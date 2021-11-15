DistroWatch Weekly

Reader Comments • Jump to last comment

1 • ISO start time... (by J. Mulkey on 2021-11-15 01:25:52 GMT from United States)

Can someone explain why ISO DVD's take so long to boot up. When I first started using them 15 years ago, they were pretty fast. Then a couple of years ago, they slowed way down, like a factor of 10. Is it EFI that makes them slower? Or is it a disk check that runs before things get started?

2 • "lightweight" desktops (by Adina on 2021-11-15 01:43:21 GMT from United States)

My preferred lightweight desktop is Plasma. Specialized lightweight desktops are a relic of the time when KDE was as heavy as GNOME, a time we don't live in anymore.

3 • LXQt can use a number of different window managers (by shep on 2021-11-15 01:54:12 GMT from United States)

LXQt uses the Openbox window manager under the hood < - Not Correct



From this Debian webpage:

https://packages.debian.org/bullseye/lxqt



dep: xfwm4

window manager of the Xfce project

or x-window-manager

virtual package provided by [show 53 providing packages]



https://cubiclenate.com/2019/01/27/using-kwin-on-lxqt-with-opensuse/

4 • Xfce (by Gerard Lally on 2021-11-15 01:57:33 GMT from Ireland)

Always come back to Xfce. No drama, unlike Gnome ; and no headless lemming devs all trying to squeeze something new -- yet again -- into KDE / Plasma. Fingers crossed the Xfce team can somehow break away from Gnome's grip on Gtk.

5 • There is a build of LXDE built on gtk3 (by shep on 2021-11-15 02:03:21 GMT from United States)

LXDE is built using the depreciated GTK2 toolkit and ... Also not entirely true



https://wiki.archlinux.org/title/LXDE#GTK_3_version



These reviews are turning into puffed up click-bait. If you are going to make an authoritative statement, verify it first.

6 • Lightweight desktop (by Travis on 2021-11-15 02:03:34 GMT from United States)

@2



I agree with you. KDE used to be a heavyweight desktop environment and it has come a long way and I’d consider it lightweight. The desktop environment that’s getting to be heavier weight is XFCE.

7 • Xfce: fewer features than KDE, but similar in weight (by Dave on 2021-11-15 02:33:12 GMT from United States)

People who like the look and feel of Xfce should definitely go ahead and enjoy it, but shouldn’t do so under the illusion that it’s particularly lightweight. It’s lighter than Gnome, but similar to KDE in its use of RAM and CPU.

8 • desktop resource usage (by Rush Ville on 2021-11-15 02:34:10 GMT from United States)

I was using MX 21 xfce until a couple days ago, when I borked grub. I figured this was a good time to play with the kde version. To my surprise, the ram usage at desktop idle was almost the same between the two. Around 650 mb.



The computer is a Toshiba 855D running an AMD a-8 Apu with 4 gb ram.



Admittedly, while xfce feels a little more snappy, it's not big difference. Good enough that I'm gonna keep the kde version.



Just my experience, rush

9 • Light Desktop - mate (by Brian R. on 2021-11-15 02:46:11 GMT from United States)

I'm surprised I didn't see Mate listed. I find it one of the better lightweight desktops. In my experience it uses less than Xfce and is quick and capable.

10 • Lightweight - DWM (by Andy Prough on 2021-11-15 02:50:06 GMT from United States)

I voted 'other' - my favorite lightweight desktop is not a desktop, it's a window manager - DWM. JWM and CWM are even lighter from what I've seen. In comparison, XFCE isn't really light at all.

11 • LXQt and LXDE (by Jesse on 2021-11-15 02:51:53 GMT from Canada)

@3: "LXQt uses the Openbox window manager under the hood < - Not Correct"



Yes, correct, LXQt running on Openbox is corrent. LXQt is typically used with Openbox. Though it can be used with other window managers. Debian may choose to use an alternative, but that's not typical. From the LXQt documentation itself: "LXQt does not provide its own window manager but any arbitrary window manager can be used, most notably Openbox, KWin (the window manager of KDE), and Xfwm4 (the window manager of Xfce)."



@5: "LXDE is built using the depreciated GTK2 toolkit and ... Also not entirely true..."



Yes, it is entirely true, LXDE uses GTK2. Read the link you posted. It clearly states that what you linked to is an experimental (and not entirely working) fork of LXDE that uses GTK3. This is not the LXDE software you get if you install it from upstream or from your distro's package manager.

12 • Does lightweight matter? (by Gerard Lally on 2021-11-15 02:55:33 GMT from Ireland)

Does it really matter whether Plasma is now as lightweight as Xfce? When you are working with full screen programs open, the only part of the desktop you see or care about is the panel. Xfce's panel is far superior to any other out there, and you don't need an engineering manual to make changes to it, unlike Plasma's panel.

13 • gtk addiction (by dave on 2021-11-15 03:10:37 GMT from United States)

I realize this is easier said than done-- and that as a user who does not contribute to such development, I shouldn't talk.. however, I have been saying for years that the non-Gnome projects who are reliant upon GTK should band together and fork some version of GTK (probably a pretty old one) and move things back in a sane direction. It could be called DTK (Deprecated Tool Kit) or STK (Sane Tool Kit) as a tongue-in-cheek diss to Gnome's mismanagement of GTK.



Heck, even Soystem76 has seen the writing on the wall.. though I'm not too keen on Rust-- more power to them. I won't be using it, but any news of projects breaking their ties with Gnome is good news. Hopefully, they will do the smart thing and build their DE so it is easy to customize. Gnome Shell would've been a lot better if it had the customizability of Gnome 2. At least it sounds like they have learned a lesson from Canonical's mistakes with Unity.. any connection with Gnome is a mistake in the long run.



This is one of the reasons I don't like Xfce as much as I used to. GTK3 is sort of a nightmare. And yes, it's significantly more bloated than it once was. I picked Xfce for the poll because I'm currently using it, but tbh I prefer a window manager type of setup. The only reason I haven't gone back to IceWM is laziness.

14 • Lightweight environment - I still like Blackbox or Openbox (by Erich Friesen on 2021-11-15 03:26:34 GMT from United States)

Blackbox had all that I needed and want and stayed out of the way.Wish that it was gpl so I have started using openbox.

15 • LXDE (by Andy Figueroa on 2021-11-15 03:47:27 GMT from United States)

Upstream LXDE is build entirely on GTK+3. Ref: official LXDE blog. And, I voted LXDE. But, more accurately, on my primary desktop and a few others, I just use OpenBox, with PCManFM file manager to run the desktop and LXPanel to provide a full-service panel. The results look a lot like LXDE, but without the bloat.

16 • LXqt is broken (by atilla birer on 2021-11-15 04:38:56 GMT from Romania)

When you change font DPI settings they don't even take effect. Thus I stick to LXDE.

17 • XFCE preferred by system developers, despite newer environments. (by Greg Zeng on 2021-11-15 04:59:57 GMT from Australia)

From today's current Distrowatch database,there are 276 "active" operating systems. Linux has 251 active systems, Then BSD (15), Solaris (4) and "other" (4).



Not all operating systems need Desktops. IoT systems are often Linux based. Some Linux systems interact with other "computers", without any need for CLI (command line interface), WM (window managers) nor other consideration for human operators.



Focussing on Linux systems, the Desktop Environrents (DE) number about 50. "Windows Managers" (WM) do not encourage the WIMP (Windows, Icon, Mouse, Pointer) made famous by Xerox, Apple & Microsoft.

"Forks" from Gnome-2, MATE & Cinnamon, did not like the early experiments of the replacement Gnome.

Historically Xfce was one of the early survivors of the DE variations. LXDE, and later LXQt were lower resource versions of XFCE, having less flexibility & fewer features.



The earlier KDE settings were heavy in resource use, but as others comment here, KDE Plasma now can have lower resources than Xfce.



There are about 250 active teams of developers for the Linux systems. The DE preferred by the creators of Linux operating systems is: Xfce (92), Gnome (67), KDE (55), MATE (49), LXDE (38), LXQt (29) & Cinnamon (27).

The above 7 preferred desktop environments also may have a "fall-back" systems, in both WM and CLI.



Personally I prefer the predictability & reliability of Xfce. The innovations of the later DE are full of exciting features & experiments,but have unwanted reliability. Often these later DE versions might be ugly to use, or ugly in appearance. No Linux system yet understands Gkrellm better than PCLOS. The other DE try to emulate Gkrellm, but cannot do it.

The minor gains of LXDE, & LXQt too costly for the slight advantage of resource savings on modern computer systems.

18 • xfce (by Titus_Groan on 2021-11-15 05:26:54 GMT from New Zealand)

and here I was thinking that Xfce stood for:



eXtremely Fine Computing Environment.



nothing wrong with their marketing!

19 • Desktops- (by Albert on 2021-11-15 05:32:06 GMT from United States)

I like classic desktop setups which are highly/easily configurable and relatively fast. Therefore I like Xfce best. I also like Mate and KDE for the same reasons. I've seen that snappiness has a lot to do with the kernel being used; lately I tried a system with KDE that was really fast.

I think that KDE is not as easily customizable as Xfce, but you can manage anyway.

20 • Why ignore TDE? (by bin on 2021-11-15 05:46:07 GMT from United Kingdom)

If you're looking for lightweight, graphically rich and stable then why ignore TDE.



Q4OS is probably the best current distro release using it - though it's easy enough to install elsewhere.



Yes it is based on KDE 3.5 and yes that was a while back and yes Trinity Desktop Environment is still being maintained and patched and enhanced and yes it doesn't rely on GTK (though theses days one does tend to use a lot of GTK based apps)

21 • Lightweight DE (by RoestVrijStaal on 2021-11-15 05:47:06 GMT from Netherlands)

It's a pity that JWM is not mentioned in the poll, because IT IS used by true lightweight distributions like Puppy (and descendants), Tiny Core Linux and antiX.

22 • lightweight desktops (by always curious about FOSS on 2021-11-15 06:55:11 GMT from Germany)

The real fat elephants in the os are the browser and a lot of blown uo websites. In comparison, the desktops no longer play a role.

For me it's XFCE becuse of the easy configuration of the Panel, with the lot of tools.

I find KDE to be cluttered and complicated. And i like Openbox very much. It's really light and customizable.

The Gnome Desktop is a single paternalism of the users. I hate the Gnome Desktop.

23 • What means to be lightweight (by radu on 2021-11-15 07:29:07 GMT from Moldova)

XFCE is lightweight.

KDE is not lightweight



cause do serious testing people !!!



If you use a distro optimized for KDE: like OpenSUSE or Kubuntu or KDE neon

and open task manager after system start and see that it eats 600 MB

it says nothing...



cause dolphin eats a lot & okular & gwenview ....



and when you use KDE daily with all of its apps open and measure RAM & disk usage (I/O) & CPU

it eats much more than XFCE with all apps open



Disk Usage especially -> KDE uses HDD like crazy. (thank you very much Nepomuk and co.)



p.s:

If you take a distro optimized for Xfce (Linux Lite, Mx Linux, Manjaro) you will see that XFCE eats much less than KDE.

24 • Xfce (by MiMismo on 2021-11-15 08:00:35 GMT from Spain)

Xfce developers are the only DE developers that no gets crazy as time goes by and this is a feature difficult to see nowadays. It's true that it is less light as it was since the adoption of gtk3, but still Xfce is as coherent, easy to use and reliable as ever. If you have work to have done and like traditional desktops (not futuristic experiments that go nowhere), imho this is the best option.

25 • KDE, Xfce, GNOME, etc. (by Microlinux on 2021-11-15 08:01:32 GMT from France)

I've been 100% GNU/Linux for the last two decades (since Slackware 7.1). I used to build all major - and most of the minor - desktop environments from scratch (building packages from source).



My unfiltered take on this after 20 years of using this stuff:



- KDE is nice and gets nicer with every release.



- Xfce is nice and gets nicer with every release.



- GNOME is a mess that gets worse with every release. I hate it with a passion and the FOSS world would be better off without it.



As for lightweight desktop environments, the latest KDE (Plasma) runs nicely in our local school on two dozen battered Dell Optiplex 330 built in 2007 with a dual core processor and 2 GB of RAM. It's as lightweight as Xfce but offers way more functionality.

26 • Pop OS and its woes (by ostro on 2021-11-15 08:30:30 GMT from Poland)

System76: A Case Study on How Not To Collaborate With Upstream https://blogs.gnome.org/christopherdavis/

27 • XFCE in Linux Mint 20.2 (by Bert Barten on 2021-11-15 08:38:01 GMT from Netherlands)

For me is XFCE on every distro the best. At the moment I use Linux Mint 20.2 with XFCE on a Dell Inspiron N5030 with dual core processor. On this laptop I installed several distributions with KDE and XFCE. They all work pretty good, but Linux Mint with XFCE works the fastest and without any problems. Very solid and easy to use distro. For every user with a windows laptop recommended!!

28 • desktop (by Dave Postles on 2021-11-15 09:18:30 GMT from United Kingdom)

I've been running the Fluxbox desktop edition of MX. I rather like it. This is on a very old Compaq box which my partner discarded - originally 2Gb RAM, but I've doubled the RAM.

29 • XFCE (by Alessandro di Roma on 2021-11-15 10:41:16 GMT from Italy)

The best for me is XFCE plus wmtile, see https://pypi.org/project/wmtile

30 • Desktop (by James on 2021-11-15 11:10:55 GMT from United States)

I prefer Mate. I do not use any OS that does not offer Mate.

31 • @1 • ISO start time... (by James on 2021-11-15 11:17:07 GMT from United States)

I really don't know, but I suspect it is the size of the OS's today. I can remember when they fit on a CD. That all has to be loaded.

32 • What is light weight? (by Appalachian on 2021-11-15 12:02:21 GMT from United States)

If light weight means less resource usage then, as many people have already pointed out, you want to add KDE to the list. Depending on the distro, and the items installed, I get more or less the same resource use out of KDE that I do on both XFCE and LXQT.



Considering how light LXQT is on features, this means that LXQT is pointless. I can get comparable resource use, more features, and much more polished experience from KDE than I can from LXQT.



If you're really low on resources, then the thing to do these days is just run a window manager. But then again, time itself is a resource, and getting a window manager turned into something useful is a time intensive process, so in the end KDE probably wins here too.

33 • LXDE, LXQt, and Xfce (by Carlos Felipe on 2021-11-15 12:18:25 GMT from Brazil)

I like xfce, but nowadays I use GNOME Shell, running very good also in weak hardware

34 • Poll Query (by Otis on 2021-11-15 12:58:12 GMT from United States)

KDE Plasma on MX Linux. XFCE on Manjaro and GhostBSD and Artix. All on the same machine, a fast, modern laptop with a huge SSD.



I discovered XFCE in the days of tiny hard drive, slow CPUs, etc. Worked best for me on those machines.

35 • ...left out.. (by Otis on 2021-11-15 13:01:34 GMT from United States)

@34 I left out that I have XFCE on those three distros mainly to keep up with the development of XFCE and just because I do very much like it, even though KDE Plasma is on my daily driver MX Linux on the same laptop.

36 • Light weight DE (by hadji457 on 2021-11-15 13:07:00 GMT from United States)

@2 & @6, I am in agreement with you when it comes to KDE/Plasma. I experiment with DE's all the time. On my machine Plasma uses about 550 - 650mb of memory with all the bling going on. If I want "light weight" I run Fluxbox or i3 window managers.

37 • Lightweight desktops (by dragonmouth on 2021-11-15 13:19:24 GMT from United States)

Most Desktop Environments start out light or relatively light. But because of feature creep, over the years they get heavier and heavier. But then, all software gets heavier over time. Used to be full-blown distros weighed in at less than 500 MB. Now most of them are 2 GB and more.



The "weight" of a DE might have made a difference when m/b's could only support 1 or 2 GB of RAM. Today, with 32GB or 64GB systems being common, the memory usage of DE's is effectively a non-factor.

38 • Lightweight desktops (by uuu on 2021-11-15 13:26:15 GMT from United Kingdom)

I've been using tools from XFCE and LXDE on my desktop on Slackware for the past 7 or 8 years, although i run AwesomeWM for window management. It all works great together. As far as gtk goes, XFCE/LXDE are still doing it properly with user interface design. Unlike the abomination called GNOME.



The reason i've stuck with general use tools/apps from gtk based lightweight desktops is simply because GNOME has usability issues (i'm using a mouse and keyboard, not a giant pickle to slap my screen with!).

39 • Android apps on Linux (by Ankleface Wroughlandmire on 2021-11-15 13:46:57 GMT from Ecuador)

It's a real pity that the most simple and reliable method for running Android apps on the Linux desktop no longer exists. It was called "Arc Welder", an extension for Chrome actually created by Google that worked extremely well and didn't require Wayland or emulation or any complicated frameworks (unlike for example Anbox's dependence on a specific kernel version and the dreadful Snap framework). Unfortunately the extension has disappeared, leaving us with no good way apart from a VM to run Android apps on Linux.

40 • re: Slow booting ISOs? (by Kingneutron on 2021-11-15 14:36:16 GMT from United States)

@1 - if the ISO boots quicker in a VM (virtualbox / vmware) then try replacing your DVD drive. 20 years ago I would have recommended running a head cleaner through it but you can get a new one that supports M-Disc for pretty cheap these days.

41 • Really? It matters? (by Friar Tux on 2021-11-15 15:38:58 GMT from Canada)

Due to the amount of RAM these days I really don't care much about memory usage. I care more if it works flawlessly. For me, KDE has too many issues, Gnome doesn't work, and when it does, it's a bother to set up to the way I like. Most of the others are about the same as the one I use (Cinnamon) but without the desktop and panel applets - which I use a lot.

42 • fave light-weight DE (by paraplegic racehorse on 2021-11-15 15:40:01 GMT from United States)

My favorite light weight DE is, by far, Moksha. I don't run it on my daily-driver, though, mostly because of theme incompatibility with Qt and Gtk applications. But on my old single-core, single-threaded, sub-1GB RAM, 32-bit laptop, it's surprising snappy; and pretty. To be fair, though, the window bar and widgets consume a ridiculous amount of screen real estate compared to other DEs in similar resource-consumption space.



My daily driver is KDE Plasma, but I've replaced KWin with Xmonad because I want the funsies of KDE with tiling and the KWin tiling hacks are terrible.

43 • Xfce (by David on 2021-11-15 17:26:45 GMT from United Kingdom)

Xfce may be described as light when compared to Gnome and its spinoffs, but (unlike LXQT) it is not specifically designed to be light. It couldn't have been designed to be lighter than other Linux desktops because it was the first full open-source desktop, designed to replace Unix's commercial CDE. The policy was once summed up by a developer as aiming to just do the job without getting under your feet or in your face.



I use it because (1) it stays with text-based configuration files, unlike Gnome and Mate; (2) it's versatile, unlike Gnome which feels like something for a phone; (3) it's stable, without the periodic crises on KDE; (4) it has good documentation.

44 • DWW (by Tad Strange on 2021-11-15 17:39:14 GMT from Canada)

Is there any simple, solid method for running Android apps on linux, then?



It's not something that I've given more than a curious glance at, because I cannot think of a single app that I would want to run.



Of all off your lightweight DEs listed, I've only spent real time with Xfce, and even then I've never used it on a daily driver. I just prefer the look and feel of Plasma, albeit with many effects turned off, and no desktop widgets and such. Not for performance reasons, mind you.



Philosophically, the more the GUI becomes less of a DE and more of a WM, the less that I'm likely to use it. I just don't like setting up and maintaining desktop configurations with poor/sparse tools or, even worse, text files.



Older hardware that I actually want to run will get a modest RAM and HDD-to-SSD upgrade - that is what gets you noticeably better performance. If it cannot utilise either, it gets gifted or recycled.

45 • Best Lightweight Desktop (by Moss Bliss on 2021-11-15 17:50:46 GMT from United States)

Why isn't Enlightenment/Moksha in this poll? It is lighter weight than anything listed.

46 • Desktop (by Hank on 2021-11-15 18:25:53 GMT from Austria)

ICEWM makes most other environments feel like slogging dead slugs



Yesterday migrated yet another user from XFCE to antiX 21 with Runit and ICEWM-



The computer feels like twice as fast or more, Boot shutdown is ridiculously fast, on to desktop

in way less time. Memory usage greatly reduced. Love it, user too.

ICEWM makes most other environments feel like slogging dead slugs



Yesterday migrated yet another user from XFCE to antiX 21 with Runit and ICEWM-



The computer feels like twice as fast or more, Boot shutdown is ridiculously fast, on to desktop

in way less time. Memory usage greatly reduced. Love it, user too.



regarding wrongwaydroid, wasted time too....

48 • System 76 NIH syndrome (by mircea on 2021-11-15 18:55:53 GMT from Moldova)

It is sad that instead of working closer with GNOME, System 76 folks chose to create a separate desktop...



History doesn't teach this people !!!



In past a lot of people did the same Ubuntu with their Unity, which was abandoned cause it was too much to implement a display server(Mir) & alternative on Qt





Budgie which wanted to rewrite GNOME, but it was too much for them to implement wayland,

so they gave up on GTK, started to switch to Qt, then moved back to GTK, then moved back from vala to C, then are discussing to abandon GTK in favor of EFL

And Budgie founder abandoned budgie altogether and switched back to GNOME while working on https://serpentos.com/





And knowing this that creating a new desktop from scratch is a long feat, this folks wanna create a new desktop, mainly cause they have money and NIH syndrome....

49 • GTK (by Cheker on 2021-11-15 18:59:52 GMT from Portugal)

Speaking of GTK, didn't a certain dev team recently "threaten" to fork and maintain their own version of GTK? Did I make that up, am I getting it mixed up with the Pop OS DE announcement?

50 • Gnome, the delicate victim (by dave on 2021-11-15 19:37:25 GMT from United States)

Funny to read Gnome devs attempting to portray themselves as 'threatened' and somehow abused, when they are easily some of the most obnoxious, deceptive and passive aggressively threatening people in the FOSS world. They have been flagrantly crapping on other people's dinner tables for years, shouting, "bon App-etit!" and then have the nerve to cry when a fly lands on their own plate.

51 • DE (by Klaus on 2021-11-15 19:48:15 GMT from Serbia)

Nothing is as fast and lightweight as IceWM.



We need more distros with IceWM under the hood serial.

52 • lightweight desktop (by Toran on 2021-11-15 19:58:07 GMT from Belgium)

I think how lightweight a desktop is, depends on the distro. I have seen Mate hitting 1.3 GB, but also 650MB. Openbox with 330 MB, but also 1.3 GB. KDE Plasma with 1.1 GB, but also 560 MB. I consider a well configured KDE as lightweight. Sorry, but Openbox and Enlightenment are not desktops, but window managers capable of working as a desktop. I use KDE on Devuan with great satisfaction.

53 • lightweight desktop (by Toran on 2021-11-15 20:01:30 GMT from Belgium)

IceWM is not a desktop, but a capable window manager. So are Jwm and Fluxbox.

54 • Lightweight Desktops (by Peter086 on 2021-11-15 20:17:35 GMT from Spain)

I've been a full-time Linux user since 2004, but first installed it in 1996. I've used Gnome 2/3, Xfce, Mate and KDE 2/3/4/5. Besides, I have tested a few others in search of lightness (most notably, Enlightenment, which is surprisingly fast, but weird).



Though I started with Red Hat's Gnome,I preferred KDE back in the old Qt 2/3 days, but switched to Xfce and Mate when KDE 4. When I tested KDE 5, I knew I was back "home". Nowadays, KDE is on the lighter side of the spectrum, while being fully customizable.

55 • xfce | lxde | lxqt (by Mathi on 2021-11-15 21:09:06 GMT from United States)

My observations:



xfce :



1. it feels like a full featured and integrated desktop. It has tools, utils and also plugins for added functionality like display notifications, weather, etc.,

2. look and feel is not that modern but very consistent

3. consumes more memory than lxde but offers more tools and functionality



lxde :



1. lightweight of the three

2. feels like an asorted set of tools not a tightly integrated desktop. (This is it own advantages as well and i liked this)

3. outdated, not actively developed

4. ideal desktop for old and systems that are light on resource



lxqt :



1. This is definitely not lightweight like lxde. It uses some KDE components and in my opinion, this falls under the mid-weight desktop environment

2. Doesn't yet have feature parity with lxde. Some of the applications like filemanager, text editor, haven't yet reached feature parity with lxde.

3. Applications (like filemanager, text editor, console, etc.,) don't have uniform look and feel. User interface is not consistent

4. QT applications like scanner, network-manager-ui, pdf viewer, image viewer don't feel well polished like the GTK applications.



I was an lxde user, but now has switched to MATE.

56 • Desktop 'weight' can vary even among the same DE (by AdrienM on 2021-11-15 21:22:28 GMT from United States)

How 'heavy' or 'big' a DE turns out to be dependent on a number of factors. The stock DEs are significantly smaller when installed after the fact then as part of a desktop package, flavor, or spin a la Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Kubuntu etc. (same goes for the Mints) Any default desktop offered by a distro is likely to be considerably 'heavier' than another because desktop oriented distros tend to include customizations for their users providing additional functionality.



It has been a few years, since my tests, but I found this to be the general order of DEs/WMs that I tested using Ubuntu Minimal (not a net install, this was just a core OS, no X even):



Openbox

Fluxbox

XFCE

LXDE

LXQt

KDE

GNOME



That's in order by memory footprint (via htop) after about 2 minutes of idle after boot. This used basic installs without recommended/suggested packages or apps except where necessary to get to a login screen and show the desktop.



Openbox was barely 'lighter' than Fluxbox by only a few MB at maybe near 60-70MB each. XFCE was about 100MB, with LXDE and LXQt running around 175-195 each. KDE was about 350MB and GNOME was a whopping 1GB. (I think this has been considerably reduced in later releases) Also, while LXQt is a tad heavier than LXDE (by 20-80MB depending) it is considerably 'snappier' in performance and response. That might be an important consideration when trying to find something for low-spec hardware. Of course, that DE doesn't support 32bit, so if you're trying to revive a really old machine (I was at the time) it won't be an option. (not sure if KDE or GNOME still support it either.)



One important caveat is available memory. These tests were all done in Vbox, with the limitation of 1 GB of RAM. (the point was to find something to run well on a very old machine) Upping this to 4GB caused nearly all of them to use more memory. I did not test any upper limit to see where various DEs/WMs max out.



I also played with trying to configure Openbox and Fluxbox to be a bit more 'conventional' with a panel and a few other conveniences, but by the time I was done, XFCE was the clear winner. (or one might just as well install LXDE/Qt)



There was also some variation in total running processes/threads in line with the memory footprint, but some was one surprise. XFCE (51/50) came in just above Openbox (33/26), but less than LXDE (64/93) and LXQt (65/97). (sorry, I didn't keep stats on KDE or GNOME)



Disk footprint varied considerably in the same order. (Fluxbox was smaller I believe than Openbox here)



As I can't find that Ubuntu Minimal iso for new versions, maybe someone can do the tests with Arch and see if anything has changed. (and include some new tests, like Budgie, i3, etc.)



Finally, bare metal installs will of course also show a difference from VMs.

57 • Desktops (by Martin on 2021-11-15 21:48:12 GMT from United Kingdom)

Each to his own, my preference is for Openbox/Fluxbox, lightweight, very configurable and suitable for me. I have nothing against any other desktop others choose to use, it is part of the attraction in using Linux that so much choice is available. A big thank you to all the developers out there.

58 • Lightweight Desktop - Openbox (by Mario on 2021-11-15 22:32:19 GMT from Portugal)

My system runs debian with:

- OpenBox window manager and LightDM display manager



- tint2 panels (left, bottom) and conky information (not essencial, but handy)



- Some rc.xml custom shortcuts and thunar as file manager (not essencial, but handy)



That's it.



After this you'll only need to install the programs you need to to get the job done (browser, media player, sync client, office suite, etc, etc)

