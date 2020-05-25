DistroWatch Weekly

Reader Comments • Jump to last comment

1 • Shocked (by Linuxista on 2020-05-25 00:59:18 GMT from United States)

Shocked to see 40% don't use aliases. Can't imagine running linux without them. Look into it, people. Aliases are awesome.

2 • Aliases (by Arthur on 2020-05-25 01:14:02 GMT from Australia)

I really should use aliases more. I'm aware they exist, I just don't use the terminal a whole lot.

3 • Pop (by Andy Prough on 2020-05-25 01:18:46 GMT from United States)

Gnome, systemd, full screen menu, no minimize or maximize buttons - not really much to write home about. "Performance bordering on snappy"? I can do so much better than bordering on snappy. This one is a hard pass for me.

4 • Pop!_OS (by RJA on 2020-05-25 01:19:50 GMT from United States)

@Jesse, looking good, minus it ballooning to 1.1 GB, when you didn't even open anything else! It would have been better, if it stayed at 860 MB. It does look likely that I'm going to try the Pop!_OS distro.



-RJA

5 • Pop! (by DaveW on 2020-05-25 01:40:59 GMT from United States)

I won't use Pop!_OS because I really don't like the Gnome DE. Just my personal hangup.

6 • Alias (by Bob on 2020-05-25 01:41:52 GMT from United States)

I just created this alias on my laptop to check my connection integrity. A lot simpler now.



alias st='speedtest-cli'



Thanks, Jessie.

7 • aliases (by Verndog on 2020-05-25 02:07:37 GMT from United States)

I use aliases all the time. My aliases resides in ".bash_aliases", and I have special prompt and things inside ".bashrc". Also inside bashrc is the reference to the other alias file, as such:



# Alias definitions.

# You may want to put all your additions into a separate file like

# ~/.bash_aliases, instead of adding them here directly.

# See /usr/share/doc/bash-doc/examples in the bash-doc package.



if [ -f ~/.bash_aliases ]; then

. ~/.bash_aliases

fi



I created some extensive and creative ways to use aliases. Glad you mentioned it this week. My favorite terminal execution.



Its been a long while since I looked inside my ".bashrc". The programable completion I totally forgot about and use a lot.

8 • pop and openbsd (by matt on 2020-05-25 04:01:11 GMT from United States)

Pop OS is getting a lot more publicity, as is system76. They're doing some interesting things, such as removing intels ME, iirc. Only thing about system76's hardware is that it's out of my price range. Pop is potentially a great first distro, and is usually talked about as a great gaming distro; that probably accounts for some of the popularity. I probably won't be using it any time soon, as I prefer debian.



OpenBSD 6.7 just got released. Have been running it in a vm recently. I found it really easy to install, and it's actually pretty straightforward to set it up for desktop usage. Definitely worth checking out for anyone who is looking for something different.

9 • non-GNOME DE with pop (by Laubster on 2020-05-25 04:19:01 GMT from United States)

@5, System76 has a page with simple commands to change to different desktop environments; do a web search for "popos change desktop". The last time I tried pop, I switched it to plasma, and it seemed to run OK. YMMV.

10 • My favorite alias (by randomly generated entity on 2020-05-25 04:21:05 GMT from United States)

One of the first things I do on any distro, after installing mc of course (if necessary, unfortunately it almost always is...) is create this alias:



mc='. /usr/lib/mc/mc-wrapper.sh' (on some distros - I wanna say Fedora? - it's in /usr/libexec/mc... if memory serves)



the purpose of which is to make this fine file manager exit into whatever directory you're currently in. It can be quite convenient at times.



Other than that I don't really use aliases too often. I should do more with 'em I imagine...

11 • Pop OS! (by OstroL on 2020-05-25 08:19:31 GMT from Poland)

Pop Os had done something, the Ubuntu cannot do. It must be because, Pop OS has a dedicated developer(s) for its distro, whereas Ubuntu "team is losing developers. It appears that the Ubuntu "team" is doing the "developing" for the sake of doing it, for the paycheck, but mostly paying attention to Ubuntu Mate.



"One of Pop's new features is tiled windows." Really a nice feature. Once, you get used to it, hard to stop using it. :)

12 • Tweaking Gnome shell (by eco2geek on 2020-05-25 08:51:45 GMT from United States)

@3 -- "full screen menu, no minimize or maximize buttons"



You can easily add a traditional application menu via a shell extension. You can easily add minimize and maximize buttons using Gnome Tweaks. In fact, if you're willing to put in the time to tweak the UI, you can make Gnome shell so that you rarely if ever have to use the application overview window or the icon picker.



But it still is Gnome, and, since it's based on Ubuntu, it uses systemd.

13 • @11, Pop_OS (by thesceptic on 2020-05-25 10:50:27 GMT from United States)

It could also be that it's a whole lot easier to take something someone else put together and add a few mods than to put the whole thing together in the first place. If there were no Pop_OS, Ubuntu would go on as usual. I there were no Ubuntu, Pop_OS would not be popping anywhere until they find something else to base themselves on.



BTW: The Pop extension is available for Gnome 3.36, in other distros, including Ubuntu. Ain't open source great?

14 • Pop_OS vs Ubuntu review. (by thesceptic on 2020-05-25 11:51:24 GMT from United States)

I follow and enjoy the DW reviews, but this time I have a bone to pick. In Jesse's comparison of Pop_OS and Ubuntu it isn't noted that they were tested on different hardware with Pop getting the better shot. Also, in several reviews I've read and in my own experience, the bad time Jesse had with Ubuntu is apparently an outlier. I ran Ubuntu 20.04 since the daily builds were available, and installed the final release in a VM and bare metal. If anything, my experience is opposite. Not that Pop misbehaved, but that Ubuntu behaved better.



Lest I be dismissed as a fanboi or cultist, here are photos of Ubuntu and Pop VMs running side by side on the same machine, with Ubuntu using about 300MB less memory than Pop at idle. I don't doubt that Jesse has problems with Ubuntu, but a fair comparison should be on the same hardware.



https://www.flickr.com/photos/164785504@N08/with/49933394118/

15 • @ 13 (by OstroL on 2020-05-25 12:34:55 GMT from Poland)

Pop OS is made from scratch, only using the Ubuntu repos for base, using bootstrap (Debian way) and their own extensions -- additional tweaks. Then, Pop uses vanilla gnome, and you can add any extension you want. The Pop people have to keep on their toes, for they create real hardware. :)

16 • @1 Linuxista: (by dragonmouth on 2020-05-25 12:50:10 GMT from United States)

Nothing to be shocked about. When one does not use CLI, there is no need for aliases.

17 • aliases (by wally on 2020-05-25 13:35:51 GMT from United States)

At the moment I have 18 terminals open and active. Would be lost w/o aliases, standard and custom. And lets not forget functions also.

It save a lot of typing.

18 • @15, Pop (by thesceptic on 2020-05-25 13:49:31 GMT from United States)

System 76 was talking and planning on starting to build their own last January, , as far as I know, their laptops are still made by Clevo in China. With the current situation, many plans have gone awry.



Hereis the sources.list and list.d. Try commenting out the Ubuntu repos and see what you are left with:



# deb cdrom:[Pop_OS 20.04 _Focal Fossa_ - Release amd64 (20200429)]/ focal main restricted

deb http://us.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/ focal multiverse universe restricted main

deb-src http://us.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/ focal main restricted universe multiverse

deb http://us.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/ focal-security multiverse universe restricted main

deb-src http://us.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/ focal-security main restricted universe multive! rse

deb http://us.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/ focal-updates multiverse universe restricted main

deb-src http://us.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/ focal-updates main restricted universe multiverse

deb http://us.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/ focal-backports multiverse universe restricted main

deb-src http://us.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/ focal-backports main restricted universe multiverse

deb http://apt.pop-os.org/proprietary/ focal main

# deb-src http://apt.pop-os.org/proprietary/ focal main





deb http://ppa.launchpad.net/system76/pop/ubuntu/ focal main

deb-src http://ppa.launchpad.net/system76/p! op/ubuntu/ focal main

19 • Pop vs Ubuntu (by Jesse on 2020-05-25 14:00:39 GMT from Canada)

@14: "In Jesse's comparison of Pop_OS and Ubuntu it isn't noted that they were tested on different hardware with Pop getting the better shot."



This is 100% false. As I pointed out in the review, I tested Pop!_OS and Ubuntu on the exact same hardware. I did this intentionally to make sure one was not given an unfair advantage over the other. Any differences come from the software as the hardware (and the VM specifications, where applicable) are identical for both reviews.

20 • Cli & aliases (by Friar Tux on 2020-05-25 14:03:14 GMT from Canada)

I have to agree with @16 (dragonmouth) on this one. I strongly believe that in this day and age, we can do without CLI. That's not to say we should eliminate it. I can see by the comments, here, that it has tons of fans. It's just that I prefer the point and click method of working (oh, and the keyboard shortcut method thrown in for good measure). In MY perfect world, I'd love to see most computers/laptops run by an A.I. that would use natural language, where I can putter away in my woodshop and still work on my laptop, verbally, from across the room. At present, that's a no go, but I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. (The Mycroft AI project is getting close.)

21 • Aliases (by CS on 2020-05-25 14:21:40 GMT from United States)

Aliases, personally I don't use them. I do have a bunch of my own utility scripts which might reduce my need for them.



I am glad that it's been a long time since I've installed a distro that had the pre-set alias ls=ls --color. Maybe it's just the distro I use but what an obnoxious thing to do. There was no options for "delete obnoxious default aliases" but these were always among the first things to go.



Oh and @14 Your posts prove something, that's for sure. Maybe not what you were going for, but something.

22 • Alias (by bison on 2020-05-25 15:37:52 GMT from United States)

My favorite alias:



alias grep='grep --color=auto --exclude-dir=*'



--exclude-dir=* suppresses all the " grep: /usr/include/...: Is a directory" messages.

23 • Sparky, Redcore, @21 (by El Pendejo on 2020-05-25 15:51:51 GMT from Spain)

Sparky can be fit with snappy Gnome. Redcore look beautiful.



@21, May be posts prove you cannot accept all in the internet, not even DW.

24 • Custom and Disro-supplied Aliases (Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 20.04 & Windows 10) (by Roy on 2020-05-25 16:56:26 GMT from United States)

So I am trying to repair an old BLU 8 inch phablet. Thanks to the Ubuntu LivePatch enabled in the Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 20.04 I was still able to get back into the operating system with the phablet hooked up but in Fallback mode. I was given the option to log into a none working phablet in the UEFI on my computer though. Don't let anybody tell you that Linux doesn't have a sense of humor. Windows 10 found the Qualcomm processor in the BLU phablet and updated it. If it wasn't written in Chinese on the Phablet I might not have screwed it up in the first place. Maybe and maybe not. LOL I would love to route the device but that is beyond me. I put the Phablet on my Vizio Costar USB instead of my PC and the red light is on. I am not sure if the CoStar reads Chinese. But the Qualcomm processor doesn't show in my UEFI now.

25 • aliases (by msi on 2020-05-25 19:47:50 GMT from Germany)

When defining aliases, it's a good idea to avoid masking standard commands. So, if I was going to define an alias for 'ls -l', that would be 'll', and the one for 'ls -a' would surely be 'la'. This way, you still have standard 'ls' available and won't need to mess around with 'unalias', 'command' etc. whenever you suddenly don't want a detailed list or want to hide dotfiles for a change.



As someone has mentioned above, it does make sense to keep aliases in a separate file. I'd use '~/.sh_aliases' and then keep the alias definitions in that file POSIX-ly correct (which they should be anyway, unless you're doing something crazy). This way, I can easily source the aliases file in the startup files of other shells as well, should I want that.



Last but not least, let's hear the Bash Reference Manual on aliases: "For almost every purpose, shell functions are preferred over aliases." (https://www.gnu.org/software/bash/manual/html_node/Aliases.html#Aliases)



Have a nice day.

26 • Command line aliases (by penguin386 on 2020-05-25 20:46:39 GMT from United States)

I don't use command line aliases. I've used them in the past and they are very handy. But now, I'm studying for the CompTIA Linux+ certification exam, and I need to practice using the actual commands on the command line, because my homegrown aliases won't be available on the exam.

27 • aliases (by Andy on 2020-05-25 20:49:18 GMT from Poland)

I wonder how many people who use the command line regularly have selected "I don't use aliases", as most (if not all) distros set a few default ones, like 'alias ls="ls --color=auto"'

28 • Alias (by Cheker on 2020-05-25 21:50:36 GMT from Portugal)

I don't use aliases because I didn't know about 'em till now. Then again, I rely a lot on shell history, so the aliases I would end up using would be on those maintenance commands that I just bring up with the history and by pressing up as it is.

29 • Pop OS (by penguin386 on 2020-05-25 22:32:56 GMT from United States)

I agree with DaveW, because I don't like the Gnome DE either. I tried Pop OS in a VM and Gnome was a no go. I really hate the "Activities" feature of Gnome 3. That's why I'm sticking with Mint and the Cinnamon DE instead.

30 • aliases (by dolphin oracle on 2020-05-26 02:00:25 GMT from United States)

I've used la and ll for ls -a and ls -l respectively for so long I forgot they were aliases!

31 • Pop *#?!&@&#!*@ OS (by Ankleface Wroughlandmire on 2020-05-26 02:26:28 GMT from Ecuador)

Interesting take on Pop OS by Jesse. I also find it interesting that two distros can be so similar and yet so different. Apart from the random characters in its name ;-P the main turnoff for me is actually the Pop theme. To each his own, but unlike Jesse I greatly prefer Ubuntu's Yaru theme over Pop's. Ubuntu 20.04 is an incredibly elegant and professional looking OS that I dare say rivals Mac OS in its default presentation. Pop on the other hand exudes a gamer / script kiddy ethos that doesn't agree with me. And Ubuntu's tweaks and extensions provide the only Gnome experience that I would consider to be even remotely usable. But I still prefer Cinnamon and Plasma on openSUSE for my needs.

32 • distro aliases (by Matt on 2020-05-26 07:01:12 GMT from United States)

A number of distributions have aliases listed in the default user .bashrc file. If you open that file with a text editor, you will find many potentially useful aliases commented out. All you have to do is uncomment them to use them.

33 • Aliases? (by copper on 2020-05-26 07:21:58 GMT from Finland)

Why would I use aliases? The need for them is a major disadvantage if you are trying to move from Windows. CLI became unnecessary when Windows replaced DOS, remember?

34 • @31 (by OstroL on 2020-05-26 07:25:11 GMT from Poland)

"but unlike Jesse I greatly prefer Ubuntu's Yaru theme over Pop's."



A theme is a theme, which might make a distro look nice, depending on the taste of the person, but it doesn't make the distro better. You can always change the theme.

Ubuntu should've stayed Unity.

35 • Pop OS v Ubuntu (by Joseph on 2020-05-26 10:41:27 GMT from United Kingdom)

Recently it seems that Ubuntu have focused on the server side and forgotten the actual desktop...their original supporters, I guess making a profit comes first. The Ubuntu desktop as is...well it is sluggish and loads slowly and needs a lot of fixing after installation, at least in my experience. I wanted to like the Ubuntu LTS 20.04 but.. However the other spins like Pop OS tune the performance noticeably much better, I wish I was not critical, as I have loved Ubuntu over all the years since the earliest Warty Warthog, I can't now remember before that name, but now it just seems to lack some polish...I hope they don't give up on the desktop users who supported them from the beginning. Just my feelings, so don't get too upset by these comments please.

Thanks to all who work on these amazing distros!!

36 • Pop OS comment (by dude on 2020-05-26 11:13:24 GMT from United States)

The gnome Activities Overview screen reminds me of the infamous UAC screen introduced in Windows Vista. It covers the entire screen with a darkened transparent overlay, preventing me from accessing the desktop. But that's not the fault of Pop OS, since it's based on Ubuntu. I'd like to see some alternative Pop OS 'Spins' with different desktop environments. How about an LXDE spin? I recently tried the Fedora LXDE spin and I really liked the speed, simplicity and lack of the Activities Overview. In fact, Fedora offers spins with a choice of 7 different desktop environments besides gnome.

37 • LXDE (by anticapitalista on 2020-05-26 12:04:09 GMT from Greece)

@36 - Is lxde still actively developed?

38 • "active development" (by curious on 2020-05-26 12:17:19 GMT from Germany)

@37 If LXDE is no longer actively developed, doesn't that mean that no new bugs or regressions will be introduced? Finally, a stable environment that just continues doing what it should do ...

39 • haiku and ufs (by kolea on 2020-05-26 12:21:05 GMT from Republic of Moldova)

this is a good news that haiku will have support for bsd & linux file systems,

it will be possible to dual boot it with unix systems.

40 • Prefer to avoid Aliases (by Luke on 2020-05-26 12:25:46 GMT from United States)

I do tend to set up a few on my home and work computers (and I answered the poll accordingly), but do note that relying too heavily on aliases can become problematic if you frequently need to log in to a lot of different remote boxes. I'm not currently in devops or a sysadmin but I believe this is a fairly common viewpoint in those professions.

41 • LXDE (by anticapitalista on 2020-05-26 13:07:01 GMT from Greece)

@ Perhaps, but that wasn't my question.

42 • Just how a person looks at things. (by Garon on 2020-05-26 14:40:06 GMT from United States)

@34, Totally agree.



@38, also doesn't that mean there would be no improvements as needed?

43 • @37 - LXDE development (by Uncle Slacky on 2020-05-26 15:16:46 GMT from France)

I'm not sure if development has been frozen, but https://github.com/lxde doesn't look too lively - since April 1st, only lxterminal has been modified.

44 • LXDE, bugs, and Pop (by Cynic on 2020-05-26 16:13:23 GMT from Ghana)

@38..



That would only be true if you kept the rest of your OS at a snapshot without ever updating other things which LXDE would depend on. In addition, it also assumes that the developers of LXDE did not use any functions or libraries etc which will -ever- be deprecated. You're more likely to end up with more bugs than less as the base will change without the UI adapting.



In theory, if you were to recompile LXDE from source up against new libraries and such, it may continue to work for a while.. but if any major versions are released which mess with it you'd be out of luck.



Best to stick with XFCE.. stable, maintained, easy to customize.



In regards to Pop_OS:



Meh. As long as Gnome still requires systemd I'm not interested. I'm also not sure what they'd be doing to Ubuntu to somehow make it "faster".. but "fast" when using more than 1gb RAM on idle is almost a joke. It used to be that you could reliably use a Linux distro on systems with only 1GB of RAM and still have space left. Obviously Pop and similar distros have left that idea far behind.



Too much assumption coming out of developers now..

45 • go distros for XFCE or MATE or Cinnamon (by opinion-about-DEs on 2020-05-26 17:47:54 GMT from Hungary)

XFCE, XFCE, XFCE!

XFCE is so underrated! Not only GNOME and KDE exist.

And if GNOME-like thing: MATE is waaay better, the old-style GNOME is so much friendlier! If modernish DE go for Cinnamon.

And ICEwm is still living for low-resource PCs...





[ FuguIta is now on OpenBSD 6.7 :) ]

46 • Huh?!? Activities Overview vs. UAC prompt (by eco2geek on 2020-05-26 19:31:34 GMT from United States)

@36 said:

> The gnome Activities Overview screen reminds me of the infamous UAC

> screen introduced in Windows Vista. ... But that's not the fault of Pop OS,

> since it's based on Ubuntu.



Huh?!? The two have completely different purposes.



The UAC screen in Windows is asking you to confirm whether you want to give an application permission to make changes to your system. It's analogous to an application asking for an administrative password in Linux.



The Activities Overview screen (which is a part of Gnome, so any distro using Gnome as its DE will have it) does quite a few things, including showing you running application windows, allowing you to control virtual desktops, and allowing you to search for applications.



Your saying the two are similar is....quite odd.

47 • aliases "core" (by Marcos Pereira de Sousa on 2020-05-26 18:16:42 GMT from Brazil)

I think this is the core of commandliners' .bash_aliases (some distros already adopt some):

1 alias l='ls -CN'

2 alias la='ls -AN'

3 alias lb='lsblk -fmo+rm,ro'

4 alias le='zless -NR '

5 alias ll='ls -lhN'

6 alias ls='ls --color=auto '

7 alias lla='ls -lhAN'

8 alias llt='ls -tlhN'

9 alias llat='ls -tlhAN'

Thanks! Great work DW.

48 • Ugly, bloated stuff (by Eudyptula minor on 2020-05-27 02:25:52 GMT from Australia)

@31, Agreed. I think of Pop_OS as Ubuntu's ugly fat offspring, but others may disagree. Ugly, and uses more resources. The new Simplicity alpha has an even uglier default background, but at least it's very slim and speedy.



@34, One is attracted to things that please the eye. (Apple knows.) That includes cars, houses, and even life partners. Distro desktops too. Yes, you can change it. You can also repaint you car, remodel your houses, or buy some attractive clothes for your girl/boyfriend. Okay, you win.



@34 again. If Ubuntu should have stayed with something else, it would have been Gnome 2. Look what a few developers have done for Mate. Imagine!



@36, I wonder if anyone has done a time and motion study on the Gnome way vs category menus. Should be interesting, and perhaps surprising.



Distrowatch keepers: You have Simplicity as Devuan-based. It's Based on Busterdog (Debian). No systemd thanks to the antiX and MX devs. Desktop is changing back to XFCE on the 20.7 release.

