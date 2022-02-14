DistroWatch Weekly

Reader Comments • Jump to last comment

1 • Imaging a drive and compressing it (by Yan on 2022-02-14 01:47:28 GMT from Canada)

The solution proposed will copy the entire disk, including unused sectors, which probably contain old data. This will make the image larger than it has to be, and hurt compression.



One solution is to create a file as big as the free space, fill it with zeroes, and then delete it:



dd if=/dev/zero of=/dummyfile

rm dummyfile

2 • Slackware - not just for old-timers (by Andy Prough on 2022-02-14 01:57:43 GMT from Luxembourg)

I first tried Slackware two years ago, after having used GNU/Linux since the late 90s. I disagree with Jesse's contention that there's no appeal for new users. I thought it was incredible, and felt like it lets you fully immerse yourself in running a system the right way, rather than having a bunch of bloated interfaces that don't even make computing less complex or more efficient (here's looking at you, systemd). I did not keep using it at the time, as I kept hearing version 15 was right around the corner. Now that 15 is here, I intend to make a daily driver out of it.

3 • Imaging a drive (by Franks RedHot on 2022-02-14 02:14:57 GMT from United States)

A long time ago, I used to archive my system by "cp -a"ing the partitions to an archive partition. I know its not imaging, but it was a fast way to backup/restore, even on that slower computer.



Just sayin...

4 • Slackware mostly for old computers as well. (by Noor on 2022-02-14 02:20:17 GMT from United States)

I tried to install Slackware 15 on few year old laptop and it seemed to be confused by UEFI and emmc. There's very little documentation to help get it running and what tricks I know didn't work. I don't think there's been no progress in the last 20 years but I agree with the conclusion for maybe the last 10 years Slackware has made so little progress that I likely won't be coming back. My laptop is happily back on Ubuntu.

5 • Slackware (by Debian based D. User on 2022-02-14 02:21:35 GMT from United States)

I have used Slackware in the distant past only one time. And never used it again.



I did Vote: I have not tried Slackware

Because I do not use it.



Some times It is difficult to Vote, this Opinion Pool.. Or maybe. I do not understand.



Then there is times, where the Opinion Pool is easy to place a Vote..

6 • Slackware (by Terry on 2022-02-14 03:03:41 GMT from United States)

I tried Slackware when it first came out in the early 90's. Those days Linux was only command line driven with color files and folder font displays. All you could do is basic linux commands and that was it. Slackware at that time was one of 3 flavors of linux that existed and nothing else. Flavors were: Debian, Redhat and Slackware. Nothing else existing except for Unix. Drivers for hardware for PC's are so few and lots of incompatibility. So Slackware comes a long way and still staying around the same said for Debian and Redhat!

7 • Slackware (by Jorge on 2022-02-14 03:51:34 GMT from Argentina)

I don't get the review as Slackware refuses to accept almost all change, it also misses out on all the progress made in the past two decades.



Flatpak and AppImage are ready outofthebox in Zenwalk by example . So it is proof that we can use such portable features in Slackware



All cross platform packages and libs are available and updated as well as any modern distro. So I am disagree with this review .. installer could be ancient but is the same one for this long time that currently people still known. So people could keep installing this distro in the same way as people did the last 20 years.. so I don't get the point when a distro should change the things that still working.



Improve is have a software ready to do and work whenever and wherever we need. The facts Slackware still doing as any modern distro.. thanks

8 • Slackware (by Matt on 2022-02-14 04:17:21 GMT from United States)

I tried Slackware somewhere around 2002 or 2003. I was proud of myself after successfully installing it. However, I ended up switching to Debian because of apt. I have used Debian continuously in some form or another since then.



I hate to say anything bad about Slackware. It is like insulting a decorated veteran. I respect Slackware, but I have to be honest and say that I agree with the review. If you want an advanced, fast, and simple distro, there are lots of other choices that offer major advantages: Void, Artix, Arch, Devuan....

9 • Slackware (by ASG on 2022-02-14 04:57:09 GMT from Australia)

I thought this was a very reasonable review. Slackware certainly appeals to a certain subsection of Linux users, but for most people who are fine with grub, systemd, etc. the review is spot on.

10 • Slackware (by Somewhat Reticent on 2022-02-14 06:34:22 GMT from United States)

Nice to see the churn-madness planets align long enough for Pat to crank out a full distro.

Perhaps I mis-marked the poll - I met Slackware indirectly, through live ISOs and offspring, just as I deal with DebIan indirectly.

I remember Kongoni with fondness, and hope Porteus prospers.

The LiveSlak project by AlienBob has several live hybrid ISOs for the curious to try; there's Absolute and Zenwalk as well.

Looking at Wikipedia I was surprised OpenSuSE's roots came from this fine tree.

I don't believe Slackware is the only holdout against "modern" fashion trends.

11 • Slackware Documentation Project (by Microlinux on 2022-02-14 06:49:56 GMT from France)

Hi Jesse,



You might want to take a peek at the official Slackware Documentation Project at http://docs.slackware.com. I myself have contributed a few articles there.

12 • Slackware (by Dan on 2022-02-14 06:55:48 GMT from United States)

I have never tried Slackware, but did try Slackware based Slackel, and Absolute Linux.

13 • Slackware (by Hoos on 2022-02-14 07:05:40 GMT from Singapore)

I've not tried Slackware itself, but have tried a few of its derivatives, like Zenwalk, Salix, Slackel. I seem to recall that the 1st 2 used Slackware's text based installer though this was quite a few years ago.



It's not the greatest installer if you dual or multiboot on your machine, since choosing a swap partition means it's reformatted over, even if it was an existing swap. There is no choice to reuse existing swap. That changes the uuid of said swap, which means the fstab details of swap in your other installed distros are no longer valid. During bootup, systemd distros that cannot find swap anymore as a result will go into their 90-second check procedure, which is annoying. You'd have to edit your fstab file in your other distros to reflect the new uuid.



Slackel (Slackware Current + Salix) was an interesting variant with its own GUI installer that had more fine-grained control over installation, including whether to have a swap partition or even to install bootloader or not. It lasted a few years on my machine unlike the other 2, which I wiped within a few days.

14 • Ubuntu Hardware info tool (by Hank on 2022-02-14 08:11:50 GMT from Germany)

So now ubuntu has a tool similar to the inxi we have been using for ages on antiX and MX Linux.

Progress I guess it is called.

Gnome is still a lumbering memory hog and the so called lightweight ubuntu versions feel sluggish slow compared to any distro running ICEWM.

15 • Slackware (by Someguy on 2022-02-14 08:57:11 GMT from United Kingdom)

Ah, yes! In the days before W95, command line was king(queen?!) and typos could ruin hours of work. Slackware was so much better than RH and much easier than Autocode ...

16 • Slackware (by Simon on 2022-02-14 09:12:48 GMT from New Zealand)

Interesting, and I think accurate, observations re Slackware and its users...and interesting to see the poll confirm some of this (I'm a Slackware fan and will probably give this version a spin once slackbuilds.org catches up...and yes, I started using it in the late 1990s, like most other Slackers from the looks of things). I agree that for many people it may not be worth the effort, and there's no doubt that it's a relief, after getting used to Slackware, to install some new tool (like an online meeting client or whatever) in a hurry on a modern distro like Ubuntu by just typing one command, waiting a few seconds, and everything's ready to go.



However, I wonder how many people actually make the effort, to find out if it's worth it? Probably not many: they'll maybe give it a quick spin and decide it's too unfinished and not for them. If you invest the time in setting things up properly...trimming the fat out of the default install and the (easily editable) boot scripts, setting up whatever scripts you want for managing packages, and then building and configuring all the non-standard packages you want to use...it's a beautiful distro, much faster and leaner than most, rock-solid, and (perhaps best of all, in some contexts) amazingly friendly to builds of new software from upstream (distro-independent) source. Chucking together a build script takes seconds (from templates) once you're used to it, and Slackware's policy of sticking to basic upstream configurations and avoiding layers of complexity means that building upstream packages from source often "just works" as if you were building native (in the official packages) software on another distro (from SRPMs or deb sources or whatever).



So, it's not just nostalgia: I love it because it's tidy, simple, stable and trustworthy...it just does whatever you tell it to do, year after year...it has a fast, predictable feel to it that makes other distros feel clunky and complex by comparison. But, yes, it's not much fun if you suddenly need to install a package for an urgent meeting or whatever: what can be done in seconds on modern distros can take several minutes on Slackware...or even hours, if you're unlucky enough to need something that requires lots of non-standard (non-Slackware) libraries. It's a distro for people who'd rather understand their systems (and so need systems simple enough to understand) than trust to automation, so it has the pros and cons of that and will always appeal more to old-school UNIX-heads than modern ex-Windows users. I'm glad it's still around.

17 • Slackware (by eee on 2022-02-14 09:57:09 GMT from Poland)

"There is no welcome message, no first-run wizard." - this is not quite true. When You first log in as root, You can see a message: "You have mail". By typing "mail", You can read a Welcome message with a lot of useful information.



@16 - Nice to read. I agree

18 • Imaging a Drive (by tonny on 2022-02-14 11:57:34 GMT from Indonesia)

For imaging drive, we can use fsarchiver.

19 • Slackware (by oily on 2022-02-14 12:23:43 GMT from United States)

I first tried Slackware around 2000-2001, so had to answer accordingly. However, despite using it on and off over the following years (reflecting my only occasional use of Linux in general), I only started using it in earnest a couple of years ago with the end of support for Windows 7, having decided that would be the time I moved over to using Linux properly, so I'm effectively still a fairly new user.



Yes, you have to get your hands dirty on occasion, but I appreciate its simplicity, it doesn't limit me in any way, I can do what I need to with it, and find it a very useable and reliable system. A lot of things that used to take some pushing and shoving to work in the past just work without any intervention now, as they would with other distros. Slackpkg has been faultless for me, LILO is simple and easy to use, and the disc space needed for a full install isn't the slightest challenge even for my 13 year old laptop, nor is building any packages I want that aren't included.



There are many different distros, and many do things their own way. Unfortunately this review confuses Slackware doing its own thing with a refusal to accept change, they're not the same thing. A lot has changed in Slackware, both over the years and since the last release, though that's perhaps more from the angle of making changes when there's a good reason to do so, rather than change for change's sake, which can bring its own problems and doesn't necessarily constitute progress either.

20 • Slackware 15 (by Amilcar Pereira on 2022-02-14 12:39:08 GMT from Brazil)

The slackpkg fail is intolerable after more than five years of "development", so is the installer ignoring GRUB as an option even being GRUB included in the distro! Slackware 14.2 was the last version worth using, specially in SLACKEL derivative.

21 • Slackware (by Jesse on 2022-02-14 12:52:32 GMT from Canada)

@11: "Hi Jesse, You might want to take a peek at the official Slackware Documentation Project"



Not only did I check it out, I linked to it in my review.



@17: "There is no welcome message, no first-run wizard." - this is not quite true. When You first log in as root, You can see a message: "You have mail". By typing "mail", You can read a Welcome message with a lot of useful information



Your statement was accurate for past versions of Slackware. In fact, I was specifically looking for this mail message when I installed Slackware 15.0. It did not appear. Maybe it relies on a package I removed, maybe it was dropped for this version. Either way, it did not appear this time. So, yes, my statement is quite true. When I signed in as root the first time there was no indication of mail waiting like there was in previous versions.

22 • +1 fsarchiver to image partitions (by Bird Lopers on 2022-02-14 13:03:14 GMT from Australia)

@ tonny, agreed,

@ Jesse, fsarchiver is an excellent tool, on SystemRescue no less...

check out fsarchiver dot org :)



check /To partition is mounted & has enough room,

don't mount From-partition & just use device name, or mount read-only



sudo fsarchiver -v savefs /To/fs_date.fsa /dev/sdz4



does great compression by default :)

for # threads: -j #

for encryption: -c -



(you could then e.g. sudo chown -v 1000:1000 /To/*.fsa if you wanted to move archive around easily...)



it can restore data to partition of different size than original as long as enough space



it can restore data on different file-system, e.g. you can backup an ext4 partition then restore it as btrfs

23 • Slackware (by pfb on 2022-02-14 13:10:27 GMT from United States)

I first installed Slackware 0.8 (or maybe 0.9) on a 286 machine. It had TKDesk as a window manager. The Redhat maintainers at work were impressed that I had TKDesk. A bit later, I got a 386 and heard about Mandrake Linux. I became a distro hopper. But I still have a warm spot in my heart for Slackware. I just installed it on a laptop, and am hoping Slackbuilds will catch up shortly.

24 • Slackware (by crayolaeater on 2022-02-14 13:19:42 GMT from United States)

I first tried Slackware as an alternative to Win 3.1, and the projected new Win 95. It was aquired on a 4 cd set from Walnut [Grove? Creek?] (if you remember them). As I recall, the base install went rather painlessly, and I had my cli boot through LILO, dual booting Windows as well after a quick edit. I seem to remember that all my hardware was recognized, but I did have to visit the HowTo files to get ALSA set-up to work, and to figure out how to manage my modem and dial-up network. My dial-up was a unix shell, so I had a very minimal base knowledge of how to proceed, (which in fact is partly why I tried Slackware in the first place - an extension of the unix user space to the home box seemed a natural way to go).



It was for me a great first experience to Linux land, and I learned a lot. It took a good while before Linux bcame my main driver, and it was with a Slackware derivitive. I've since moved to Debian, mostly because it gives me a bit more freedom without all the hard work. Yet I still try to keep touch with Slackware, and think it might be a way to reclaim the fresh experience of Linux again.

25 • Slackware (by Jay on 2022-02-14 13:23:31 GMT from Netherlands)

Slackware was my first Linux; without it I couldn't have run kernel 1.0.1. I miss running it in some ways - most Linux distros are significantly different nowadays and Linux's a much more complex thing to deal with than it used to be.



I'm with @2 and @6; Andy and Terry have it right. I currently run an Arch variant and am satisfied with what I can do with it, but I miss the well-integrated simplicity of Slack and how much easier it was to do complex things simply in Slackware.



Along with Slackware, I like Slackel and Zenwalk for the same reasons: they're all more interested in maintaining Patrick Volkerding's spartan coherence than they are in chasing change for its own sake.

26 • Slackware (by Sam on 2022-02-14 13:50:32 GMT from United States)

I picked up a boxed copy of Slackware in the late 1990s from my then-local CompUSA store in Denver, CO. Spent an unsuccessful weekend trying to install it. Switched to Red Hat. That's my Slackware experience.

27 • @21 Slackware (by eee on 2022-02-14 13:53:23 GMT from Poland)

Well, I didn't install Slackware 15 yet, due to lack of time, so I didn't knew that this message did not appear.

But it is included in the install media, in package: aaa_base-15.0-x86_64-3.txz (see: https://packages.slackware.com/?r=slackware64-15.0&p=aaa_base-15.0-x86_64-3.txz&f). This is the file: "var/spool/mail/root.new".

I've just expanded it "by hand", and this is well known Welcome message, as usual in Slackware. So, maybe something went wrong, that it did not appear this time...

28 • @21 - Slackware documentation (by Microlinux on 2022-02-14 14:23:43 GMT from France)

@Jesse, you include a link to the Slackbook project indeed. That information is horribly outdated, as is Slackware's main site.

29 • Another vote for fsarchiver (by Kingneutron on 2022-02-14 14:33:58 GMT from United States)

For bare-metal Linux backups it's pretty awesome. You can even restore ext4 to XFS on the fly, and just change fstab before rebooting. Code here:



https://github.com/kneutron/ansitest/blob/master/VIRTBOX/bkpsys-2fsarchive.sh



https://github.com/kneutron/ansitest/blob/master/VIRTBOX/RESTORE-fsarchive-root.sh

30 • Slackware documentation (by Jesse on 2022-02-14 14:36:13 GMT from Canada)

@28: "@Jesse, you include a link to the Slackbook project indeed. That information is horribly outdated, as is Slackware's main site."



Yes, I linked to the Slackbook project. I _also_ linked to the Slackware documentation project in the review. I linked to both.

31 • Imaging a drive and compression - solutions (by David Bentham on 2022-02-14 14:40:15 GMT from United Kingdom)

I highly recommend looking at - https://relax-and-recover.org/



Makes a complete backup and restore a simple approach.



But i love using clonezilla, always my go to.



in terms of shrinking images - https://github.com/Drewsif/PiShrink



Nice script can give you ideas on non raspberry pi machines.

32 • Slackware (by Luke on 2022-02-14 14:55:37 GMT from United States)

I first dipped my toes into Linux waters in the early 2000s, and I've always looked at Slackware as sort of a venerable elder of the Linux world, with respect but always from a distance.



In those early days I was happy to really dig into things and spend a lot of time getting things just the way I wanted them. My first attempt at installing Linux was Gentoo, and Arch in particular scratched that itch so well I used it as my main distro for a couple years even after using Ubuntu for several years before that.



These days, though, I just want things to work. I will troubleshoot things if I have to, but I don't want to have to make decisions about things I don't care about, battle dependencies, or manually configure things if I don't have to. I don't want to have to look up a guide or use third party tools to do any of those things, either, if another distro has them integrated and does them well.



Don't get me wrong, I love that Slackware is still around. I love that we have so many options (that's why I've come here almost every week for the past I-don't-know-how-many-years), but Slackware is one I will continue to respect and admire from afar.

33 • Slackware (by petras on 2022-02-14 15:16:42 GMT from Switzerland)

@17: "There is no welcome message, no first-run wizard." - this is not quite true. When You first log in as root, You can see a message: "You have mail". By typing "mail", You can read a Welcome message with a lot of useful information



@19:Your statement was accurate for past versions of Slackware. In fact, I was specifically looking for this mail message when I installed Slackware 15.0. It did not appear. Maybe it relies on a package I removed, maybe it was dropped for this version. Either way, it did not appear this time. So, yes, my statement is quite true. When I signed in as root the first time there was no indication of mail waiting like there was in previous versions.



The welcome mail is installed and available in Slackware 15.0. Just type mail as root in your vm and you can read a Welcome message with a lot of useful information.

34 • Slackware (by c00ter on 2022-02-14 15:20:25 GMT from United States)

I cut my teeth on Slackware. It was what my mentor used, and if I really wanted to learn Linux--it was so new--that was the tool to do so, he said. (He came from a UNIX background.) There were times I hated him, but I learned. After that came SuSE, then Mandrake, then so on.



35 • Slackware (by c00ter on 2022-02-14 15:24:03 GMT from United States)

I cut my teeth on Slackware. It was what my mentor used, and if I really wanted to learn Linux--it was so new--that was the tool to do so, he said. (He came from a UNIX background.) There were times I hated him, but I learned. After that came SuSE, then Mandrake, then so on.



Fast-forward. Oh my lord, if nothing changes nothing changes. I hadn't used or thought much about Slackware for quite a while. With 15 It was like meeting an old friend again--a friend still stuck in the '90s. Comforting but I was left wondering why? It was like all of the effort, all of the work so many of us have done promoting and working on and with desktop Linux was totally ignored. All of that work. It felt like meeting an old friend again--and getting slapped in the face. I'm old. I've never much liked change and I never liked the '90s. But this is a new century, right?

36 • Slackware (by kc1di on 2022-02-14 15:25:37 GMT from United States)

Slackware was my first distro back in 1995/96 or so. Used it for awhile and went with Red Hat when it came out and use it until the Fedora split. Since then I've gotten lazy and Use Debian based distros mostly KDE is my favorite Desktop Though still use XFCE and Cinnamon at time. Best thing about Slackware is it's stability. But the package management is lacking by modern standards. In any event Congrats to the slackware folks for version 15. :)

37 • Slackware (by Semiarticulate on 2022-02-14 15:49:28 GMT from United States)

I can appreciate someone not seeing the up side to things being a bit difficult in Slackware, but to then proclaim to the world that there is no up side is assuming much.

38 • No, don't use dd to zero free space, use zerofree (by MInuxLintEbianDedition on 2022-02-14 15:54:17 GMT from United Kingdom)

Use zerofree to zero free space, then pipe dd into xz -ek9 for max compression, then restore by piping xzcat through dd back to the target drive

39 • Survey (by Sociologist Critical on 2022-02-14 16:08:44 GMT from Greece)

A basic undergraduate text book on research methodology includes instructions, rules, about what to do and to never do when constructing a survey. A good hour or two of reading may help you out, and help us not laugh at the silliness of the question and option every week.



I am a slack user, I have been for long, but I now hated it, and when slack-w changed so much by the time I realized how much I hate it, it would be too much work to move years and years of work and configuration to a distro that "sucks less"

40 • Slackware security (by Heinz on 2022-02-14 16:22:17 GMT from United States)

> The project's main website still uses HTTP instead of the more commonly used secure flavour of HTTPS.



How can I trust any distro that fails to implement a security measure as basic as that?

41 • slackware (by curto on 2022-02-14 17:15:25 GMT from United States)

hi all, i've been a slacker since 2007, 2008 it became the only os i use. for the 15.0 release, i've successfully installed slackware on 2 computers (dell (bios), hp (uefi)) with absolutely no issue, and added users with the 'adduser' command without any hiccups. the hp uefi replaced a very sluggish windows 10 for a 13 year old that absolutely loves being a new slacker. :)

42 • Hey jesse, (by Bob Markley on 2022-02-14 17:25:57 GMT from United States)

Hey, during the Slackware 15 review, you forgot to do slackpkg update gpg. That's why the Let's encrypt keys didn't work.

43 • Old timer with less patience (by John on 2022-02-14 17:26:34 GMT from Canada)

I bought a book that came with Slackware back in 1994 as my first step into the Linux world. I have distro hopped across pretty much everything since then, and while I appreciate the stuff I learned using Slackware - I just don't have the patience anymore.



I think part of the attraction back then was that it was new and cutting edge and so I didn't mind putting in the time to learn it. But now with distros that have 1 click everything and stuff just works, I no longer feel the need to do it all myself. I just want to use my computer and have it work as simply and as quickly as possible.

44 • Slackware (by David on 2022-02-14 17:27:05 GMT from United Kingdom)

I tried Slackware about 2010. I did manage to get it working, but there was simply too much stuff I didn't need and not enough of what I did. I subsequently used a derivative, Salix, on an old laptop and actually liked it. It offered all the reliability without the hassle. Anyone interested in Slackware's stability should wait for the upcoming Salix 15 release.

45 • Slackware (by Fox on 2022-02-14 17:28:44 GMT from United Kingdom)

Slackware has been my daily desktop OS for over a decade. Still running the same install from about 12 years ago continually on the -current branch, have moved from multiple HDD's to now an SSD among huge hardware changes. Even the -current branch can be more stable than many "stable" distributions most of the time.



There's an old saying that says "once you go slack, you don't go back" and it's addictingly true for me. There was a time where i'd distro hop almost every other month, but settled on Slackware for how well it runs and the level of ease to simply edit a text file to change something on the system.



Cheers to patrick, alienBob and all the others involved with the project for yet another great release!

46 • Re Slackware security (by random_linux_user on 2022-02-14 17:29:06 GMT from India)

> How can I trust any distro that fails to implement a security measure as basic as that?

@Heinz & @Jesse It's a myth that an https site by default is secure and an http one is not. Anyone can use a self-signed certificate and dish out malware/spyware through their https site. If you take a look at The Slackware Linux Project website, a user is never going to enter his/her details. The site is not interactive that way. A user is not going to send any personal/private information/data to Slackware site, that would require encryption. I can give a list of many-many https sites that are super-fishy but I won't since this is not that kind of place.

47 • Imaging a drive and compression - Being overlooked? (by Linux Revolution on 2022-02-14 17:33:05 GMT from United States)

I'm suprised no one hasn't mentioned Rescuezilla or Redo Backup. Both of these projects couldn't make backing up an image of your system any simpler. I've used both and they each work all the way from backup to restore without flaw.



Both use elementary level Wizards.

48 • slackware (by grindstone on 2022-02-14 17:38:43 GMT from United States)

Yeah grateful Patrick et al are keeping-on and doing so freely, it's just not for me much anymore. It rewards (enables?) an investment of time when a person is young and computing is hobby/interesting (some convenience rungs up from LFS etc.). If a person truly hates bloat, they are free to go after it, etc.--that's incredibly valuable. My life has only allows for "computer as tool" anymore and I'll only build what I absolutely have to and it still takes days to completely "set-up" deb-based stuff on a new machine to support my personal usage. Ran VL & then ZW for some years as good "desktop" options ages ago--and liked them very much. Absolute is lovely if a person can stand ICE and what that entails in exchange for speed. Without the infrastructure that the whole Slackware team provides, it's doubtful such would be so convenient for so many, so I remain grateful. I also know any commentary will not influence direction so mine is mostly for others. What you see out of many of us is respect, gratitude, and a sort of hedged love for fighting the good fight against the current. It's real--what Slackware does to your head if you have any heart at all. When you're in the thick of stuff, you read the comments in the text files and you see the generosity and teaching--like the world used to work. That fosters learning and the learning empowers. For that alone, I will always be indebted and that's the true value of Slackware to me.

49 • Re portable packages (by random_linux_user on 2022-02-14 17:47:33 GMT from India)

@Jesse You got your facts wrong here sir! Flatpak & AppImage technologies can be used on Slackware. Flatpak setup can be installed via available slackbuild and AppImage doesn't require any underlying framework. And I'm absolutely glad that this (Slackware) distribution, created by a single individual backed only by a handful of people is not forcing its users to use sub-optimal portable applications like one corporation with assets of over $ 350 million and a workforce of over 500 people and thousands of contributors.

And for obvious reasons Snap can't be installed/used on Slackware.

50 • Where's the review at? (by Vasily on 2022-02-14 17:56:01 GMT from United States)

I came here looking to read a review, but couldn't find it. I looked and looked but all I found was some half finished ideas and plenty of FUD and propaganda to go around.



For anyone wondering if they should try Slackware out, I would certainly recommend it.





Slackware does less hand holding, and this is typical of the Unix approach that birthed Slackware. Slackware first came into existence when Windows was king, and non proprietary software was dominated by Unix and the BSD's. In fact Linux was developed as a Unix like kernel. Slackware's maintainer, Patrick Volkerding, had already been mainlining, and developing a Linux distro, for close to 10 years, before many of the not so new people of today, even got started --this is just one example of what you get when you choose Slackware, i,e, Slackware has one of the most stable and mature maintainers around.



The real question that should have been asked is: does the classic unix type approach to Linux still work? and the answer is a resounding YES!. The Unix type approach is far from dead. There are many other projects that still build on these principles: OpenBSD, Void to name a few. Just take a quick look around, and you will find plenty. Not only that, these principles laid the foundation to modern computing, and still exist at the foundational level of computing in general. So the real question is, why choose Slackware over some of these other Unix like choices; and secondly, why choose this type of approach over new types. Unix and Unix type operating systems have been around the longest. They have seen new ideas come and go, but have weathered the storm and proven sound time and time again.



In the Linux world, we have distro's like Ubuntu who spoon feed you everything you need. And if what they give you works for you, and you don't particularly care beyond that, then its hard to argue in favor of Slackware -- however, this all depends on what those needs are --, if you are looking for gaming out of the box, Ubuntu type distro's might be your thing. If you have more traditional needs, for example, you just do word processing, and surf the net and check email -- then Slackware might be better than alternatives. If you are looking to do development, then Slackware should probably be your go to choice.



After distro's like Ubuntu we have distro's like gentoo that build everything from scratch. These distro's give you powerful tools and lots of flexibility, but they are extremely demanding of the users.



Slackware is somewhere in between -- empowering the expert, but not demanding from the expert. in other words -- making things easy without sacrificing flexibility. Slackware is also suitable for people new to Linux; giving them all the tools they need to do simple things, and if they are looking to advance their skills, Slackware gives them the tools to do so -- there is an old saying, if you learn Debian, you learn Debian, if you learn Ubuntu, you learn Ubuntu, if you learn Redhat you learn Redhat, if you learn Slackware, you learn Linux. In Slackware 15 Patrick gave us a make world world script; further empowering its user's.

51 • Re file types and default applications (by random_linux_user on 2022-02-14 17:57:50 GMT from India)

Slackware's philosophy has always been to deliver vanilla software stack without any change/customization when possible, leaving it up to the user to set his/her defaults. So an audio file opening in XMMS is not a surprise. Application developers declare the suitable MimeType in .desktop files as they see fit.

52 • Slackware 15 (by Amilcar Pereira on 2022-02-14 18:04:44 GMT from Brazil)

@42 Jesse did not forgot to do slackpkg update gpg, he should never need to do that!

53 • UbuntuFrumsSystem Info-script (by Jeff on 2022-02-14 18:10:17 GMT from United States)

So they finally implemented something like Quick System Info aka QSI that MX Linux has had for several years.

54 • Slackware (by Any on 2022-02-14 18:42:54 GMT from Spain)

I am thankful Pat could give us a new version. Slackware may look stuck in the past but that is not the case. Remember, Patrick is the main driving force and he had problems in the near past. He is human and as such believes in the people's good faith but had bad luck. Slackware is as a childhood friend - you may not get any news about him for years but when you need him he is there. You know how he is, how he acts and what you can and what you can not expect from him. Slackware does not give you empty promises. It does what it does and does it well. Slackware is about doing the things once and forget about it, just use it. Slackware does not torture you with demanding a "strong" password, it's your computer and you put the password you want. If you care enough you use a strong password, if you do not care , then you use the password you want. Slackware does not take your hand for a walk, it just lets you choose your path.

55 • Slackware History (by Eirian on 2022-02-14 18:44:06 GMT from United Kingdom)

My connection to Slackware is contrary to the common route of using it early. I was introduced to Linux when the downloads of SLS were madde available on CompuSerrve in 1992. I could not get X11 to work and decided to reinstall Windows 3.1. I returned to Linux when SUSE (originally a German translation of Slackware (which in turn was originally a bug fix of SLS)) began selling box editions of Cdroms. After a few years I switched to Debian (another old distribution launched in reaction against the problems of SLS) and have mostly stuck with it since.



I bought a UEFI laptop in 2012 at a time when no distributions were working with the UEFI on the laptop. Later on I discovered the Legacy mode option in the BIOS. Oddly I then chose to run Slackware for the first time in my then 20 year Linux usage and loved it because it was so quite to load and close down. I tend to avoid Slackware now because of its bloat and dependency hell.



I should say howevver that I trailled 15.0 a day or so after it was released and was blown away by how fast it was running KDE Plasma. I am a natural Arch user (lean mean and current) but for business reasons stick with Debian and would only use Slackware for the fun of being able to say I use Slackware, BTW.

56 • Slackware (by Jesse on 2022-02-14 18:53:27 GMT from Canada)

@49: "@Jesse You got your facts wrong here sir! Flatpak & AppImage technologies can be used on Slackware."



I never said they couldn't be. Perhaps you should go back and re-read the review? What i did saw was that Slackware doesn't ship with Flatpak (or Snap) support out of the box. I never said it couldn't be added.



"Flatpak setup can be installed via available slackbuild and AppImage doesn't require any underlying framework."



Which is exactly what I reported in my review. Though if you read the whole way through you'll note that Slack Build didn't have support for 15.0 available yet and slackpkg didn't work, making it a lot harder (not impossible, but harder) to install Flatpak.

57 • Slackpkg (by Jesse on 2022-02-14 19:04:22 GMT from Canada)

@42: "you forgot to do slackpkg update gpg"



Not I didn't. In fact, if you look at the screenshot in the review in the package management section you'll see the results when I did try to run "slackpkg update" and it failed. On all three servers I mentioned trying.



I may sound grouchy writing this, but it's increasingly frustrating reading through the comments here from the Slackware fans who claim I didn't do something when I did (and wrote about it), or who claim I wrote something I clearly did not, or that I should have read documentation which I not only read but explicitly linked to and discussed using.



I welcome criticism and constructive feedback. I also welcome a debate about Slackware's place in the world - especially being that I've run most versions of Slackware over the past 20 years and welcome its continued existence. But please at least read the whole review first. There's no point in making false claims about what I did or didn't do and it just discredits your comment if everyone else reading the review can see that you didn't bother.

58 • slack test one (by deputy on 2022-02-14 19:34:02 GMT from New Zealand)

With Slackware 15.0 and then Absolute 15.0 following it, I downloaded them and gave them a spin in a VM. I voted "2020-Now" in the survey, but my "tried" did not even result in a working install. Slackware definitely had huge relevance back in 1998, but modern distros have mastered the install process - well, many of them. Thanks 15.0, but won't try again.

59 • @23 Slackware (by phil on 2022-02-14 19:37:46 GMT from Canada)

@23: ""I first installed Slackware 0.8 (or maybe 0.9) on a 286 machine. It had TKDesk as a window manager.""



Where did you ever got a Slackware 0.8 or 0.9? The first Slackware released was 1.0...



On a 286? The Linux kernel was originally written for a 80386. A 286 processor wouldn't support Linux paged virtual memory...



AFAIK TkDesk was first ported on Slackware 3.0...



If you want to pose as a Slackware old-timer / early adopter, maybe a bit of fact checking might help :-)

60 • Imaging a drive and compressing it (by Vukota on 2022-02-14 20:30:49 GMT from Serbia)

I do a different approach. I create encrypted squashfs and than copy data over there, so i can mount it later and get data without extracting anything. Have a similar approach if i really want an exact partition/drive image. Backups are usually a weak attack vector if someone decides to rob you. Alternative approach may be even using zfs encrypted and compressed fs/backup.

61 • some more random thoughts (by Vasily on 2022-02-14 21:02:20 GMT from United States)

^Trying to run slackpkg as the root user produces an error saying we first need to select a package mirror



This is not an error.



^ I find it too much effort to get common tasks done with this distribution.



You never really explained what common tasks are so hard?



^There is a lot of manual work involved and very little, if any, benefit to being forced to do this extra work.



There is as much manual and as much automated work as you might like. If you want automation, you have lots of options. If you want to manual tune your system, then Slackware stays out of the way... its the best of both worlds.



^ Long-time Slackware users will probably be familiar with the Slack Builds project which provides recipes for building third-party software. This is somewhat akin to the ports system used by the BSD family of operating systems, though with more manual work involved in fetching and building the packages.



The comparison to BSD ports system is correct; however, the only real difference here is Slackware keeps a noticeable more clear line of distinction between official packages, and non official packages.... as far as more work, this is hardly true, there are many options for automation, that require no more work than unofficial package support in most operating systems.

62 • Slackware mail greeting (by Jesse on 2022-02-14 21:05:36 GMT from Canada)

@17: "When You first log in as root, You can see a message: "You have mail"



I wanted to double-check on this because I was sure I didn't see this message when I did a fresh install of Slackware 15.0. I did the setup again and on first boot, when I signed in as root, the "you have mail" message did not appear.



The welcome e-mail does exist and I can see it if I run the "mail" command, but there isn't any indication the root user has mail unless it is checked for manually.



This surprised me because, as I mentioned before, I've been used to seeing the message reminding new users to check mail when the system first runs with previous versions of Slackware. But it doesn't happen with 15.0.

63 • Slackware (by Simon Plaistowe on 2022-02-14 21:08:26 GMT from New Zealand)

Many years ago I trialled Slackware but it didn't meet my needs then and I can't think of a use for it now, so it's unlikely I'll ever return.

64 • linux that matters (by thim on 2022-02-14 21:41:43 GMT from Greece)

I am using Slackware for about ten years - for writing books, organize and edit phoprographs,

R, tex, watching movies, listening to music, surfing the web, emails, zoom. steam etc..

Very ancient stuff, indeed.

All those years, Slackware proved to be reliable, stable, predictable, the maintenance is easy and time needed for maintenance is minimal.



@Jesse

surprised you failed to play a video. The step you have to perform is: right click, open with dragon. How you miss that? (Personally i prefer vlc, it's fairly easy to install it.)

And btw, you were failed to exclude games during the setup, it's not system's fault.





Official Slackware release announcement: "The challenge this time around was to adopt as much of the good stuff out there as we could without changing the

character of the operating system."

Review in distrowatch: "given the project's apparent intent to avoid evolution"

65 • in closing. (more on the best of both worlds) (by Vasily on 2022-02-14 21:42:22 GMT from United States)

We have distributions like Linux From Scratch. Why exactly is this the case? Because some people prefer to know how their operating system works, not know in theory but know. With Slackware, the distro provided tools are easy to read and easy to audit, easy to edit shell scripts. There is an old saying that goes something like this:



"There is more UNIX culture in one line of shell, than many lines of C"



Slackware exists in a unique place that is it exists between the two extremes. In every case Slackware is either easy enough, or many cases the easiest option. Slackware is easy to automate, and Slackware is easy to do things manual. Anyone who has tried to mix manual and automated approaches with automated centered distros will know the pain; however Slackware users do not experience that pain on Slackware. It is not just an easy solution its a time tested quality solution. Its obvious that the author of this sham review either does not know what he is talking about (unfit to write a serious review -- everyone is entitled to their opinion); or that the negativity, the choice of how he characterized Slackware, is done for personal issues, non technical ones.

66 • Slackware again (by Jesse on 2022-02-14 21:56:51 GMT from Canada)

@64: >> "surprised you failed to play a video. The step you have to perform is: right click, open with dragon. How you miss that?"



I didn't miss that. Please read the review. As I pointed out, the default media player is QtAV which opens the video and plays audio, but not video. I didn't say other players couldn't play video, just the default one.



>> "And btw, you were failed to exclude games during the setup, it's not system's fault."



I'm not sure what you mean by that. I explicitly wrote in the review that I unmarked Games from the list of software categories. Then, once the system was installed, my menu was full of games. I didn't "failed to exclude games", I very specifically did exclude games, that's why I was highlighting that there were a lot of games installed by default.



Now I know why this is. Technically the Slackware "Games" category is for generic games and command line games. The games included on the system are part of the separate KDE suite. There is a sort of logic at work here. I installed KDE, therefore I get the KDE Games packages.



But while I _understand_ why it works this way, that doesn't make it any less of a bad design. If the user explicitly marks a box saying they don't want games, then games shouldn't be installed on the system.



It's these types of hoops Slackware makes people jump through that make it unappealing to someone like me.



Someone else mentioned earlier that to use "slackpkg" first the user needs to run "slackpkg update gpg" to update the security information before installing packages. But "slackpkg update gpg" just gives an error because the security certificate is out of date. Which means manual work is needed before the package manager even works. This is not appropriate for a modern operating system or package manager.

67 • slackpkg (by Vasily on 2022-02-14 22:06:08 GMT from United States)

^ But "slackpkg update gpg" just gives an error because the security certificate is out of date. Which means manual work is needed before the package manager even works. This is not appropriate for a modern operating system or package manager.



A security certificate error will only take place, if you selected a bad mirror, or, you are trying to test Slackware inside of a chroot and didn't prepare the chroot properly. In short, your characterization of slackpkg is disingenuous.

68 • Flatpak slackbuild (by random_linux_user on 2022-02-14 22:11:23 GMT from India)

@56 @Jesse



Here is the Flatpak (working) slackbuild, just in case someone was interested,

https://github.com/Ponce/slackbuilds/tree/master/desktop/flatpak

69 • slackpkg (by Jesse on 2022-02-14 22:20:46 GMT from Canada)

@67: "A security certificate error will only take place, if you selected a bad mirror, or, you are trying to test Slackware inside of a chroot and didn't prepare the chroot properly. In short, your characterization of slackpkg is disingenuous."



Obviously this isn't true. Did you read the review? As I stated in the review I tried three separate mirrors with slackpkg, in different regions. All three fail with the same error. None of my tests took place in a chroot. Just look at the screenshot of the error, I obviously have an Internet connection, the mirror clearly responds, the slackpkg tool still fails.



Pretending I'm being disingenuous isn't helping anyone. There is a clear problem there and pretending there isn't is pointless. The slackpkg tool failed, it failed with multiple mirrors in a normal (non-chroot) environment. Those are facts. You may not like them, but that doesn't make them any less true.

70 • slackpkg (by Vasily on 2022-02-14 22:24:28 GMT from United States)

^Obviously this isn't true.



You are partially correct, if there was an edit button I would have selected it, there might be some other edge case issues... like issues with your network that are not Slackware related... like you have a bad internet connection. However, the facts are your characterization of slackpkg is in fact disingenuous.

71 • slackpkg (by Vasily on 2022-02-14 22:32:05 GMT from United States)

slackpkg simple does not work the way you described it in your "review" / are claiming it does.

72 • slack again (by thim on 2022-02-14 22:49:06 GMT from Greece)

quoting: " When trying to play video files the distribution would open the file in QtAV. Audio could be heard in the background, but QtAV was unable to display the visual components of the videos I tested. "



Follows a brief mention to sysvinit, then the phrase "QtAV & Dragon Player applications are used instead of VLC" no further iinfo provided.



And finally

"But then I try to get something done - like installing a game I want ,,,,viewing a video....and I am reminded why I use more modern tools.



So you had any success trying to watch videos?





(PS:my installation defaults to dragon player, videos are also playing fine in qtav qml player)



Final note: a better way to judge a distro is by examining first if it is achieving it's goals regardless if you agree with these goals or not.

