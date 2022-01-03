DistroWatch Weekly

Reader Comments • Jump to last comment

1 • Favorite Linux of 2021 (by brad on 2022-01-03 01:19:43 GMT from United States)

I could have gone either way with Manjaro or MX, so I'll break it down this way - Manjaro is my Linux daily driver, and MX allowed me to create a fast, persistence Linux-on-a-stick, which I can (and have) use as a rescue/backup stick that fits on my keychain!

2 • Favorite Distro (by Cliff on 2022-01-03 01:24:23 GMT from Philippines)

Linux Mint has been my steady favorite since it first came out.

3 • Favorite distro (by zephyr on 2022-01-03 01:36:59 GMT from United States)

Star @ https://sourceforge.net/projects/linnix/

4 • Fave Linux (by cor on 2022-01-03 01:45:01 GMT from United States)

Kubuntu fills the bill for me. It's installed on my desktop and 2 laptops.

5 • DW distro search by country of origin (by 1-DOT.com on 2022-01-03 01:52:10 GMT from United States)

When we took a look at the top 75 Linux distros on Distrowatch using DW's "search by country" of origin, we found some surprises and a few bugs in this DW search (example: Debian and BunsenLabs were not included).

https://www.facebook.com/groups/linux.fans.group/posts/6768840986490959



I some ways this is just interesting trivia. Regardless of origin, most Linux distros are shaped by contributors and feedback from many countries. Even the country of origin is often shared, e.g., Manjaro.

6 • Favorite distro (by DaveW on 2022-01-03 01:58:09 GMT from United States)

Of the distros listed, I'd have to say MX Linux is the best of the bunch. However, my daily driver is Linux Mint Mate, and has been for 10 years. I haven't found any reason to change, and I have looked at a number of other distros over the years.

7 • Bedrock (by Andy Prough on 2022-01-03 02:11:45 GMT from United States)

Once I read your Bedrock review earlier this year Jesse, I tried it again and became an immediate convert. Now I use Bedrock with Void and Devuan unstable as my daily driver and couldn't be happier. I look back on all my years of only using one major package manager at a time like I was a caveman.

8 • Favorite Distro (by Sam Crawford on 2022-01-03 02:23:40 GMT from United States)

I run LinuxMint Cinnamon on my laptop. It seems work as well or better than Windows 11. My desktop runs Debian "testing" with the Mate desktop.



I would run Cinnamon on the desktop but it just isn't stable enough in Debian and terrible in Debian " stable" Mate 1.26 is barely stable in 'testing".

9 • Favorite Distro (by Steve K on 2022-01-03 02:33:17 GMT from United States)

I second Cliff's choice for Linux Mint. I have been regularly testing and using various Linux distros for around 15 years now, including most of the ones on Jesse Smith's list above, but my favorite distro and daily driver is Linux Mint Mate. It has all the features I want and need, is highly customizable, and is fast and totally stable. I've never had any problems with it unlike with most other distros I've tried, including some on Jesse's list above (e.g. Manjaro). It's also a great choice for Linux beginners and is rated very highly and near the top of Distrowatch's Page Hit List. I don't know why Jesse left this off his list.



BTW, I also don't like the vertical desktop panel that MX Linux places on the left side but this can easily be changed to placing it on the bottom or the top of the desktop. I use MX Linux as well and have put it on the bottom.

10 • Favorite Distro (continued) (by Steve K on 2022-01-03 02:43:09 GMT from United States)

I also second DaveW's assessment of MX Linux being the best distro on the list above but also use Linux Mint Mate as my daily driver have for many, many years without any problems.

11 • Ubuntu MATE (by ES on 2022-01-03 03:00:26 GMT from United States)

Shortly after it was released, I installed Ubuntu MATE 20.04 on a laptop for an older relative who knows NOTHING about computers.



It’s been rock solid, and has required next to no technical support from me, and it runs quickly on her old hardware with a Celeron processor and 4 GB ram.



The choice of desktop configurations and the menu for installing every significant browser from Chrome and Opera to Brave and Vivaldi made setup a breeze.

12 • Favourite distro Slackware Live from Alienbob (by Jorge on 2022-01-03 03:01:56 GMT from Argentina)

For daily usage on my computer and usb stick with persistence ability. A summary

SysV , fast, efficient, updated and clean. Whom need more?

13 • Favorite Distro (by Andy Figueroa on 2022-01-03 03:35:40 GMT from United States)

Although my personal primary desktop PC and server both run Gentoo, my favorite and the one I deploy for everyone else, including the school I support, is MX Linux. (Gentoo isn't really a distribution but is a distribution construction kit with a package management system.)

14 • Mint (by Jesse on 2022-01-03 03:52:48 GMT from Canada)

@9: "but my favorite distro and daily driver is Linux Mint Mate. It has all the features I want and need,... I don't know why Jesse left this off his list."



Because this list is only for distributions I used and reviewed in 2021. I didn't review Mint in 2021. Mint would have made my top three list for 2020.

15 • Favored: Mint MATE (by Greg Zeng on 2022-01-03 04:06:55 GMT from Australia)

About half the readers disagree with the Editor, on the preferred distro. The creators of Linux operating systems also disagree, very strongly: Ubuntu-core (69), and Debian-core (121), and then the various also-rans. These developer preferences are detailed by deep analysis of the Distrowatch database. This analysis shows a long term preference for XFCE: 92 0f the 275 "Active" systems listed on Distrowatch.



The foundation stones of the editor's choice are interesting. Because Distrowatch is favoured by Linux heavies, the elitist One-Percenters, then this shows the dominance here of the Arch & Debian based distributions. Being too user friendly is not valued by most elitists.



Remarkable by their absence are the many incompatible RPM-based distributions. This is not assisted by RHEL tendencies to focus mainly on Fedora, ignoring other RPM "compatibles". The only missing "victory" from Red Hat, however, is its popularity with Flatpak, instead of all the other "competitors": Canonical's initiated Snap, appimage, and all the other many brave application packages, which try to offer ready to install binary code.



Red Hat's Fedora is "leading", pretty much alone also, with Gnome, BTRFS and Wayland. As usual, the "informed press" is being very politically correct, careful to not mention that using leading edge products causes many strange things: bugs, incompatibilities, and unpredictable breakages of most kinds.

16 • Fav Distro (by ale on 2022-01-03 04:45:19 GMT from Venezuela)

Q4OS - My fav distro for replacing Windows systems. Used together with the project XPQ4 to emulate Windows appearance are the perfect match for replacing Windows for non-tech users. Plus the Trinity DE offers super lightweight hardware requirements, which is perfect for old hardware.

17 • For me Artix has become synonym for Linux (by Jyrki on 2022-01-03 04:56:19 GMT from Czechia)

I have to say I am less happy with Linux year by In 2021 I got to the point where on some PCs I am happily using BSDs. But where Linux remains, it remains thanks to Artix. I cannot even imagine running any other Linux.

18 • Favorite Distribution: Other (by c00ter on 2022-01-03 04:56:36 GMT from United States)

I run Arch, btw.

19 • 2021 favorites (by Christian on 2022-01-03 05:08:37 GMT from Canada)

KDE Neon (daily driver)

Mageia (KDE) (kids computer)

Mint (Cinnamon) (wife's computer)

Solus (Gnome) (playground)

20 • Favourite Distro (by Roger Brown on 2022-01-03 06:04:48 GMT from Australia)

I think Artix is a very poor choice simple because, unless you're going to install one of their experimental weekly builds, you're installing a version of Arch that will require nearly 6 months of updates.



That's highly undesirable in a distro designed to be updated weekly at very least.

21 • A year of change (by Trihexagonal on 2022-01-03 06:29:27 GMT from United States)

During 2021 I converted 4 of 8 laptops over to Kali and am currently running kali-rolling 2021.4a, the others still running FreeBSD.



I just updated my FreeBSD Tutorial to FreeBSD 13.0.

22 • Favorite Distro (by Buddy on 2022-01-03 07:10:17 GMT from United States)

Linux Mint, both Cinnamon (on my desktop) and XFCE (on a VM).



I hop around a lot on my “playground” partition, but I rely on Mint for getting stuff done. It works. After installing software, configuring it to my preferences, and running updates, it stays working. I trust it for development and I trust it to run software in production. Go Mint!

23 • FreeBSD (by Dale on 2022-01-03 07:21:41 GMT from United States)

I swapped to FreeBSD about 6 months ago, and I haven't ever looked back. If you're scared of FreeBSD, try to run GhostBSD.

24 • Best distro (other than Slackware /s) (by anon on 2022-01-03 07:25:15 GMT from United States)

Spoiler: https://fosspost.org/mx-linux-21-review-best-distribution-2021/

25 • Distros of 2021 (by Any on 2022-01-03 07:30:55 GMT from Spain)

I spent six months of the last year using Manjaro. It got broken three times due to updates. Then I spent another six months using Artix. At some time it got broken too due to broken dependencies. One more time the rolling release model gave me problems. So it lasted until December and then I installed Debian. One month with Debian stable and no problems so far.

I have a partition with Q4OS which I used while repairing the damages caused by Manjaro and Artix updates.

My favourite of all times is Slackware, but I got lazy and a package manager that solves things for me is welcome.

26 • Fav Distro (by DistroHopperX on 2022-01-03 07:43:23 GMT from Spain)

Still Mint. Sparky in second place: in my opinion it is now superior to MX.

27 • Best Linux distribution of 2021 (by Sean Greenhalgh on 2022-01-03 07:44:26 GMT from Australia)

I think the best distro, would have to be Mint. And in particular, Mint XFCE, because it's the most lightweight. I did try Manjaro out for gaming this year, the XFCE version, it did work well for gaming, with its up-to-date drivers. Although, I would put Linux Mint above it, for stability. I love Bodhi though, I think it's a really snazzy distribution.

28 • Meilleure Distribution (by shaitan on 2022-01-03 07:57:55 GMT from Bulgaria)

Siduction. (debian bookworm / sid)

29 • Favorite Distro (by Vukota on 2022-01-03 08:19:15 GMT from Serbia)

Still Mint either Cinnamon, Xfce or Mate.

30 • Favorite Distro (by Pawan on 2022-01-03 08:20:54 GMT from United Kingdom)

My favorite Linux distribution in 2021 has been Void Linux.

I find it very fast, stable (though rolling), simple, works perfectly and never bother me. Along with Void, I use Devuan as primary OS from few years now.

31 • Favorite distro (by bert on 2022-01-03 08:50:02 GMT from Netherlands)

On my old Dell Inspiron N5030 Linux Mint XFCE works the best. Very reliable and everything works out of the box. I have used many other distro's like Manjaro, Solus and Sparky Linux. I keep coming back to Linux Mint XFCE. Second best is Q4OS. I wonder why so many others above are choosing Linux Mint Mate. What is the difference with XFCE?

32 • Favorite Distro (by Tumbo on 2022-01-03 09:24:53 GMT from Bulgaria)

Devuan Chimaera, a systemd-free Linux, I'm back to the purity of Linux.

33 • Favorite Linux (by Hank on 2022-01-03 09:31:46 GMT from Romania)

antiX, the base of MX, comes with less flash and more performance, Two inits to chose from several supported desktops.

Want it to look somewhat windows like for a new user or one who pines for win 7, use a Transformation Pack from two forum members.

Boot in many cases to less than 200 MB RAM, Run live from usb stick DVD or smaller edition from CD.

Load entirely to memory, lightning fast running. Make a frugal install, build up from a minimal system or as I do just use full edition with ICEWM.

love it.

34 • Best Linux for 2021 (by penguinx86 on 2022-01-03 09:52:23 GMT from United States)

Linux Mint has been my favorite for years. I tried a couple of other distros as VMs in 2021, but none of them were worthy to replace Mint as the main OS on my laptop. I ran Fedora with Gnome 40 for a while. It worked ok for about a month, until an update broke my wifi. Now I'm happily back to running Linux Mint XFCE as my main laptop OS and my wifi works just fine with no hassles.

35 • Favorite Linux of 2021 (by Dan on 2022-01-03 10:27:08 GMT from United States)

Bodhi Linux is my 1st and only choice for 2021.

36 • As a hobby user (unable for using command-line), my choises are Mint & Ubuntu (by yucel on 2022-01-03 10:30:38 GMT from Turkey)

I can use command-line, I use Linux in dual boot Mint Mate (or Cinnamon) and Ubuntu Mate. They both together anough my needs. İn my other Laptop I have Windows 10 for the needs which Linux can not solve such as batch (lot) renaming of many files. (You know also "Linux can not play some programs too")

37 • Tops (by Someguy on 2022-01-03 10:55:58 GMT from United Kingdom)

Ah, yes, bit of a 'minty' look for the >50% with MX the solid runner up. So who's fiddling the PHR figures?!

Run MX with horizontal DTP/bottom but haven't been able to invert it yet to have date/time/etc on rhs and main menu on lhs. - appreciate advice on that one, please.

38 • favorite distro (by Ada on 2022-01-03 11:45:22 GMT from United States)

For at least the tenth year in a row, my favorite is Arch. No derivative will do. Been rolling on the same install with no reason to start over or reinstall so long I can't remember when I made it. Sent the Arch Wiki's install guide to my partner more recently, and despite very little Linux experience they figured out partitioning, installing with pacstrap, and installing their bootloader just fine. I honestly don't understand people whose distro of choice is basically "Arch but 'easier' to install somehow".

39 • Why my favorite distro (by avelinus on 2022-01-03 12:03:00 GMT from Portugal)

For the past 10 years, my favorite distro has been Fedora Mate with Gnome desktop apps installed.

I like using Caja, but I also like using Nautilus. I prefer to always install Fedora Mate and add in the command line Gnome desktop, I benefit from the Dnf package manager, but also gnome apps. I use Fedora on my Asus Tuf with Ryzen 7 4800 and on my HP 7900 with Quad core 9550 at school and HP 8300 I5 3470s at home.

They work perfectly and I can get some rpm programs from the internet and install them normally better with the gnome application tool like Gtick, Teams, Zoom Chrome.

Every year I try out the most highly rated and visited distros and the only one I'm satisfied with is Zorin 16. Zorin opens faster than Fedora on my laptop but then It's not usually more agile at handling the programs. I'm experimenting on the Desktop of the family that still has Windows 7 and Zorin has been working better on it; an HP Z210 Tower. I would add that all those desktops were purchased refurbished within the last six years. For now Fedora Mate remains my working distro. Happy new year to everyone.

40 • Favorite distro (by kc1di on 2022-01-03 12:19:52 GMT from United States)

Out of the distros that Jesse reviewed last year and the list given I would pick MX-21. But my daily driver has been mint any flavor for the past 7 years or so. It never fails me and is rock solid.

Just works.

Looking forward to what 2022 will bring in the Linux world.

41 • Favourite distro (by phil_h on 2022-01-03 12:36:16 GMT from United Kingdom)

@37 "Run MX with horizontal DTP/bottom but haven't been able to invert it yet to have date/time/etc on rhs and main menu on lhs. - appreciate advice on that one, please."

Use MX Tweak - switches the default to any position.

42 • Solus OS (by anona on 2022-01-03 12:46:50 GMT from United States)

Joshua Strobl of Solus OS resigned yesterday. Let's hope the remaining team can pick up the pieces!

43 • Jesse's Top picks of 2021... (by Marc Visscher on 2022-01-03 12:53:31 GMT from Netherlands)

I was surprised not to see Linux Mint is his list of top picks. Linux Mint has proven over the years that it's a distro that does ALWAYS works and is extremely reliable on all hardware I've ever used. On top of that it has a beautiful desktop (Xfce is my favourite still because of the flexibility) and is appealing for both novice users and experienced users.



I haven't used Linux Mint for a couple of years because I wanted to dig in deeper into Linux, but in 2019 I didn't have that much time anymore to do that. I needed a distro that was very stable and just works right away after installation because of my work. Linux Mint has been my "working horse" since then, and it really never failed on me. Since the installation I haven't encountered not even one issue! That's something, isn't it?



I also like Manjaro because of it's ease of use, but in the past I encountered some minor issues. They were resolved quickly, but when you need your computer for serious work, you just can't have issues to resolve. I have to say that I haven't had any problems lately with Manjaro, so I guess they made a progress with the distro.



Happy new year everybody! I hope 2022 will be a great year for Linux in general (once again!)

44 • distro choices (by Jay on 2022-01-03 13:33:27 GMT from Denmark)

Of the distros you listed, I like Artix, Endeavour, and MX Linux best - but Mabox is hard to beat and Arco Linux is decent too.



While I'll always prefer Arch to Debian, I find Parrot Home (which is aimed at privacy aficionados rather than security pros) worthwhile.



For those new to Linux, MX Linux and Zorin are good choices - but so are Q4OS and Linux Lite.



(Windowsfx looks interesting if one's really into refugee distros, but its UI is so similar to Microsoft's, I find it disquieting.)

45 • Favorite Distro of 2021 (by Arnaud on 2022-01-03 13:44:33 GMT from France)

My favorite distribution for 2021 is Mageia 7.



I use it even when Mageia team decide to not maintain it.



It was very stable, i have no issue.



Happy new year !



Ma distribution préféré est Mageia 7.



Je l'ai utilisé même après qu'elle ne soit plus maintenue par la Team Mageia.



Elle était très stable, je n'ai rencontré aucun problème.



Bonne année !!

46 • "Top PIck of 2021" (by Otis on 2022-01-03 14:14:43 GMT from United States)

Well... seeing most of these noted distros have been around for years, the top pick for one of those years, last year, could be any of those exceptional distros. Artix is amazing, but I may be one of many who don't need a distro that is basically or at least in part designed to run on older machines. I'm fortunate to have a modern machine with fast and efficient hardware.



So, MX and Manjaro stand out to me, but I, like many Linux folks, toy with everything from Zorin to Garuda to GhostBSD.



If I had to pick one I wouldn't.

47 • Favorite Distro of 2021 - Arch Heavy (by Justin on 2022-01-03 14:16:55 GMT from United States)

I found it interesting that most of the favorited distros were Arch based. I wonder if Arch is a better base for components to work with out-of-the-box as compared to other distros like Ubuntu or if it was just a case of Jesse reviewing mostly Arch based distros in 2021?

48 • Preferred distro... (by Friar Tux on 2022-01-03 14:20:23 GMT from Canada)

Definitely, Liniux Mint/Cinnamon, for all the reasons mentioned above. I've been using Mint for a few years and have never had a "lost-time" issue. All the other distros mentioned in Jesse's article I have tried and found wanting in some way or another. All, and I do mean all, the Arch based distros broke after the next updated; all the YAST based distros would freeze/lock up/quit when trying to install new apps/programs. Most of the Debian based distros were pretty stable, but not all worked out-of-box on installation. Linux Mint, for me, was the only one that consistently work every time after installation, and continued to work, trouble-free, every single time I re-installed it. (I would use the Mint/Mate edition, by the way, but I'm a sucker for the Cinnamon Applets and Desklets.)

49 • Recap (by DanA on 2022-01-03 14:43:25 GMT from United States)

I was pleasantly surprised by the recap of Jesse's reviewed distros in 2021. It is very well done.



I discovered that I had missed some of his reviews, and now I have two or three distros to check out.



Happy New Year!

50 • dream distri (by jw96 on 2022-01-03 14:49:43 GMT from Poland)

Artix, ftw, simple and advanced

Devuan, stable, server ideale.

51 • Favorite Distro (by Darkman on 2022-01-03 15:01:13 GMT from United States)

It was an interesting article. I don't use Arch or its derivatives but I enjoyed Jesse's comments and insights. I thought MEPIS was a great distro and I'm pleased at the success of MX. When MEPIS folded, I migrated to Mint KDE though and stayed with it until Mint dropped KDE. Now I use Kubuntu and have found it most satisfactory for daily use. Obviously, I prefer the KDE interface and having used it since the days of Corel Linux and Mandrake, I'm not interested in learning another one. But one of the many good things about Linux are the choices.

52 • Top Picks (by Jesse on 2022-01-03 15:04:08 GMT from Canada)

@43: "I was surprised not to see Linux Mint is his list of top picks."



As I mentioned before, this list is only for distros I reviewed in 2021. Mint didn't have any major releases this past year so it didn't get reviewed and couldn't be on the list. If I'd done a similar list in 2020 Mint would have been mentioned. Projects that didn't put out major releases couldn't be on the list.



@47: "I found it interesting that most of the favorited distros were Arch based. I wonder if Arch is a better base for components to work with out-of-the-box as compared to other distros like Ubuntu or if it was just a case of Jesse reviewing mostly Arch based distros in 2021?"



Most of the distros on my list were not Arch-based. Just 3 of the 8 were in the Arch family.



As to why as many as 3 of 8 were from the Arch family, I think there are two reasons:



1. Many releases of the past year were Arch-based. Being a rolling release Arch-based projects have a steady release cycle. In comparison there was no Ubuntu LTS release in 2021 so much of the Ubuntu family of distros simply didn't have any major releases. (See my comment above about there being no major Mint release this past year.)



2. Most of the Arch-based projects on this list were complimented for working without major issues, but they didn't strive to do much. Artix, for instance, is on the list because it doesn't do anything wrong, not because it does something really right. EndeavourOS and Artix are simple, minimal, there isn't as much that can go wrong.



Compare that to Ubuntu MATE, MX Linux and especially Zorin OS which were on the list for doing many things right and including lots of tools to make life easier. They're on the list as much for their features as their stability.

53 • Distro hopping (by Dr.j on 2022-01-03 15:26:47 GMT from Germany)

On the one hand, it is good that there are so many distributions, so everyone can choose the right one. On the other hand, many people who are at home in other systems do not really understand it. Even if they are interested in Linux they do not understand this universe with all its variety.



I myself gave up distro hopping a long time ago. I have been working with Archlinux for many years and will never change again. Besides, Arch has the advantage: if I want something else (like a new desktop environment), I just install it, I don't need a new distro.



Finally: Even if I appreciate the work on a distribution, my understanding of Linux is that I don't need anyone to put together a bundle of software for me (in the end a distribution is nothing else), but that I put it together myself from the available software sources just the way I need.

54 • Other, PostmarketOS and Debian, new and old (by ARM User on 2022-01-03 15:47:05 GMT from Germany)

Manjaro seemed bloated and controversial, to me, so I quickly replaced it with Kali on my Pinebook Pro asap. Mobian on PinePhone was OK, but PostmarketOS seems better (faster, lighter, longer battery life). Given the unsatisfactory performance Jesse saw with Manjaro on PinePhone, maybe it is finally time to review PostmarketOS, which has been in the waiting queue for 4+ years now. Debian Testing has been my usual goto, but after good experience from PostmarketOS, moving to Alpine may be in my future.

55 • Best Linux (by Pat Menendez on 2022-01-03 15:53:08 GMT from Canada)

In spite of being on the top side of 62 and having used Linux since the early 2000s I have found Garuda Dragonized as the best for me. I read what it's intentions were and why and agreed, They make no secrets about what and how this distro is intended to run and be used. I have since seen many distros copy some of their philosophy! I love the colorful, vibrant, and animated desktop! I run update usually every other day and kept track with over 9 gigs of updates a month for the last 2 months! I have never seen a distro that has as many and as big of updates staying absolutely bleeding edge and never having a problem after an update! That is astonishing! Definitely, some people will complain about so many updates. There are people who complain about everything which has no bearing whatsoever on a distros value!



One very overlooked and rarely mentioned distro, sadly not mentioned here again, is Rosa! If you look at the user ratings, it actually is top of the line, with good reason! It takes a page from the Debian song book and doesn't update or add a program to it's repositories without testing the crap out of it first. It is conservative and reliable as the best of the best! Singing from the Debian song book many of it's files are dated versions for the same reasons, yet the repositories have programs to accommodate whatever the user needs. I still have Rosa KDE-4 installed on an old Xeon and have no intention of removing it! It is polished, beautiful, stable, fast, reliable, ... etc. (To me, cloning the look of Windoze has NOTHING to do with a UI being modern or even attractive! I have never understood the fetish in Linux to imitate what we abandoned as rubbish!)



I have never found a distro that had the theming that completely suited me out of the box so don't hold that against a distro! That is personal preference and has NOTHING to do with the worth of a disto! NO desktop or theming will please even a small majority of users OTB! The default theming is just a starting point giving you a canvas to create your own identity. It seems that many (user) reviews are about what it is not rather than what it is, and I find that unfortunate. Running a distro in VB and then give it a poor user rating complaining about it not working after the devs clearly state "don't do that" is sickening! Testing a distro that clearly states that it uses more ram because "unused ram is wasted ram" and why then giving it a poor rating because of the greater resources it uses is truly appalling! The same applies to the size of the ISO. If the devs make it really bare bones "users" complain. If the devs do much of the work for you giving you a large ISO and c! ustom lots of eye candy people complain about bloat, even though they knew that before they downloaded it! Sadly, people are actually complaining about distros succeeding at doing precisely what the devs set out to do! I read the user reviews and just shake my head! Are so many Linux users really that petty and small minded? There is no "One size fits all", there never will be, so quit bitching about aspects and objectives that don't please you! Fact is, what you like and want in a dstro, others will abhor, and visa versa! Look at the objectives of the devs, what the distro is intended to do, and IF you agree with those objectives, install it! The goal of "distro hopping" is to find what you like, what works for you. If it doesn't work for you or you don't like it, just move on. The real beauty of Linux is that there is lots of room to accommodate every type and mindset of user. Find what you like, what you appreciate, what works for you, and be happy!

56 • Favorite Distro of 2021 (by lincoln on 2022-01-03 16:17:13 GMT from Brazil)

My favorite distro for more than a decade is Debian because it is stable, secure, contains many packages and mainly because it is made by a large and extremely skilled community.



Happy New Year!

57 • Favorite Distro for 2021 (by Jason Schneider on 2022-01-03 16:24:32 GMT from United States)

Sparky Linux has been my favorite distro. It is Debian based, and it is fairly light. I use it as my main operating system on a Dell Optiplex and Dell Latitude, and it has worked well for all my needs. I am using the Mate desktop, so it seems like it works well for both a new person to Linux or a well-seasoned Linux user. The developers for Sparky Linux have been very kind, responsive, and active improving Sparky Linux.

I originally tried Sparky Linux installing it on an external hard drive, working as a portable OS at boot, but I came to like it so much that I used Clonezilla to clone it from the external hard drive to my Optiplex, which it has worked just fine for everything after cloning it; therefore, it very portable if a user desires to use it that way. Then I decided to do a fresh install on my Latitude, and, again, it hasn't disappointed me at all. It seems to be a very solid OS for being relatively light.

In addition, I had no problem installing languages other than English on it, too, which I use Korean at times.

58 • Favorite Distro (by B.Sellers on 2022-01-03 17:14:26 GMT from United States)

As previously noted my favorite distribution is PCLinuxOS 64 KDE5.

It comes with nearly everything I use and some things which I only

use infrequently. The PCLinux forum is unsurpassed,



bliss - brought to you by the power and ease of PCLinuxOS

and a minor case of hypergraphia

59 • Favourite distro & OS (by Nicu on 2022-01-03 17:27:56 GMT from United Kingdom)

Favourite OS:

NetBSD



Favourite OS distro:

GhostBSD -> distro of FreeBSD



Favourite Linux distro:

Void Linux

60 • Solus (by Nicu on 2022-01-03 17:44:01 GMT from United Kingdom)

@42 Maybe that's the reason why Solus for more than 2 month didn't provide Linux kernel updates



Joshua Strobl mentioned that:



"In October, additional behavior brought me to a breaking point. I basically resigned from Solus at that point"



since then(October) Linux 5.14 which Solus is using, didn't have updates, and cause it is EOL, it is not safe anymore to use Solus.



While SerpentOS is having its 1st working version in systemd-nspawn,



2022 will be interesting year for SerpentOS, while it looks like Solus can disappear if nobody will step in.

61 • on absence of RPM distros in comments and distrowatch list (by nicu on 2022-01-03 18:05:33 GMT from United Kingdom)

@15 IMHO the fact that people choose anything other than RPM based & fedora based distros,

and distrowatch is full of anything other than RPM based distros,

while at the same time all the developer community is speaking about Fedora and its innovations, tells much about priorities.



People value stability and ease of use.

Corporations(RH, SUSE) value innovations and guinea pigs to test their distros...



So when RH released Gnome 40, they didn't care about breaking all existing plugins which people wrote for Gnome 3,

so most people on DW don't care about Fedora,



When people from other distros complain about breaking APIs in Gnome, people from GNOME(Fedora(RH)) tell that they are too stupid to "read the docs", same argument again and again:

- so Arch community created MATE, and Linux Mint picked it up

- so Linux Mint created Cinnamon

- so Ubuntu created Unity

- so Solus created Budgie

- so Elementary created Pantheon

- so PopOS tried to work with GNOME devs, burned, and did the same thing as others





People are not stupid, and they don't like to be treated like guinea pigs for the next RHEL release,



so maybe thats why Fedora & co isn't mentioned by anybody in comments.





p.s:

IMHO yum & dnf are the worst package managers for linux, they are very slow, and unstable,

62 • Favourite Linux Distro update (by Noor on 2022-01-03 18:06:19 GMT from United States)

This year I really appreciate the work the Raspberry Pi OS team did to update and improve their distro in 2021. It was the first distro I tried and dismissed earlier in the year on my new Pi 4 but by the end of the year it has become my daily driver desktop. Maybe not worthy of the best distro overall, but if there were a most improved category it would certainly win that.



P.s. I'm going to though some love out for Ubuntu as my actual favourite distro of 2021. I really like the 21.10 update and whenever I'm done testing and distro hopping I always come home to Ubuntu. It works well, I don't have nearly as many weird problems as with other distros, and even when I try to do something stupid it doesn't break as much as other distros. I even used it on that same Rasberry pi for a while until the Rasberry Pi OS update. When I install linux on my family's laptops I install Ubuntu so that I stop getting support calls, and it works.

63 • Favorite Distro (by d4rk on 2022-01-03 18:59:03 GMT from United States)

It has to be Puppy Linux for me. I have a whole network of old and new desktops and laptops running Puppy. It just lean, easy, and robust. It's like the old Volkswagen Beetle, built to last. It's not pretty or fancy but it get you where you need to go.

64 • LMDE for me this year, still (by MInuxLintEbianDedition on 2022-01-03 19:09:17 GMT from United Kingdom)

Best to strip LMDE down to 250 packages then install what you need with apt configured for --no-install-recommends. Bring her back up to a 600 package mate desktop, she runs in less than 100MB of ram and can be squeezed onto the 1.9GB ssd of the Asus eee pc 2G surf.

65 • Favorite distro (by Mick Wandelbury on 2022-01-03 19:11:20 GMT from United States)

Nobody ever mentions DogLinux -- they now have a Debian 11 (Bullseye) edition out.

It resembles Puppy Linux; fast, small, but with all the Debian repos available and

several Desktops (I am using XFCE mostly).

66 • @20 (by Jyrki on 2022-01-03 19:12:16 GMT from Czechia)

last iso is from October. Even if it would be 1 year old, it's not a problem. It's rolling release distro. Unless there is major stepping stone in updates that makes it difficult to update, it doesn't matter how often you release ISO.

Every distro does install updates right after installation, unless you run network install.

67 • Favorite Linux Distro (by Daniel on 2022-01-03 19:49:13 GMT from United States)

@44, thank you for introducing me to Mabox. I never heard of it before, and I just installed it, and it works great.

68 • favourite - now that is hard (by Robert on 2022-01-03 19:51:38 GMT from New Zealand)

I voted Manjaro, but this is a hard one. Mint has been fantastic for me for many years and I am currently testing 20.3 in a VM. Sometime in the last 3 years or so I came to a point in my Linux journey of switching from "shorts to long pants".. and got into the Arch family as opposed to Debian. This came by way of Manjaro. Arch itself - too fiddly and even though I am a bit of a basement-type, I use my computers for things other than playing sysadmin all day long.



I have run most of the top 30 distros here on DW at some time. Many fall apart and cannot do what I expect from an OS, user interface, toolset (editor, file manager, image viewer, etc) and selection / availability of packages (NOT!!! snap / flatpak). There is a massive discard pile! This package, which I use and need? No? Dump. Can I customise this one thing? No? Dump.



MZ is slick but Debian-based. At this point I am _not_ going to lag behind the Windows users who can get DarkTable 3.8.0 right now. Mint 20.3 or other Debian-derivatives will allow you to flatpak it in. sigh. Or stay on an older version. sigh. Manjaro just updated DarkTable from the main community repos. No dance, jiggle or compromise.



Credits to Mint: i) cinnamon ii) warpinator iii) pix iv) xed



Within the Arch family I have been very impressed by RebornOS (lightning fast boot times) and Mabox which comes by default with OpenBox as the UI. I nitpick over UIs and could write pages about KDE/Plasma, Xfce, Lxqt, the Gnome/Deepin abortion, etc - I won't. Let's say I am hard to impress. OpenBox was surprisingly good.



So my "fave" vote is Manjaro, but the ballot carries fractional bits of Mint (still the #1 in the Debian stable), RebornOS and Mabox.

69 • Ubuntu (by Ostro on 2022-01-03 20:16:55 GMT from Poland)

After joining the Linux world in 2005, and after using hundreds of distros, distrolets, my favourite distro since then and now in 2022 still is Ubuntu. And, sometimes Kubuntu. Both with certain modifications. At the same time, I never stopped using Windows, started about 1995, and as I am getting older, this year for me might be Windows 11.

70 • Favorite distro (by eco2geek on 2022-01-03 20:25:12 GMT from United States)

My favorite distros used to be Kubuntu and openSUSE. I have several distros installed. However, KDE neon has slowly taken over the majority of my time since it came out. I like how it pairs a recent version of the KDE Plasma desktop with a solid Ubuntu base. Good stuff.



Happy new year, everyone. Thanks, Jesse, for all the reviews and the "Questions and Answers" section. You do good work.

71 • Favorite Distro (by Devlin7 on 2022-01-03 21:06:08 GMT from New Zealand)

I have yet to find a distro that ticks all the boxes but having said that, isn't that the great thing about linux? We have choices, lots of them! I think all the big name distros are a great starting point for linux newbies and if they get you interested then you start on the path to creating an OS that works for you. I personally like light and lean, Arch linux + sway, 200Mb of ram at boot time, runs like a rocket, fast and stable. We are all individuals.

72 • Best Distro is....The envelope please... (by tom joad on 2022-01-03 21:59:25 GMT from Germany)

Linux Mint. It just works. I started in the 17's and never left. I have 19.3 on my tower. My laptop is running 20.1.



That said I am writing this using Linux Lite. But I have a full OS of Linux Lite installed on a USB 3.0 drive. I installed all the updates too. It boots to a log in screen in 32 seconds flat! No issues either. I am using a garden variety Sandisk drive and an HP envy laptop--nothing special. I am running the 5.6 version if I remember and it is QUICK too. Tor runs fine.



Yeah, buddy! Try that at home using windows version 56 or whatever.



My other mention is Kaisen. It is new so I have just used it a little bit. Kaisen seems to be a 'tool box' type app. I think it is a comer, too, covering most of file recovery and network troubleshooting.



Prediction; 2022 will make 2021 seem like a sunny Sunday picnic in the city park. Very much hope I am wrong.

73 • Fav distros (by Scott Dowdle on 2022-01-04 00:06:52 GMT from United States)

fedora, Fedora, FEDORA.

AlmaLinux

nuff said.

74 • Favorite (by zephyr on 2022-01-04 00:36:31 GMT from United States)

Devuan, basicly Debian on steroids without systemd(eath)



3 to choose

sysvinit

openrc

runit

75 • on absence of RPM distros (by pengxuin on 2022-01-04 00:49:28 GMT from New Zealand)

@61.

interesting read.

rpm distros generally run their entire system in-house. they provide all their own packages and maintain their own complete repos. this is very expensive in time and resources.

debian and ubuntu do the same.

how-ever, all debian and ubuntu various "children" (basically a reskinned copy, i.e. a new wallpaper) utilize their parents distros repos. some do not even maintain their own repos. so are they really distros?

re-organize distrowatch's popularity list with distros that maintain their own complete set of repos and see how many of the "top 10" are still there.



quote: "IMHO yum & dnf are the worst package managers for linux, they are very slow, and unstable"

you are welcome to your own HO, as am I.

run all of the various package managers with the "time" prefix, from the same mirror, with approx the same # of packages and total MB download and compare the times.

yes, I have done this because this FUD comes up quite often and I wanted to confirm that it is true or not.



remember, until a few years ago, debian, ubuntu and derivatives did not even do a basic # check of the download (which takes some time, and IMHO is a serious security risk, again your HO may differ on this), so yes, rpm distros would have taken longer for any given package install, as they were doing more work.

76 • Favourite Distro (by Sasi on 2022-01-04 00:49:58 GMT from India)

I have a deep love for the simplest but most stable distro—the Debian. I use the 'Testing' branch for more cutting edge technology with stability and yet with such a least footprint. In the past I have tested almost all the flavors of Linux-starting from Gentoo, Slackware, NixOS, Calculate, Arch, etc..etc to Ubuntu. Finally, I am with Debian.

77 • My favourite... (by Torsten on 2022-01-04 00:55:34 GMT from Germany)

After testing so many distros, I always come back to the good old Debian.

Stable, extremely fast and rock solid. OK, Debian is a bit outdated and had some recent issues with Firefox ESR and Chromium, but the problems are partly solved. For me, it's still the #1 distro out there.

78 • Devuan fan (by AdamB on 2022-01-04 00:59:54 GMT from Australia)

I used to rely on Arch Linux and Ubuntu derivatives, but started to have networking problems.



I have migrated two of mu main desktop machines to Devuan (with the MATE desktop) very successfully.



On my multi-boot desktop, my daily driver OS is Void, though not all of the programs I would like to use are in its repository.



Artix showed great promise, but it seems that the machine I installed it on has a firmware problem. I will try it on another machine eventually - although it does not seem to give ready access to programs from the AUR.



My great discovery for 2021 was GhostBSD - updates are frequent, but have been reliable so far. ZFS has some advantages for my use cases.

79 • Favourite distros (by UUUnicorn on 2022-01-04 01:11:35 GMT from United States)

I love Ubuntu Budgie 20.04.x. This is my first choice.

I love UbuntuDDE Remix 20.04.x. This is my second choice.



May 2022 be a MUCH better year than 2021 and 2020. Happy Holidays, and Happy and Prosperous New Year to ev'ryone.

80 • runit (by lyy on 2022-01-04 01:31:03 GMT from Brazil)

antiX runit deserved a mention, it was quite awaited and did deliver

81 • Favourites (by Gary W on 2022-01-04 01:56:39 GMT from Australia)

I've settled on MX, Just Works for me and I'm rather fond of old-school desktops, i.e. XFCE and MATE.



I ran PCLinuxOS for quite a while, very stable for a rolling release. This is what I'd give to a Windows refugee.



I have Devuan on an old EeePC with Trinity desktop (EXE GNU/Linux), a very good fit for ancient hardware.



If i needed some highly up-to-date software I'd try Debian testing or an Arch derivative like Artix, but the sheer volume of updates is off-putting (even when I'm not bandwidth constrained), and the risk of breakage makes them unsuitable for a daily driver (IMHO of course).

82 • distros (by a on 2022-01-04 02:34:49 GMT from France)

That was an interesting read, it’s good to have a short list of recommended distros for different use cases.



Personnaly, for my or others’ computers I would avoid anything Arch-based (even if systemd-free) because of the tendency of Arch to "upgrade" to new software and break things.



I’ve been disappointed by Devuan which decided to remove the network manager during an update. Needless to say after that event I installed something else (couldn’t fix it without network access anyway). It also has nearly no documentation available.



I’ve had more success with PCLinuxOS. It needed a bit of research to get all the things I wanted (for example there is no Steam package, you have to use the flatpak, so it’s more complicated to make it work). At one point an update broke something but it turned out I just had to update again to fix it.



Gentoo has been my main distro for the past 6 years and I guess I’ll keep on using it as long as updates are not too complicated to handle. But I definitely wouldn’t recommend it to anyone.

83 • just what Jesse REVIEWED in 2021 (by dave on 2022-01-04 03:06:35 GMT from United States)

Oh well.. what can ya do. The poll choices clouded many of the responses here and changed the topic to "What's your favorite distribution?"



Tough choice for me-- between MX and Artix, but I'll stick with my personal bias since I've never been a big Arch user and been using MX for a while now. But if I was switching to an Arch-based OS, it would definitely be Artix.

84 • @74 - Devuan Issues (by MInuxLintEbianDedition on 2022-01-04 03:38:24 GMT from United Kingdom)

Devuan is such a great idea.



Being 10MB smaller and running in 5MB less ram, sysV seems like a good choice. However, I can't live with some of the current desktop bugs in devuan. In my view, losing data is a cardinal computer sin. In Devuan land, your loss of personal settings is your opportunity to learn the command line and fix it yourself. When will they accept that most users in this decade won't be scripting, coding, hacking, their linuxes into shape, and those that don't appeal to masses, have no staff years down the line.

85 • Just FYI: LQ's annual poll (by anon on 2022-01-04 05:36:01 GMT from United States)

https://www.linuxquestions.org/questions/2021-linuxquestions-org-members-choice-awards-133/desktop-distribution-of-the-year-4175705709/

86 • Best distros I tried for first time in 2021 (by Greg T on 2022-01-04 05:59:50 GMT from Australia)

I have some old favourites I still use, but there are 2 I tried in 2021 that I still like & use :



- ArcoLinux

- siduction

87 • Where's the love? (by Tech in San Diego on 2022-01-04 06:17:53 GMT from United States)

openSUSE Tumbleweed is a solid rolling distro and with YaST, everything is drop-dead simple, and YaST really does all the heavy lifting for you. Apart from all the usual settings and configuration options, the most interesting is probably the snapshot tool. Since the system uses the Btrfs file system, it's easy to rollback to an earlier configuration.



openSUSE Is very snappy and responsive. Unlike my experience with other distros, the processor load while idle stays very low at around 2%. Try to match that with any of the aforementioned KDE variants.





Perhaps it got overlooked with all the shiny distractions of 2021.There is a lot of love baked into this distro and is currently ranked 6th with an 9.0 average ranking!

