access to the software at the same time, in the same version and in the same repositories. The paid subscription additionally provides: manufacturer's technical support, access to errata files, access to additional intermediate packages, the possibility to influence product development." Further information is provided in the distribution's release announcement and release notes.
GhostBSD 22.06.15
The GhostBSD project develops a desktop operating system based on FreeBSD. The project's latest snapshot is GhostBSD 22.06.15 which includes better handling of NVIDIA drivers and smoothly upgrade processes. "Some of the improvements are automation on the livecd to install the proper Nvidia driver, and when a package fails to upgrade, Update Station will reinstall it and resume the update. I have added the BWN_GPL_PHY option in our default GENERIC kernel to compile drivers that include GPLv2 code. Now, most Broadcom devices are detected, including my iMac. In most cases bwn_v4_ucode_load="YES" or bwn_v4_lp_ucode_load="YES" need to be added in /boot/loader.conf. In addition, GhostBSD was upgraded to 13.1-STABLE from 22/05/31. Features added: Do not show updates available when packages are syncing. Add a file called syncing when new packages are syncing and remove it when completed. Add code to update-station read if syncing is in the repository and do not prompt users for upgrades. Add code to software-station to not allow software installation with software-station during a packages sync." Additional details can be found in the project's release announcement.
Manjaro Linux 21.3.0
Philip Müller has announced the release of Manjaro Linux 21.3.0, the latest stable version of the project's rolling-release distribution offering a choice of KDE Plasma, Xfce and GNOME desktops. This release features version 3.2 of the Calamares installer. "Manjaro 21.3.0 'Ruah' released. Since we released 'Qonos' at the end of last year, our developer team worked hard to get the next release of Manjaro out there. We call it 'Ruah'. This release features the final release of Calamares 3.2. Partition module gained more support for LUKS partitions. Users module now has lists of forbidden login names and host names, to avoid settings that will mess up the install. The GNOME edition has received a major update to GNOME 42. A new global dark user interface style preference has arrived. This can be used to request that apps use a dark user interface style instead of light. The new setting can be found in the new Appearance panel in the Settings app, and is followed by most GNOME apps." Continue to the release announcement for further information.
Development, unannounced and minor bug-fix releases
|Torrent Corner
|
Weekly Torrents
The table below provides a list of torrents DistroWatch is currently seeding. If you do not have a bittorrent client capable of handling the linked files, we suggest installing either the Transmission or KTorrent bittorrent clients.
Archives of our previously seeded torrents may be found in our Torrent Archive. We also maintain a Torrents RSS feed for people who wish to have open source torrents delivered to them. To share your own open source torrents of Linux and BSD projects, please visit our Upload Torrents page.
|Upcoming Releases and Announcements
|
Summary of expected upcoming releases
|Opinion Poll (by Jesse Smith)
|
openSUSE Leap or Tumbleweed?
This week we shared observations on openSUSE Leap, the project's stable edition. The openSUSE project has another edition, Tumbleweed, which provides a rolling release model for people who want to be on the cutting edge of software features. Have you used either of openSUSE's editions? Let us know your preference - Leap's stable approach or Tumbleweed's rolling nature.
You can see the results of our previous poll on running a rolling Ubuntu release in last week's edition. All previous poll results can be found in our poll archives.
|Website News
New distributions added to waiting list
- CROWZ. CROWZ is a Devuan-based desktop distribution which features a variety of lightweight window managers. Editions of CROWZ ship with Fluxbox, Openbox, and JWM.
DistroWatch database summary
This concludes this week's issue of DistroWatch Weekly. The next instalment will be published on Monday, 27 June 2022.
- Jesse Smith (feedback, questions and suggestions: distribution reviews/submissions, questions and answers, tips and tricks)
- Ladislav Bodnar (feedback, questions, donations, comments)
- Bruce Patterson (podcast)
1 • OpenSUSE live edition (by Brad on 2022-06-20 00:40:57 GMT from United States)
I don't know how far back this issue goes, but I tried the live edition a few times over the years, and found it wanting - since I wanted to "try" before "buying", I never went beyond triyng, thinking that the installed version would be just as bad.
I guess that means I never took the "Leap"...
2 • OpenSUSE (by Cameron Mitchell on 2022-06-20 01:03:07 GMT from Argentina)
Leap 15.4 es un sistema estable. Ahora le han sacado los drivers con firmware y hay que dar alguna vuelta para instalarlos. Tumbleweed era un buen sistema hasta que llegó Gnome 42. Ahora tiene fallas todo el tiempo especialmente con los drivers de video. Esto lo ha vuelto una beta muy inestable e inmanejable. Pese a lo que diga el responsable del proyecto, me parece que no está haciendo su trabajo como corresponde porque le delega su responsabilidad al usuario. Así cualquiera escribe un blog semanal.
3 • YaST (by Friar Tux on 2022-06-20 01:18:14 GMT from Canada)
I have tried openSUSE many, many, many times over the years, but have never been able to get YaST to work on my HP brand laptops - ever. In fact, any distro that runs YaST has acted the same as openSUSE. YaST will always simply quit/stop working whenever I try to install an app/program, or try to update the OS, consistently, regardless of the OS. So I had to vote "I have not used either." Pity. OpenSUSE looks like it might be really good.
4 • Leap & Tumbleweed (by pongo on 2022-06-20 01:30:00 GMT from United States)
To install missing codecs in either openSUSE version just go to www.opensuse-community.org and do the one-click installs. No CLI work needed at all! Opi is a good thing if the CLI is your pleasure.
I've been using Tumbleweed with btrfs for several years now and have had very few problems and have only had to roll back once. I don't use the nvidia drivers because I have a moral scruple about killing space aliens and enemy soldiers and do no video editing and only very simple photo editing; the nouveau driver works well for me. The nvida drivers seem to cause problems for people with older cards because of the frequent new kernels you get with TW. That said, neither version of SUSE is the best choice for beginners or casual users; they take a little more work to set up and maintain but give power, control and reliability.
Another virtue of openSUSE is the active and helpful mail lists -- I loathe web forums.
I also use Siduction (Debian sid unstable) on the same machine to keep my hand in with the Debian world. Very few problems there either.
I do have a backup machine with the much more conservative openSUSE Leap installed in case of total failure of Tumbleweed and Siduction but this has yet to happen
5 • Opensuse-Tumbleweed (by Sam Crawford on 2022-06-20 01:42:17 GMT from United States)
I've been running Tumbleweed with the mate desktop for a few months and have not had any issues at all, once configured. The toughest part was getting VueScan to work. Google and some trial and error with the firewall finally got it to work.
This week OpenSuse Tumbleeed changed it's build number and tumbleweed downloaded and installed almost 2,000 updates.
I only have two complaints. The first is the mirrors are slow, at least here in Idaho, in the USA, where downloads are measured in kbs vs. the downloads I get from some Debian mirrors that are coming in at 60-80 mbs. I'm sure there are faster repositories but I haven't put the effort into finding them.
The other complaint is trhe way Opensuse does disk encryption. The encrypt the whole disk so that I have to enter a password to get to grub and the same password again to unencrypt my system. It takes a long time from the first password to get into grub. They argue it is more secure but the way Debian and LinuxMint does it where access to grub is unencrypted and then enter a password to get into the system is way more convenient.
6 • One-click install (by Jesse on 2022-06-20 02:14:46 GMT from Canada)
@5: "To install missing codecs in either openSUSE version just go to www.opensuse-community.org and do the one-click installs. No CLI work needed at all! "
I've tried this is most previous versions of openSUSE. It's never worked properly. Which is probably why it's not an official method for installing media codecs.
7 • YaST (by Joseph on 2022-06-20 03:26:46 GMT from United States)
@3: I've got Tumbleweed running on my 78yo mother's HP Spectre laptop without any problems for a few years now.
8 • Q&A - Collecting distro ISO files (by Greg Zeng on 2022-06-20 04:28:00 GMT from Australia)
As usual, this is one of the most interesting parts of Distrowatch. The short answer to the question: daily publications of DISTROWATCH are currently the best way to monitor the Linux and BSD operating systems.
The long answer requires many additional resources. Some websites are slowly trying to "improve" from the Distrowatch notifications, but generally fail. The "failures" happen because the publishers of the new operating systems do not care much about informing the public. These coders are too busy coding to be proper publishers explaining their new releases, in a context understood by outsiders.
Reading their internal dialog is the best & often only way to try understanding these changes. These open source publishers need a competent publishing department: "The Linux Foundation", Ubuntu, the highly disorganized systems based on the RPM package managers, the BSD-based systems (including closed-source Apple), and non-business systems such as PCLOS and the "Puppy" families.
Perhaps the only known predictions in newly released operating systems are those from the Ubuntu-core base. This explains why so many system creators prefer this stable, predictable core-base, much more than any other open operating system.
Ubuntu-core has a stable base released every two years, in April. According to Distrowatch, there are 273 "Active" open operating systems right now. Not all are perhaps "open source". Only 53 are based on a version of Ubuntu. Of these, about 19 are based on Ubuntu-core-LTS, instead of the usual Ubuntu-core.
All the 53 Ubuntu based systems, and some Debian-based systems, can be "upgraded" to the very latest Linux kernel, seconds after being published as source code by "The Linux Foundation". Only a few of the 53 systems have a GUI or automated way to "upgrade" to the latest Linux official kernel. The 19 LTS systems will be too afraid to officially upgrade to the latest kernel, for fear of losing their stability with other parts and users of the operating system.
The other Linux-based systems usually their own versions of the older official Linux kernels. This allows the avoidance of certain conditions injected by Ubuntu and "The Linux Foundation". Added or removed are "systemd", binary bits, and other widened or narrowed source code, optimized for specific hardware,users, and operating conditions.
9 • openSUSE (by userX on 2022-06-20 06:36:53 GMT from Croatia)
I strongly like Leap, I strongly dislike Tumbleweed.
10 • Try OpenSUSE Leap with Xfce (by Gerhard Goetzhaber on 2022-06-20 07:57:24 GMT from Austria)
As of now, this has been my main system for daily work and "production" for many a year. If you decide to permanently go with GNU Linux you should do as well, and you'll never see yourself left alone with problems you can't find a good solution for. I'd say it's 98% perfect. Best hardware compatibility especially for peripheral devices I've ever found with a Linux system, and in this way much better up2date than all Debian and Ubuntu based editions (except Siduction - great), not lastly because of it's excellently backported kernel updates. Huge software repositories, too!
Well, KDE Plasma often has a somewhat lovlier look and lets you funnily play around with it. However, there's that never-ending thing with KDE: a new version will come up everytime before the last one is made ready for really good use!
Tumbleweed? Good work while racing to the future, good for experimental setups, but be aware that from time to time you'll see yourself been forced to repair or just update the system from outside - this meaning from a text-only-boot or by chrooting from another OS (if you know about practicing). Same-same Fedora Rawhide ...
11 • OpenSUSE (by Tom on 2022-06-20 08:57:09 GMT from Belgium)
I've been using it on and off for a few years, though I've recently been using other distributions.
I agree with the statement that it's somewhat uneven, and the KDE Wallet is a typical example (I'm disabling it because it's too annoying). Another one is the network configuration confusion between YaST and other tools, depending on which network system is used. Same with the DE configuration, which is confusing and messy between the themes and individual settings.
But overall it's very good. It has a very solid and user-friendly package system, nothing like the cryptic arguments of pacman or the spread of different commands for apt. The installation process is very good too, one of the best I know. The Plasma DE offers a very good experience to end users, that's usually the one I'm going for.
Be extremely careful with Btrfs, it looks powerful but is infamously unreliable with some RAID configurations. And it's very power-consuming in the default configuration, creating way more snapshots than necessary which frequently causes some devices to freeze for short periods of time. But when used well on non-RAID systems, it can save you a lot of work if you mess when upgrading the system. Personally, I don't think that it's worth the trouble though, so I'm not using it anymore.
I prefer Tumbleweed to Leap, I don't like having all the compatibility problems dumped on my system at once, I'd rather have them incrementally. Just a small personal preference.
