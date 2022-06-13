|
|DistroWatch Weekly, Issue 972, 13 June 2022
Welcome to this year's 24th issue of DistroWatch Weekly!
There are a lot of editions and spins of Ubuntu. There are official community editions of Ubuntu featuring almost every major open source desktop. There are server editions, plus editions for embedded devices, and cloud deployments. One variation of Ubuntu we usually do not get to see is a rolling release spin. This week we are going to turn our attention to an unofficial rolling edition of Ubuntu called Rolling Rhino Remix. Read on to learn more about this edition and its custom update tools in our Feature Story. What do you think of a rolling version of Ubuntu? Let us know in our Opinion Poll. This week we share a look at a second distribution, this one called SambaBox, which is intended to act as an open source alternative to Active Directory. We share more details on this distribution's features and setup process below. In our News section we talk about the future of SUSE Linux Enterprise and the possible effect this will have on openSUSE's Leap branch. We also share updates from both the Haiku and Tails projects as the developers of these two projects refine their operating systems. Then we are pleased to share the releases of the past week and share the torrents we are seeding. We wish you all a wonderful week and happy reading!
|Feature Story (by Jesse Smith)
Rolling Rhino Remix
While Ubuntu has a lot of users and a reputation for being easy to get up and running on both workstation and server machines, one thing Canonical has never done with the distribution is offer a rolling release platform. The team behind Rolling Rhino Remix are working to change that by creating a rolling and constantly updated spin of Ubuntu.
Rolling Rhino Remix is an un-official Ubuntu flavour which converts the Ubuntu operating system into a rolling release Linux distribution by tracking the devel series.
While the idea of a constantly up to date version of Ubuntu probably appeals to many people, the Rolling Rhino Remix team offers this warning:
It is important to note that Rolling Rhino Remix is a Linux distribution for those who are already experienced with Linux, it is not recommended to use this distribution as a beginner.
The Rolling Rhino project ships with four key tools which set it apart from the typical Ubuntu experience. These are utilities which help initialize the rolling aspect of the distribution, manage its features, and keep the system up to date. These four utilities are:
The Rolling Rhino Remix (henceforth called Rhino) install media is 3.4GB in size. At first, Rhino has the appearance, feel, and experience of Ubuntu 22.04. It has the same customized GNOME desktop, the same Ubiquity system installer, and virtually all the components and branding are the same. The project's installer does link to Rhino's own release notes, but otherwise the initial experience is entirely like running the latest version of Ubuntu.
- rhino-init. This is a command which will initialise Rolling Rhino Remix. It will replace /etc/apt/sources.list with the Ubuntu development repositories (as opposed to the next Ubuntu release). Once it has completed this step it will automatically update all other packages via APT.
- rhino-config. The tool rhino-config offers two ways of changing your configuration. A non-interactive mode, where you can use flags to toggle options in the command line, and an interactive mode which is recommended for newcomers. Interactive mode will walk you through the enabling/disabling of features. Once an option has been enabled you will not see it reappear in rhino-config.
- rhino-update. The rhino-update command will be the command that you will use to update your system. It will update your system via APT as well as provide the latest tools that the project develops.
- Pacstall. Pacstall is a piece of software intended to bring the experience of the Arch User Repository to Ubuntu.
Early impressions
Once I had installed Rhino and signed into the GNOME desktop I followed the project's documentation to switch the repositories over from Ubuntu's to Rhino's. The documentation mentions we should immediately run rhino-init from the command line. I found out that this is an instruction to be taken literally (we should run "rhino-init" and not "sudo rhino-init"). The system will prompt for our sudo password as necessary.
The rhino-init tool adjusts repositories and then appears to fetch updated repository information. I then rebooted the machine to make sure everything was still functioning properly, which it was.
I'm not sure why the distribution doesn't ship with its repositories already set up on the install media, or run a script when we first get signed in to perform the rhino-init tasks automatically. This feels like something which could be accomplished without user intervention and perhaps that will become a feature of the project in the future.
Something I feel is worth mentioning is rhino-init and rhino-update are not programs or shell scripts. They are shell aliases and therefore tied to the Bash shell. This is important for a few reasons. One is that if we switch shells these tool may stop working. The other point I want to make is these shell aliases string commands together, sometimes prefixing commands with sudo. This should be fine in theory, but it doesn't always work in practise. If we mistype a password or a process doesn't gracefully handle displaying the password prompt then the system appears to hang or will fail to perform its requested task. I ran into these problems a few times and I found myself thinking how using these two Rhino tools could have been better if we'd been asked to run them as scripts, possibly with elevated privileges. I'll give some examples of the Rhino tools working and failing in a moment.
Rolling Rhino Remix 2022 -- Examining the rhino- aliases
(full image size: 915kB, resolution: 1920x1080 pixels)
Things started out fairly well. After performing the rhino-init step and rebooting, I next opened a terminal and ran rhino-update to fetch available updates. This caused several Deb packages to be fetched and, when the command finished, it advised I restart the computer. In fact, rhino-update always recommends we perform a restart, regardless of how minor the package upgrade process was. This might be prudent, but it's often unnecessary.
Using the configuration tools
The experience was going well so far and my next step was to login and try running rhino-config. As the documentation mentions, rhino-config can be run in one of two ways. We can run it in interactive mode where rhino-config will ask us if we want to toggle on/off certain features. We can also run "rhino-config enable" or "rhino-config disable" followed by the name of a feature to turn one feature on or off.
Rolling Rhino Remix 2022 -- Adjusting the system configuration
(full image size: 173kB, resolution: 1920x1080 pixels)
My first time through with the rhino-config utility did not go well. Unlike the other two rhino- utilities, rhino-config is not an alias, it is a compiled command line program. When I ran it I was asked a few questions and the first time I tried to answer "yes" to a change (in order to remove Snap), the utility tried to run a command using sudo. However, something apparently wasn't set up correctly or the keyboard input wasn't cleared successfully, because sudo immediately failed without prompting for my password and aborted the configuration process, returning me to the command line. I next tried running sudo first with a simple command ("sudo id" in this case) and then re-ran rhino-config so sudo would remember my credentials.
This seemed to work, but since rhino-config has already been run, it skipped over the questions I had been asked before, including the step which had failed to make the change on my first run. This meant I ended the second run still without having changed anything.
Running "rhino-config help enable" will present us with a list of flags the rhino-config tool supports when run in non-interactive mode. This will allow us to toggle one feature on/off at a time.
The first switch I tried to change was swapping out the Snap framework (snapd) for Flatpak. The documentation says we can do this by running "rhino-config enable --snapdpurge" to remove the snapd package and install Flatpak. However, when I tried running either "rhino-config enable --snapdpurge" or "rhino-config enable -s" the utility returned an error saying "Mainline kernel is already installed!"
This is a problem for two reasons. The first is the mainline kernel option is associated with the "-m" and "--mainline" flags, not "--snapdpurge". The second problem is the mainline kernel was not installed, it was a feature I had disabled. In fact, running "rhino-config disable --mainline" returned a similar error reporting "Mainline kernel is already disabled!" Basically most of my attempts to enable or disable features through rhino-config were failing.
Since Snap was still installed I tried a form of "turning it off and on again". I ran "rhino-config disable --snapdpurge" to install Snap. (This command looks backward, but it's disabling the removal of Snap, which just means it installs Snap). Since Snap was already on the system this was a quick procedure and simply marked the Snap software as installed by APT. Then I ran the removal command again, "rhino-config enable --snapdpurge". This seemed to work at first, rhino-config got to work, but it eventually failed while reporting authentication errors, though I was not prompted for my password. In the end, Snap remained on the system.
Pacstall
I had better luck setting up Pacstall. I enabled the Pacstall framework by running rhino-config. Pacstall provides a series of scripts which assist the user in installing third-party software.
Rolling Rhino Remix 2022 -- Searching for software with Pacstall
(full image size: 790kB, resolution: 1920x1080 pixels)
I started out by running "pacstall -S <package-name>" in an effort to find new software I could install. (The "-S" flag searches for available packages.) However, I found most searches either didn't return any results or would hang. Searching for "firefox", for example, immediately returned no matches, but searching for "falkon" and "doas" caused Pacstall to lock up. When this happened there was virtually no network or disk activity, the system would just sit and wait for me to terminate the Pacstall process.
I found an on-line listing of Pacstall recipes. From this list I was able to install a few items, including the neofetch and tmux packages. These installed without any problems and just paused to prompt me for confirmation prior to running the specified script and fetching dependencies.
Conclusions
The concept of Rolling Rhino Remix is one which I feel is worthwhile. A lot of people have been saying for years that Ubuntu could benefit from a proper rolling release branch, not just a development repository. However, few developers have taken on the task, trying to make it work. Rhino is a decent attempt at making this a working option.
Some things are definitely working and working well. The initial configuration command (rhino-init) and the update command (rhino-upgrade) seem to work properly to set up the system and bring all packages up to date. These functioned as expected and I was pretty happy with them.
The Pacstall framework seems to be getting larger and more polished since I first tried it last year. There are still some issues when searching for packages, but installing new items seems to work without any problems.
The one sore spot in my experience was the rhino-config command line program. Running rhino-config rarely worked properly. Sometimes the tool falsely reported the status of features, sometimes it failed due to problems in calling sudo, and sometimes it incorrectly interpreted command line flags. It was an ongoing problem in what was otherwise a mostly smooth experience.
I will say though that making the two of the rhino- commands aliases rather than scripts strikes me as a problem. As I mentioned above, using aliases will break the tools if the user switches shells and it seems to cause issues when some commands try to run sudo, especially if sudo doesn't already have our cached credentials.
In short, I think Rhino is off to a promising start. It needs a few things worked out and maybe a few things automated before I'd say it's ready for general consumption, but it's off to a decent start. I especially think Ubuntu could benefit from a rolling release in the way Rhino is trying since it supports working with ZFS which allows the administrator to take filesystem snapshots before each upgrade. I'd love to see tools like boot environments or Timeshift added to Rhino in order to make its rolling upgrades bulletproof.
One final point I'd like to mention is Rhino's documentation. Rhino is a fairly young project, but the remix-specific documentation which covers installing and using the rhino- utilities is clear and detailed. Not many young projects pay attention to documentation this early in their development and I tip my hat to the developers for making this a priority. It helped me a lot when I was trying to sort out some of the workings of rhino-update and rhino-config.
|Miscellaneous News (by Jesse Smith)
SUSE team considers the future of SLE and Leap, Haiku porting more drivers, Tails improves Tor Connection Assistant
While much attention this past week was focused on openSUSE 15.4 Leap, many in the openSUSE community have concerns about the future of this branch of their distribution. openSUSE 15.4 is the penultimate release of Leap and it looks like 15.5, likely to be released next year, may be the last of the line. Much of this concern has come in the wake of an announcement from Lubos Kocman which read, in part: "Since the announcement of next-gen SUSE Linux Enterprise has already landed, I'd like to take a moment and talk a bit about our last openSUSE Leap 15.X release and set some expectations."
Stefan Behlert has stated the next release of SUSE Linux Enterprise will look a lot different than the current offering, which shares its code base with Leap. "The connection between Leap and SLE has changed. And while some bits and pieces got better, we firmly believe we can do better. SLE 15 is a great general purpose operating system, yet challenges with some use cases, new places of deployment, and the type of enhancement requests show that it's time for a successor."
While SUSE has been quiet about what exactly will happen next, it looks like SLE will become a minimal, transactional base, downstream of openSUSE Tumbleweed. Meanwhile Leap may be phased out, though confirmation has not yet been published about these plans.
* * * * *
The Haiku project has published a status update which includes a summary of work which has gone into the operating system over the past month. Key points include porting OpenBSD wireless drivers, making it possible to identify monitor manufacturers more easily, and progress going toward ARM and RISC-V ports. "PulkoMandy fixed text in the status view being cut off in Installer. Jim906 improved window cascading in FileTypes. jadedctrl added per-track scripting support to MediaPlayer. Now you can use hey (or another interface to Haiku's scripting suites system) to control MediaPlayer's playlist. korli added more vendor identifiers to Screen preferences, so that it can identify monitor manufacturers more accurately. apl fixed version date updates in HaikuDepot. He also fixed more properly a crash which waddlesplash had implemented a workaround for last time. dcieslak fixed locale-aware display in DeskCalc, which had been somewhat broken by his changes last time. Jim906 fixed WebPositive to not display the '...' icon on the bookmark bar when the overflow menu would be empty." A detailed summary is available in the status report.
* * * * *
The Tails project has published their monthly newsletter, detailing progress made during the month of May. Some of these changes improve the Tor Connection Assistant, offer new documentation for the Unsafe Browser, and include improvements to the download mirrors. "We implemented many improvements to the Tor Connection Assistant. This makes is much easier for people in Asia to circumvent censorship. For details, see the Tails 5.1 release notes. We wrote a new homepage for the Unsafe Browser when you are not connected to the Tor network yet. This new version makes it easier to understand how to sign in to the network using a captive portal. We started organized training and usability tests sessions for August in Brazil."
* * * * *
These and other news stories can be found on our Headlines page.
|Software Review (by Jesse Smith)
|
SambaBox 4.1
I was asked by the makers of SambaBox if I'd be willing to give their distribution a try. I agreed and they sent me a download link and license key. (At the time of writing it looks like SambaBox is currently a commercial-only distribution and, similar to Red Hat, requires an account or subscription.)
In case you haven't heard of SambaBox before, the project's website describes the distribution as follows:
Developed by Profelis, SambaBox is an integrated active directory, domain name (DNS), dynamic computer configuration (DHCP), and orchestration server built on the Linux operating system.
The website goes on to claim SambaBox can be used to manage Linux, Windows, and macOS client computers. The software also offers centralized user management and DNS services. According to the project's website SambaBox can sync with Microsoft's Active Directory and even replace Active Directory, working alone to manage the network.
Administration of SambaBox mostly happens through a web-based portal which runs on network port 80 (the default HTTP port).
Installing
I downloaded SambaBox which is provided as a 960MB ISO file for 64-bit (x86_64) computers. Booting from this media brings up a menu asking if we want to boot an existing operating system from the hard drive or launch the SambaBox installer. Taking the latter option brings up a short series of text-based menus. We are shown the project's license agreement, followed by a screen asking us to confirm we accept the license.
The next screen warns we are about to wipe all data on our hard drive. Assuming we agree, files are then copied from the removable media and then verified. We are not asked any partitioning questions, asked to create user accounts, confirm the time, or set locale information. The only two questions are whether we accept the license and if we want to proceed and wipe our disk.
After the installer copied its files to my drive the screen went blank and disk activity stopped. The computer then stopped responding to keyboard input entirely. I couldn't switch terminals or perform a clean reboot. I ended up forcing a restart in order to see if the installation completed successfully.
First impressions
The system booted and presented me with a welcome message and a login prompt. The default credentials for signing into the text console and web portal are covered in the distribution's documentation. For the text console the credentials use "root" for the username and "SambaB0X" for the password (the 0 is a zero, not the letter O).
Signing into the root account opens a text-based series of menus. This turned out to be a console-based configuration panel which gives us access to a few functions. Along with options to restart or poweroff the computer, this control panel has three main parts. One menu offers to show us resource usage information, including our IP address, disk space, and system load averages. At this point I learned a fresh install of the distribution consumes 2.9GB of disk space.
Another screen offers to help us configure networking and edit our hosts file. I'll come back to the networking section in a moment. The third page of settings give us the chance to set a new root password and enable/disable the web interface running on port 80. The web portal is enabled by default.
The network configuration screen offers to let us enable DHCP or manually enter an IP address and netmask. It seems networking is disabled by default as, when I brought up the screen showing network status, only the loopback device was active. I enabled DHCP to automatically obtain an address at which point the text interface locked up. I was able to switch between local virtual terminals, but signing into those as the root user just brought up new copies of the text-based settings panel. There doesn't appear to be any way to gain access to a command line shell.
I decided to restart the machine, hoping DHCP was enabled. Trying to boot caused the system to lock up during the boot sequence. I forced a shutdown and tried again. This time SambaBox booted, but it had failed to acquire an IP address, blocking me from accessing its web portal. I went into the text console and went into the network settings once more. I chose to provide a static, manually applied address. Here I ran into another issue: the keyboard and locale settings didn't match my computer. Whenever I tried to type a period ("."), an accented "C" would appear on my screen. I tried various other keys, but without making any headway in being able to type out a complete address/netmask set.
The text-based control panel doesn't have any options for changing the keyboard layout or locale and the system installer doesn't provide any options, apart from accepting the license agreement. The web-based portal wasn't accessible because my server didn't have an IP address yet. I tried switching back to DHCP, but this once more caused the system to lock and necessitated a forced reboot. Other systems on my network were using DHCP without any problems so the DHCP issue seems to affect SambaBox only.
After browsing the distribution's documentation in search of a solution, I contacted one of the SambaBox representatives and asked if there was a way to change settings, apart from the text-based control panel, as I wanted to adjust the time zone (so SSL would work) and change the keyboard layout issue so I could assign IP addresses to the server. He responded:
You can set your timezone while creating a domain. Locales [are] set while creating a domain. Configurations can be made via web interface. Therefore, you don't need to set locales and keyboard layout.
Which would be useful if I were able to access the web interface, but since SambaBox's DHCP client wasn't working and my locale settings were preventing me from assigning an appropriate IP address the web interface was not reachable. I had come to an impasse and I had to retire from my SambaBox trial.
Conclusions
This is unfortunate because the documentation and the feature set promised by the SambaBox team are quite attractive. I've often worked in environments where a web-based, easy to configure alternative to Active Directory would have been ideal. Most of the existing open source alternatives to Active Directory are not at all user friendly or drop-in replacements for Microsoft's offering. SambaBox looks like it could be. However, without being able to configure an IP address, locale, or system clock up front it's basically a digital paperweight in my environment.
This is a shame too because all I would have needed to fix this issue was access to a command line shell. Being able to run commands such as ip and loadkeys would have solved all my problems. Unfortunately, SambaBox blocks access to the command line, forcing us to use its menu-driven control panel rather than a shell. This seems to be a case of the developers trying to make things simple for newcomers while making them harder for people who want to fix things.
I like the idea of SambaBox, I want a central, web-based solution to managing networks of multiple machines and users. However, it needs to be more flexible in its setup and more robust in its networking before I can find it useful.
|Released Last Week
openSUSE 15.4
The openSUSE team has announced the launch of openSUSE 15.4 Leap, the latest version of their distribution which shares a package base with SUSE Linux Enterprise. One of the points of focus for the new version is easier access to media codecs and hardware drivers. "This version of Leap simplifies multimedia codec installation. Progress has been made to bring Cisco's openh264 video codecs to users via a repository present by default on the system, which will come in a maintenance update. The release not only gains muiltimedia improvements; it gains open-source driver support. Besides AMD's and Intel's continual open-source Linux graphics drivers commitment, users of modern NVIDIA GPUs will benefit from it signing firmware images for the latest-generation GeForce 30 series GPUs." Additional information can be found in the project's release announcement and on the features page.
openSUSE 15.4 -- The welcome window
(full image size: 740kB, resolution: 1920x1080 pixels)
EasyOS 4.0
EasyOS is an experimental Linux distribution which uses many of the technologies and package formats pioneered by Puppy Linux. The project's new EasyOS 4.0 release makes adjustments to compression, structural changes to the system, and avoids writing data to the hard drive - normal system operations happen in RAM. "Significant structural changes since then have warranted a major-version number bump, now 4.0. Not a complete list, nor detailed, just some brief highlights of new features since 3.4.7, in no particular order: The download file is 'easy-4.0-amd64.img' -- no longer compressed, which simplifies writing the image to a drive. During normal usage, everything happens in RAM and there are no writes to the drive. This potentially means that a cheap flash stick (likely without wear-leveling) will last 'forever'. Squashfs files, including 'easy.sfs', are now lz4-hc compressed. This, in combination with running totally in RAM, results in noticeable speed improvements. App startup and container startup now very fast. There is now a 'save' icon on the desktop. You choose when to flush your work from RAM to drive, or not, or let it happen at shutdown. Note, it is possible to flip back to the old mode, direct writes to the drive, without a 'save' icon. An old problem of unclean filesystem shutdown, due to the layered filesystem on "/", has been solved." Further details are presented in the project's release announcement and in the release notes.
MidnightBSD 2.2.0
Lucas Holt has announced the release of MidnightBSD 2.2.0, an updated version of the project's FreeBSD-derived operating system optimised for desktop use: "I am happy to announce the availability of MidnightBSD 2.2 for amd64 and i386 architectures. This release focused on updating third party software in the base system and some smaller enhancements. Bug fixes and new features: use md library sha256 implementation for lzma; /bin/sh updated based on FreeBSD 12-stable sources; root shell changed to tcsh from csh - this adds history to the root user's interactive shell; introduce a patch to dummynet from pfsense to increase max value to 4Gb/s instead of 2Gb/s; mport 2.2.0; fixed issues with desktop startup and created an initial .xinitrc file for GUI installs; a Hyper-V vPCI emulation change can cause SR-IOV (Single-Root I/O Virtualization) and DDA (Discrete Device Assignment) devices to fail to operate correctly under Hyper-V; Netcat - add sctp support from FreeBSD; add ptsname_r to libc...." Continue to the release notes for a full changelog, upgrade instructions and known issues.
MakuluLinux 2022-06-10
MakuluLinux is a member of the Debian/Ubuntu family which is presented in a wide range of options, both free of charge and commercial. The project's latest release, MakuluLinux 2022-06-10 "Shift", presents a number of key features, including the ability to work with multiple package formats through one software centre. "The Software Center in Makulu Shift fully supports both Flathub and Snaps, Users can install from a selection of thousands & thousands of great software and games with a few easy clicks. Shift sports a Huge selection of preinstalled drivers, from GPUs to USB devices to Printers. Most, if not all your plug and play devices should work out of the box on Shift without much fuss. Various extensions have been included, some used by various layouts and a few additional that users may want to enable, Because Shift is designed on the GNOME framework, it supports the use of GNOME extensions, either make use of the current extensions or install your own, there is a huge selection available at the GNOME extension web hub." The release notes provide additional details.
postmarketOS 22.06
postmarketOS is an Alpine-based Linux distribution for mobile devices. The project offers three mobile interfaces: Phosh, Plasma Mobile, and Simple Mobile X Interface (Sxmo). The project's latest release is version 22.06 which includes a handy upgrade feature. "First of all, we are happy to announce that one can now upgrade from one release to the next one. We made it work for Sxmo, Phosh and Plasma Mobile. A script that runs every night ensures that this doesn't break for v21.12 -> v22.06 (and v22.06 -> edge to prepare for the next release). While we don't officially support it, the script even allows switching between all possible versions. Say from postmarketOS edge to v22.06 if you are tired of living on the edge. Thanks to Alpine's package manager apk it works fast and reliable. For now this is CLI based, in the future it should be possible to hook this up to graphical apps like GNOME Software and KDE Discover. More on upgrading in the wiki." Additional information can be found in the project's release announcement. A list of supported devices and download options can be found on the project's download page.
* * * * *
Development, unannounced and minor bug-fix releases
|
Weekly Torrents
The table below provides a list of torrents DistroWatch is currently seeding. If you do not have a bittorrent client capable of handling the linked files, we suggest installing either the Transmission or KTorrent bittorrent clients.
Archives of our previously seeded torrents may be found in our Torrent Archive. We also maintain a Torrents RSS feed for people who wish to have open source torrents delivered to them. To share your own open source torrents of Linux and BSD projects, please visit our Upload Torrents page.
Torrent Corner statistics:
- Total torrents seeded: 2,732
- Total data uploaded: 42.1TB
|
Summary of expected upcoming releases
|Opinion Poll (by Jesse Smith)
|
A rolling edition of Ubuntu
In this week's review of Rolling Rhino Remix, an unofficial, rolling release flavour of Ubuntu we explored some of the features of this distribution and how users can keep it up to date using custom tools. Ubuntu has a fixed, but rapid, release cycle and some people have suggested Ubuntu's short-term support releases could be replaced by a rolling development branch. What do you think of the idea of running a rolling variant of Ubuntu? Do you like the idea of Ubuntu technology in a rolling edition or do you prefer the official, fixed releases?
You can see the results of our previous poll on dedicated gaming machines in last week's edition. All previous poll results can be found in our poll archives.
|Website News
New distributions added to waiting list
- Static Linux. Static Linux is a distribution based on the Alpine Linux, musl libc and BusyBox. It comes with JWM, Firefox, Transmission, data recovery tools ddrescue, testdisk, photorec. The kernel and the root filesystem are assembled in a single file to boot on systems with UEFI (Secure Boot is not supported).
- SpiralLinux. SpiralLinux is a selection of Linux spins built from Debian GNU/Linux, with a focus on simplicity and out-of-the-box usability across all the major desktop environments. SpiralLinux serves as an alternative live installation method for a highly reliable customized Debian system using only official Debian package repositories.
* * * * *
DistroWatch database summary
* * * * *
This concludes this week's issue of DistroWatch Weekly. The next instalment will be published on Monday, 20 June 2022. Past articles and reviews can be found through our Article Search page. To contact the authors please send e-mail to:
- Jesse Smith (feedback, questions and suggestions: distribution reviews/submissions, questions and answers, tips and tricks)
- Ladislav Bodnar (feedback, questions, donations, comments)
- Bruce Patterson (podcast)
|
1 • Rollin' (by Friar Tux on 2022-06-13 04:29:41 GMT from Canada)
While I like the IDEA behind rolling releases, every rolling release distro I've tried broke after the second or third update. So Rhino doesn't hold much hope for me. Right now my daily driver is a LTS (5 yrs) distro (Linux Mint/Cinnamon). And after 6 years of using it, it has never had any "lost-time" issues. It's boring but out of my way.
2 • SpiralLinux and Rolling Rhino (by meston on 2022-06-13 04:33:24 GMT from Australia)
SpiralLinux on the waiting list looks interesting, made by the GeckoLinux guy and that is a good product. Like Gecko, Spiral seems to be purely an installation of the parent, so it is not dependent on one person to ensure your system survives as well as making things easier for us mere mortals.
As for Rolling Rhino, isn't the Ubuntu MATE maintainer involved with this somehow? I like and use the latter, happy for it not to be a rolling release (stuff like the browser still gets updated to the latest version though).
3 • Rolling Rhino (by Saleem Khan on 2022-06-13 04:43:17 GMT from Pakistan)
Thanks for reviewing rolling Rhino . I have been using it for past few months and it has worked well without any break . I removed unity and shifted to i3 and even that works flawlessly. I never tried the AUR function on it , infact I did not know about it .I will read their documentation and try to set it and give it a try . I have been using LYS version and keep upgrading it from previous lts version to latest without any issue and I did my first lts installation with debootstrap from my arch Linux but once I discovered rolling Rhino all my interest shifted to it. Thanks for your review , it's like guideline for me.
4 • Spiral Linux (by Bin on 2022-06-13 05:25:44 GMT from United Kingdom)
The main feature of Spiral is that it runs off Main Debian, Debian Backports and Fast Track Backports and is configured o do it properly. A well chosen but fairly minimal set of applications means it is not too bloated out of the box - other than that it's Debian. No messing, no 43 tonnes of Noto Extra fonts, no 'my special toolbox', endless 'dark' themes and pointless fiddling....
I've been in touch with the developer over a couple of questions and have had quick and helpful answers - so all round it looks good to me.
5 • Rolling release (by Trihexagonal on 2022-06-13 06:25:39 GMT from United States)
I wouldn't use Ubuntu if it rolled down the street and got me a doughnut.
However, I'm on a Thinkpad T61 running Kali-Rolling 2022.2 with Fluxbox as a WM right now.
I've been running Kali GNU/Linux Rolling 64bit and 32bit machines the last year and every one is the original installation, updated and upgraded through apt.
I update and upgrade a few times a week and have never had a problem with an update doing something I couldn't fix.
Or with apt presenting me with a bug/problem during the upgrade I couldn't see the way to get around or fix that prevented me from continuing the build.
6 • Rolling Rhino (by Puzzled Platypus on 2022-06-13 07:08:17 GMT from Australia)
There may be thousands of users out there clamoring for a rolling Ubuntu. If so, I haven't heard from any. Some 7 years ago I read an article about rolling Ubuntu by changing the apt sources.list to "devel". I did. It worked, I guess. Ho hum! Went back to whatever I was doing. I have a copy of Jammy on a VM, so I did it again just now, for the hell of it. Same as before. Right now devel apt sources will give you the dailies for Kinetic (22.10). I suppose it will change when Kinetic Beta is released. I won't wait around to see. NOT recommending anyone do this, by the way!!!!
Pacstall works, after a fashion, but you don't need Rhino to install and use it. It's no AUR. Maybe in time! Mainline is a simple GUI tool to change kernels. What I'm getting at is: Just what is it that Rolling Rhino brings to the table, other than the ability to install Ubuntu without a DE?
Frankly, If I want rolling I'll go to Arch or derivatives, who know how to do it. I do have Kali, and as @5 says, it is rolling. But it's also Debian, and Debian rolling is akin to a speedy snail. Probably same with Ubuntu.
7 • The end of SUSE (as we know it) (by Henry on 2022-06-13 07:20:52 GMT from Germany)
I understand partly, that SUSE (the company) does not want to fall behind and reduce costs. Creating a minimal, transactional system and let the developers package their software and distribute it via flathub or other means will dramatically reduce costs. On the other hand, these costs will simply be passed on to the users, because running apps in containers does need more resources (RAM, CPU power, HDD space) and therefore has also an ecological impact. Of course, his is the part nobody does talk about. However, this will be the end of SUSE as a free community oriented stable distribution, and this is sad.
8 • Ubuntu rolling (by Romane on 2022-06-13 07:30:12 GMT from Australia)
Simple.
I do not like Ubuntu, never have since day one, (despite its popularity), so have zero intention of trying a rolling version.
Romane
9 • Rhino Rolling (by saleem ceann on 2022-06-13 07:59:03 GMT from Pakistan)
@6 , thanks for your feedback , adding more to my concept about rolling ubuntu . If any rolling release ever works for me thats Arch linux , no doubts about that.
10 • Ubuntu rolling (by Dr.J on 2022-06-13 08:00:58 GMT from Germany)
I'm using Arch for years, so I like rolling releases. But I don't like Ubuntu (tried the whole family including Mint some times in the past), so they can do what they want, I don't give them a try.
11 • The future of Leap (by Microlinux on 2022-06-13 08:47:47 GMT from France)
News of the day on Distrowatch: "While SUSE has been quiet about what exactly will happen next, it looks like SLE will become a minimal, transactional base, downstream of openSUSE Tumbleweed. Meanwhile Leap may be phased out, though confirmation has not yet been published about these plans."
OpenSUSE Leap + KDE is running perfectly in our local school. What is it with distribution maintainers jumping ship and pulling the carpet from under our feet? Two years ago CentOS went down the drain (or more like up the drain to be exact). Now it looks like SUSE wants to improve things to death.
Tumbleweed is NOT an option. You don't use rolling releases on production machines. Never ever. I know, I ran Arch on production desktop clients back in 2006. I've been bitten badly. Moving targets are for developers or hobbyists. Period.
Any sense of perennity anyone? Or do we all have to move to Debian?
12 • The future of Leap (continued) (by Microlinux on 2022-06-13 08:51:22 GMT from France)
According to the gurus in the OpenSUSE forums, the news on Distrowatch about OpenSUSE Leap dying are pure clickbait and not based on any facts.
Care to comment?
13 • Rolling Rhino, @9 (by Wondering Wombat on 2022-06-13 09:38:19 GMT from Australia)
"adding more to my concept about rolling ubuntu" Why not just roll Debian? There's very little difference from Ubuntu, and it would be a lot easier. Install your favorite desktop, change /etc/apt/sources.list to 'testing' (or 'sid' if you feel adventurous.). If you're not sure how to do it, google it. Someone will show you.
I run Devuan testing, which is just Debian without systemd. Kernels and other software are ahead of Ubuntu devel. And it rolls. Also, when and if you want to stop rolling, it's just as easy.
14 • @Microlinux (by Pierre on 2022-06-13 10:09:03 GMT from Germany)
Quote: "[...] I'd like to take a moment and talk a bit about our last openSUSE Leap 15.X release [...]"
As far as I am informed and read the quote only the 15.x series of Leap will end with 15.5 - not Leap as a distribution.
Due to a lack of time I am currently not following the maling lists as closely as I used to. But I can't remember that an end of Leap had been a topic anywhere in the mailing lists or in the forums.
Nonetheless I'd be careful to accuse Distrowatch of releasing clickbait, you can read the statement as an announcement of the end of Leap and not only the 15.x series. So maybe it just a missunderstanding.
15 • Future of Opensuse Leap (by Leap-User on 2022-06-13 10:45:02 GMT from Germany)
To my knowledge, there are no intentions to discontinue Opensuse Leap other than to choose a different version number. Whether that is now called Leap 16, be left open. Everything I have read indicates that Opensuse Leap has a solid future. All efforts of the last years led to a professional connection of SLE and Leap. And that's a good thing: Leap is an excellent system in the Linux world for me and my work.
16 • Just roll right on by me (by Appalachian on 2022-06-13 11:08:17 GMT from United States)
I have no interest in a rolling Ubuntu, because I've never had anything but bad luck with rolling distros. I see the appeal of a rolling distro, it's just that the execution leaves something to be desired.
My last attempt at Arch was a short lived affair. I think it went about a month before it broke. I forget the exact program that failed, but it depended on a particular library to run. That library updated, and the program couldn't handle the new version. Tried rolling the library back using guides from the wiki, but that failed to work. I've had better luck with Manjaro, but even that hasn't lasted much more than a year for me.
Playing Russian roulette with my computer just doesn't interest me, so Rhino doesn't need to stop here. It can just roll on by.
17 • Ubuntu (by Leap-User on 2022-06-13 11:31:32 GMT from Germany)
@16: Good comment. I also have no good long-term experience with rolling release. Something always went wrong, the monstrous amount of updates was annoying or led to the question of whether you're not wasting resources or tiring the hard drive so that it breaks prematurely. The desire to always install the latest software seems to be a fad. Developers and hobby enthusiasts see it differently, which I can accept.
18 • Spiral Linux (by kc1di on 2022-06-13 11:39:56 GMT from United States)
Spiral look promising it's working well here. I'm sorry to hear about OpenSuSE leap but time marches on and we adjust. Spirial is indeed developed by the same person who does Gecko he stated on another forum that his reasoning for doing so was if and when opensuse leap comes to and end he want another stable base to use. So far looks solid.
19 • rolling (by Pat Menendez on 2022-06-13 11:58:31 GMT from Canada)
If someone wants to make a rolling release buntu, to me it should be done with one of the spinoffs like Mint, etc. In my opinion and experience, most of the buntu spinoffs do Ubuntu better than Ubuntu! They are faster and more reliable (less buggy) than Ubuntu. While I can appreciate what Rhino is trying to do, basing the attempt on something that works, like one of the successful buntu spinoffs, would make more sense, I have no problems with the Rolling Release model. Some distros pull it off successfully and are a pleasure to use and others it breaks them regularly. Now with so many distros offering TimeShift, with it included in Grub so you can use an earlier image at boot to fix a totally borked system, the risk of running a cutting edge distro is essentially gone. Rolling or semi rolling distros are all I have run for more than 10 years. I don't see myself ever going back to fixed release like buntus again. The fact that there are stable, reliable, Rolling Release distros tells me that rolling release isn't the problem. There are deeper issues.
20 • Leap (by Jesse on 2022-06-13 12:38:32 GMT from Canada)
@12: We don't publish clickbait. Our sources are right there in the news post. You can read them yourself.
The facts are: SUSE is planning on completely changing SLE for their next release, Leap shares the same package base. No one at SUSE will comment on what this means for the future of Leap.
So either Leap is being phased out or SUSE is being unnecessarily tight lipped about Leap's future for no reason.
21 • @19, Rolling, @12, clickbait (by Justme on 2022-06-13 13:02:39 GMT from United States)
@19, "it should be done with one of the spinoffs like Mint" Perish the thought! Linux Mint is about stability and ease of use, not avant-garde. Mint 20.3 is still based on Ubuntu Focal, which is rather conservative. Even if they wanted to, they are still dependent on Ubuntu repos for most of their software. Whether it's any 'faster" than Ubuntu is debatable.
@12, "clickbait" If you had taken the "bait" and clicked on the references and read them, you would have seen that Distrowatch's assumptions seem warranted.
22 • SambaBox (by Jesse on 2022-06-13 13:26:08 GMT from Canada)
Something I'd like to add about my experience with SambaBox. Both during and after my trial, a representative from SambaBox offered to put me in touch with support people who would try to help fix the issues I was having, or remote into the machine to fix problems. Unfortunately in this case my main problem was SambaBox wouldn't connect to the Internet so the offer of remote help wasn't practical. However, I did appreciate the offer of help, especially since I wasn't a client.
While I had problems and wasn't invested enough to keep working on them after my review was written, I will give the SambaBox team credit for offering to help. Not all developers and companies are as open to working with reviewers who run into problems.
23 • Rolling distros (by Otis on 2022-06-13 14:58:06 GMT from United States)
The very first post here (@1) says most of what I feel about rollers. Just to add that a well maintained regular long term release behaves as well or better than a rolling release in many ways (across many but not all distros of course) and can be just as up to date.
24 • SpiralLinux and openSUSE Leap (by SpiralLinux on 2022-06-13 15:55:16 GMT from United States)
Hi there, GeckoLinux and SpiralLinux creator/maintainer here. Thanks for the positive remarks here in the comments, and thanks for accurately mentioning the main SpiralLinux goal of offering a clean and functional Debian system that depends entirely on the upstream Debian project after installation with no developer-gets-hit-by-a-bus concerns. If possible please try to refer to it as "SpiralLinux" so that I can search for and locate posts about it. ;-)
Regarding the news item about openSUSE Leap's future, it's definitely not clickbait. When that news came out a few months ago it was discussed heavily on /r/openSUSE, and today's Distrowatch Weekly is being discussed there right now. Several prominent SUSE employees have posted in those discussions and they have made no attempt to allay fears that Leap is going away; to the contrary they have confirmed that SUSE will not be sharing its source/binaries with the openSUSE beyond SLE 15 SP5, and the next-generation SUSE ALP development is being adamantly promoted. There will surely be some kind of openSUSE offering based on that radically different OS paradigm, and to SUSE's credit it is being developed in the open and apparently will be open source. Whether that new product will be called "Leap" or something else is unknown at this point. But it's clear that openSUSE Leap as a fixed-release slow-moving traditional enterprise Linux distribution will no longer exist in a few years, because even its upstream source (SUSE Linux Enterprise) will also be moving in a radically new direction.
All that churn is still a few years away, and it looks like openSUSE Tumbleweed will continue on its present course because that's how the community likes it. So GeckoLinux will still continue to be developed, both for the Rolling branch built from Tumbleweed as well as for the Static branch as long as Leap continues to exist in its current form. But openSUSE Leap and/or GeckoLinux Static users that need/want/prefer a fixed-release traditional Linux OS should start looking for alternatives. That's the main reason why I created SpiralLinux as an additional project to complement GeckoLinux.
25 • SUSE/openSUSE (by SadGecko on 2022-06-13 19:05:20 GMT from United Kingdom)
Long time SUSE/openSUSE user here. I am shaking my head at the future plans for LEAP/SLE. After spending time and money making LEAP/SLE generally compatible they are now going to rip that up and start afresh.
Bizarre!!!
I can only think that SUSE aren't making enough money and are trying something "different" to make themselves stand out.
I will be interested to see what the final plans look like.
As for me, I will be spending more time in my other fav distro. Mageia.
Mageia doesn't release distros every 6 months or follows silly trends. It's stable, consistent and has nice friendly tools. It's screwed together well!!
26 • rolling (by tomboy on 2022-06-13 20:05:31 GMT from United States)
Rolling releases have always been hassles. Several attempts have been unsatisfactory. Agree with #11, that rolling releases are generally for developers and hobbyists.
Gnome DE is annoying anyway, including Ubuntu's.
In a weak moment, maybe recovering from brain damage, possibly would consider gaming-oriented rolling release of Mint MATE or MX XFCE. But prolly not.
27 • Talk about the distribution (by MrBeeBenson on 2022-06-13 20:38:57 GMT from United Kingdom)
Hey there, I'm the current Project Lead of Rolling Rhino Remix.
You are correct about the distribution requiring polish. What started as a hobby project quickly grew much larger than I expected. We are currently working on removing the need for rhino-iniit the entirety and improving rhino-update and rhino-config to be within one utility, not a script or a bash alias but a proper utility written in rust, called rhino-system.
We have also begun working with the developers of Nala to provide a better front end for apt, and integrating their software into our distribution.
The discord for our development and help is available.
PS: The mainline kernel has been removed from rhino-config and is now the default kernel. Right now it is at 5.18.3
@6 @26 You can install Rolling Rhino Remix without a desktop environment. It is an option in the installer if you select the minimal option
28 • SambaBox Review (by muggy on 2022-06-13 23:05:44 GMT from Australia)
Response to @22
Hi Jesse, Just in response to their "help". If they reached out to you for a review, then I would expect a bit more effort on their part to ensure a good solid review would be published. Upon hearing of your experience it would definitely be in their best interests to rectify the situation (at least offer you a solution to move past the issues) to allow a proper review to be completed. The product sounds like it has potential, but I will not be checking it out based on your experience. It sounds very short sighted from their team and I don't know if I would be praising their efforts.
I'm a long time lurker on DW, and this is my 1st response.. :) keep up the good work.
29 • @24 (by EugeneJarecki on 2022-06-14 00:38:21 GMT from United States)
Just wanted to say thanks to Sam, the GeckoLinux guy. I've used the MATE version of Gecko on and off for five years or so. Not to sound too grandiose but it gave me hope for desktop Linux. Easy to get going, powerful and fun. Kudos and good luck with SpiralLinux!
Seems like the writing is on the wall for Suse/openSuse. It's a sad day for Linux when one of the most enduring distros for all intents and purposes throws in the towel. Suse the company can't reasonably expect people to use Leap for a year with the sword of Damocles hanging over their heads. If their intentions are otherwise, they should say so.
Of course the other complication is EQT Partners:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-04-25/eqt-is-said-to-have-explored-sale-of-german-software-firm-suse
Suse will be passed off to someone new at some point, as has happened many times before. The new sheriff in town may lay down a different law than what is being talked about now.
30 • Rolling Rhinos (by Daniel on 2022-06-14 02:52:38 GMT from United States)
Do this Rolling Rhino project have any association with Martin Whimpress's Rolling Rhino project (shell script) on Github?
31 • Future of Leap (by Leap-User on 2022-06-14 06:03:18 GMT from Germany)
Now I have to correct myself. After some research, it looks like SpiralLinux's post 24 sums it up well. On reddit there are several threads with prominent people from the Suse environment confirming this. Software evolves, that's just the way it is, and the big companies are going for container technologies, transactional updates, and a narrow stable core (like "MicroOS") because it's supposedly much easier to administer and less buggy. This may sound shocking to Leap fans, but the good news is that Leap will live on, albeit in a different form. This process will be coordinated with the community, and as long as the new OS provides users with a similarly stable user experience, it will be fine. It would be wrong to condemn everything already without knowledge of the planned system and concrete experience with it. After all, it will still take a few years.
32 • @12 Future of OpenSUSE Leap (by Henry on 2022-06-14 06:54:26 GMT from Germany)
@12 @15
It has been confirmed that OpenSUSE Leap will die by Richard Brown. This is not just anybody but the ex chairman of SUSE and now Distribution Engineer and Release Manger at SUSE
https://old.reddit.com/r/openSUSE/comments/u3iejc/leap_155_declared_the_last_leap_15x_release/
Down in the comments he answer to this question:
> So, may I read between the lines that Leap 15.5 will be the last Leap ever?
Yup
33 • Fear and trepidation (by Friar Tux on 2022-06-14 14:34:31 GMT from Canada)
Not sure why all the angst over Leap's new path. Software evolving is normal - CentOS, Gnome, Ubuntu... Sure, we may not like the direction their path is taking, but these projects are open source, and can be forked to continue on a path we prefer - Gnome2 > Mate, Gnome3 > Cinnamon, CentOS > AlmaLinux/Rocky/OracleOS...
While I, personally, have never been able to get openSUSE, or its derivatives, to work for me, I'm sure someone out there, in Linuxland, loves it and can carry on the torch on its present path. I've often read/heard the complaint that Linux has way too many distros, but this software evolving is why, and it's a good thing. I see this whole Linux thing as a tree growing. You have the trunk (I'll let you all fill in the appropriate OS's here). The trunk divides into branches. These branch divide into more branches. This branching continues till we have a nice big shady tree to sit under - or climb into.
34 • @33 (by Rahim123 on 2022-06-14 15:28:55 GMT from Netherlands)
But the thing is, the comparison of RHEL -> AlmaLinux/Rocky with SUSE Linux Enterprise -> Leap will no longer be valid. When CentOS changed direction, the creation of AlmaLinux and Rocky and others was viable because RHEL 1) still provides sources and 2) Redhat is continuing to develop its product in the same fundamental direction. In a few years both of those factors will no longer be the case with SLE; they have stated that 1) they will no longer make SLE 15 available to the openSUSE project after SLE 15 SP5, and 2) even more significantly SUSE is planning on eventually turning its commercial offering into something radically different. That's why users are upset, because they will eventually have to switch to a completely different distribution family if the new openSUSE offering based on ALP doesn't meet their needs or preferences. Of course a fork is always possible, but this is SUSE we're talking about here, and a fork would be a massive undertaking and even it was technically viable it would struggle to gain users' confidence. But then again it sure seems like SUSE and openSUSE are also hurting their reputation with this move, and their communication and tone revolving around this proposal has been atrocious.
35 • Kubuntu rolling-release (by Flavio R. Cavalcanti on 2022-06-14 16:35:08 GMT from Brazil)
I have tried Kubuntu "development-branch" from February 2018 to June 2019, and I have had no serious problem.
36 • rolling (by Tad Strange on 2022-06-14 17:24:14 GMT from Canada)
I prefer the idea of a rolling release, and have run Manjaro and PCLOS without issues, though cannot say the same for other rollers, usually Arch's, I've had in a VM, all of which eventually developed issues simply by updating the base system.
Fixed releases are mostly fine, but the often years out of date DEs get to be irritating, so I end up with the short term support versions, though to be honest I've had no issues doing distribution upgrades.
All that being said, I'm excited to find out about SpiralLinux, and have a VM installing now. Something that sorts through the mess of getting a home user oriented Debian desktop up and running is appealing. Have not decided whether to keep it on stable, or perhaps move to testing.
Cheers
37 • openSUSE Leap future (by Pierre on 2022-06-14 20:28:47 GMT from Germany)
I did some reading and as far as it's currently known SLE will get a successor with completely new and different architecture, this successor is called ALP (Adaptable Linux Platform) and will be developed openly.
So Leap will lose it's current SLE base after 15 SP5 - which will be openSUSE Leap 15.5 - so it's not dead yet at least and will get yet another version. 15.5 will be release in June 2023. If support will be as for all the last releases the 15.5 support will end in November 2024.This makes almost 2,5 more years with Leap as you know it.
As everyone states that 15.5 will be the last Leap 15.x series release, chances are we will see Leap 16 or whatever based on ALP. So possibly Leap will not be abandoned but change with it's base.
If that will make it better or worse is to be seen. But I would not call it dead as long as it isn't.
38 • Future of Ubuntu and OpenSuse (by Yet another useless commenter on 2022-06-15 00:07:24 GMT from Germany)
In my opinion, APT and dpkg are horribly obsolete, and Snap is not really a viable alternative. The direction of future development of Ubuntu is unclear, and given all the failures of Canonical with its desktop technologies, I am not interested in trying a rolling spin of this distribution.
Container techologies have their own implementation problems but generally are a good idea, transactional updates and a small core platform are good things. After all, Windows has had System Restore for more than 21 years, and some sort of filesystem and registry virtualization for applications since Vista if not before (I am not praising Windows here but not all of its conceptual features are useless). So the future direction of SLE and OpenSuse seems to be more promising.
39 • Ubuntu roll (by Stable Genius on 2022-06-15 02:24:03 GMT from United States)
Don't want to belittle anyone's efforts, but Ubuntu rolling seems like much ado about very little. If you are on 22.04, on a clean, updated install with no PPAs: "sudo sed -i 's/jammy/devel/g' /etc/apt/sources.list", "sudo apt update", 'sudo apt dist-upgrade" Bingo! You are rolling.
Minor problem: Apt will warn you, "asked for 'devel', got 'kinetic'." You can ignore that, but it means that all you accomplished was moving to the next release, which is now 4 months away. That's as far as you'll roll until then.
Bigger problem: Most Ubuntu users will install PPAs. There will not be a release file for "devel", so you'll either do without or edit it in "source.lid.d" to point to "jammy."
"Pacstall" is available as a .deb for anyone wanting to try it.
All you get is to be ahead a few months and avoid a big upgrade every two years, which in my experience, is not so bad. Maybe it's worth it.
40 • rolling (by traces-of-gray on 2022-06-15 08:47:24 GMT from New Zealand)
Rhino - interesting. Er, moving right along,... (I really don't care for Ubuntu).
Now MINT, :) we are talking stability although a glacial sluggishness with keeping packages updated - a general Debian derivative problem. Otherwise Mint is highly recommended - I used it exclusively for many years.
I have however switched to proper rolling distros with great success for the past 3 years. Manjaro, RebornOS and Mabox. The occasional glitch is easily fixed - usually resetting the keyring does it. Other issues have been rare and minor.
Manjaro is the most stable and conservative, RebornOS stays right ON the edge but has been great. Mabox lives on a spare experimental machine - OpenBox is all very keyboard centric, but to change the volume there is ONLY one way - the wheel on your mouse... kinda hard to achieve with a laptop's little "mouse square"?
41 • The missing poll option (by Just4fun on 2022-06-15 11:46:06 GMT from Sweden)
There should always be a 'None of the above' option at the end of each poll. For the most polls, there is no alternative that I can choose. It's like an election in a dictatorship, none of the candidates presented are what you want.
42 • Rolling Rhino (by RIve Gauche on 2022-06-15 15:36:34 GMT from France)
Waiting for somebody to come up with a whole new distro so you can switch from Debian stable to testing.
Number of Comments: 42
|• Issue 972 (2022-06-13): Rolling Rhino Remix, SambaBox 4.1, SUSE team considers future of SUSE and openSUSE Leap, Tails improves Tor Connection Assistant
|• Issue 971 (2022-06-06): ChimeraOS 2022.01.03, Lilidog 22.04, NixOS gains graphical installer, Mint replaces Bluetooth stack and adopts Timeshift, how to change a MAC address
|• Issue 970 (2022-05-30): Tails 5.0, taking apart a Linux distro, Ubuntu users seeing processes terminated, Budgie team plans future of their desktop
|• Issue 969 (2022-05-23): Fedora 36, a return to Unity, Canonical seeks to improve gaming on Ubuntu, HP plans to ship laptops with Pop!_OS
|• Issue 968 (2022-05-16): Quark 21.10.2, finding a phone for running Linux, Haiku imports new wireless drivers, NVIDIA open sources kernel modules
|• Issue 967 (2022-05-09): Running Linux distros on Android with UserLAnd, setting up fiels in new home directories, Fedora keeps BIOS support
|• Issue 966 (2022-05-02): Ubuntu 22.04, running applications from a data partition, EndeavourOS publishes hot fix, Unity desktop revived
|• Issue 965 (2022-04-25): Peppermint 2022-02-02, Mint tests new upgrade tool, the state of firmware on Debian, splitting and merging files
|• Issue 964 (2022-04-18): postmarketOS 21.12, running macOS software on Linux, EndeavourOS tests new window manager, running a Raspberry Pi without non-free firmware
|• Issue 963 (2022-04-11): dahlioOS 220222, defining storage terms and finding parent distros, Gentoo revitalizes live media, Fedora to phase out BIOS support, Mint's new upgrade tool
|• Issue 962 (2022-04-04): MassOS 2022.03, Neptune 7.0, Debian begins Project Leader election, new sandbox tools for FreeBSD, tracking Linux installs, home directory permissions
|• Issue 961 (2022-03-28): Zenwalk GNU Linux 15.0, working with doas and Nextcloud, measuring gaming performance on Fedora, GNOME publishes new desktop release
|• Issue 960 (2022-03-21): Pardus 21.1, tracking filesystem changes, changing FreeBSD's root filesystem live, Univention offers new client management tool
|• Issue 959 (2022-03-14): Hos OS 3.1, getting updates without a network connection, OpenBSD running on M1 chips, Haiku gains wireless USB support, FreeBSD publishes quarterly update
|• Issue 958 (2022-03-07): XeroLinux, rolling back package updates, Mint prepares for desktop changes, making minimal application images on Alpine
|• Issue 957 (2022-02-28): Pop!_OS 21.10, transferring bookmarks to new formats, Zorin offers new documentation, installing Debian on an Apple M1 computer
|• Issue 956 (2022-02-21): Running guest distros in Distrobox, how the BSDs work, managing software on Fedora Silverblue, new features in UBports
|• Issue 955 (2022-02-14): Slackware Linux 15.0, imaging a drive and compressing it, a tool for gathering system information, installing an OS on the Raspberry Pi over the network
|• Issue 954 (2022-02-07): PlagueOS and Ultramarine Linux, running UBports as a home server on the PinePhone, System76 launches tool to improve desktop performance
|• Issue 953 (2022-01-31): CalinixOS and HefftorLinux, Ubuntu MATE running on GPD Pocket 3, Polkit vulnerability, UBports gets web browser video chat
|• Issue 952 (2022-01-24): UBports on PinePhone, basic and practical security tips, openSUSE offers multi-distro support, Mint updates hardware support
|• Issue 951 (2022-01-17): instantOS Beta, where to learn about Linux command line, Mint streamlines Firefox packaging, Fedora to get new Anaconda installer
|• Issue 950 (2022-01-10): The Common Desktop Environment, preventing logins at specific times, Haiku runs WINE port, Dolphin gains privileged file actions
|• Issue 949 (2022-01-03): Top Picks of 2021, answering questions about PinePhone, UBports introduces new fixes and features, CentOS Linux 8 reaches its end of life
|• Issue 948 (2021-12-20): PinePhone running Manjaro and Plasma Mobile, protecting family computers from children, using Wayland for gaming, getting Linux on Apple's M1
|• Issue 947 (2021-12-13): JuNest, the year of the Linux desktop, Fedora to adopt Wayland for all video cards, Zorin OS provides Lite edition
|• Issue 946 (2021-12-06): OpenSnitch application firewall, review of a textbook of Coreutils examples, UBports gets new apps, T2 SDE starts bug bounty program
|• Issue 945 (2021-11-29): LockBox 1.0, dealing with low memory issues, Debian makes APT safer, MX Linux offers advanced hardware support
|• Issue 944 (2021-11-22): Fedora 35, running custom login scripts, FreeBSD publishes status report, AlmaLinux team answers questions
|• Issue 943 (2021-11-15): Waydroid, comparing LXDE, LXQt, and Xfce, Pop!_OS to get its own desktop environment, porting games to OpenBSD
|• Issue 942 (2021-11-08): MX Linux 21, comparing kernel efficiency, Linux Mint polishes desktop applications, Rocky Linux team answers community questions
|• Issue 941 (2021-11-01): Brave web browser, finding words and truncating audio files, TruneNAS SCALE launched, DragonFly BSD can create FAT volumes
|• Issue 940 (2021-10-25): Ubuntu 21.10, sandboxing Steam, setting up a firewall, AlmaLinux OS launches ELevate
|• Issue 939 (2021-10-18): Auxtral 3, virtual terminal speeds, Ubuntu speeds up Snap, Qubes experiments with Debian's reproducible builds
|• Issue 938 (2021-10-11): Pyabr OS, benefits to compiling your own kernel, an alternative to Snap, Redcore provides fix for Portage issues
|• Issue 937 (2021-10-04): Getting started with Ansible, Wayland and clearing history, exploring the status of Btrfs, projects dealing with certificate issues
|• Issue 936 (2021-09-27): Martine OS 2.0 and Airyx 0.2.2, creating document with a virtual PDF printer, UBport working on Miracast, FreeBSD switches default shell
|• Issue 935 (2021-09-20): Obarun 2021.07.26, keeping an application window above others, Solus to replace GNOME components, Ubuntu to ship Firefox as a Snap
|• Issue 934 (2021-09-13): Archcraft 2021.06.06, working with Btrfs snapshots, KDE neon running on a SlimBook, openSUSE addresses unzip issue
|• Issue 933 (2021-09-06): elementary OS 6.0, using detox to clean up filenames, GhostBSD swaps out OpenRC for RC.d, Mint polishes its look
|• Issue 932 (2021-08-30): Zorin OS 16, continuing Linux development, accessing a shell without a virtual terminal, Linux turns 30
|• Issue 931 (2021-08-23): Debian 11, keeping up with news, Haiku turns 20, Asahi Linux being ported to Apple's M1
|• Issue 930 (2021-08-16): EasyNAS 1.0.0 and Solus 4.3, comparing CentOS alternatives, Debian releases new Hurd version, Zorin OS to offer Pro edition
|• Issue 929 (2021-08-09): SME Server 10.0, defragmenting Btrfs, Mint developing new website, OpenBSD running systemd fork
|• Issue 928 (2021-08-02): Pacstall - AUR for Ubuntu, Debian on M1, 20 years of Haiku, finding performance bottleneck
|• Issue 927 (2021-07-26): OviOS 3.11, making sense of memory statistics, Gentoo's download options, FreeBSD's new installer
|• Issue 926 (2021-07-19): rlxos 2106, running a distro with automatic updates, Haiku boots on RISC-V, Valve previews Arch-based distro for Steam Deck
|• Issue 925 (2021-07-12): siduction 21.1.1, navigating multiple shells, UBports working toward 20.04 base, Nitrux shows off new installer look
|• Issue 924 (2021-07-05): Bedrock Linux 0.7.20, porting OpenBSD features to Linux, AlmaLinux supports ARM, Ubuntu runs on RISC-V
|• Issue 923 (2021-06-28): Ubuntu MATE 21.04, why there are so many command line shells, Canonical to support Bledner, NixOS creates reproducible builds
|• Issue 922 (2021-06-21): TrueNAS Core 12.0, seeking protection inside WINE, Debian publishes new media and prepares for freeze, Qubes setting up new forum
|• Full list of all issues
