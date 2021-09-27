Reader Comments • Jump to last comment

1 • Print to PDF (by Adam Drake on 2021-09-27 00:49:22 GMT from United States)

Perfect ending to a great weekend…Distrowatch Weekly. :)



I use the virtual pdf printer that comes with Debian. I don’t recall the last time I saw a distro that didn’t come with a pdf printer. Most recently, I used it to convert my librecad drawings for the county building code department. It’s always worked as it should for me.

2 • virtual PDF printers (by Guido on 2021-09-27 00:54:42 GMT from Philippines)

Since I still don't have a physical printer, I often use this possibility. Works very easy. Save the PDF on a stick and then print them out somewhere else.

3 • ...Poll (by RoestVrijStaal on 2021-09-27 01:01:47 GMT from Netherlands)

The poll is a bit flawed IMHO.



Because with a few exceptions (including Windows users) everyone and his mom is using CUPS nowadays. Which comes with a Virtual PDF printer by default.



So I think the question "Do you use a Virtual PDF Printer?" would make more sense than "Do you have a Virtual PDF Printer?". Especially since most popular open source programs (like Krita, GIMP, LibreOffice, Firefox, Chromium-based browsers) could "print" (=often, export to) PDF at their own.

4 • "Do you have a virtual PDF printer? (by R. Cain on 2021-09-27 01:04:00 GMT from United States)

No, I do not have a *virtual* PDF printer.

I use a REAL word processor which creates PDF documents.



I have an extremely capable, powerful, and VERY small word processor which saves created documents in twenty-seven (27) different file types, including (among others) EPUB, LaTex, PostScript, Newsgroup Formatted, HTML, XHTML PalmDoc, OpenOffice...and, oh, PDF.

This is an older version, from 2016. Don't know about the latest version.



It's called "AbiWord".

5 • PDF printer (by Paul on 2021-09-27 01:10:33 GMT from France)

I use the print to PDF option frequently because I like to have Linux documentation and articles on a flash drive to read when offline. I do miss the old option to select print to postscript though. I used to have occasion to add pdfmarks to them before converting to PDF.

6 • Print to pdf (by Mike on 2021-09-27 01:14:27 GMT from Australia)

I use for testing when I write new software. Saves a lot of paper. I still rely on a real printer to keep historical records.

7 • csh FreeBSD (by John on 2021-09-27 01:27:26 GMT from Canada)

A bit sad to see FreeBSD drop csh for root, I guess they got sick of all the complaints from newbies. That was one of the things and made FreeBSD standout and be a bit unique.

8 • PDWhat?? (by Friar Tux on 2021-09-27 01:28:45 GMT from Canada)

Nope! I hate PDF. I have always saved any/all documents in RTF format since right from the start of my word processing days - still do today. (All my word processors, over the years, were/are set to RTF as default.) RTF can be read by ALL word processors with no problems. Sending a document from one office suite (using Linux) to a different office suite (using Windows - any version) has never caused me or the recipient any grief in all the years I've done it. (I do receive PDF docs and will use a PDF reader if I must. Mostly though, if given the choice, I request the sender to save themselves the time a just send me the RTF file.)

As for printers - real or virtual - they work beautifully with RTF as well. At least, I've never has issues, yet.)

@4 (R. Cain) My word processor of choice is CherryTree (by Giuseppe Penone). (It will also export to PDF.) It does word processing quite nicely but also allows me to do much, much more.

9 • PDF & stuff (by vern on 2021-09-27 01:55:04 GMT from United States)

Firefox can load my PDF files and then print them out.

Gnumeric can load all my spreadsheets.

I like Abiword though. Haven't the need for it in a while, I got rid of that behemoth Libreoffice suite. Don't need it.

If I need a doc file, I'm sure Abiword is up for the task.

10 • Printing to PDF's (by Curiious on 2021-09-27 02:24:44 GMT from Canada)

Two questions about PDF's that weren't covered by the review:



I often need to save a web page from my web browser to a PDF. This is done using the browser's file, save to pdf function. When saving a web page this way, embedded URL links are not retained. To get around this, I have to save the page as a *.war (web archive page which is tgzed) or *.maff (which is zipped) using a browser plugin, to save the complete page and all contents as a single file. Otherwise, trying to archive thousands of web pages (for research purposes) becomes unwieldy.

A friend using Apple claims his PDF writing program (I think it might have been called "Preview"?) DOES retain all embedded URLs.

How would one accomplish this in Linux?



Second question concerns the bloated file sizes generated when I create such PDF's. Sometimes the resulting PDF is substantially larger than ones created via other programs. How does one control THAT aspect?

11 • PDF printer use... (by Bobbie Sellers on 2021-09-27 04:01:14 GMT from United States)

Well I use it quite often to save pages of value to me.

This includes but is not limited to my bills, bank statements, ordered products, etc.

This has saved me buying another filing cabinet which might be cheaper than

the 3 TB drive I store them on but all the trees that are not confined to filing cabinets

are of more use getting the Carbon Dioxide out of the atmosphere.



bliss-“Nearly any fool can use a GNU/Linux computer. Many do.” After all here I am...

12 • Airyx with helloSystem (by helloSystem vs Cutefish on 2021-09-27 04:06:22 GMT from India)

Read the review of Airyx with helloSystem. I have a positive feeling towards the helloSystem. Comparing to the Cutefish - another mac OS implementation, helloSystem is more solid and robust.



While exploring both helloSystem, and Cutefish - I felt like helloSystem is more focused on robustness and cutefish is more focused on desktop effects and round corners.



Also, with a BSD distribution running helloSystem, I had same issue with WiFi as the reviewer had. It could be common in all BSD distributions.

13 • Carbonite the Kernel (by Jabba "The Hutt" on 2021-09-27 04:39:36 GMT from Brazil)

"Well, the Martine OS project claims the distribution will run applications written for Windows, Linux and Android."



Not be able to run Android apps first than Windows is historically the worst mistake made by the Linux community ever! Thousands of right quality apps and games, all free, some of then GPL.



History of success or failure in the Computer business world is marked more by who made less mistakes than by who had more successes.



What is more easy, make a Linux kernel Operational System runs Android apps at a good speed or MS Windows make the same thing?

14 • @13 (by Simon on 2021-09-27 08:49:31 GMT from New Zealand)

"Not be able to run Android apps first than Windows is historically the worst mistake made by the Linux community ever!"



LOL! Well, in order not to have made that mistake, we'd have needed a time machine...because Linux started supporting Windows applications (via WINE) before Android even existed.

15 • To fill PDF (by speedytux on 2021-09-27 09:08:58 GMT from Italy)

Anyway, it's a mess on Linux to fill a form. Evince or Okular are not always practical or compatible with governmental or business forms. Of course, it is more a lack of an OpenDocument policy of those institutions rather than a software issue. But the Linux experience in this domain is under par. I should use apps on Android or in VirtualBox on Windows.

16 • PDF Printing (by Otis on 2021-09-27 11:58:23 GMT from United States)

Well... CUPS.

17 • Global menu bar on Openbox (by Kyle on 2021-09-27 13:44:09 GMT from United States)

Jesse, did you happen to notice which panel and/or plugin the Airyx team used to create their top menu bar? That was one of the main things I was lacking when I tried to build my own custom desktop based on Openbox not too long ago.



KDE Plasma has a very nice menu bar applet, complete with keyboard shortcuts and compatibility with GTK applications (assuming the correct support packages are installed), but I wanted to avoid pulling in an entire desktop environment as a dependency of something that I was trying to keep as "lightweight" as possible.

18 • CUPS and Android apps (by Jesse on 2021-09-27 14:09:30 GMT from Canada)

@3: "The poll is a bit flawed IMHO. Because with a few exceptions (including Windows users) everyone and his mom is using CUPS nowadays. Which comes with a Virtual PDF printer by default."



CUPS doesn't ships with a virtual PDF printer by default. The PDF device is almost always packaged separately, requiring the user to manually add it.



@14: " 'Not be able to run Android apps first than Windows is historically the worst mistake made by the Linux community ever!'



LOL! Well, in order not to have made that mistake, we'd have needed a time machine...because Linux started supporting Windows applications (via WINE) before Android even existed."



The previous poster wasn't saying Linux failed to be able to run Windows applications prior to Windows running Android apps. They were pointing out it looks like Windows users will be able to run Android apps prior to GNU/Linux being able to run Android apps. I presume they were referring to Microsoft's claims that Windows 11 will soon be able to run Android applications.

19 • Trends (by Landor on 2021-09-27 14:11:19 GMT from Canada)

: Trends



I don't believe trends are usually that useful in the computing world. For the enthusiast that wants to "play" with their computer it may be entertaining and eye-catching. For the majority of people grinding it out day to day they want the basics with a focus on functionality and reliability.



In the way of making all package states available to any one distribution I would say the exact same applies. A person can "play" all they want with the option but it brings far too many other variables into play that can be(or become) very problematic which could get in the way of doing things that actually need to be done by the system, instead of focusing on things that are used on an entertainment basis.



If it's expressed that an individual could run a stable, functional system for one instance and play with new features on a second, then that just confirms what I said above.



Keep Your Stick On The Ice,



Landor

20 • Airyx menu bar (by Jesse on 2021-09-27 14:14:17 GMT from Canada)

@17: "Jesse, did you happen to notice which panel and/or plugin the Airyx team used to create their top menu bar? "



Yes, the program is simply called "menubar". It has no manual page and there is no package on the system called "menubar". I'm guessing it's something the Airyx or helloSystem teams put together.



There is a package on the system which I'm guessing is used to make the global menu bar work. It's called "appmenu-gtk-module" which is described as providing a way to put menu bars in a global menu.

21 • @10 • Printing to PDF's (by Curiious) (by whoKnows on 2021-09-27 14:30:58 GMT from Switzerland)

The answer depends on what EXACTLY do YOU need and so. I'll not be bothering answering, but give you few weblinks that my help you in further research.



Do you want local or online conversion, command line or GUI, preserve weblinks only or with searchable text ...



Printing from Chrome and Firefox might or might not work as expected by YOU, depending on the website coding ...



https://superuser.com/questions/809627/print-webpage-to-pdf-with-working-hyperlinks



https://superuser.com/questions/1064579/how-to-convert-a-webpage-to-pdf-with-preserving-its-look-exactly-as-on-web-brow



The simplest way is to use a web browser extension and an online web service.



https://pdfcrowd.com/save-as-pdf-addon/



And yes, Mac does it, because that basically simple HTML to PDF conversion is depending on a proper recognition - PDF print driver matters.



https://www.macworld.com/article/226597/how-to-print-a-web-page-as-a-pdf-with-links-that-work.html

22 • Ayrix (by MacDo on 2021-09-27 15:00:13 GMT from Australia)

Take that, elementary! The BSD boys won't let you keep the market cornered on macOS wannabes.

23 • Print to PDF (by Bobb on 2021-09-27 15:35:12 GMT from Canada)

I've never knowingly used CUPS-PDF.



When I want to generate a pdf, I almost always use markdown -> pandoc -> context/luatex.



To sign and return a pdf, I use the GIMP.

24 • Airyx evolution (by Norbert on 2021-09-27 15:50:14 GMT from United States)

Airyx 0.2.2 is basically just a hellosystem snapshot / fork. But the current developer version introduces several changes, moving towards a Plasma-based desktop and more typical FreeBSD pkg support. So still in a lot of flux, but seems to be blending the hellosystem macOS interface consistency with more focus on existing FreeBSD package support vs. writing all apps in PyQT. Very ambitious.

25 • Timely (by Tad Strange on 2021-09-27 17:04:42 GMT from Canada)

Just a week or so ago I was wondering what the state of android on Linux was, then promptly forgot to look into it.



PDF seems like something mundane to be asking a poll about. I use them all of the time when I need a universal format that is read-only or contains a form.



I've not found a native PDF viewer that is good with form filling, though, so I end up using dochub, which google workspace suggested.

26 • Virtual PDF (by cor on 2021-09-27 18:22:38 GMT from United States)

Used extensively in Firefox and LibreOffice.

27 • PDF printer (by Tuxedoar on 2021-09-27 23:01:02 GMT from Argentina)

I occasionally use the "print to PDF" functionality from the Firefox browser, though I'm not sure if that counts as a "virtual PDF printer" (I guess, it does). I found this useful whenever I need to keep some kind of voucher from a web app and it doesn't have the option to generate and downlaod a PDF file.



Cheers!.-

28 • What I think makes a good operating system (by Mike on 2021-09-28 02:40:51 GMT from United Kingdom)

One that is not intrusive and lets me get on with my work after I have set it up to my taste initially. The installer also has to be fairly simple to use and more importantly reliable so it doesn't screw up mid installation.



I'm done with high maintenance rolling distributions for machines I use daily to get work done now. I have dabbled in them in the past but they proved too distracting and the constant stream of updates required more downtime dealing with them than the benefit of bleeding edge really justified.



I also don't want to have to upgrade every 6 months.



Essentially kubuntu LTS nails all of this. When I do have a little spare time, I check out KDE Neon in VM to see what is coming eventually to kubuntu LTS in 22.04 like the new application launcher, default panel layout changes and new settings, and learn how to tame it from an accessibility point of view from virtual terminal when UI settings get removed.

29 • Martine OS and Airyx, and PDFs (by Andy Figueroa on 2021-09-28 03:40:07 GMT from United States)

It seems like such a waste of your and our time to have reviews for two so obviously failing distribution wannabes. Somebody's hobby cluttering up the distro space.



Readers have been inappropriately critical of the printing to PDF article. For all of y'all, CUPS-PDF is a discrete, installable package that adds significant value to a CUPS installation that does not have it. Take more time to read before criticizing. See: https://www.cups-pdf.de



For @17 lxpanel may be the most functional and beautiful panels that work on OpenBox out-of-the-box. It's nothing like Airx' panel. :-)

