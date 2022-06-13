DistroWatch Weekly

Reader Comments • Jump to last comment

1 • Rollin' (by Friar Tux on 2022-06-13 04:29:41 GMT from Canada)

While I like the IDEA behind rolling releases, every rolling release distro I've tried broke after the second or third update. So Rhino doesn't hold much hope for me. Right now my daily driver is a LTS (5 yrs) distro (Linux Mint/Cinnamon). And after 6 years of using it, it has never had any "lost-time" issues. It's boring but out of my way.

2 • SpiralLinux and Rolling Rhino (by meston on 2022-06-13 04:33:24 GMT from Australia)

SpiralLinux on the waiting list looks interesting, made by the GeckoLinux guy and that is a good product. Like Gecko, Spiral seems to be purely an installation of the parent, so it is not dependent on one person to ensure your system survives as well as making things easier for us mere mortals.



As for Rolling Rhino, isn't the Ubuntu MATE maintainer involved with this somehow? I like and use the latter, happy for it not to be a rolling release (stuff like the browser still gets updated to the latest version though).

3 • Rolling Rhino (by Saleem Khan on 2022-06-13 04:43:17 GMT from Pakistan)

Thanks for reviewing rolling Rhino . I have been using it for past few months and it has worked well without any break . I removed unity and shifted to i3 and even that works flawlessly. I never tried the AUR function on it , infact I did not know about it .I will read their documentation and try to set it and give it a try . I have been using LYS version and keep upgrading it from previous lts version to latest without any issue and I did my first lts installation with debootstrap from my arch Linux but once I discovered rolling Rhino all my interest shifted to it. Thanks for your review , it's like guideline for me.

4 • Spiral Linux (by Bin on 2022-06-13 05:25:44 GMT from United Kingdom)

The main feature of Spiral is that it runs off Main Debian, Debian Backports and Fast Track Backports and is configured o do it properly. A well chosen but fairly minimal set of applications means it is not too bloated out of the box - other than that it's Debian. No messing, no 43 tonnes of Noto Extra fonts, no 'my special toolbox', endless 'dark' themes and pointless fiddling....

I've been in touch with the developer over a couple of questions and have had quick and helpful answers - so all round it looks good to me.

5 • Rolling release (by Trihexagonal on 2022-06-13 06:25:39 GMT from United States)

I wouldn't use Ubuntu if it rolled down the street and got me a doughnut.



However, I'm on a Thinkpad T61 running Kali-Rolling 2022.2 with Fluxbox as a WM right now.



I've been running Kali GNU/Linux Rolling 64bit and 32bit machines the last year and every one is the original installation, updated and upgraded through apt.



I update and upgrade a few times a week and have never had a problem with an update doing something I couldn't fix.



Or with apt presenting me with a bug/problem during the upgrade I couldn't see the way to get around or fix that prevented me from continuing the build.

6 • Rolling Rhino (by Puzzled Platypus on 2022-06-13 07:08:17 GMT from Australia)

There may be thousands of users out there clamoring for a rolling Ubuntu. If so, I haven't heard from any. Some 7 years ago I read an article about rolling Ubuntu by changing the apt sources.list to "devel". I did. It worked, I guess. Ho hum! Went back to whatever I was doing. I have a copy of Jammy on a VM, so I did it again just now, for the hell of it. Same as before. Right now devel apt sources will give you the dailies for Kinetic (22.10). I suppose it will change when Kinetic Beta is released. I won't wait around to see. NOT recommending anyone do this, by the way!!!!



Pacstall works, after a fashion, but you don't need Rhino to install and use it. It's no AUR. Maybe in time! Mainline is a simple GUI tool to change kernels. What I'm getting at is: Just what is it that Rolling Rhino brings to the table, other than the ability to install Ubuntu without a DE?



Frankly, If I want rolling I'll go to Arch or derivatives, who know how to do it. I do have Kali, and as @5 says, it is rolling. But it's also Debian, and Debian rolling is akin to a speedy snail. Probably same with Ubuntu.

7 • The end of SUSE (as we know it) (by Henry on 2022-06-13 07:20:52 GMT from Germany)

I understand partly, that SUSE (the company) does not want to fall behind and reduce costs. Creating a minimal, transactional system and let the developers package their software and distribute it via flathub or other means will dramatically reduce costs. On the other hand, these costs will simply be passed on to the users, because running apps in containers does need more resources (RAM, CPU power, HDD space) and therefore has also an ecological impact. Of course, his is the part nobody does talk about. However, this will be the end of SUSE as a free community oriented stable distribution, and this is sad.

8 • Ubuntu rolling (by Romane on 2022-06-13 07:30:12 GMT from Australia)

Simple.



I do not like Ubuntu, never have since day one, (despite its popularity), so have zero intention of trying a rolling version.



Romane

9 • Rhino Rolling (by saleem ceann on 2022-06-13 07:59:03 GMT from Pakistan)

@6 , thanks for your feedback , adding more to my concept about rolling ubuntu . If any rolling release ever works for me thats Arch linux , no doubts about that.

10 • Ubuntu rolling (by Dr.J on 2022-06-13 08:00:58 GMT from Germany)

I'm using Arch for years, so I like rolling releases. But I don't like Ubuntu (tried the whole family including Mint some times in the past), so they can do what they want, I don't give them a try.

11 • The future of Leap (by Microlinux on 2022-06-13 08:47:47 GMT from France)

News of the day on Distrowatch: "While SUSE has been quiet about what exactly will happen next, it looks like SLE will become a minimal, transactional base, downstream of openSUSE Tumbleweed. Meanwhile Leap may be phased out, though confirmation has not yet been published about these plans."



OpenSUSE Leap + KDE is running perfectly in our local school. What is it with distribution maintainers jumping ship and pulling the carpet from under our feet? Two years ago CentOS went down the drain (or more like up the drain to be exact). Now it looks like SUSE wants to improve things to death.



Tumbleweed is NOT an option. You don't use rolling releases on production machines. Never ever. I know, I ran Arch on production desktop clients back in 2006. I've been bitten badly. Moving targets are for developers or hobbyists. Period.



Any sense of perennity anyone? Or do we all have to move to Debian?

12 • The future of Leap (continued) (by Microlinux on 2022-06-13 08:51:22 GMT from France)

According to the gurus in the OpenSUSE forums, the news on Distrowatch about OpenSUSE Leap dying are pure clickbait and not based on any facts.



Care to comment?

13 • Rolling Rhino, @9 (by Wondering Wombat on 2022-06-13 09:38:19 GMT from Australia)

"adding more to my concept about rolling ubuntu" Why not just roll Debian? There's very little difference from Ubuntu, and it would be a lot easier. Install your favorite desktop, change /etc/apt/sources.list to 'testing' (or 'sid' if you feel adventurous.). If you're not sure how to do it, google it. Someone will show you.



I run Devuan testing, which is just Debian without systemd. Kernels and other software are ahead of Ubuntu devel. And it rolls. Also, when and if you want to stop rolling, it's just as easy.

14 • @Microlinux (by Pierre on 2022-06-13 10:09:03 GMT from Germany)

Quote: "[...] I'd like to take a moment and talk a bit about our last openSUSE Leap 15.X release [...]"



As far as I am informed and read the quote only the 15.x series of Leap will end with 15.5 - not Leap as a distribution.



Due to a lack of time I am currently not following the maling lists as closely as I used to. But I can't remember that an end of Leap had been a topic anywhere in the mailing lists or in the forums.



Nonetheless I'd be careful to accuse Distrowatch of releasing clickbait, you can read the statement as an announcement of the end of Leap and not only the 15.x series. So maybe it just a missunderstanding.

15 • Future of Opensuse Leap (by Leap-User on 2022-06-13 10:45:02 GMT from Germany)

To my knowledge, there are no intentions to discontinue Opensuse Leap other than to choose a different version number. Whether that is now called Leap 16, be left open. Everything I have read indicates that Opensuse Leap has a solid future. All efforts of the last years led to a professional connection of SLE and Leap. And that's a good thing: Leap is an excellent system in the Linux world for me and my work.

16 • Just roll right on by me (by Appalachian on 2022-06-13 11:08:17 GMT from United States)

I have no interest in a rolling Ubuntu, because I've never had anything but bad luck with rolling distros. I see the appeal of a rolling distro, it's just that the execution leaves something to be desired.



My last attempt at Arch was a short lived affair. I think it went about a month before it broke. I forget the exact program that failed, but it depended on a particular library to run. That library updated, and the program couldn't handle the new version. Tried rolling the library back using guides from the wiki, but that failed to work. I've had better luck with Manjaro, but even that hasn't lasted much more than a year for me.



Playing Russian roulette with my computer just doesn't interest me, so Rhino doesn't need to stop here. It can just roll on by.

17 • Ubuntu (by Leap-User on 2022-06-13 11:31:32 GMT from Germany)

@16: Good comment. I also have no good long-term experience with rolling release. Something always went wrong, the monstrous amount of updates was annoying or led to the question of whether you're not wasting resources or tiring the hard drive so that it breaks prematurely. The desire to always install the latest software seems to be a fad. Developers and hobby enthusiasts see it differently, which I can accept.

18 • Spiral Linux (by kc1di on 2022-06-13 11:39:56 GMT from United States)

Spiral look promising it's working well here. I'm sorry to hear about OpenSuSE leap but time marches on and we adjust. Spirial is indeed developed by the same person who does Gecko he stated on another forum that his reasoning for doing so was if and when opensuse leap comes to and end he want another stable base to use. So far looks solid.

19 • rolling (by Pat Menendez on 2022-06-13 11:58:31 GMT from Canada)

If someone wants to make a rolling release buntu, to me it should be done with one of the spinoffs like Mint, etc. In my opinion and experience, most of the buntu spinoffs do Ubuntu better than Ubuntu! They are faster and more reliable (less buggy) than Ubuntu. While I can appreciate what Rhino is trying to do, basing the attempt on something that works, like one of the successful buntu spinoffs, would make more sense, I have no problems with the Rolling Release model. Some distros pull it off successfully and are a pleasure to use and others it breaks them regularly. Now with so many distros offering TimeShift, with it included in Grub so you can use an earlier image at boot to fix a totally borked system, the risk of running a cutting edge distro is essentially gone. Rolling or semi rolling distros are all I have run for more than 10 years. I don't see myself ever going back to fixed release like buntus again. The fact that there are stable, reliable, Rolling Release distros tells me that rolling release isn't the problem. There are deeper issues.

20 • Leap (by Jesse on 2022-06-13 12:38:32 GMT from Canada)

@12: We don't publish clickbait. Our sources are right there in the news post. You can read them yourself.



The facts are: SUSE is planning on completely changing SLE for their next release, Leap shares the same package base. No one at SUSE will comment on what this means for the future of Leap.



So either Leap is being phased out or SUSE is being unnecessarily tight lipped about Leap's future for no reason.

21 • @19, Rolling, @12, clickbait (by Justme on 2022-06-13 13:02:39 GMT from United States)

@19, "it should be done with one of the spinoffs like Mint" Perish the thought! Linux Mint is about stability and ease of use, not avant-garde. Mint 20.3 is still based on Ubuntu Focal, which is rather conservative. Even if they wanted to, they are still dependent on Ubuntu repos for most of their software. Whether it's any 'faster" than Ubuntu is debatable.



@12, "clickbait" If you had taken the "bait" and clicked on the references and read them, you would have seen that Distrowatch's assumptions seem warranted.

22 • SambaBox (by Jesse on 2022-06-13 13:26:08 GMT from Canada)

Something I'd like to add about my experience with SambaBox. Both during and after my trial, a representative from SambaBox offered to put me in touch with support people who would try to help fix the issues I was having, or remote into the machine to fix problems. Unfortunately in this case my main problem was SambaBox wouldn't connect to the Internet so the offer of remote help wasn't practical. However, I did appreciate the offer of help, especially since I wasn't a client.



While I had problems and wasn't invested enough to keep working on them after my review was written, I will give the SambaBox team credit for offering to help. Not all developers and companies are as open to working with reviewers who run into problems.

23 • Rolling distros (by Otis on 2022-06-13 14:58:06 GMT from United States)

The very first post here (@1) says most of what I feel about rollers. Just to add that a well maintained regular long term release behaves as well or better than a rolling release in many ways (across many but not all distros of course) and can be just as up to date.

24 • SpiralLinux and openSUSE Leap (by SpiralLinux on 2022-06-13 15:55:16 GMT from United States)

Hi there, GeckoLinux and SpiralLinux creator/maintainer here. Thanks for the positive remarks here in the comments, and thanks for accurately mentioning the main SpiralLinux goal of offering a clean and functional Debian system that depends entirely on the upstream Debian project after installation with no developer-gets-hit-by-a-bus concerns. If possible please try to refer to it as "SpiralLinux" so that I can search for and locate posts about it. ;-)



Regarding the news item about openSUSE Leap's future, it's definitely not clickbait. When that news came out a few months ago it was discussed heavily on /r/openSUSE, and today's Distrowatch Weekly is being discussed there right now. Several prominent SUSE employees have posted in those discussions and they have made no attempt to allay fears that Leap is going away; to the contrary they have confirmed that SUSE will not be sharing its source/binaries with the openSUSE beyond SLE 15 SP5, and the next-generation SUSE ALP development is being adamantly promoted. There will surely be some kind of openSUSE offering based on that radically different OS paradigm, and to SUSE's credit it is being developed in the open and apparently will be open source. Whether that new product will be called "Leap" or something else is unknown at this point. But it's clear that openSUSE Leap as a fixed-release slow-moving traditional enterprise Linux distribution will no longer exist in a few years, because even its upstream source (SUSE Linux Enterprise) will also be moving in a radically new direction.



All that churn is still a few years away, and it looks like openSUSE Tumbleweed will continue on its present course because that's how the community likes it. So GeckoLinux will still continue to be developed, both for the Rolling branch built from Tumbleweed as well as for the Static branch as long as Leap continues to exist in its current form. But openSUSE Leap and/or GeckoLinux Static users that need/want/prefer a fixed-release traditional Linux OS should start looking for alternatives. That's the main reason why I created SpiralLinux as an additional project to complement GeckoLinux.

25 • SUSE/openSUSE (by SadGecko on 2022-06-13 19:05:20 GMT from United Kingdom)

Long time SUSE/openSUSE user here. I am shaking my head at the future plans for LEAP/SLE. After spending time and money making LEAP/SLE generally compatible they are now going to rip that up and start afresh.



Bizarre!!!



I can only think that SUSE aren't making enough money and are trying something "different" to make themselves stand out.



I will be interested to see what the final plans look like.



As for me, I will be spending more time in my other fav distro. Mageia.



Mageia doesn't release distros every 6 months or follows silly trends. It's stable, consistent and has nice friendly tools. It's screwed together well!!

26 • rolling (by tomboy on 2022-06-13 20:05:31 GMT from United States)

Rolling releases have always been hassles. Several attempts have been unsatisfactory. Agree with #11, that rolling releases are generally for developers and hobbyists.



Gnome DE is annoying anyway, including Ubuntu's.



In a weak moment, maybe recovering from brain damage, possibly would consider gaming-oriented rolling release of Mint MATE or MX XFCE. But prolly not.

27 • Talk about the distribution (by MrBeeBenson on 2022-06-13 20:38:57 GMT from United Kingdom)

Hey there, I'm the current Project Lead of Rolling Rhino Remix.



You are correct about the distribution requiring polish. What started as a hobby project quickly grew much larger than I expected. We are currently working on removing the need for rhino-iniit the entirety and improving rhino-update and rhino-config to be within one utility, not a script or a bash alias but a proper utility written in rust, called rhino-system.



We have also begun working with the developers of Nala to provide a better front end for apt, and integrating their software into our distribution.



The discord for our development and help is available.



PS: The mainline kernel has been removed from rhino-config and is now the default kernel. Right now it is at 5.18.3



Replies:

@6 @26 You can install Rolling Rhino Remix without a desktop environment. It is an option in the installer if you select the minimal option

28 • SambaBox Review (by muggy on 2022-06-13 23:05:44 GMT from Australia)

Response to @22

Hi Jesse, Just in response to their "help". If they reached out to you for a review, then I would expect a bit more effort on their part to ensure a good solid review would be published. Upon hearing of your experience it would definitely be in their best interests to rectify the situation (at least offer you a solution to move past the issues) to allow a proper review to be completed. The product sounds like it has potential, but I will not be checking it out based on your experience. It sounds very short sighted from their team and I don't know if I would be praising their efforts.



I'm a long time lurker on DW, and this is my 1st response.. :) keep up the good work.

29 • @24 (by EugeneJarecki on 2022-06-14 00:38:21 GMT from United States)

Just wanted to say thanks to Sam, the GeckoLinux guy. I've used the MATE version of Gecko on and off for five years or so. Not to sound too grandiose but it gave me hope for desktop Linux. Easy to get going, powerful and fun. Kudos and good luck with SpiralLinux!



Seems like the writing is on the wall for Suse/openSuse. It's a sad day for Linux when one of the most enduring distros for all intents and purposes throws in the towel. Suse the company can't reasonably expect people to use Leap for a year with the sword of Damocles hanging over their heads. If their intentions are otherwise, they should say so.



Of course the other complication is EQT Partners:



https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-04-25/eqt-is-said-to-have-explored-sale-of-german-software-firm-suse



Suse will be passed off to someone new at some point, as has happened many times before. The new sheriff in town may lay down a different law than what is being talked about now.

30 • Rolling Rhinos (by Daniel on 2022-06-14 02:52:38 GMT from United States)

Do this Rolling Rhino project have any association with Martin Whimpress's Rolling Rhino project (shell script) on Github?

31 • Future of Leap (by Leap-User on 2022-06-14 06:03:18 GMT from Germany)

Now I have to correct myself. After some research, it looks like SpiralLinux's post 24 sums it up well. On reddit there are several threads with prominent people from the Suse environment confirming this. Software evolves, that's just the way it is, and the big companies are going for container technologies, transactional updates, and a narrow stable core (like "MicroOS") because it's supposedly much easier to administer and less buggy. This may sound shocking to Leap fans, but the good news is that Leap will live on, albeit in a different form. This process will be coordinated with the community, and as long as the new OS provides users with a similarly stable user experience, it will be fine. It would be wrong to condemn everything already without knowledge of the planned system and concrete experience with it. After all, it will still take a few years.

32 • @12 Future of OpenSUSE Leap (by Henry on 2022-06-14 06:54:26 GMT from Germany)

@12 @15



It has been confirmed that OpenSUSE Leap will die by Richard Brown. This is not just anybody but the ex chairman of SUSE and now Distribution Engineer and Release Manger at SUSE



https://old.reddit.com/r/openSUSE/comments/u3iejc/leap_155_declared_the_last_leap_15x_release/



Down in the comments he answer to this question:



> So, may I read between the lines that Leap 15.5 will be the last Leap ever?

Yup

33 • Fear and trepidation (by Friar Tux on 2022-06-14 14:34:31 GMT from Canada)

Not sure why all the angst over Leap's new path. Software evolving is normal - CentOS, Gnome, Ubuntu... Sure, we may not like the direction their path is taking, but these projects are open source, and can be forked to continue on a path we prefer - Gnome2 > Mate, Gnome3 > Cinnamon, CentOS > AlmaLinux/Rocky/OracleOS...

While I, personally, have never been able to get openSUSE, or its derivatives, to work for me, I'm sure someone out there, in Linuxland, loves it and can carry on the torch on its present path. I've often read/heard the complaint that Linux has way too many distros, but this software evolving is why, and it's a good thing. I see this whole Linux thing as a tree growing. You have the trunk (I'll let you all fill in the appropriate OS's here). The trunk divides into branches. These branch divide into more branches. This branching continues till we have a nice big shady tree to sit under - or climb into.

34 • @33 (by Rahim123 on 2022-06-14 15:28:55 GMT from Netherlands)

But the thing is, the comparison of RHEL -> AlmaLinux/Rocky with SUSE Linux Enterprise -> Leap will no longer be valid. When CentOS changed direction, the creation of AlmaLinux and Rocky and others was viable because RHEL 1) still provides sources and 2) Redhat is continuing to develop its product in the same fundamental direction. In a few years both of those factors will no longer be the case with SLE; they have stated that 1) they will no longer make SLE 15 available to the openSUSE project after SLE 15 SP5, and 2) even more significantly SUSE is planning on eventually turning its commercial offering into something radically different. That's why users are upset, because they will eventually have to switch to a completely different distribution family if the new openSUSE offering based on ALP doesn't meet their needs or preferences. Of course a fork is always possible, but this is SUSE we're talking about here, and a fork would be a massive undertaking and even it was technically viable it would struggle to gain users' confidence. But then again it sure seems like SUSE and openSUSE are also hurting their reputation with this move, and their communication and tone revolving around this proposal has been atrocious.

35 • Kubuntu rolling-release (by Flavio R. Cavalcanti on 2022-06-14 16:35:08 GMT from Brazil)

I have tried Kubuntu "development-branch" from February 2018 to June 2019, and I have had no serious problem.

36 • rolling (by Tad Strange on 2022-06-14 17:24:14 GMT from Canada)

I prefer the idea of a rolling release, and have run Manjaro and PCLOS without issues, though cannot say the same for other rollers, usually Arch's, I've had in a VM, all of which eventually developed issues simply by updating the base system.



Fixed releases are mostly fine, but the often years out of date DEs get to be irritating, so I end up with the short term support versions, though to be honest I've had no issues doing distribution upgrades.



All that being said, I'm excited to find out about SpiralLinux, and have a VM installing now. Something that sorts through the mess of getting a home user oriented Debian desktop up and running is appealing. Have not decided whether to keep it on stable, or perhaps move to testing.



Cheers

37 • openSUSE Leap future (by Pierre on 2022-06-14 20:28:47 GMT from Germany)

I did some reading and as far as it's currently known SLE will get a successor with completely new and different architecture, this successor is called ALP (Adaptable Linux Platform) and will be developed openly.



So Leap will lose it's current SLE base after 15 SP5 - which will be openSUSE Leap 15.5 - so it's not dead yet at least and will get yet another version. 15.5 will be release in June 2023. If support will be as for all the last releases the 15.5 support will end in November 2024.This makes almost 2,5 more years with Leap as you know it.



As everyone states that 15.5 will be the last Leap 15.x series release, chances are we will see Leap 16 or whatever based on ALP. So possibly Leap will not be abandoned but change with it's base.

If that will make it better or worse is to be seen. But I would not call it dead as long as it isn't.

38 • Future of Ubuntu and OpenSuse (by Yet another useless commenter on 2022-06-15 00:07:24 GMT from Germany)

In my opinion, APT and dpkg are horribly obsolete, and Snap is not really a viable alternative. The direction of future development of Ubuntu is unclear, and given all the failures of Canonical with its desktop technologies, I am not interested in trying a rolling spin of this distribution.

Container techologies have their own implementation problems but generally are a good idea, transactional updates and a small core platform are good things. After all, Windows has had System Restore for more than 21 years, and some sort of filesystem and registry virtualization for applications since Vista if not before (I am not praising Windows here but not all of its conceptual features are useless). So the future direction of SLE and OpenSuse seems to be more promising.

39 • Ubuntu roll (by Stable Genius on 2022-06-15 02:24:03 GMT from United States)

Don't want to belittle anyone's efforts, but Ubuntu rolling seems like much ado about very little. If you are on 22.04, on a clean, updated install with no PPAs: "sudo sed -i 's/jammy/devel/g' /etc/apt/sources.list", "sudo apt update", 'sudo apt dist-upgrade" Bingo! You are rolling.



Minor problem: Apt will warn you, "asked for 'devel', got 'kinetic'." You can ignore that, but it means that all you accomplished was moving to the next release, which is now 4 months away. That's as far as you'll roll until then.



Bigger problem: Most Ubuntu users will install PPAs. There will not be a release file for "devel", so you'll either do without or edit it in "source.lid.d" to point to "jammy."



"Pacstall" is available as a .deb for anyone wanting to try it.



All you get is to be ahead a few months and avoid a big upgrade every two years, which in my experience, is not so bad. Maybe it's worth it.

40 • rolling (by traces-of-gray on 2022-06-15 08:47:24 GMT from New Zealand)

Rhino - interesting. Er, moving right along,... (I really don't care for Ubuntu).

Now MINT, :) we are talking stability although a glacial sluggishness with keeping packages updated - a general Debian derivative problem. Otherwise Mint is highly recommended - I used it exclusively for many years.



I have however switched to proper rolling distros with great success for the past 3 years. Manjaro, RebornOS and Mabox. The occasional glitch is easily fixed - usually resetting the keyring does it. Other issues have been rare and minor.



Manjaro is the most stable and conservative, RebornOS stays right ON the edge but has been great. Mabox lives on a spare experimental machine - OpenBox is all very keyboard centric, but to change the volume there is ONLY one way - the wheel on your mouse... kinda hard to achieve with a laptop's little "mouse square"?

41 • The missing poll option (by Just4fun on 2022-06-15 11:46:06 GMT from Sweden)

There should always be a 'None of the above' option at the end of each poll. For the most polls, there is no alternative that I can choose. It's like an election in a dictatorship, none of the candidates presented are what you want.

42 • Rolling Rhino (by RIve Gauche on 2022-06-15 15:36:34 GMT from France)

Waiting for somebody to come up with a whole new distro so you can switch from Debian stable to testing.

Number of Comments: 42



Never learn to do anything: if you don't learn, you'll always find someone else to do it for you. (Mark Twain)








