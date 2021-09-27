|
|DistroWatch Weekly, Issue 936, 27 September 2021
Welcome to this year's 38th issue of DistroWatch Weekly!
What do you think makes an operating system good or interesting? Do you want reliability, new features, do you primarily desire a convenient interface? Operating systems that attract my attention are often trying to do something new and different, offering a new approach. I like when projects aim for the stars! This week I tried out two young projects, one which claims to be universal - able to run applications for a variety of platforms - while the other tries to bring the convenience of macOS to a FreeBSD base. Read on to learn about my experiences with these two operating systems. Universal operating systems have been a growing trend recently with developers trying to make their platforms capable of running software built for a range of other operating systems. In our News section we talk about UBports adopting Android features while the Waydroid project aims to get Android software running on GNU/Linux distributions, including mobile systems. The FreeBSD team is planning to change their operating system's default shell and we share the reasons for that below. Plus we talk about an unusual project which brings Linux programs to the aging DOS ecosystem. Then, in our Questions and Answers column, we discuss how virtual PDF printers work and why people use them. Do you have a virtual PDF printer device set up on your system? Let us know about it in this week's Opinion Poll. Plus we are pleased to share the releases of this past week and list the torrents we are seeding. We wish you all a wonderful week and happy reading!
|Feature Story (by Jesse Smith)
Martine OS 2.0
When I am considering trying out a new operating system or distribution one thing I always find interesting is how the developers present their software. Some take an understated, technical approach, explaining what their distribution is based on and how it differs from its parent. These distributions usually do exactly what they say on the website without any surprises. Then there are projects which make lots of wild, clearly inaccurate promises about how their distribution will magically prevent tracking, revolutionize the desktop, or be 100% secure against attackers. These projects usually turn out to be really just a popular distribution such as Debian or Ubuntu with an alternative desktop theme.
Then there are projects which aim high, offering something truly eye-catching. Whether the project succeeds or not is sometimes less intriguing than how the developers went about trying to make it happen and what they accomplished or sacrificed along the way.
The Martine OS distribution falls into this last category. It's a Linux distribution which reportedly has a "modern" look and claims to be "universal". Universal in what way? Well, the Martine OS project claims the distribution will run applications written for Windows, Linux and Android. I decided to take Martine OS 2.0 for a test drive to see how these claims measured up to reality.
I could find very little information about Martine OS - which desktop it runs, how it accomplishes its goals of running applications from other platforms, or what its base distribution is. Once I had downloaded the project's ISO file, which is a 6.0GB download for x86_64 processors, I was able to explore the distribution and discover a few things. One is that it is Ubuntu 21.04 under the hood. The other is that the distribution runs the Deepin desktop.
Booting from the live media brings up a boot menu asking if we'd like to try the live desktop or launch the project's system installer. Both options cause the live mode to run and launch the Deepin desktop.
It took several minutes to load the live session and the desktop was unusually slow to respond. A quick check showed that all CPU resources were being consumed, even while sitting idle at the Deepin desktop. As a result, it took over a minute for applications to load.
Martine OS 2.0 -- Running the Deepin desktop
(full image size: 1.2MB, resolution: 1536x839 pixels)
I discovered the culprit behind the excessive CPU usage was the Clam anti-virus software which was running in the background, constantly scanning the live media. I tried to terminate the anti-virus process, but ran into a few issues while doing this. One is that both the root account and sudo access are password protected, but there is no indication of what the passwords are. I eventually guessed the sudo password was "user" and was able to terminate ClamAV. The desktop still wasn't snappy, but it became usable.
The next hurdle I ran into is some of the text in the user interface is displayed in English and some in Polish. When I checked the settings panel it indicated my preferred language was already set to English only, so it seems there are bits of the desktop not yet translated. While exploring the settings panel the desktop locked up and necessitated a reboot.
Since the boot menu option to launch the system installer just brought me back to the desktop I did some more exploring of the live interface (once ClamAV had been terminated again). The distribution includes WINE's development branch which explains the project's claim it can run Windows software. Being based on Ubuntu, Martine OS can also install Snap and Flatpak packages, plus any of the thousands of packages in Ubuntu's repositories. I was unable to find any hint as to how the distribution would attempt to run Android applications.
There doesn't seem to be any Android compatibility software installed or Android-related tools. Nothing in the application menu or package list appeared relevant to running Android packages. While I could simply be missing a key component, the project's website doesn't offer any pointers or documentation to help in this area.
Martine OS is a distribution which aims high (running software developed for three different platforms), but lacks an easy way to do this, documentation, and a working installer. I also find it odd that this is the second Linux distribution I've tried in recent months that automatically runs anti-virus software. Granted, anti-virus can be useful in some scenarios, but it's a terrible idea on live media. Live media is often read-only, Linux distributions are unlikely to be attacked by most types of malware, and disk performance on live media (typically DVDs and USB thumb drives) is terrible, causing the anti-virus software to bring the whole system to its knees as it thrashes the live media.
Airyx 0.2.2
The Airyx project is another one which is making some bold attempts these days. Using FreeBSD and helloSystem as its foundation, Airyx is trying to bring a macOS-style desktop to a FreeBSD base that runs on x86_64 systems. The project will reportedly try to use existing open source software to accomplish most of its goals and write new code to fill in gaps.
The download for Airyx 0.2.2 is 1.3GB. Booting from the live media requires the host machine has at least 4GB of RAM available and will refuse to boot if the desired memory is not found. This appears to be a requirement because the live filesystem is loaded into RAM and it is a restriction shared with helloSystem.
The operating system then boots and presents us with a welcome window which says "Welcome" in multiple languages. A tune plays in the background on a loop until we go through the welcome window's screens which basically just tell us what Airyx is trying to accomplish.
The desktop is powered by Openbox and is arranged to look a lot like the macOS desktop. There is a panel across the top of the screen which shows a global menu bar and system tray. A dock at the bottom of the display offers launchers for commonly used applications and the settings panel.
At first I had trouble finding the system installer as there wasn't any launcher on the desktop. I eventually found the installer in the Utilities panel which can be opened via an icon on the dock. The installer is called Install FreeBSD.
Installing
Airyx uses a graphical installer which begins by asking us to select a disk to wipe. We can then make up a username and password for ourselves. The installer offers to automatically detect our time zone (which it did successfully). We are asked if wish to enable the OpenSSH service and then our hard drive is wiped and files are copied to the disk. A progress bar is displayed while the installer is working, though no details are displayed by default. If we want a better sense of what is happening we can click a button to show the installer's log. Once the process is finished the installer offers to reboot the computer.
Early impressions
When Airyx first boots we are automatically signed into the desktop environment. As far as I can tell there is no option to disable auto-login, at least not through the graphical environment. We are then shown the same welcome window as before which assures us the system is designed to be private and simple. A single icon sits on the desktop which opens a file manager to display the root filesystem. It seems the filesystem has been tweaked to display just the classic macOS folder names rather than the more cryptic FreeBSD directory names like /usr and /etc. Every time we sign in a small window opens in the corner of the desktop and displays the word "Welcome" in multiple languages. Its yellow background makes it look like a post-in note.
Airyx 0.2.2 -- The welcome note
(full image size: 357kB, resolution: 1920x1080 pixels)
One unfortunate drawback to the unified application menu is that it does not respond to common shortcut keys. For example, if I press Alt+F the File menu is not opened. This makes navigating menus on Airyx jarring when coming from other open source desktop environments.
Hardware
I started playing with Airyx in a VirtualBox environment where the operating system performed well. The desktop was responsive, the system booted quickly, and everything felt quick and light. While Airyx did not automatically resize its desktop to match the VirtualBox window's dimensions, the system otherwise performed well in the virtual machine.
When switching over to trying Airyx on my laptop performance was again good. Audio worked out of the box and everything ran smoothly. However, while Airyx detected that I had a wireless card, it was unable to use my network card. Attempting to scan for local networks did not detect any despite six being available. This meant, when running Airyx on my laptop, I was using a stand alone computer.
The operating system was relatively light on memory, using about 400MB of active memory and 310MB of wired. This was enough memory to both run the desktop and run ZFS as the root filesystem. A fresh install consumed 2GB of disk space.
Included applications
While Airyx ships with a desktop that imitates macOS, the included software is mostly made up of standard open source applications. The Falkon web browser is installed for us along with FreeCAD. Blender and the GNU Image Manipulation Program are included too. The Krita and Scribus applications are provided as is the QTerminal virtual terminal. The Qt Creator software is available for developers along with the Clang compiler.
The Audacity audio editor, LMMS player, and mpv video player are included. Multimedia codecs are available, though mpv fails to run. Trying to run mpv results in an immediate failure with the software reporting it is missing a dependency. I installed VLC and it worked to play video, though audio would sometimes fail with an error printed to the console saying "oss audio output error".
There is a launcher for LibreOffice in the application menu, but it is not installed. Clicking the LibreOffice launcher opens a window which offers to download and install the productivity suite. LibreOffice is then downloaded from the FreeBSD repositories.
Airyx 0.2.2 -- Downloading LibreOffice
(full image size: 285kB, resolution: 1920x1080 pixels)
There are utilities included in Airyx for managing boot environments (provided through ZFS snapshots). The operating system includes manual pages for available commands and uses the zsh command line shell by default. The operating system is based on FreeBSD 12.2 and sometimes refers to itself as being FreeBSD; other times it identifies as helloSystem too, so you can clearly see recent generations of the family tree in Airyx.
Apart from the issues I had with the media players, the software included with Airyx worked well. The system has relatively few pre-installed applications and configuration tools, but the ones featured tended to work as expected. One of the few exceptions was the user account manager. We can create new accounts, but we can not edit existing ones (to change our password or auto-login options). Clicking the Remove button to try to erase an existing account fails with a warning this option has not yet been implemented.
Airyx 0.2.2 -- Unable to remove user accounts
(full image size: 357kB, resolution: 1920x1080 pixels)
Software management
There does not appear to be any graphical front-end to software management included with Airyx. The pkg command line package manager is included, though it is somewhat crippled compared to the version of pkg used by FreeBSD.
Airyx 0.2.2 -- Trying to fetch package updates
(full image size: 320kB, resolution: 1920x1080 pixels)
The first thing I did with pkg was try to update the package manager's repository information. Performing "pkg update" produced an error saying "pkg update is not yet supported in helloSystem". This same error appears when trying to upgrade local packages using "pkg upgrade". So, at first, it seemed as though Airyx's version of pkg could not fetch repository information. However, running "pkg install" and providing a package name did work. The package manager downloads repository information, checks for the latest version of the software I requested and installs it.
All of which is to say, pkg on Airyx can install new software, but is unable to upgrade it, which I am concerned means the user will always end up running out of date applications.
Conclusions
I did not spend a lot of time with Airyx, just a few days. Mostly this was due to the operating system not playing well with my wireless card, an issue most flavours of BSD run into. However, while my experience was brief, I will say that I see the appeal of Airyx (and by extension helloSystem). For people who like the macOS style desktop, this experience should make people feel at home. The unified application menu on the top panel, the icons, the utility and settings panels, and the overall theme all share a strong similarity with macOS.
The system installer is quite simple and can be navigated with a few mouse clicks so the barrier to entry is relatively low, assuming your computer has at least 4GB of memory for the live media. The operating system, even running ZFS, is quite light in memory and includes some standard open source tools.
There were two weak points I encountered. The first was hardware support, which is often a problem I run into with flavours of BSD. Wireless and suspend support in particular tend to be missing. The other issue was the lack of a fully functioning package manager. I'm not sure why pkg has been hobbled in Airyx, but the fact it still refreshes repository information and installs packages from FreeBSD suggests to me that the limitation is unnecessary.
Hardware used in this review
My physical test equipment for this review was a de-branded HP laptop with the following
specifications:
- Processor: Intel i3 2.5GHz CPU
- Display: Intel integrated video
- Storage: Western Digital 700GB hard drive
- Memory: 6GB of RAM
- Wired network device: Realtek RTL8101E/RTL8102E PCI Express Fast
- Wireless network device: Realtek RTL8188EE Wireless network card
|Miscellaneous News (by Jesse Smith)
|
UBports working on Miracast, FreeBSD switches the default shell, Android software running on GNU/Linux, and Linux programs running on DOS
The UBports team has published an update which talks about current work going into upgrading their mobile operating system to a newer base. They also report on challenges the team is facing with regards to updating older hardware and efforts to cast video output to wireless devices. "Alfred has been continuing his experimentations, this time around: Miracast support. This is a wireless mirroring capability, either to a TV display or to a computer monitor. The test device was a Pixel 3a running Halium 9. The same principles could apply to Android 7.1. For 64-bit there are currently some issues. Alfred tried building two different coder intermediaries, one through droidmedia and the other through the backend. One uses gstreamer and the other uses droidmedia directly. The bugs that we have in our system now were still visible with the droidmedia setup. It has illuminated what has been going wrong though and Alfred is currently working on a fix, based on those insights. Alfred relies very heavily on mirroring so he is very keen to get it done! There is a mismatch between the 64-bit rootfs and the 32-bit media process on the Halium side. If anybody out there has a particular insight into the detail of that handover and would like to help, please get in touch with Alfred. There is no timescale for the fix but the strong hope is that it will be done earlier than the move to 20.04." The team's blog post offers additional information on the project's progress.
The FreeBSD team is planning to change their operating system's default shell. Until recently the default shell for the root account was csh, but it is being changed to /bin/sh. "For years now, csh is the default root shell for FreeBSD, csh can be confusing as a default shell for many as all other Unix-like settled on a Bourne shell compatible interactive shell: zsh, bash, or variant of ksh. Recently our sh(1) has receive update to make it more user friendly in interactive mode: command completion (thanks pstef_at_); improvement in the emacs mode, to make it behave by default like other shells; improvement in the vi mode (in particular the vi editor to respect $EDITOR); support for history as described by POSIX." The proposal points out csh will remain part of the FreeBSD base system, just no longer be the default shell. This change is something some hosting providers already adjust in their images so this proposal will result in less work for those service providers.
* * * * *
People who would like to be able to run Android applications on a GNU/Linux platform received good news recently. The Waydroid project is developing container-based software which allows a desktop Linux system to run an Android-compatible environment based on LineageOS. "Waydroid uses Linux namespaces (user, pid, uts, net, mount, ipc) to run a full Android system in a container and provide Android applications on any GNU/Linux-based platform. The Android inside the container has direct access to needed hardware. The Android runtime environment ships with a minimal customized Android system image based on LineageOS. The used image is currently based on Android 10." Waydroid is currently available pre-packaged for some distributions such as Ubuntu. It requires a Wayland session to run and Python 3 to be available on the host system.
* * * * *
Have you ever wanted to run your Linux programs on DOS? Chances are it isn't something you've ever even considered before. However, one project has taken the initiative and created a DOS subsystem which allows the user to run Linux command line programs. OSNews explains: "A WSL alternative for users who prefer an MS-DOS environment. DOS Subsystem for Linux integrates a real Linux environment into MS-DOS systems, allowing users to make use of both DOS and Linux applications from the DOS command prompt. What is this unholy union?" The DOS Subsystem for Linux (DSL) project has a GitHub account where it shows off a demo of DOS and Linux programs running side-by-side.
* * * * *
|Questions and Answers (by Jesse Smith)
|
Creating PDF documents using Print to PDF
Making-beautiful-PDF-documents asks: How does it work when a document is created using a PDF printer? Are there any license restrictions from using this feature?
DistroWatch answers: Normally when a document, image, or text file is sent to a printer on Linux the CUPS software basically translates the contents of the file into a format the printer will understand and then transmits that data to the physical printer.
CUPS has an optional feature called CUPS-PDF or Print to PDF. This utility sets up a virtual device that, to desktop applications, appears to be just another printer. However, sending documents to this virtual device to be printed causes the document to be saved in PDF format in the user's home directory. Usually the resulting PDF file is saved in the user's PDF directory.
The Debian summary of the CUPS-PDF feature sums up the functionality nicely:
CUPS-PDF provides a PDF Writer backend to CUPS. This can be used as a virtual printer in a paperless network or to perform testing on CUPS.
This can be a really useful feature if you want to create a PDF document, but the application you are running doesn't have an Export to PDF function built into it. Any application that has a print option can print to the virtual PDF printer, creating a new PDF.
Documents are written to a configurable directory (by default to ~/PDF) or can be further manipulated by a post-processing command.
Desktop users might find it simpler to use the Print To File feature provided by GTK+ and Qt or the LibreOffice's Export to PDF feature.
As for licensing restrictions, there are no restrictions on the content created with the CUPS PDF virtual printer. The source code for the CUPS-PDF software is licensed under the GNU General Public License. The Ghostscript and GhostPDL software packages the virtual printer relies on are licensed under the GNU Affero General Public License which is also a free software license. Neither license impacts content created with the virtual printer, only the distribution of the software used to create the virtual printer itself.
|Released Last Week
|
Emmabuntus DE4 1.00
Emmabuntüs is a desktop Linux distribution with editions basedon Debian's Stable branch with the Xfce and LXQt desktop environments. The project has published a new version which is based on Debian 11 "Bullseye". "On September 20th 2021, the Emmabuntüs Collective is happy to announce the release of the new Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 4 1.00 (32 and 64 bits), based on the Debian 11.0 Bullseye distribution and supporting both XFCE and LXQt desktop environments. This distribution was originally designed to facilitate the reconditioning of computers donated to humanitarian organizations, starting with the Emmaüs communities (which is where the distribution’s name obviously comes from), to promote the discovery of GNU/Linux by beginners, as well as to extend the lifespan of computer hardware, in order to reduce the waste induced by the over-consumption of raw materials. This update of our new distribution takes up the basis of Emmabuntüs DE3 under Debian 11 Bullseye, and its latest changes concerning the removal of proprietary software in favour of free alternatives, like DWService replacing Teamviewer, Jami replacing Skype and the complete deletion of Adobe Flash. This version exhibits the new Ice graphic theme created by Juliette Taka, the graphic artist who realized numerous wallpapers for Debian, as well as a renovated logo, which new look was designed by Jean-Claude aka JCZ, who was also part of the Debian wallpapers projects." Additional details can be found in the project's release announcement.
Emmabuntus DE4 1.00 -- Running the Xfce desktop
(full image size: 387kB, resolution: 1920x1080 pixels)
UBports 16.04 OTA-19
The UBports team has announced a new version of the project's mobile operating system. The project, which continues the work of Ubuntu Touch, has published a new update: UBports 16.04 OTA-19. This release fixes a number of small issues and annoyances which occurred when messaging and connecting to wireless networks. "As we went for the messaging app's auto-popup of the keyboard we also fixed a few other annoyances around the messaging app and it's keyboard handling, which would in fact prevent popping up the keyboard when it was needed. Seems the messaging app was not too eager about writing messages. The WiFi negotiation should now prevent unnecessary password dialogs if the connection cannot be established immediately. This reduces the annoying pop-up and also creation of multiple entries labeled (1) (2) etc for the same SSID. Let's talk about audio bugs and media hub: First we fixed a situation that prevented to put music on pause when the headphone cable has been removed and rather continued playback through the device's main speaker, quite annoying. Then we fixed a bug in media-hub which put the device to sleep after the first piece of music was played, resulting in a very choppy and broken playback of all music pieces thereafter. Also the display went dark when playing remote media that contained video information only, since media-hub did believe its audio only. " Additional information about these changes and other improvements can be found in the release announcement.
MidnightBSD 2.1.0
Lucas Holt has announced the release of MidnightBSD 2.1.0, the latest stable build of the project's FreeBSD-derived operating system for desktops: "I am happy to announce the availability of MidnightBSD 2.1 for amd64 and i386. This is an incremental release focusing on bug fixes, improvements to the package manager and a new system compiler. LLVM updated to 10.0.1, mport 2.1.4. The majority of improvements come from the MidnightBSD package manager, mport. A number of long-standing bugs have been fixed. It now can update dependencies properly on install, update or upgrade scenarios. Previously, it would sometimes crash and force the user to do it manually. Several fixes have been made around PLIST processing. The mport utility now sets a character encoding so that extracting files with libarchive with special characters is more likely to work properly without a crash occurring. (lang/go port is a fun trigger of this bug). The libmport library no long relies on libdispatch. This is slower in a few scenarios, but most invocations are now faster as it doesn't need to setup the thread pools or do the locking it once did." See the release notes for a full changelog, upgrade instructions and known issues.
Development, unannounced and minor bug-fix releases
|Torrent Corner
|
Weekly Torrents
The table below provides a list of torrents DistroWatch is currently seeding. If you do not have a bittorrent client capable of handling the linked files, we suggest installing either the Transmission or KTorrent bittorrent clients.
Archives of our previously seeded torrents may be found in our Torrent Archive. We also maintain a Torrents RSS feed for people who wish to have open source torrents delivered to them. To share your own open source torrents of Linux and BSD projects, please visit our Upload Torrents page.
Torrent Corner statistics:
- Total torrents seeded: 2,603
- Total data uploaded: 40.2TB
|Opinion Poll (by Jesse Smith)
|
|
Do you use a virtual PDF printer?
In this week's Questions and Answers article we talked about using virtual PDF printers to create documents from applications which do not support Export to PDF functions. Do you have a virtual PDF printer set up on your computer to create PDFs?
You can see the results of our previous poll on preferring IMG or ISO install image files in last week's edition. All previous poll results can be found in our poll archives.
|Website News
|
New distributions added to waiting list
- plagueOS. plagueOS is a Void-based Linux distribution featuring a number of security-hardening configurations and the musl C library.
DistroWatch database summary
This concludes this week's issue of DistroWatch Weekly. The next instalment will be published on Monday, 4 October 2021.
- Jesse Smith (feedback, questions and suggestions: distribution reviews/submissions, questions and answers, tips and tricks)
- Ladislav Bodnar (feedback, questions, donations, comments)
- Bruce Patterson (podcast)
|Reader Comments • Jump to last comment
1 • Print to PDF (by Adam Drake on 2021-09-27 00:49:22 GMT from United States)
Perfect ending to a great weekend…Distrowatch Weekly. :)
I use the virtual pdf printer that comes with Debian. I don’t recall the last time I saw a distro that didn’t come with a pdf printer. Most recently, I used it to convert my librecad drawings for the county building code department. It’s always worked as it should for me.
2 • virtual PDF printers (by Guido on 2021-09-27 00:54:42 GMT from Philippines)
Since I still don't have a physical printer, I often use this possibility. Works very easy. Save the PDF on a stick and then print them out somewhere else.
3 • ...Poll (by RoestVrijStaal on 2021-09-27 01:01:47 GMT from Netherlands)
The poll is a bit flawed IMHO.
Because with a few exceptions (including Windows users) everyone and his mom is using CUPS nowadays. Which comes with a Virtual PDF printer by default.
So I think the question "Do you use a Virtual PDF Printer?" would make more sense than "Do you have a Virtual PDF Printer?". Especially since most popular open source programs (like Krita, GIMP, LibreOffice, Firefox, Chromium-based browsers) could "print" (=often, export to) PDF at their own.
4 • "Do you have a virtual PDF printer? (by R. Cain on 2021-09-27 01:04:00 GMT from United States)
No, I do not have a *virtual* PDF printer.
I use a REAL word processor which creates PDF documents.
I have an extremely capable, powerful, and VERY small word processor which saves created documents in twenty-seven (27) different file types, including (among others) EPUB, LaTex, PostScript, Newsgroup Formatted, HTML, XHTML PalmDoc, OpenOffice...and, oh, PDF.
This is an older version, from 2016. Don't know about the latest version.
It's called "AbiWord".
5 • PDF printer (by Paul on 2021-09-27 01:10:33 GMT from France)
I use the print to PDF option frequently because I like to have Linux documentation and articles on a flash drive to read when offline. I do miss the old option to select print to postscript though. I used to have occasion to add pdfmarks to them before converting to PDF.
6 • Print to pdf (by Mike on 2021-09-27 01:14:27 GMT from Australia)
I use for testing when I write new software. Saves a lot of paper. I still rely on a real printer to keep historical records.
7 • csh FreeBSD (by John on 2021-09-27 01:27:26 GMT from Canada)
A bit sad to see FreeBSD drop csh for root, I guess they got sick of all the complaints from newbies. That was one of the things and made FreeBSD standout and be a bit unique.
8 • PDWhat?? (by Friar Tux on 2021-09-27 01:28:45 GMT from Canada)
Nope! I hate PDF. I have always saved any/all documents in RTF format since right from the start of my word processing days - still do today. (All my word processors, over the years, were/are set to RTF as default.) RTF can be read by ALL word processors with no problems. Sending a document from one office suite (using Linux) to a different office suite (using Windows - any version) has never caused me or the recipient any grief in all the years I've done it. (I do receive PDF docs and will use a PDF reader if I must. Mostly though, if given the choice, I request the sender to save themselves the time a just send me the RTF file.)
As for printers - real or virtual - they work beautifully with RTF as well. At least, I've never has issues, yet.)
@4 (R. Cain) My word processor of choice is CherryTree (by Giuseppe Penone). (It will also export to PDF.) It does word processing quite nicely but also allows me to do much, much more.
9 • PDF & stuff (by vern on 2021-09-27 01:55:04 GMT from United States)
Firefox can load my PDF files and then print them out.
Gnumeric can load all my spreadsheets.
I like Abiword though. Haven't the need for it in a while, I got rid of that behemoth Libreoffice suite. Don't need it.
If I need a doc file, I'm sure Abiword is up for the task.
10 • Printing to PDF's (by Curiious on 2021-09-27 02:24:44 GMT from Canada)
Two questions about PDF's that weren't covered by the review:
I often need to save a web page from my web browser to a PDF. This is done using the browser's file, save to pdf function. When saving a web page this way, embedded URL links are not retained. To get around this, I have to save the page as a *.war (web archive page which is tgzed) or *.maff (which is zipped) using a browser plugin, to save the complete page and all contents as a single file. Otherwise, trying to archive thousands of web pages (for research purposes) becomes unwieldy.
A friend using Apple claims his PDF writing program (I think it might have been called "Preview"?) DOES retain all embedded URLs.
How would one accomplish this in Linux?
Second question concerns the bloated file sizes generated when I create such PDF's. Sometimes the resulting PDF is substantially larger than ones created via other programs. How does one control THAT aspect?
11 • PDF printer use... (by Bobbie Sellers on 2021-09-27 04:01:14 GMT from United States)
Well I use it quite often to save pages of value to me.
This includes but is not limited to my bills, bank statements, ordered products, etc.
This has saved me buying another filing cabinet which might be cheaper than
the 3 TB drive I store them on but all the trees that are not confined to filing cabinets
are of more use getting the Carbon Dioxide out of the atmosphere.
bliss-“Nearly any fool can use a GNU/Linux computer. Many do.” After all here I am...
12 • Airyx with helloSystem (by helloSystem vs Cutefish on 2021-09-27 04:06:22 GMT from India)
Read the review of Airyx with helloSystem. I have a positive feeling towards the helloSystem. Comparing to the Cutefish - another mac OS implementation, helloSystem is more solid and robust.
While exploring both helloSystem, and Cutefish - I felt like helloSystem is more focused on robustness and cutefish is more focused on desktop effects and round corners.
Also, with a BSD distribution running helloSystem, I had same issue with WiFi as the reviewer had. It could be common in all BSD distributions.
13 • Carbonite the Kernel (by Jabba "The Hutt" on 2021-09-27 04:39:36 GMT from Brazil)
"Well, the Martine OS project claims the distribution will run applications written for Windows, Linux and Android."
Not be able to run Android apps first than Windows is historically the worst mistake made by the Linux community ever! Thousands of right quality apps and games, all free, some of then GPL.
History of success or failure in the Computer business world is marked more by who made less mistakes than by who had more successes.
What is more easy, make a Linux kernel Operational System runs Android apps at a good speed or MS Windows make the same thing?
14 • @13 (by Simon on 2021-09-27 08:49:31 GMT from New Zealand)
"Not be able to run Android apps first than Windows is historically the worst mistake made by the Linux community ever!"
LOL! Well, in order not to have made that mistake, we'd have needed a time machine...because Linux started supporting Windows applications (via WINE) before Android even existed.
15 • To fill PDF (by speedytux on 2021-09-27 09:08:58 GMT from Italy)
Anyway, it's a mess on Linux to fill a form. Evince or Okular are not always practical or compatible with governmental or business forms. Of course, it is more a lack of an OpenDocument policy of those institutions rather than a software issue. But the Linux experience in this domain is under par. I should use apps on Android or in VirtualBox on Windows.
16 • PDF Printing (by Otis on 2021-09-27 11:58:23 GMT from United States)
Well... CUPS.
17 • Global menu bar on Openbox (by Kyle on 2021-09-27 13:44:09 GMT from United States)
Jesse, did you happen to notice which panel and/or plugin the Airyx team used to create their top menu bar? That was one of the main things I was lacking when I tried to build my own custom desktop based on Openbox not too long ago.
KDE Plasma has a very nice menu bar applet, complete with keyboard shortcuts and compatibility with GTK applications (assuming the correct support packages are installed), but I wanted to avoid pulling in an entire desktop environment as a dependency of something that I was trying to keep as "lightweight" as possible.
18 • CUPS and Android apps (by Jesse on 2021-09-27 14:09:30 GMT from Canada)
@3: "The poll is a bit flawed IMHO. Because with a few exceptions (including Windows users) everyone and his mom is using CUPS nowadays. Which comes with a Virtual PDF printer by default."
CUPS doesn't ships with a virtual PDF printer by default. The PDF device is almost always packaged separately, requiring the user to manually add it.
@14: " 'Not be able to run Android apps first than Windows is historically the worst mistake made by the Linux community ever!'
LOL! Well, in order not to have made that mistake, we'd have needed a time machine...because Linux started supporting Windows applications (via WINE) before Android even existed."
The previous poster wasn't saying Linux failed to be able to run Windows applications prior to Windows running Android apps. They were pointing out it looks like Windows users will be able to run Android apps prior to GNU/Linux being able to run Android apps. I presume they were referring to Microsoft's claims that Windows 11 will soon be able to run Android applications.
19 • Trends (by Landor on 2021-09-27 14:11:19 GMT from Canada)
: Trends
I don't believe trends are usually that useful in the computing world. For the enthusiast that wants to "play" with their computer it may be entertaining and eye-catching. For the majority of people grinding it out day to day they want the basics with a focus on functionality and reliability.
In the way of making all package states available to any one distribution I would say the exact same applies. A person can "play" all they want with the option but it brings far too many other variables into play that can be(or become) very problematic which could get in the way of doing things that actually need to be done by the system, instead of focusing on things that are used on an entertainment basis.
If it's expressed that an individual could run a stable, functional system for one instance and play with new features on a second, then that just confirms what I said above.
Keep Your Stick On The Ice,
Landor
20 • Airyx menu bar (by Jesse on 2021-09-27 14:14:17 GMT from Canada)
@17: "Jesse, did you happen to notice which panel and/or plugin the Airyx team used to create their top menu bar? "
Yes, the program is simply called "menubar". It has no manual page and there is no package on the system called "menubar". I'm guessing it's something the Airyx or helloSystem teams put together.
There is a package on the system which I'm guessing is used to make the global menu bar work. It's called "appmenu-gtk-module" which is described as providing a way to put menu bars in a global menu.
21 • @10 • Printing to PDF's (by Curiious) (by whoKnows on 2021-09-27 14:30:58 GMT from Switzerland)
The answer depends on what EXACTLY do YOU need and so. I'll not be bothering answering, but give you few weblinks that my help you in further research.
Do you want local or online conversion, command line or GUI, preserve weblinks only or with searchable text ...
Printing from Chrome and Firefox might or might not work as expected by YOU, depending on the website coding ...
https://superuser.com/questions/809627/print-webpage-to-pdf-with-working-hyperlinks
https://superuser.com/questions/1064579/how-to-convert-a-webpage-to-pdf-with-preserving-its-look-exactly-as-on-web-brow
The simplest way is to use a web browser extension and an online web service.
https://pdfcrowd.com/save-as-pdf-addon/
And yes, Mac does it, because that basically simple HTML to PDF conversion is depending on a proper recognition - PDF print driver matters.
https://www.macworld.com/article/226597/how-to-print-a-web-page-as-a-pdf-with-links-that-work.html
22 • Ayrix (by MacDo on 2021-09-27 15:00:13 GMT from Australia)
Take that, elementary! The BSD boys won't let you keep the market cornered on macOS wannabes.
23 • Print to PDF (by Bobb on 2021-09-27 15:35:12 GMT from Canada)
I've never knowingly used CUPS-PDF.
When I want to generate a pdf, I almost always use markdown -> pandoc -> context/luatex.
To sign and return a pdf, I use the GIMP.
24 • Airyx evolution (by Norbert on 2021-09-27 15:50:14 GMT from United States)
Airyx 0.2.2 is basically just a hellosystem snapshot / fork. But the current developer version introduces several changes, moving towards a Plasma-based desktop and more typical FreeBSD pkg support. So still in a lot of flux, but seems to be blending the hellosystem macOS interface consistency with more focus on existing FreeBSD package support vs. writing all apps in PyQT. Very ambitious.
25 • Timely (by Tad Strange on 2021-09-27 17:04:42 GMT from Canada)
Just a week or so ago I was wondering what the state of android on Linux was, then promptly forgot to look into it.
PDF seems like something mundane to be asking a poll about. I use them all of the time when I need a universal format that is read-only or contains a form.
I've not found a native PDF viewer that is good with form filling, though, so I end up using dochub, which google workspace suggested.
26 • Virtual PDF (by cor on 2021-09-27 18:22:38 GMT from United States)
Used extensively in Firefox and LibreOffice.
27 • PDF printer (by Tuxedoar on 2021-09-27 23:01:02 GMT from Argentina)
I occasionally use the "print to PDF" functionality from the Firefox browser, though I'm not sure if that counts as a "virtual PDF printer" (I guess, it does). I found this useful whenever I need to keep some kind of voucher from a web app and it doesn't have the option to generate and downlaod a PDF file.
Cheers!.-
28 • What I think makes a good operating system (by Mike on 2021-09-28 02:40:51 GMT from United Kingdom)
One that is not intrusive and lets me get on with my work after I have set it up to my taste initially. The installer also has to be fairly simple to use and more importantly reliable so it doesn't screw up mid installation.
I'm done with high maintenance rolling distributions for machines I use daily to get work done now. I have dabbled in them in the past but they proved too distracting and the constant stream of updates required more downtime dealing with them than the benefit of bleeding edge really justified.
I also don't want to have to upgrade every 6 months.
Essentially kubuntu LTS nails all of this. When I do have a little spare time, I check out KDE Neon in VM to see what is coming eventually to kubuntu LTS in 22.04 like the new application launcher, default panel layout changes and new settings, and learn how to tame it from an accessibility point of view from virtual terminal when UI settings get removed.
29 • Martine OS and Airyx, and PDFs (by Andy Figueroa on 2021-09-28 03:40:07 GMT from United States)
It seems like such a waste of your and our time to have reviews for two so obviously failing distribution wannabes. Somebody's hobby cluttering up the distro space.
Readers have been inappropriately critical of the printing to PDF article. For all of y'all, CUPS-PDF is a discrete, installable package that adds significant value to a CUPS installation that does not have it. Take more time to read before criticizing. See: https://www.cups-pdf.de
For @17 lxpanel may be the most functional and beautiful panels that work on OpenBox out-of-the-box. It's nothing like Airx' panel. :-)
