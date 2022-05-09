|
| DistroWatch Weekly
|
|DistroWatch Weekly, Issue 967, 9 May 2022
|
Welcome to this year's 19th issue of DistroWatch Weekly!
Getting one operating system to run applications crafted to work on other platforms is a difficult challenge, but one which many people want to see working. People running Linux desktop systems often want to run Android applications or Windows programs. Meanwhile people using an Android phone often wish they could run full featured GNU/Linux software on their mobile devices. This week we begin with a look at UserLAnd, a utility for running Linux command line and desktop software on mobile Android devices. UserLAnd will even run complete Linux distributions in an isolated environment on your phone and we share examples of this in action below. Is running GNU/Linux software on your phone something you find to be useful? Let us know your thoughts in this week's Opinion Poll. In our Questions and Answers section we discuss how to set up files and links automatically in the home directories of new users. Plus we talk about improvements coming to elementary OS as the project prepares for version 7 and we report on the Fedora team choosing to maintain Legacy BIOS support. We also share a link to a repository of useful Bash commands and shortcuts, ideal for command line veterans and beginners alike. Then we're pleased to share the releases of the past week and list the torrents we are seeding. We wish you all a terrific week and happy reading!
Content:
|Feature Story (by Jesse Smith)
|
Running desktop Linux software on Android
In the past we have spent some time talking about various ways to run Android applications on GNU/Linux distributions, typically by using sandboxing tools such as Anbox and Waydroid. This week we would like to explore the reverse and talk about running GNU/Linux software on a device which is already running Android.
There are a number of chroot environments and containers which can be installed on Android in order to run a minimal desktop Linux distribution on a phone or tablet. This week I want to focus on one project in particular: UserLAnd. According to the UserLAnd website, the project provides an easy way to set up and run desktop Linux distributions on a phone or tablet (Android is currently supported, but it looks like there are plans to work with iOS in the future). This is accomplished without requiring the user to root their phone. In fact, all we should need to do is install the UserLAnd app from the Play store and launch it.
Installing
I grabbed a copy of UserLAnd 2.8.3 which is a 16MB download and installed it on my Galaxy S9. UserLAnd claims to run on Android 5.0 (and newer) and I was running a de-Googled (/e/ OS) version of Android 10.
The UserLAnd application begins by asking if we would like to send bug reports to the developers to support their efforts in making the software more stable. We're then shown a screen with three tabs.
UserLAnd 2.8.3 -- Available applications we can install
(full image size: 211kB, resolution: 1440x2960 pixels)
The first tab is called Apps and it lists software, presumably items we can install. These options include five Linux distributions (Alpine, Arch, Debian, Kali, and Ubuntu). We are also shown two desktop environments (LXDE and Xfce). There are also eleven applications, including Firefox, Git, Zork, Gnuplot, R, GIMP, and LibreOffice. I'll come back to these options in a moment.
The second tab is called Sessions and begins with a blank page. There is a plus (+) sign in the upper-right corner which we can use to create new sessions, though I was lacking context for this option. It looks like a session is a combination of a remote control protocol (OpenSSH, VNC, or XSDL) and a filesystem. The filesystem brings me to the third tab.
The third tab is called Filesystems and is also blank, apart from a plus sign. Tapping the + gives us the chance to create a new filesystem which is protected by a username and password. We can then associate the filesystem with one of the five distributions from the first page.
To be honest, at this stage I was pretty sure the first tab would let me install a distribution and the second tab would probably sign me into a distribution, but I wasn't sure where the filesystem options fit in. I decided the best way to work this out was to dive in and try it.
Running a minimal distribution
Alpine Linux is the first option on the list and probably the lightest of the five distributions offered so I decided to begin with it. I tapped Alpine and was warned UserLAnd wanted to access my storage device. I was then told I'd need to set up a filesystem. I was asked to make up a username, password, and VNC password for Alpine. I was then asked to choose SSH or VNC as my connection method (XSDL is apparently not supported on versions of Android newer than 9 and I'm running 10 at the time of writing). I chose SSH and was told the system was downloading two new assets.
UserLAnd 2.8.3 -- Creating a new distribution session
(full image size: 188kB, resolution: 1440x2960 pixels)
About ten seconds later a console window opened and asked me to sign into my Alpine system. I entered my password and was presented with an Alpine text console and a welcome message.
I explored a little and found I seemed to have a completely functional Alpine installation, equipped with userland tools, network access, and APK package manager. I could exit the session and rejoin the running Alpine session through the UserLAnd Sessions tab. I could also stop the running session by tapping and holding the session listed in the Session tab.
I then found my Alpine installation showed up in the Filesystems tab and it seems here we can change our username, password and delete the installation.
The whole system was starting to make sense. I could install a distribution from the first tab, login to the distribution in the second tab and remove the software in the third tab. So far so good.
UserLAnd 2.8.3 -- Running Alpine on my phone
(full image size: 214kB, resolution: 1440x2960 pixels)
Running a desktop distribution session
I next tried to install the Xfce session. This follows the same process as installing Alpine, except this time the only connection option was VNC (SSH was not available because we'd be accessing a graphical session). On my phone I did not have a VNC client installed and UserLAnd opens the application centre to install one, specifically one called bVNC.
At first I was unable to get signed into the desktop session using the VNC client. The connection was refused. With a little experimenting and searching I found that I had to change the VNC client's network port from the default 5900 value to 5951. This was not mentioned in the UserLAnd documentation, but it was shared in a review of the software in the Play store.
The first time I got signed into the VNC session there was no desktop, just a minimal window manager and a terminal window. The terminal window had a string of error messages which reported the session needed to be restarted. I followed this advice, stopping and restarting my Xfce session in the UserLAnd application, then tried connecting again using VNC. This time the session connected and displayed the Xfce desktop.
UserLAnd 2.8.3 -- Trying to start the Xfce session
(full image size: 421kB, resolution: 1440x1422 pixels)
The Xfce desktop looks very small on my phone's screen, of course, but I was able to bring up menus and tap launch icons. The Xfce session is running on a Debian Stable platform and we are able to install and run new software from the Debian repositories.
Trying to use the Xfce desktop on my phone was not practical, but I was able to sign into the desktop session using a VNC client on my workstation. This provided me with a minimal Debian system running Xfce which I could access at will.
Sharing files
The UserLAnd documentation mentions that it's possible to share files between the Android host operating system and the Linux distribution sessions we are running. On the Android side of things, a new storage location appears in the file manager called UserLAnd. We can copy files into this folder in the Android file manager to make them available to our GNU/Linux session. When we are running a UserLAnd session files in this location are made available through the /storage/internal and /storage/sdcard directories. We can also copy files we are using in the session to the /storage directories to "pass them back" to Android.
Having this set of directories set aside for sharing files between the two operating systems means transferring files back and forth nearly transparent.
Practical uses
On the surface it may not seem all that unusual to be able to run a standard Linux distribution in its own isolated environment on an Android device. This sort of technology has been around for a while in one form or another. However, I think what UserLAnd brings to the table which makes it attractive isn't its individual features, but how they all fit together.
UserLAnd 2.8.3 -- Running a terminal, text editor, and file manager on my phone through VNC
(full image size: 109kB, resolution: 1240x1024 pixels)
Unlike some of the alternatives available, UserLAnd doesn't require we root our phone or tablet before using it. The UserLAnd software doesn't require we use the command line (either on the host Android system or in the guest Linux distributions), and it will help us automatically set up OpenSSH and VNC clients if one isn't already installed. This, along with the guest distributions having remote access features enabled, makes getting started working with the guest systems convenient. UserLAnd also makes five different distributions immediately available to us which we can install (and then remove) with a few taps and minimal technical experience.
When you combine the above features with the shared storage directory we can easily access from both the guest and host file managers, we end up with a very convenient platform. One which allows us to share files between Android applications and Linux desktop applications with a few clicks.
What really appeals to me about UserLAnd is that I feel it is quickly approaching a better form of convergence so many companies have failed to deliver for the past decade. Organizations such as Microsoft and Canonical have tried pushing the idea of one user interface (Metro or Unity 8) which could adapt to any screen size and seamlessly act as either a touchscreen device or a full desktop system. These approaches generally haven't worked well because the applications either end up being cripplingly simplistic, and therefore not much use on desktop machines, or the interface becomes overly crowded and hard to use on mobile devices. Typically both. It is really hard to develop one desktop or one application which will work well across screen sizes and be useful when using touch screens and keyboard input.
UserLAnd offers a better solution. Rather than try to shoehorn everything into one user interface and one set of applications, UserLAnd makes it easy to set up the two separate interfaces and sets of applications side-by-side, allowing us to run one or both on the same device at the same time.
As an example, I can use my Android phone to take a photo and save the image in the shared directory. I can then instantly launch my Debian session running Xfce and connect to it through my workstation's VNC client. I can edit the image in the GNU Image Manipulation Program, save the result in the shared folder, pick up my phone and text the image to someone. The whole experience might take a minute and doesn't require transferring the file between computers, I just need a VNC client on my workstation.
This also means my phone can act as a super portable laptop. Using the VNC session I can be writing a document or downloading a torrent on my phone in a UserLAnd session at home. When it's time to go into work I can pause the session, drop the phone in my pocket, drive to the office, and then fire up a VNC session on my work computer to pick up where I left off. There's no need to synchronize files or use cloud storage, everything lives on the phone and goes with me wherever I am.
The only drawback at the moment is the limited performance of my mobile device. The Galaxy S9 is not a particularly fast device and it has just 3GB of RAM. It's fine for some minor image editing, writing documents, downloading torrents, and converting media files in the background. It's not a device on which I'd perform video editing or play games. Basically, with UserLAnd running, it's a really low-end laptop computer.
Conclusions
Working with UserLAnd was a pretty smooth experience. It takes less than a minute to set up new Linux distributions as guest sessions and we can connect to new sessions almost instantly using either OpenSSH or VNC clients. I particularly like how easy it is to share files between the host operating system and the guest distributions, which effectively allows us to use two sets of applications to manage one shared set of files.
The performance is pretty good, considering my limited hardware, and I like that UserLAnd basically turns my phone into a laptop that fits in my pocket. As I mentioned before, finding a way to bridge the gap between desktop computers and mobile devices is something several companies have tried without good results. UserLAnd seems to have found a better solution which, with a little polishing, could be useful for a wide audience.
I encountered just two drawbacks during my trial. The first is there isn't much documentation. Finding bits of information such as which network port to use with VNC required some searching and I didn't find any explanation as to how to use the various tabs in the UserLAnd app. We can work out most of the details through quick trial and error, but I'd like to see the documentation fleshed out more.
The second issue is the performance of most phones and tablets. A low-end phone just isn't going to have a lot of computing power (or memory) left over once it's already running Android and this reduces the desktop performance. The command line experience is excellent, even on my phone's limited hardware, but the desktop lags and will make more complex tasks cumbersome.
On the whole, this project is off to a good start and I hope to see it expanded and made increasingly convenient to set up over time.
|Miscellaneous News (by Jesse Smith)
|
Improvements coming to elementary OS, Fedora decides to keep Legacy BIOS support, a repository of Bash tips
The elementary OS developers have published a status update which provides an overview of recent changes to the distribution, along with short-term plans for the next release. "System Settings received quite a bit of attention last month. Thanks to a first-time contributor, you can now choose to use the super key to open Multitasking View in Keyboard settings. You can now also set the refresh rate for IMAP in Online Accounts settings. Offline firmware updates are now supported on the System page. In Sound settings, we now have more helpful placeholder text when no input devices are found. And the Language & Region page now has better support for locales with 3-letter language codes.
Our window manager also saw several fixes including more accurately using your chosen accent colour in the window switcher, and better handling window selections beneath the window switcher. We also do a better job of resizing the Multitasking View when display configurations change, and prevent a number of potential crashes." elementary OS 7 is expected to be launched later this year and will be based on Ubuntu 22.04.
* * * * *
Last month we shared a proposal being considered in the Fedora project to phase out Legacy BIOS support in favour of using UEFI exclusively. After some discussion this plan has been dropped as most developers feel it is too soon to drop support for Legacy BIOS machines. One contributor summed up the situation as follows: "Removing support for doing something immediately is not a 'deprecation'. Better ways to handle transitioning away from BIOS boot support have been proposed on the list. It seems it's still too early to drop BIOS boot support for both desktop (weird or broken UEFI implementations by vendors) and server (no support for booting with UEFI on many cloud providers)."
* * * * *
People who frequently use the command line often find themselves looking for shortcuts or more effective ways to perform tasks. Using simplified manual pages with examples of common program usage is one approach to finding better ways to use the command line. Another resource many people will probably find helpful is the Bash Oneliner collection. This repository holds a wide range of simple commands and shortcuts to make navigating the Bash command line interface more quick and effective. The collection also shows how to perform advanced filename matches, work with shell variables, and perform mathematical operations on the command line. It's an excellent resource for people learning Bash for the first time and for people who want a quick reference.
* * * * *
These and other news stories can be found on our Headlines page.
|Questions and Answers (by Jesse Smith)
|
Setting up home directory templates
Sharing-is-caring asks: I've got a shared computer and I want to place documentation and some links to forums and stuff on everyone's desktop. I can easily do that for users that already exist, but what about for new users? Is there a way when a new user logs in for the first time and their home folder is created that this file gets placed on their desktop?
DistroWatch answers: When new user accounts are created their home directory is set up right away. This happens before the user tries to login for the first time. When a new account is created most Linux account management tools, such as adduser, will make the user's directory and then copy the contents of the skeletal directory template into the new home directory.
This is a fancy way of saying there is a directory on your Linux distribution which has its contents copied into the home directory of each new user. Typically this template directory is stored in /etc/skel. If you look inside that directory now you'll probably find a collection of hidden files such as .bashrc for custom shell settings and maybe a directory called .config which will hold default desktop settings.
Any file or directory you create in this location (usually /etc/skel) will get copied into new users' home directories when they are created. In your case you will probably want to add a directory called Desktop inside /etc/skel and then place any documentation, links, or launchers you want to share inside the Desktop directory.
* * * * *
Additional answers can be found in our Questions and Answers archive.
|Released Last Week
|
Tails 5.0
The Amnesic Incognito Live System (Tails) is a Debian-based live DVD/USB with the goal of providing complete Internet anonymity for the user. The project's latest release, Tails 5.0, is the first version of the distribution to be based on Debian 11. "We are especially proud to present you Tails 5.0, the first version of Tails based on Debian 11 (Bullseye). It brings new versions of a lot of the software included in Tails and new OpenPGP tools. We added Kleopatra to replace the OpenPGP Applet and the Password and Keys utility, also known as Seahorse. The OpenPGP Applet was not actively developped anymore and was complicated for us to keep in Tails. The Password and Keys utility was also poorly maintained and Tails users suffered from too many of its issues until now. Kleopatra provides equivalent features in a single tool and is more actively developed." Additional information is provided in the project's release announcement. Tails is provided via two separate downloads for DVD and thumb drives.
Tails 5.0 -- Running the GNOME desktop
(full image size: 65kB, resolution: 2500x1600 pixels)
Proxmox 7.2 "Virtual Environment"
Proxmox is a commercial company offering specialised products based on Debian GNU/Linux, notably Proxmox Virtual Environment and Proxmox Mail Gateway. The company has published a new release, Proxmox 7.2 "Virtual Environment" which includes an updated kernel, ZFS support, and Ceph Pacific upgrades. "Proxmox VE 7.2 (released on May 4, 2022) includes multiple enhancements: Debian 11.3 (Bullseye), but using a newer Linux kernel 5.15.30; QEMU 6.2.0, LXC 4.0.12, and ZFS 2.1.4; Ceph Pacific 16.2.7 and continued support for Ceph Octopus 15.2.16 (until mid 2022); support for the accelerated virtio-gl (VirGL) display driver; notes templates for backup/restore; VMID range in clusters: configuration of a desired range of VMIDs with upper and the lower boundaries is possible; pass the keyring secret to external Ceph clusters via GUI; enhanced backup restore dialog - override basic settings; and much more...." The release announcement also includes a video with an overview of the changes. Further details can be found in the distribution's roadmap.
OpenMediaVault 6.0.24
OpenMediaVault is a Network-Attached Storage (NAS) solution based on Debian GNU/Linux. The distribution's latest release is the start of the 6.x series which is based on Debian 11. "After a long development phase I am happy to announce the release of OpenMediaVault 6 (Shaitan). A big thank you goes to all translators, forum moderators and bug reporters for their contributions and support. The main new features of OpenMediaVault 6: based on Debian 11 'Bullseye'; completely new user interface written from scratch; added some new plugins that are based on containers - these are S3, OwnTone, PhotoPrism, WeTTY, FileBrowser, Onedrive (please note that not all platforms are supported because the upstream base containers are only available for specific CPU architectures); enhanced ISO installer; ensure that /media is unmounted to allow installation to USB devices - this will allow the installation from USB to USB device; /dev/disk/by-label filesystem device files are not supported any more because they are not unique and predictable." Additional details are provided in the release announcement.
* * * * *
Development, unannounced and minor bug-fix releases
|Torrent Corner
|
Weekly Torrents
The table below provides a list of torrents DistroWatch is currently seeding. If you do not have a bittorrent client capable of handling the linked files, we suggest installing either the Transmission or KTorrent bittorrent clients.
Archives of our previously seeded torrents may be found in our Torrent Archive. We also maintain a Torrents RSS feed for people who wish to have open source torrents delivered to them. To share your own open source torrents of Linux and BSD projects, please visit our Upload Torrents page.
Torrent Corner statistics:
- Total torrents seeded: 2,719
- Total data uploaded: 41.9TB
|Upcoming Releases and Announcements
|
Summary of expected upcoming releases
|Opinion Poll (by Jesse Smith)
|
|
Running a full desktop Linux distribution on your Android phone
In this week's Feature Story we talked about UserLAnd, a tool which allows the user to run a full Linux distribution in an isolate environment on their Android while also being able to run desktop software and share files between the two operating systems. Is this approach to running two operating systems on one device something you would find useful? Does the idea of using your phone as your primary desktop computer appeal to you? Let us know what you think of UserLAnd in the comments.
You can see the results of our previous poll on Ubuntu adopting more Snap packages in last week's edition. All previous poll results can be found in our poll archives.
|
|Website News
|
New distributions added to waiting list
- Txikilinux. Txikilinux is a lightweight distribution designed to run on older computers, including 32-bit machines. The distribution is intended to be run by young students (ages 5-9) in an educational environment with the option of working entirely off-line.
- AOS Security Operating System. AOS is a Chinese distribution which focuses on stability and reliability, especially under heavy work loads.
* * * * *
DistroWatch database summary
* * * * *
This concludes this week's issue of DistroWatch Weekly. The next instalment will be published on Monday, 16 May 2022. Past articles and reviews can be found through our Article Search page. To contact the authors please send e-mail to:
- Jesse Smith (feedback, questions and suggestions: distribution reviews/submissions, questions and answers, tips and tricks)
- Ladislav Bodnar (feedback, questions, donations, comments)
- Bruce Patterson (podcast)
|Tip Jar
|
|
bc1qtede6f7adcce4kjpgx0e5j68wwgtdxrek2qvc4
86fA3qPTeQtNb2k1vLwEQaAp3XxkvvvXt69gSG5LGunXXikK9koPWZaRQgfFPBPWhMgXjPjccy9LA9xRFchPWQAnPvxh5Le
|Linux Foundation Training
|
|Reader Comments • Jump to last comment
|
|
1 • poll option (by Paul W on 2022-05-09 00:48:37 GMT from Austria)
I think an option "use with an old phone after upgrading to a new one" would be a good choice.
2 • Tablets have the screen (by Ed on 2022-05-09 08:25:59 GMT from South Africa)
Thie UserLand app should be more fun on a beefy tablet like SAMSUNG 7 or 8 series where you get between 10" and 14" screen size.
3 • Old Phones (by John on 2022-05-09 10:28:26 GMT from United States)
I use an old Android with no Cell connection to do Zoom VIA wifi.
Works great. Running right now.
I have Termux on my Samsung Cell Phone. I use command line to ping and connect to my static IP boxes to be sure they are on-line.
GUI interface of UserLand would be nice.
John
4 • Linux on Android Phone (by penguinx86 on 2022-05-09 10:40:00 GMT from United States)
Linux on an Android phone might be cool. But I don't think it would be very useful on a screen smaller than 7 inches without a keyboard and mouse. I've installed Linux Beta on my Chromebook with an 11.6 inch screen. It's basically a stripped down version of Debian from the command line. It's kind of cool to run Debian on a Chromebook, but the Chromebook's 32 gb of storage and 4gb of RAM are barely enough. It was virtually impossible to run an entire Linux desktop like Xfce on the Chromebook, due to the limited resources. I was able to install individual Debian apps, like Stellarium, but startup was very slow. Sure it 'ran' but not as fast as it could on native Linux and it seemed a little buggy. I don't think Linux on Android or ChromeOS is ready for prime time.
5 • OpenSSH & X11Forwarding option (by DaveB on 2022-05-09 12:20:16 GMT from Australia)
Something I recently tried as an experiment. While I successfully did this on my ChromeBook, I suspect it may also work with UserLAnd (and friends)
On a desktop (I will call this the 'server'), install OpenSSH server. set up public key authentication, and enable X11Fowarding. I recommend NOT doing this on a box that can be connected to via the Internet.
On the Chromebook, install the official Linux Beta, install OpenSSH client, enable X11Forwarding there
What X11 Forwarding does is run the app on the 'server', using it's CPU & RAM, but shows the display on the Chromebook.
To start any app, SSH into the server, and start any GUI app by entering in the command to start it, following by an ampersand (&). For example, to play KDE's Solitaire, I type
kpat &
Your distro's doco should give enough info on how to do the above - if all else fails try the OpenSSH website.
Good luck :0)
6 • Stellarium (by cor on 2022-05-09 13:27:12 GMT from United States)
It is available for download on google play store. Works great.
7 • Nice UserLand Review (by ShoehornSlim on 2022-05-09 14:07:19 GMT from United States)
I'd tried Userland a few times but the sparse documentation held me back. Distrowatch has filled in the gaps with VNC port 5901 and the mutual folder sharing. Thank you. Ready to try again!
8 • Nice UserLand Review (by ShoehornSlim on 2022-05-09 14:10:16 GMT from United States)
Oops. Should have been VNC port 5951.
9 • Doesn't do it for me (by CS on 2022-05-09 14:23:32 GMT from United States)
Phone as a laptop replacement? Not interested, never have been.
Phone as a terminal server for a laptop? Not interested in that either, the laptop is likely to be far more capable.
I just can't imagine myself using something like this as a serious daily driver.
The only real laptop/phone communication need I have these days is file syncing, and I use rclone + WiFi FTP Server for that, which gets the job done.
10 • AOS distro link,REMOVE THIS NOW (by John Doe on 2022-05-09 14:37:31 GMT from Belgium)
Under new distro's the AOS security distro REMOVE THIS NOW please it is an http site non secured and trying to screw around with my browser when i clicked the link
11 • @10, AOS distro link (by Dr.Hu on 2022-05-09 14:55:52 GMT from Philippines)
No ones trying to screw around with your browser. They just don't have an HTTPS connection. It happens. In any case, it's a commercial venture aimed at Chinese languages speakers/readers, so you would be wasting your time.
Number of Comments: 11
|
|TUXEDO
|
Get your Linux laptop at TUXEDO Computers today! Choose from a wide variety of Linux laptops with both AMD Ryzen and Intel Core i processors. All coming pre-installed and ready-to-run with Ubuntu or openSUSE. Full 24 months of warranty included!
TUXEDOComputers.com
| Archives
|• Issue 967 (2022-05-09): Running Linux distros on Android with UserLAnd, setting up fiels in new home directories, Fedora keeps BIOS support
|• Issue 966 (2022-05-02): Ubuntu 22.04, running applications from a data partition, EndeavourOS publishes hot fix, Unity desktop revived
|• Issue 965 (2022-04-25): Peppermint 2022-02-02, Mint tests new upgrade tool, the state of firmware on Debian, splitting and merging files
|• Issue 964 (2022-04-18): postmarketOS 21.12, running macOS software on Linux, EndeavourOS tests new window manager, running a Raspberry Pi without non-free firmware
|• Issue 963 (2022-04-11): dahlioOS 220222, defining storage terms and finding parent distros, Gentoo revitalizes live media, Fedora to phase out BIOS support, Mint's new upgrade tool
|• Issue 962 (2022-04-04): MassOS 2022.03, Neptune 7.0, Debian begins Project Leader election, new sandbox tools for FreeBSD, tracking Linux installs, home directory permissions
|• Issue 961 (2022-03-28): Zenwalk GNU Linux 15.0, working with doas and Nextcloud, measuring gaming performance on Fedora, GNOME publishes new desktop release
|• Issue 960 (2022-03-21): Pardus 21.1, tracking filesystem changes, changing FreeBSD's root filesystem live, Univention offers new client management tool
|• Issue 959 (2022-03-14): Hos OS 3.1, getting updates without a network connection, OpenBSD running on M1 chips, Haiku gains wireless USB support, FreeBSD publishes quarterly update
|• Issue 958 (2022-03-07): XeroLinux, rolling back package updates, Mint prepares for desktop changes, making minimal application images on Alpine
|• Issue 957 (2022-02-28): Pop!_OS 21.10, transferring bookmarks to new formats, Zorin offers new documentation, installing Debian on an Apple M1 computer
|• Issue 956 (2022-02-21): Running guest distros in Distrobox, how the BSDs work, managing software on Fedora Silverblue, new features in UBports
|• Issue 955 (2022-02-14): Slackware Linux 15.0, imaging a drive and compressing it, a tool for gathering system information, installing an OS on the Raspberry Pi over the network
|• Issue 954 (2022-02-07): PlagueOS and Ultramarine Linux, running UBports as a home server on the PinePhone, System76 launches tool to improve desktop performance
|• Issue 953 (2022-01-31): CalinixOS and HefftorLinux, Ubuntu MATE running on GPD Pocket 3, Polkit vulnerability, UBports gets web browser video chat
|• Issue 952 (2022-01-24): UBports on PinePhone, basic and practical security tips, openSUSE offers multi-distro support, Mint updates hardware support
|• Issue 951 (2022-01-17): instantOS Beta, where to learn about Linux command line, Mint streamlines Firefox packaging, Fedora to get new Anaconda installer
|• Issue 950 (2022-01-10): The Common Desktop Environment, preventing logins at specific times, Haiku runs WINE port, Dolphin gains privileged file actions
|• Issue 949 (2022-01-03): Top Picks of 2021, answering questions about PinePhone, UBports introduces new fixes and features, CentOS Linux 8 reaches its end of life
|• Issue 948 (2021-12-20): PinePhone running Manjaro and Plasma Mobile, protecting family computers from children, using Wayland for gaming, getting Linux on Apple's M1
|• Issue 947 (2021-12-13): JuNest, the year of the Linux desktop, Fedora to adopt Wayland for all video cards, Zorin OS provides Lite edition
|• Issue 946 (2021-12-06): OpenSnitch application firewall, review of a textbook of Coreutils examples, UBports gets new apps, T2 SDE starts bug bounty program
|• Issue 945 (2021-11-29): LockBox 1.0, dealing with low memory issues, Debian makes APT safer, MX Linux offers advanced hardware support
|• Issue 944 (2021-11-22): Fedora 35, running custom login scripts, FreeBSD publishes status report, AlmaLinux team answers questions
|• Issue 943 (2021-11-15): Waydroid, comparing LXDE, LXQt, and Xfce, Pop!_OS to get its own desktop environment, porting games to OpenBSD
|• Issue 942 (2021-11-08): MX Linux 21, comparing kernel efficiency, Linux Mint polishes desktop applications, Rocky Linux team answers community questions
|• Issue 941 (2021-11-01): Brave web browser, finding words and truncating audio files, TruneNAS SCALE launched, DragonFly BSD can create FAT volumes
|• Issue 940 (2021-10-25): Ubuntu 21.10, sandboxing Steam, setting up a firewall, AlmaLinux OS launches ELevate
|• Issue 939 (2021-10-18): Auxtral 3, virtual terminal speeds, Ubuntu speeds up Snap, Qubes experiments with Debian's reproducible builds
|• Issue 938 (2021-10-11): Pyabr OS, benefits to compiling your own kernel, an alternative to Snap, Redcore provides fix for Portage issues
|• Issue 937 (2021-10-04): Getting started with Ansible, Wayland and clearing history, exploring the status of Btrfs, projects dealing with certificate issues
|• Issue 936 (2021-09-27): Martine OS 2.0 and Airyx 0.2.2, creating document with a virtual PDF printer, UBport working on Miracast, FreeBSD switches default shell
|• Issue 935 (2021-09-20): Obarun 2021.07.26, keeping an application window above others, Solus to replace GNOME components, Ubuntu to ship Firefox as a Snap
|• Issue 934 (2021-09-13): Archcraft 2021.06.06, working with Btrfs snapshots, KDE neon running on a SlimBook, openSUSE addresses unzip issue
|• Issue 933 (2021-09-06): elementary OS 6.0, using detox to clean up filenames, GhostBSD swaps out OpenRC for RC.d, Mint polishes its look
|• Issue 932 (2021-08-30): Zorin OS 16, continuing Linux development, accessing a shell without a virtual terminal, Linux turns 30
|• Issue 931 (2021-08-23): Debian 11, keeping up with news, Haiku turns 20, Asahi Linux being ported to Apple's M1
|• Issue 930 (2021-08-16): EasyNAS 1.0.0 and Solus 4.3, comparing CentOS alternatives, Debian releases new Hurd version, Zorin OS to offer Pro edition
|• Issue 929 (2021-08-09): SME Server 10.0, defragmenting Btrfs, Mint developing new website, OpenBSD running systemd fork
|• Issue 928 (2021-08-02): Pacstall - AUR for Ubuntu, Debian on M1, 20 years of Haiku, finding performance bottleneck
|• Issue 927 (2021-07-26): OviOS 3.11, making sense of memory statistics, Gentoo's download options, FreeBSD's new installer
|• Issue 926 (2021-07-19): rlxos 2106, running a distro with automatic updates, Haiku boots on RISC-V, Valve previews Arch-based distro for Steam Deck
|• Issue 925 (2021-07-12): siduction 21.1.1, navigating multiple shells, UBports working toward 20.04 base, Nitrux shows off new installer look
|• Issue 924 (2021-07-05): Bedrock Linux 0.7.20, porting OpenBSD features to Linux, AlmaLinux supports ARM, Ubuntu runs on RISC-V
|• Issue 923 (2021-06-28): Ubuntu MATE 21.04, why there are so many command line shells, Canonical to support Bledner, NixOS creates reproducible builds
|• Issue 922 (2021-06-21): TrueNAS Core 12.0, seeking protection inside WINE, Debian publishes new media and prepares for freeze, Qubes setting up new forum
|• Issue 921 (2021-06-14): Bodhi Linux 6.0.0, merging multiple storage devices, Slackware updating to a newer kernel, FreeBSD from a NetBSD developer's perspective
|• Issue 920 (2021-06-07): openSUSE 15.3, writing ISO files directly to thumb drives, Nemo gets new search functions, Rocky Linux seeks volunteers
|• Issue 919 (2021-05-31): EndeavourOS 2021.04.17, Does physical access grant root access?, PureOS updates interface, Kali unveils new container for tricky packages, Valve working on a new gaming device
|• Issue 918 (2021-05-24): TeLOS and snakeware 0.0.6, setting up a home chat server, Fedora introduces SDL compatibility layer, OpenBSD's compiler migration
|• Issue 917 (2021-05-17): Fedora 34, setting up a distro mirror, Vine Linux becomes a rolling release, NetBSD getting polished console audio mixer, Haiku works on RISC-V port
|• Full list of all issues
|Star Labs
|
Star Labs - Laptops built for Linux.
View our range including the StarLite and the StarBook. Available with coreboot open-source firmware and a choice of Ubuntu, elementary, Manjaro and more. Visit Star Labs for information, to buy and get support.
|Shells.com
|
Your own personal Linux computer in the cloud, available on any device. Supported operating systems include Android, Debian, Fedora, KDE neon, Kubuntu, Linux Mint, Manjaro and Ubuntu, ready in minutes.
Starting at US$4.95 per month, 7-day money-back guarantee
|Random Distribution
|
K12Linux
K12Linux was Linux Terminal Server Project (LTSP.org) integrated with Fedora, in a convenient Live USB or DVD media installer. Since 1999, LTSP has empowered many schools and businesses with Linux-based terminal servers and thin clients, allowing low-cost clients or recycled computers to become powerful Linux desktop machines. K12Linux allows easy deployment of a Linux terminal server, capable of serving entire networks of netboot diskless clients. Clients login to the central terminal server, where they can use any Linux desktop environment and most desktop applications. Significant long-term cost savings are made possible by central management of software and accounts.
Status: Discontinued
|Linux Training
|
|TUXEDO
|
Get your Linux laptop at TUXEDO Computers today! Choose from a wide variety of Linux laptops with both AMD Ryzen and Intel Core i processors. All coming pre-installed and ready-to-run with Ubuntu or openSUSE. Full 24 months of warranty included!
TUXEDOComputers.com
|Star Labs
|
Star Labs - Laptops built for Linux.
View our range including the StarLite and the StarBook. Available with coreboot open-source firmware and a choice of Ubuntu, elementary, Manjaro and more. Visit Star Labs for information, to buy and get support.