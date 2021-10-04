|
| DistroWatch Weekly
|
|DistroWatch Weekly, Issue 937, 4 October 2021
|
Welcome to this year's 39th issue of DistroWatch Weekly!
Computers are great at automating tasks. Doing something quickly over and over again the same way is where computers really shine. However, any system administrator can tell you that some tasks become more difficult when they are spread out over multiple machines. Installing the same software on multiple computers and keeping a fleet of machines up to date can be tedious. Fortunately there are tools like Ansible which will help run the same commands across multiple machines. In this week's Feature Story Bruce Patterson talks about Ansible and how to get it set up in order to control multiple machines. This can be useful in an office or even on a small home network where you don't want to manually keep each machine in sync with the others. Do you use Ansible or another multi-machine management utility? Let us know about it in our Opinion Poll. In our News section we talk about portable packages, such as Flatpak and Snap, and share a case against using these increasingly popular package formats. We also share an overview of Btrfs from Ars Technica which points out some issues with the advanced filesystem. Meanwhile some open source projects, such as Void and DragonFly BSD, are facing problems with their package managers and we explain why. Then, in our Questions and Answers column, we talk about the Wayland display technology and how to clean out old history files from the command line. Plus we are pleased to share the releases of the past week and list the torrents we are seeding. We wish you all a wonderful week and happy reading!
Content:
- Review: Getting started with Ansible
- News: A case against portable packages, diving into the status of Btrfs, multiple projects fixing certificate issues
- Questions and answers: Wayland and clearing up history
- Released last week: Q4OS 4.6
- Torrent corner: 4MLinux, Bluestar, GhostBSD, KDE neon, Linux Kodachi, Nitrux, Q4OS, SystemRescue, Thinstation
- Upcoming releases: Tails 4.23
- Opinion poll: Ansible and other computer management tools
- New additions: LockBox
- Reader comments
|Feature Story (by Bruce Patterson)
|
Getting started with Ansible
Ansible is a Red Hat owned tool for automating system administration tasks. It is typically used in environments where an administrator wants to perform the same task, such as deploying security updates, on many computers without logging into each computer manually. Unlike many automation tools, Ansible does not require any special software to be installed on each client machine. Each client just needs the OpenSSH service to be installed on the clients and all the work and configuration is handled by one central server.
There are a lot of reasons for working with Ansible and this guide is meant to get you up and running quickly. If you're like me, I have a terrible habit of not reading the fine manual. To quote the Simpsons character Renier Wolfcastle, "I was elected to lead not to read". To follow along with this tutorial here are the basics you will need:
For this example I am using VirtualBox and Rocky Linux as my operating system. You can set up Ansible with almost any operating systems you want. As my reasons for doing things in this example are due to my job, which will require me to update various Red Hat servers, I am sticking with a Red Hat clone.
- Enough RAM and disk space for your virtual machines.
- Virtual apps such as VirtualBox, VMware, KVM or whatever your preference.
- Minimum number of required VMs are two, one as the primary where all the scripts/playbooks are kept and a secondary machine that will receive the changes pushed from the primary machine.
Getting started
Before you do anything, you need to setup an environment to use Ansible. In VirtualBox I created a primary machine named Bullwinkle and four secondary machines named Rocky One, Rocky Two, etc. Naming is not important, you can name it whatever you want. Machine One, Bruins One, etc. Again, you only need one secondary machine, for this example I created four.
Note: I did not install desktops on any of these VMs, they were strictly command line only because it is rare that you will find servers with desktops. Also, without desktops the VMs have a much smaller resource footprint.
The quickest way to create multiple VMs: create the first one in VirtualBox and once you have created the VM and updated the operating system, you can clone the first one to as many machines as you want, just be sure to rename them with unique names. Once you have the VMs in place, you will have to make sure each one has a unique IP address because the first thing you will notice is they all have the same IP address. I used the following tutorial from our friends at Dedoimedo.
Installing
I used the following instructions from Linux Techie. The steps are below:
At this point, I stopped here in the instructions because the next steps included generating an RSA secure key and pushing it to the secondary machines. I struggled through this section without any success.
- On your primary machine log in and make sure the operating system is up to date. For me I used the command "sudo dnf update -y".
- If there are updates, reboot your machine.
- Install Python 3.8 and other dependencies with the following command:
"sudo dnf module -y install python38"
- Next you will run the following config command:
"sudo alternatives --config python"
- You will then be prompted to choose one of three options:
There are three programs which provide Python:
1. /usr/libexec/no-python
Please select number 3.
2. /usr/bin/python3
3. /usr/bin/python3.8
- Verify the version of Python installed, it should be Python 3.8
- Following the instructions I used pip to install Ansible. This next part will take roughly 3 to 5 minutes to run depending on your machine. I ran the following three commands separately:
sudo pip3 install setuptools-rust wheel
sudo pip3 install --upgrade pip
sudo python -m pip install ansible
Note: The creation of secure keys is a best practice and should not be overlooked, especially if you plan to execute this in production! I was working in a controlled environment at home and I skipped this part, but the work around is provided in the video below in the next paragraph.
Once Ansible is installed you need to create an inventory file and for this I went to the folks at Simplilearn - Ansible Tutorial For Beginners | What Is Ansible And How It Works? The demo begins at the 8 minute mark of the video.
Your Ansible directory is found at /etc/ansible/ and the following files should be found in this directory:
ansible.cfg
The hosts file should have been placed in the roles directory so if you are seeing this outside of the directory just move it to the correct location. The hosts file is where you will list your managed secondary machines. You will need to update this file to create a reference point for your playbook which will follow shortly. The default hosts file has three distinct examples (Ex 1: ungrouped hosts, Ex 2: web servers, Ex 3: db servers. As my example didn't fit the last two examples, I chose the first group and labeled it "ansible_clients" The sample of what this looks like is below. I have added two of my secondary machines as noted in the lines "#rocky one machine" and "#rocky two machine" and under each commented line you see the following:
hosts
roles (a directory)
#rocky one machine
10.0.2.15 ansible_ssh_user=root ansible_ssh_pass=rockyone
#rocky two machine
10.0.2.5 ansible_ssh_user=root ansible_ssh_pass=rockytwo
A sample Ansible hosts file
(full image size: 17kB, resolution: 569x537 pixels)
Now that the hosts file has been updated we'll create a playbook. A playbook is what will push down commands to your secondary machines. The playbooks are written in YAML and is very easy to write but spacing is important so note that in the screenshot. I wanted to create a playbook that updates my secondary machines with the latest updates and also to install the EPEL repository. Using the vi editor I created the following playbook: server_updates_all_playbook.yml. It makes sense to name the playbook with what you want to run. In this case as I want to push updates to all machines, the name server_updates_all makes sense to me. Remember when you save the file, be sure the file is a dot yml file (server_updates_all_playbook.yml) The example of this playbook is below:
Instructions for installing updates through Ansible
(full image size: 8kB, resolution: 597x477 pixels)
Now that your file is in place, you always want to test it to make sure it will run properly so you will need to run the following command using my playbook as the file to check:
ansible-playbook server_updates_all_playbook.yml -syntax-check
If there are any errors you will see it in the output.
If the file is fine you will see the following result in the command line:
Playbook: ansible-playbook server_updates_all_playbook.yml.
Now it's ready to run. From the command line put in the following command:
ansible-playbook server_updates_all_playbook.yml
The screenshot below shows a successful execution of the playbook. Please keep in mind the last line of output is important because if the playbook had failed you would get output letting you know where it failed.
Progress and status report from Ansible
(full image size: 11kB, resolution: 796x594 pixels)
That is it!
|Miscellaneous News (by Jesse Smith)
|
A case against portable packages, diving into the status of Btrfs, multiple projects fixing certificate issues
Drew DeVault is perhaps best known for working on such software projects as sway, wlroots, and the Alpine Linux distribution. In an interesting blog post on software packaging, DeVault suggests portable packages and third-party repositories is not the best way to go. "There are hundreds of Linux distros and each does things differently - the package maintainers are the experts who save you the burden of learning how all of them work. Instead of cramming all of your files into /opt, they will carefully sort it into the right place, make sure all of your dependencies are sorted upon installation, and make the installation of your software a single command (or click) away. They also serve an important role as the user's advocate. If an update breaks a bunch of other packages, they'll be in the trenches dealing with it so that the users don't face the breakage themselves. They are also the first line of defense preventing the installation of malware on the user's system. Many sideloaded packages for Linux include
telemetry spyware or adware from the upstream distributor, which is usually patched out by the distribution."
* * * * *
Btrfs is an advanced filesystem which allows for multi-device storage, snapshots, and boot environments. It is a powerful technology that is now the default filesystem for openSUSE and Fedora. However, despite its many capabilities, Btrfs has been criticised over the years for its reliability issues, especially when compared next to ZFS. Ars Technica has published an article which explores some of the lingering issues with Btrfs. "Although Btrfs wiki users have repeatedly struggled to soften [the] warnings - saying it should be fine for data, although not metadata, assuming you explicitly scrub after any power outage or other unclean shutdown - senior Btrfs dev and maintainer Josef Bacik wrote a much stronger warning in btrfs-progs. SUSE maintainer David Sterba merged Bacik's warning in March: 'RAID5/6 support has known problems is strongly discouraged to be used besides testing or evaluation (sic).' When a filesystem's own senior developers and maintainers tell you not to use a feature, please do not use that feature."
* * * * *
Let's Encrypt is an organization which provides free security certificates for servers and websites. Let's Encrypt provides tools to automate the installation and renewal of globally recognized certificates which is, in large part, responsible for the explosion of secure HTTPS connections becoming available for most websites in recent years. One of the Let's Encrypt root certificates expired this past week which blocks some security certificates from being recognized, especially by older networking programs and web browsers. This has affected some open source package managers with DragonFly BSD and Void users reporting their package manager no longer works due to the expired certificate. Antonio Huete Jiménez wrote for DragonFly BSD: "As you may be already aware, a Let's Encrypt root CA certificate expired today. That is causing problems with our base LibreSSL but not with the DPorts one, we don't know why yet."
* * * * *
These and other news stories can be found on our Headlines page.
|Questions and Answers (by Jesse Smith)
|
Wayland and clearing up history
Moving-forward asks: I've been hearing a lot about Wayland and how it's going to be great for the Linux desktop. What's the practical benefit for non-techies like me?
DistroWatch answers: For most of the past 40 years, Linux and UNIX-like operating systems (including the BSDs) have used a technology called X to display the desktop. The X display software was quite an amazing piece of technology for its time. In particular, it was really good at being network transparent. Which basically means you could run your desktop applications on one computer (like a central server) and have them show up on another computer. This was especially useful in computer labs and education centres. Since X could also run and display applications on the same machine it was practical in a lot of environments and became the default for most UNIX-like operating systems.
While X is flexible and powerful, it has some design flaws. Some approaches which made sense 40 years ago make less sense today. These days people want a consistent look for their desktop, performance over flexibility, and security is a bigger concern. Wayland is a protocol designed to address these modern concerns.
What tends to confuse people is Wayland is not a single piece of technology. Wayland is a protocol, a specification which can be implemented. As a result, each desktop environment (KDE Plasma, GNOME, etc) has its own version of Wayland.
The result is each implementation of Wayland on each desktop is slightly different. It should follow, at the least, the core Wayland protocol and be able to run applications built to support Wayland, but each desktop running the Wayland protocol will have its own quirks and features.
All of this is more theory than a practical overview. From a practical point of view, once your desktop's Wayland implementation is complete, you shouldn't notice any difference. The idea here is to basically replace X with something that, to the person using the technology, looks and acts exactly the same. Under the hood, Wayland-powered desktops will hopefully be more secure and offer better (and smoother) performance. However, whether this is true in practice will vary depending on how polished your desktop's implementation of Wayland is.
In short, you probably won't find there is any practical benefit (or drawback) to using a mature version of your desktop's Wayland session. However, behind the scenes your desktop will hopefully become more efficient and secure.
* * * * *
Forgetting-the-past asks: I've read that if I want to remove my shell's history I can run "history -c" and it'll be wiped. But when I then check my .bash_history file all my history is still there. Why doesn't it get erased?
DistroWatch answers: Assuming you are using the bash shell and that is why you're checking the .bash_history file to confirm whether your past commands have been forgotten, then I believe you're just missing one step.
The command you are using, "history -c", clears the current shell's memory of recent history commands. However, it does not wipe the contents of the history file, only the copy of your history stored in memory.
To both wipe the contents of your shell's history from memory and from the .bash_history file you need to first clear your history from memory and then write the blank history to disk. To do this you can run:
history -c && history -w
Some people might be wondering why those two commands cannot simply be combined, using "history -cw". I haven't looked into the details as to why this doesn't work, but I can confirm it will not have the desired effect. Perhaps it is a bug or the history command may write its memory to disk before wiping memory. Either way, be sure to split the history purge commands into two parts as shown above.
* * * * *
Additional answers can be found in our Questions and Answers archive.
|Released Last Week
|
Q4OS 4.6
Q4OS is a lightweight, Debian-based distribution featuring the KDE Plasma and Trinity desktops. The project's latest version is Q4OS 4.6 which is based on Debian 11 "Bullseye". One of the project's aims is to allow both desktops to be installed alongside each other, a rare feature given the shared history of the two desktops. "Q4OS Gemini is based on Debian Bullseye 11 and Plasma 5.20, optionally Trinity 14.0.10 desktop environment, and it's available for 64bit/x64 and 32bit/i686pae computers, as well as for older i386 systems without PAE extension. We are working hard to bring it for ARM devices as well. Desktop profiler, an exclusive Q4OS tool, has custom profiles support now, so a user can export the current desktop status snapshot, modify it and even create customized profiles on his own. Any profile is importable, so a user can import and apply it later on another hardware, getting a unique possibility of easy installation and configuration of the pre-defined set of applications and packages at once. In other words, a user easily gets a fresh operating system installation configured and ready to work with a minimal post installation effort. In addition, each desktop environment may keep its own applications profiles." Additional information can be found in the project's release announcement.
* * * * *
Development, unannounced and minor bug-fix releases
|Torrent Corner
|
Weekly Torrents
The table below provides a list of torrents DistroWatch is currently seeding. If you do not have a bittorrent client capable of handling the linked files, we suggest installing either the Transmission or KTorrent bittorrent clients.
Archives of our previously seeded torrents may be found in our Torrent Archive. We also maintain a Torrents RSS feed for people who wish to have open source torrents delivered to them. To share your own open source torrents of Linux and BSD projects, please visit our Upload Torrents page.
Torrent Corner statistics:
- Total torrents seeded: 2,612
- Total data uploaded: 40.2TB
|Upcoming Releases and Announcements
|
Summary of expected upcoming releases
|Opinion Poll (by Jesse Smith)
|
|
Ansible and other computer management tools
In this week's Feature Story we shared some tips on getting Ansible set up. Ansible is a computer management utility which allows a central server to send commands to many remote machines. Ansible is one tool for managing large deployments of computers and can be used to publish new packages and keep systems up to date.
Do you use a tool like Ansible to manage multiple computers, or perhaps another management tool to administer many machines? Let us know your preferred tool in the comments.
You can see the results of our previous poll on using virtual PDF printers in last week's edition. All previous poll results can be found in our poll archives.
|
|Website News
|
New distributions added to database
LockBox
LockBox (LBX) is a Linux distribution derived from Debian, Ubuntu and elementary OS. It is especially designed for storing and managing cryptocurrencies. It includes several hardened configuration changes for security purposes, a highly restrictive firewall setup, several applications designed for data backups, a password manager, and the Brave internet browser. It also ships with BTCRecover which is an open-source Bitcoin wallet password and seed recovery tool.
LockBox 1.0 -- Running the Pantheon desktop
(full image size: 2.5MB, resolution: 2560x1600 pixels)
* * * * *
DistroWatch database summary
* * * * *
This concludes this week's issue of DistroWatch Weekly. The next instalment will be published on Monday, 11 October 2021. Past articles and reviews can be found through our Article Search page. To contact the authors please send e-mail to:
- Jesse Smith (feedback, questions and suggestions: distribution reviews/submissions, questions and answers, tips and tricks)
- Ladislav Bodnar (feedback, questions, donations, comments)
- Bruce Patterson (podcast)
|Linux Foundation Training
|
|Reader Comments • Jump to last comment
|
|
1 • Portable Packages (by John on 2021-10-04 00:40:32 GMT from Greenland)
Interesting points by Drew DeVault. I also prefer distro specific files vs Snap / Flatpak etc...
2 • Packages + Ansible (by Wedge009 on 2021-10-04 01:10:01 GMT from Australia)
John and I seem to be among a shrinking minority that prefer distribution packages over Flatpak/Snap distributions. As someone who's been using Linux for a while, but only started using it full-time on my primary machine since January 2020, portable packages feel an awful lot like the stand-alone application installations commonplace in Windows (at least before version 10). I understand there are some advantages to that, but disadvantages too.
On the topic of multi-machine management, I don't use any for my home computers, but I've used Ansible a bit for my work. I'm far from an expert, however, though I've found it useful in some situations.
3 • Distribution Packages (by cpoakes on 2021-10-04 01:33:06 GMT from United States)
I also prefer native packages from my distribution and avoid distros that incorporate heavy use of Flatpack/Snap packages.
SUGGESTION: Give us a survey that reflects how users employ native vs Flatpak/Snap packaging.
4 • Packages (by Charlie on 2021-10-04 01:52:26 GMT from Hong Kong)
DeVault's view is correct in a certain point, esp in the view of sysadmin. But it doesn't work for ordinary users. Many are already familiar with downloading packages themselves in other platforms.
Things however may turn around as under mobile platforms the concept of app center becomes popular, if the traditional way of software distribution continues, what distro/DEdevelopers should do is to polishing the app center and makes it really useful. Right now I can't find one suits this criteria, either too complicated (YaST software center) or too simple (KDE Discover, GNOME software).
5 • A case against portable packages (by Tech in San Diego on 2021-10-04 01:56:26 GMT from United States)
Jessie wrote a recent opinion poll which showed that many of us still prefer distribution packages over running AppImage, Flatpak, or Snaps. (see DistroWatch Weekly, Issue 926, 19 July 2021) https://distrowatch.com/weekly.php?issue=20210719
In my opinion it's a solution looking for a problem, but don't tell that to Canonical.
All the Best!
Tech in San Diego
6 • Packages (by Ken on 2021-10-04 04:07:03 GMT from United States)
I'm with DeVault. The common way of distributing packages in the GNU/Linux ecosystem addresses the very problems with portable packages that drove me away from Windows. Distros going the route of replacing all traditionally packaged software with portable packages will just end up with the same problems.
7 • @ Ansible: say I have 1000 machines... (by nooneatall on 2021-10-04 04:38:20 GMT from United States)
This is just curiosity, but seems a key point not mentioned.
The IP addresses and passwords of machines on your network are listed somewhere on your Root Of Roots, right? Is there a tool other than text editor to import those properly formatted as "10.0.2.15 ansible_ssh_user=root ansible_ssh_pass=rockyone" into the Ansible "hosts" file? -- Otherwise, that's a heap of editing! Done incrementally over long time, it'd be bearable, but starting from scratch with a big network, does anyone ever do that?
8 • non-repository packages vs repository packages (by Romane on 2021-10-04 05:01:01 GMT from Australia)
I much prefer packages native to my distro.
That said, if "something" I consider I need is not in the distro's repositories, I will look first at flatpak (cannot seem to get snap's to work) and then at appimage. So far I have only needed one from flatpack, which I use for many hours each day, and one appimage which is used for a very-occasional specific need.
Romane
9 • A case against portable packages (by 2103markus on 2021-10-04 06:58:28 GMT from Luxembourg)
I'm using Linux for quite a while for my private and machines and some friends who i convinced to run Linux. Therefore i use a lot of various virtual machines to test current images of debian & arch based distro's and for fun also opensuse, solus & mageia. To have the same software version on each machine i tried intensively app-images, flat-packs and snaps across various machines and distro's. It never runs well (stable and performance) on every machine and at least the packages in the repositories where the most stable and reliable ones.
10 • Distribution packages (by Roy Davies on 2021-10-04 08:03:01 GMT from United Kingdom)
Native distribution packages every time.
I trust that the distribution developer knows what works best with their distro.
11 • Portable packages (by Mike on 2021-10-04 08:58:50 GMT from United Kingdom)
Canonical are going to force people into using snap soon via transitional packages. Apparently they have an agreement with Mozilla Foundation now which dictates Firefox and Thunderbird will become a snap package only moving forwards.
It will be done soon without user knowledge via a near empty transition deb containing just a script to replace the traditional Firefox and Thunderbird packages with snaps.
Linux Mint developers already started packaging some additional stuff they used to take from Ubuntu software repositories last year if I recall right (it may have been 2019) because of these sneaky redirects and apparent package abandonment like Chromium being left without updates for months.
Having tried Thunderbird as a snap on Zorin, I wasn't impressed. It was impossible to grant it permissions to print from either the Zorin Software application which had a permissions dialogue for each package or the command line. I really hope that has changed since...
12 • Portable packages (by DachshundMan on 2021-10-04 09:19:51 GMT from United Kingdom)
I do not like portable packages, in part because the security worries me and also due to the bloat. However, I can understand why packaging less used software would not be a priority for the packagers of a distro and that the SW developers do not want to make packages for all the different Linux distros. This is where portable packages come in so I think they have their uses but I do agree with @10 that the distro developers would make the best packages for use with their distro. As a result I think that portable packaging things like Chromium that are widely used is not on but for something not used by the majority it is OK.
Having said all that I do use some Docker machines which in some way I equate with portable packages.
13 • @7 dynamic inventories in Ansible (by Andy on 2021-10-04 09:40:47 GMT from Hungary)
I believe a dynamic inventory is what you would need. (See https://docs.ansible.com/ansible/latest/user_guide/intro_dynamic_inventory.html ) I'M not exactly sure about the password management; but if you have the password manage that can be accessed from the command line, it may make things easier to programmatically retrieve the passwords. Otherwise, I'm afraid it's even more manual work to set up an inventory with passwords. On that note, I do believe the difficulty of securely managing and using passwords is one reason why such automation systems are often better off with using SSH keys to log in to managed hosts. (E.g. create a separate ansible user on managed hosts, allow it to log in with SSH key, but only from the control node[s], and make sure access to the control node and the SSH key is well regulated and logged etc. It takes some time to create such a system, but it's still easier and likely more secure than using and storing passwords for different hosts and users.)
Oh, and before I forget: Ansible uses Ansible Vault for securely storing passwords and other sensitive data.
14 • Packages, schmakages! (by Mark B on 2021-10-04 10:11:51 GMT from United Kingdom)
It’s no surprise that the unanimous view is that native packages are preferred. The introduction of Flatpaks, Snaps and AppImages serves mainly to compound an already excessive number of package formats. To me, the ideal solution is a single, universal format but the cynic in me knows that will never happen.
I think that some sections of the open-source community are causing a move away from the use of their own software on Linux and forcing people back to Windows. Let me use Audacity as a case in point. Not only was there a huge furore over the alleged spyware/telemetry (call it what you will) but the recent ‘concession’ to Linux users is an AppImage rather than a native package. By their own admission, the Audacity team released the software knowing that anything needing the ffmpeg library wouldn’t work. Why? I tried a fork of Audacity with the telemetry removed and they’d made the same call on a non-working ffmpeg. Crazy!
The alternative is the long-standing ‘compile the source yourself’ stance. I wish developers would get it into their heads that many Linux users are NOT coders or technical users. We don’t want complicated scripts or compilation instructions we don’t understand, we want working, stable, up-to-date binary packages. Sadly, I feel there is a very potent combination of elitism and ‘the curse of knowledge’ that pervades the open-source community. These attitudes exclude people. “You are not clever enough to be one of us, hard luck!” Why would I make do with an old version of Audacity when I can download the latest version for Windows and have it work fine? I’m lucky I have the choice of dual-booting.
I stopped using the excellent ebook software Sigil for the same reason. The developers stress it works on Linux but steadfastly refuse to create binary versions to do just that. Instead I bought Jutoh, written by the co-creator of wxWidgets, and provided in numerous package formats for Windows, Mac and Linux in both 32-bit and 64-bit versions. He’s a one-man organisation and he can manage it but, it seems, Audacity and Sigil (and many others) cannot. Why go to all the trouble of writing really good software and then make it tough for people to use? “Go big, or go home!”
It’s no surprise that the unanimous view is that native packages are preferred. The introduction of Flatpaks, Snaps and AppImages serves mainly to compound an already excessive number of package formats. To me, the ideal solution is a single, universal format but the cynic in me knows that will never happen.
I think that some sections of the open-source community are causing a move away from the use of their own software on Linux and forcing people back to Windows. Let me use Audacity as a case in point. Not only was there a huge furore over the alleged spyware/telemetry (call it what you will) but the recent ‘concession’ to Linux users is an AppImage rather than a native package. By their own admission, the Audacity team released the software knowing that anything needing the ffmpeg library wouldn’t work. Why? I tried a fork of Audacity with the telemetry removed and they’d made the same call on a non-working ffmpeg. Crazy!
The alternative is the long-standing ‘compile the source yourself’ stance. I wish developers would get it into their heads that many Linux users are NOT coders or technical users. We don’t want complicated scripts or compilation instructions we don’t understand, we want working, stable, up-to-date binary packages. Sadly, I feel there is a very potent combination of elitism and ‘the curse of knowledge’ that pervades the open-source community. These attitudes exclude people. “You are not clever enough to be one of us, hard luck!” Why would I make do with an old version of Audacity when I can download the latest version for Windows and have it work fine? I’m lucky I have the choice of dual-booting.
I stopped using the excellent ebook software Sigil for the same reason. The developers stress it works on Linux but steadfastly refuse to create binary versions to do just that. Instead I bought Jutoh, written by the co-creator of wxWidgets, and provided in numerous package formats for Windows, Mac and Linux in both 32-bit and 64-bit versions. He’s a one-man organisation and he can manage it but, it seems, Audacity and Sigil (and many others) cannot. Why go to all the trouble of writing really good software and then make it tough for people to use? “Go big, or go home!”
15 • @14 (by Ostro on 2021-10-04 11:23:30 GMT from Poland)
AppImages are not recent to Linux, but came 17 years ago.
16 • AppImages (by Mark B on 2021-10-04 11:27:06 GMT from United Kingdom)
@15 - Thanks I didn't know that but they seem to have only become prominent recently, haven't they? I was only meaning recent in the sense that it is new to Audacity. I hope that makes sense.
17 • Packages (by James on 2021-10-04 11:30:27 GMT from United States)
I also perfer native packages. It seems ro me developers perfer portable packages more than users.It
also seems we are destined to get them whether we want them or not.
18 • @16 (by Ostro on 2021-10-04 12:30:07 GMT from Poland)
Audacity as an AppImage was there more than a decade ago. You can learn about it here, https://docs.appimage.org/ Atm, AppImages are the only one-file portable apps around. Others, such as flatpaks and snaps need a special application installed in your system. With an AppImage, you just make it executable and click on it. You can carry them in your USB stick, or any other portable device. Runs in any distro.
19 • packages and wayland (by crayola eater on 2021-10-04 12:31:01 GMT from United States)
Against packages - bloat is the biggest con. Yes, we have wicked amounts of storage, but is that reason to have 10, 15, 20 copies of the same file/dependency. Just like the houses we live in, we have no problem filling the space without having all those extra duplicates. Not to mention the concerns made by Drew.
Against Wayland - the KISS principle of Linux seems to be lost here to me. Each desktop will essentailly have it's own 'Wayland'? - so should we expect conflicts when we boot different desktops on the same install? The reasons why mentioned above - "want a consistent look for their desktop, performance over flexibility, and security is a bigger concern" - in my mind only the last one is any possible reason to can X. Yet according to Jesse's blog, Wayland "will hopefully be more secure and offer better (and smoother) performance" makes it sound as if out of the box the pros are basically meaningless. Anyhow, 'performance over flexibility' is not a pro to start with; I mean we have such super fast CPUs and oodles of memory, faster busses, etc, so what does this performance enhancement mean to the common user - zilch? (Just like systemd's faster boot - saves you 20 seconds to boot up - and, what did you do with that 20 seconds that makes a real difference.) The same performance 'boost' with Wayland will also be just about bragging rights I guess.
And now the programers will have to re-write any packages that rely on an X feature, and de-bug that across all those different Wayland implementations? Or have to create 2 packages to satisfy both X and Wayland, or will this also be a loss of the freedom of choice that is a core feature of our using Linux in the first place.
Is Wayland as 'network transparent' as X? If not, will we be able to navigate through the increasing 'cloud computing' wet dream of our big corporation overlords?
Well, that's my curmudgeon quota reached - sorry if I went over my 10,000 steps.
20 • what the pack? (by fonz on 2021-10-04 12:33:49 GMT from Indonesia)
yeah most people would prefer native packages, having alternatives is nice unless its forced on us *cough*buntu*cough*. if only the big guys shown some more light on appimages (grats on your sweet 17, TIL ;P), they truly are the only portable packages not requiring anything else (most of the time).
multi machine management (MMM) tools sounds fun and looks like its much easier than LTSPs, my kids are happily on their rasps. i honestly dont want to RTFM to setup LTSPs again, and youre never too old to learn things...
21 • Packages (by Pat Menendez on 2021-10-04 12:39:41 GMT from Canada)
To me it is hard to disagree with the concept of native packages are the best option. Unfortunately, this is where "based on; independent" really fails perhaps the majority of end users. There is essentially nothing in the native repositories. For a lot of users who only use their computer for browsing the internet and social media that may be fine. If there are certain more obscure programs that you use a lot either you can't use that distro or you find a distro agnostic package. I find that Debian doesn't have as rich of software offerings as Arch or Mandrake (PcLinuxOS / Mageia) and it goes downhill with the forks, especially if it built on Stable. The programs I use regularly are just not there. That necessitates either going to something other than a Debian based distro or finding a Flatpack version IF the distro supports Flatpack. I'm just not understanding why Debian can't publish an easily accessed repository like Arch's AUR. With Arch or PCLOS I have never had the need to find a "Flatpack" program in order to be able to use those distros. There are many independent distros I've tried and liked but the programs I needed to be my daily runner simple weren't available. That makes distro agnostic packages almost a "necessary evil". Even then, for my daily runner where stability and reliability matter, I choose a distro that has the programs I need in their native repositories.
22 • Very nice main article (by Daniel on 2021-10-04 13:29:55 GMT from Brazil)
Guys, congratulations for the article - it is great to have a week to discuss some software that provides key features instead of yet-another-distro-review every week. Wish we could get this type of main article more often. Have a great week!
23 • Portable?? (by Friar Tux on 2021-10-04 14:00:51 GMT from Canada)
As with most of the commenters, here, I'm for native packages. I HAVE tried Snaps, Flatpaks, and AppImages, to be fair, and of the three, I found AppImages to be superior - possibly because they've been around longer and had more time to iron out the wrinkles. Also, AppImages seem to take on the themes I run on my desktop, where Snaps and Flatpak seem to use... whatever. Yes, that actually IS important to me. My eyes aren't what they used to be so a white background is like staring at a 60 watt lightbulb. It is quite shocking when you use a dark theme and suddenly your Snap or Flatpak app lights up the neighbourhood with its bright white background.
Over the years, I developed a, sort of, practise that I follow when it comes to installing a needed, new app. First, I go to the repository. If I don't find what I need there, I look for a *.deb file (that's why I like Debian and/or derivatives). If I still can't find it, I check out AppImages. So far, I've been able to get whatever I need.
As for Arch and AUR... I'll leave that to the techie group. Arch and derivatives have never played nice on any of my machines. Most break after every second or third update, so you spend more time trying to keep your system going than getting stuff done. This is also true (for me) with anything that uses YaST. It simple will not work for me. While the distro may work nicely, YaST dies every time I try to install a needed app from the Software Manager.
So far, the only actual STABLE distros I have found are Debian, and derivatives, using *GASP* systemD. Yeah, I know, shocking, isn't it.
Anyway, gotta go, The Wife wants the storm windows on for the winter.
24 • Ansible (by Luke on 2021-10-04 14:18:27 GMT from United States)
Ansible is awesome. I learned about it at a python conference several years ago and introduced it to our team at work at my previous job, and we started using it heavily, even taking over some of what used to be IT's responsibility in terms of dependencies. It cut our installation/maintenance time down by probably 90%, and it was also useful for all kinds of troubleshooting tasks.
This was back before Red Hat acquired them, and Tower only came out after we'd be using it for awhile. Interestingly enough I had written my own web interface for a couple tools. Nowhere near as complete obviously but it was good fun. Not sure how it's changed in the last couple years since I used it, though.
25 • The case for Portable Packages (by Sitwon on 2021-10-04 14:42:33 GMT from United States)
It's no surprise to me that nearly everyone prefers native packages.You should! For all the reasons Drew DeVault suggested and more.
I have been a package maintainer for several distros (including a couple special purpose distros that I helped create), so I know first-hand the time, care, and work that's involved in repackaging software for end-users.
But certain software is a pain for maintainers to deal with. When you're dealing with packages with time-consuming compiles, deep dependency trees, and tricky options and interactions between those dependencies... it can be a lot.
Multimedia-related packages in particular are a top offender, especially editing tools. Web browsers are another example.
And honestly, sometimes the just isn't that much value to the end-user in having a bespoke, custom-compiled version.
As a software developer, I also know the challenge it creates for the upstream authors when a dozen different distros are offering a two dozen different unique and customized builds against different dependencies which themselves might have been patched. Users will report issues that nobody on the development team can reproduce in their environments and it can waste a lot of time trying to track down the root cause.
Also, I sit pretty firmly in the camp that telemetry that a user can opt-out of is NOT spyware. Honestly, if you think a project is putting spyware into their code, then don't use their code. It would be pretty futile to rely on your package maintainers to be able to root it all out. In fact, the package maintainer themselves is in a position to put malware INTO your packages that doesn't exist upstream (whether intentionally or not).
For some software, distro-packaging makes sense. Specifically, for the critical software that makes up the base of the distribution and the specific, curated set of packages that make up the core user experience and directly support the distros intended purpose.
Everything else is a distraction, and portable packages can be a better option.
With portable packages you're getting the most recent release from the upstream developers (no packaging lag time, which can sometimes be years), bundled together with the exact versions of the dependencies that the developers have tested against, and you know it's free from downstream supply-chain attacks at the packaging layer.
It's not just desktop software that is trending towards this model of portable packages. Container systems like Docker are just portable packages for servers. And anyone who has worked in that world knows how that for as complicated as it can be to work with Containers, it's blissful in comparison to the old way of managing and configuring server software. Just try setting up Sendmail or Postfix from source if you'd like to remind yourself of why containers are better.
For a lot of applications these days, my order of preference is: official distro-specific package > official portable package > nix-pkg > native distro package > official generic package (these are the ones where a single DEB or RPM targets any distro that happens to use that package format, these are the ones that tend to dump stuff in /opt as Drew DeVault complains about, ironically portable package don't generally touch /opt at all)
26 • Ansible & portable packages (by Robert on 2021-10-04 15:59:02 GMT from United States)
Not much use for Ansible or similar solutions for an end-user desktop, but I have been wanting to learn Ansible or Puppet. I will have to take another look at this tutorial another time.
For portable packages, I think users are the wrong audience to try to justify their existence. Yes there are advantages, but also drawbacks. These have been well explored at this point.
Really the tech should be targeted at devs and distro maintainers. The more consistent environment should be attractive to devs, especially binary only applications like games (though Valve is doing something similar but different with their runtime). For packagers, it can lighten the load by centralizing the effort, reducing the need to package EVERYTHING, especially large and complex software.
27 • tools (by mircea on 2021-10-04 16:11:28 GMT from Moldova)
i use a combination of cfengine + hashicorp packer terraform & vault.
mainly cause all existing tools are written on python or ruby, which is nuts...
and imply to use ruby or python or yaml for scripting which is a big waste of time to learn.
28 • opt-out snap (by vern on 2021-10-04 17:27:31 GMT from United States)
I like the fact that I can dump Firefox into /opt and create a .desktop to start it. I wont be using Snap anything. Unsure about Flatpak. I have a couple of Appimages; Slick.
29 • distro package alternatives (by Happy Fun Dino on 2021-10-04 18:36:21 GMT from Switzerland)
Like many (perhaps most?) old-Linux users, I see a proliferation of proprietary packaging formats as a potential misstep.
Yes, I can live with AppImage if I truly *must* have something that isn't distro-specific - but I'd much rather compile a package from sources than deal with snaps, flatpacks, or AppImages.
People that come up with their own way of doing things (especially corporate ones) need to remember "my machine(s), my rules" applies to them too.
One size does *not* fit all; one dino's jacuzzi is another dino's tar pit.
30 • Q4OS KDE Debian 11 (by 1-DOT.com on 2021-10-04 18:42:34 GMT from United States)
Q40S has been around a long time. However, I never had any interest in Q4OS due to their prior fixation with Trinity/KDE-3. But now running KDE 5 and Debian 11, I thought that I should at least take a look.
I am impressed enough to consider replacing MX 19.4 for daily use on my 10 year old Lenovo notebook. In real world use, the new Q4OS simply feels right. I should note that I have slowly started to prefer KDE even though I disliked and removed MX KDE - not up to expected MX19.4 XFCE standards.
Other Linux partitions on this old notebook include Zorin 16 (most reliable), Feren OS (KDE), and Pop OS. I tested Elementary 6 (terrible first impression), Solus KDE (good but finicky), KDE Neon (okay but ...?) and a few other distros. I will probably next try Manjaro Deepin and Manjaro Cutefish as they mature for a bit longer.
Number of Comments: 30
|
|TUXEDO
|
Get your Linux laptop at TUXEDO Computers today! Choose from a wide variety of Linux laptops with both AMD Ryzen and Intel Core i processors. All coming pre-installed and ready-to-run with Ubuntu or openSUSE. Full 24 months of warranty included!
TUXEDOComputers.com
| Archives
|• Issue 937 (2021-10-04): Getting started with Ansible, Wayland and clearing history, exploring the status of Btrfs, projects dealing with certificate issues
|• Issue 936 (2021-09-27): Martine OS 2.0 and Airyx 0.2.2, creating document with a virtual PDF printer, UBport working on Miracast, FreeBSD switches default shell
|• Issue 935 (2021-09-20): Obarun 2021.07.26, keeping an application window above others, Solus to replace GNOME components, Ubuntu to ship Firefox as a Snap
|• Issue 934 (2021-09-13): Archcraft 2021.06.06, working with Btrfs snapshots, KDE neon running on a SlimBook, openSUSE addresses unzip issue
|• Issue 933 (2021-09-06): elementary OS 6.0, using detox to clean up filenames, GhostBSD swaps out OpenRC for RC.d, Mint polishes its look
|• Issue 932 (2021-08-30): Zorin OS 16, continuing Linux development, accessing a shell without a virtual terminal, Linux turns 30
|• Issue 931 (2021-08-23): Debian 11, keeping up with news, Haiku turns 20, Asahi Linux being ported to Apple's M1
|• Issue 930 (2021-08-16): EasyNAS 1.0.0 and Solus 4.3, comparing CentOS alternatives, Debian releases new Hurd version, Zorin OS to offer Pro edition
|• Issue 929 (2021-08-09): SME Server 10.0, defragmenting Btrfs, Mint developing new website, OpenBSD running systemd fork
|• Issue 928 (2021-08-02): Pacstall - AUR for Ubuntu, Debian on M1, 20 years of Haiku, finding performance bottleneck
|• Issue 927 (2021-07-26): OviOS 3.11, making sense of memory statistics, Gentoo's download options, FreeBSD's new installer
|• Issue 926 (2021-07-19): rlxos 2106, running a distro with automatic updates, Haiku boots on RISC-V, Valve previews Arch-based distro for Steam Deck
|• Issue 925 (2021-07-12): siduction 21.1.1, navigating multiple shells, UBports working toward 20.04 base, Nitrux shows off new installer look
|• Issue 924 (2021-07-05): Bedrock Linux 0.7.20, porting OpenBSD features to Linux, AlmaLinux supports ARM, Ubuntu runs on RISC-V
|• Issue 923 (2021-06-28): Ubuntu MATE 21.04, why there are so many command line shells, Canonical to support Bledner, NixOS creates reproducible builds
|• Issue 922 (2021-06-21): TrueNAS Core 12.0, seeking protection inside WINE, Debian publishes new media and prepares for freeze, Qubes setting up new forum
|• Issue 921 (2021-06-14): Bodhi Linux 6.0.0, merging multiple storage devices, Slackware updating to a newer kernel, FreeBSD from a NetBSD developer's perspective
|• Issue 920 (2021-06-07): openSUSE 15.3, writing ISO files directly to thumb drives, Nemo gets new search functions, Rocky Linux seeks volunteers
|• Issue 919 (2021-05-31): EndeavourOS 2021.04.17, Does physical access grant root access?, PureOS updates interface, Kali unveils new container for tricky packages, Valve working on a new gaming device
|• Issue 918 (2021-05-24): TeLOS and snakeware 0.0.6, setting up a home chat server, Fedora introduces SDL compatibility layer, OpenBSD's compiler migration
|• Issue 917 (2021-05-17): Fedora 34, setting up a distro mirror, Vine Linux becomes a rolling release, NetBSD getting polished console audio mixer, Haiku works on RISC-V port
|• Issue 916 (2021-05-10): JingOS 0.8, Tribblix, installing third-party software, Fedora offers i3 spin, pfSense creates WireGuard package
|• Issue 915 (2021-05-03): Ubuntu 21.04, the new Arch Linux installer, Alpine considers new service manager, Mint changes Hypnotix provider, Linus torvalds reflects on 30 years of Linux
|• Issue 914 (2021-04-26): Manjaro 21.0, tracking login times, DragonFly BSD being polished, OPNsense switching to FreeBSD, researches caught trying to compromise Linux
|• Issue 913 (2021-04-19): heloSystem 0.5.0 and Peux OS 21.01, protecting data files from the user, System76 debuts COSMIC, Debian elects Jonathan Carter for Project Leader
|• Issue 912 (2021-04-12): Venom Linux 20210312, changing filesystems, dealing with kernel panics, Oracle loses suit against Google over APIs, Debian starts Project Leader election
|• Issue 911 (2021-04-05): Mageia 8, limiting shell commands for remote users, JingOS releases x86 build, Linux Mint tests new update notification tool
|• Issue 910 (2021-03-29): Void 20210218, where are all the Fedora-based distributions, GNOME 40 released, Plan 9 released under MIT license, Red Hat cuts funding to FSF
|• Issue 909 (2021-03-22): Shells remote desktop, strange and fun things to do with Linux, new features planned for Fedora 34, FreeBSD re-implements WireGuard
|• Issue 908 (2021-03-15): Solus 4.2, Rust coreutils running on Debian, Void warns of kernel slowdown, legacy technology and packet filters
|• Issue 907 (2021-03-08): Artix Linux 2021, openSUSE merges with SUSE, security distributions, CentOS 7, combining terminal commands
|• Issue 906 (2021-03-01): LibreELEC 9.2 and Kodi, auditing large open source projects, Red Hat to provide open source projects with free licenses, Void switches back to OpenSSL from LibreSSL
|• Issue 905 (2021-02-22): Septor 2021, running older kernels on Ubuntu LTS, PinePhone to ship with Manjaro by default, Slackware prepares new release, Mint urges security updates be applied
|• Issue 904 (2021-02-15): Laxer OS 1.2 and new Linux Mint desktop features, Implementing KDE Connect functionality for PCs, openSUSE announces Step
|• Issue 903 (2021-02-08): Split Linux, keeping files in RAM, Ubuntu getting new installer, Raspberry Pi OS quietly adds new repository, IPFire phasing out 32-bit builds
|• Issue 902 (2021-02-01): Kwort 4.3.5, SulinOS, Qt licensing concerns, vulnerability found in sudo, Ubuntu tries Wayland as default display server, FreeBSD demotes i386
|• Issue 901 (2021-01-25): Mabox Linux 20.10, deep diving into systemd, Fedora to use GNOMR 40, Ubuntu booting on ARM-powered Apple hardware, Red Hat offers free production subscriptions
|• Issue 900 (2021-01-18): CRUX 3.6.1, NuTyX 20.12.0, alternatives to running commands as root, Fedora doubles down on zRAM, Debian discuses bundling dependencies
|• Issue 899 (2021-01-11): PakOS 2020-08-24, testing hardware compatibility quickly, Gentoo debates LibreSSL usefulness, Arch improving reproducible build tools
|• Issue 898 (2021-01-04): MocaccinoOS, long term support distributions, Fedora using Btrfs to speed up updates, HAMMER2 gets multi-volume support, FreeNAS transitions to TrueNAS Core
|• Issue 897 (2020-12-21): Archman 2020-11-12, finding alternatives to CentOS Linux, SUSE and CloudLinux seek to fill CentOS void, Tails discusses fundraising and release cycle changes
|• Issue 896 (2020-12-14): TTOS 1.1.2, restoring the fstab file, CentOS Linux being phased out, openSUSE on the PinePhone, Tails changes ISO verification
|• Issue 895 (2020-12-07): Pop!_OS 20.10, FuguIta 6.8, running digital assistants on the Raspberry Pi, SUSE buys RancherOS, FreeBSD introduces WireGuard, elementary OS to get multi-touch support
|• Issue 894 (2020-11-30): Trisquel 9.0, consistent stability in Linux kernel, how NetBSD boots, HardenedBSD gets new contributors, UBports installer supports more operating systems
|• Issue 893 (2020-11-23): ArchBang 0111, how Secure Boot works, Plasma Mobile coming to PinePhone, Sabayon base changes to Funtoo
|• Issue 892 (2020-11-16): Enso OS 0.4, finding distro for common tasks, Debian entering freeze, UBports looks to improve Anbox
|• Issue 891 (2020-11-09): Fedora 33, treating windows like tabs, Arch introduces accessibility options, FreeBSD can run Linux build of Chrome
|• Full list of all issues
|Star Labs
|
Star Labs - Laptops built for Linux.
View our range including the StarLite and the StarBook. Available with coreboot open-source firmware and a choice of Ubuntu, elementary, Manjaro and more. Visit Star Labs for information, to buy and get support.
|Shells.com
|
Your own personal Linux computer in the cloud, available on any device. Supported operating systems include Android, Debian, Fedora, KDE neon, Kubuntu, Linux Mint, Manjaro and Ubuntu, ready in minutes.
Starting at US$4.95 per month, 7-day money-back guarantee
|Random Distribution
|
Navyn OS
Navyn OS was a GNU/Linux distribution based on Gentoo. It was a live CD which can be booted from a CD-ROM, but it can also be installed on hard disk. Most applications included with Navyn OS have very low resource requirements.
Status: Discontinued
|Linux Training
|
|TUXEDO
|
Get your Linux laptop at TUXEDO Computers today! Choose from a wide variety of Linux laptops with both AMD Ryzen and Intel Core i processors. All coming pre-installed and ready-to-run with Ubuntu or openSUSE. Full 24 months of warranty included!
TUXEDOComputers.com
|Star Labs
|
Star Labs - Laptops built for Linux.
View our range including the StarLite and the StarBook. Available with coreboot open-source firmware and a choice of Ubuntu, elementary, Manjaro and more. Visit Star Labs for information, to buy and get support.