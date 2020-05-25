|
Welcome to this year's 21st issue of DistroWatch Weekly!
A large part of any user experience is the overall impression which is made up of lots of tiny details. Font choices, background colours, the positioning of buttons, available shortcuts, and other defaults flow together to create strong first impressions with users. These defaults can usually be changed and new shortcuts created, but the initial way software presents itself can have a big impact on its users. This week we focus on little changes and customizations. In our Tips and Tricks column we discuss how to work with command line aliases, shortcuts in the shell which can make performing common tasks easier and faster. In our Opinion Poll we would like to hear whether you use aliases and, if so, where you get your aliases. First though we look at Pop!_OS. The Pop!_OS distribution is based on Ubuntu and offers most of the same software and the same desktop environment, yet has its own distinct approach. We talk more about this and how Pop!_OS sets itself apart in our Feature Story. In our News section we talk about Slackware Linux merging PAM support and take a look behind the scenes at the Finnix project. We also share news on Haiku gaining support for additional filesystems. Plus we are pleased to share the releases of the past week and list the torrents we are seeding. We wish you all a fantastic week and happy reading!
- Review: Pop!_OS 20.04
- News: Slackware merges PAM support, glimpses behind the scenes at the Finnix project, Haiku developing support for additional filesystems
- Tips and tricks: Creating, removing, modifying, and ignoring aliases
- Released last week: OpenBSD 6.7, NuTyX 11.5, GoboLinux 017
- Torrent corner: Bicom Systems, Container, Endless OS, KDE neon, NuTyX, OpenBSD, Redcore
- Opinion poll: Command line aliases
- New distributions: DVKBuntu
- Reader comments
Listen to the Podcast edition of this week's DistroWatch Weekly in OGG (15MB) and MP3 (11MB) formats.
|Feature Story (by Jesse Smith)
|
Pop!_OS 20.04
Pop!_OS (or simply Pop, as I will refer to it throughout most of this article) is an Ubuntu-based distribution created by System76. The distribution sticks fairly close to its Ubuntu parent in terms of software, desktop environment, and features, but makes a number of customizations to the user interface and drivers. The focus of Pop appears to be on making it easier to use the desktop for work, especially for people who want to focus on keyboard usage over moving the mouse pointer.
Pop is available in two editions for 64-bit (x86_64) computers. One edition ships with Intel and AMD video drivers while the other ships with NVIDIA drivers. Otherwise the two editions appear to be the same. The installation media is a 2GB download.
The latest release of Pop is version 20.04 which is based on Ubuntu's 20.04 LTS release and should therefore receive five years of security updates. There are a handful of new features available. One is an easy point-n-click method for associating a specific application with a laptop's dedicated or NVIDIA video card. This should help users find a better balance between performance and energy savings. This release also puts more focus on providing keyboard shortcuts to manipulate windows instead of using the mouse. We can see a list of all available window management shortcuts in the desktop's notification menu under the heading "View All Shortcuts". I will come back to this feature later.
There is an optional feature to auto-tile new application windows. This feature is off by default, but is available through the same notification menu in the upper-right corner of the desktop.
On the subject of software management, Pop 20.04 offers a few new features. One is a firmware updating tool which can be found in the GNOME settings panel. The other feature is that Pop enables Flatpak support with the Flathub repository enabled by default. While Ubuntu has focused on Snap packages and does not enable Flatpak support by default, Pop is going the other way and focuses on Flatpak while not enabling Snap.
Installing
The Pop media boots to a graphical environment where a window appears and asks us to select our preferred language from a list. We are then asked to choose our keyboard layout. We are next asked if we would like to perform a clean (guided) installation or custom (manual) install. The guided option sets up an ext4 filesystem with the noatime flag to reduce writes to the disk while the manual option allows us to manage partitions however we like. We can also optionally encrypt the hard drive at this point. The installer then sets about copying files to our hard drive and lets us know when it is finished so we can restart the computer.
Pop!_OS 20.04 -- Browsing the application menu
(full image size: 1.2MB, resolution: 1280x1024 pixels)
After we make our language and keyboard selections the installer displays a button at the bottom of the window that offers us the chance to "try demo mode". Clicking this button dismisses the installer and launches the GNOME Shell desktop. I will talk more about how it feels to run GNOME on Pop later, but for now I want to acknowledge the live environment performed well for me and the desktop proved to be fairly responsive and functional. The live environment also confirmed for me that my hardware was all properly detected.
First boot
The first time my new copy of Pop booted it brought up a welcome screen. This welcome window asked me to confirm my keyboard's layout and asked if I would like to enable or disable location services. I was then asked to select my time zone. The welcome window then offered to connect me with my on-line accounts, such as Google and Microsoft. I was then asked to make up a username and password for myself. The welcome window then disappeared and presented me with the GNOME desktop. In he future, when the computer started, Pop would display a graphical login screen.
Early impressions
When Pop boots it brings up a login screen with one session option (GNOME on X.Org). This is in slight contrast to its parent distribution offering two options: GNOME on X.Org or GNOME on Wayland. Signing into our account brings up the GNOME desktop with a dark theme. The look mixes blue and black which, personally, I find easier on my eyes than Ubuntu's orange and purple theme. There is an Activities menu in the upper-left; a user panel and system tray sit in the upper-right.
Early on I noticed the desktop does not offer window control buttons to minimize or maximize applications. This is a bit inconvenient, but is somewhat offset by the custom Pop keyboard shortcuts for managing windows which I will come back to later.
My initial impression of Pop's desktop was that it ran smoothly and usually responded quickly, whether run in a virtual machine or on physical hardware. The one exception to this rule was when I was searching in the Activities menu. If I performed a search for an application that was already installed on the system, it would be shown immediately. However, if I searched for a program that was not yet installed the Activities window would cease responding for a few seconds while it checked the distribution's on-line software repositories for a match. Disabling the repository searches in the settings panel prevented this slowdown from happening.
One visual aspect that took me a while to get used to was the way Pop displayed GNOME's toggle buttons, typically found in the settings panel. Some distributions match toggle buttons with the words "on/off", or make it clear when a button is lighting up or going dark to reflect its status. I found Pop's toggle buttons were less obvious in whether they were in the On or Off position at first.
One convenience I enjoyed while using Ubuntu was the application menu could be accessed directly from the desktop panel on the left side of the screen. Pop makes accessing the application menu a two-step process. First we need to open the Activities menu, then click the application menu button. It is a small difference, but one which I felt repeatedly during my trial having just come from Ubuntu two weeks prior.
One of Pop's new features is tiled windows. This feature is not enabled by default and windows are created and placed as they are on most other desktops. However, enabling auto-tiling from the notification menu causes windows to be placed on the desktop in a grid. Both existing and new windows are placed in the grid when tiling is turned on. When we disable auto-tiling windows are left in the grid until we move them and newly created windows are placed around the desktop wherever there is room for them.
Pop!_OS 20.04 -- Tiling windows
(full image size: 154kB, resolution: 1280x1024 pixels)
Hardware
Pop integrated well with VirtualBox and was able to resize its desktop seamlessly. GNOME's performance when running in VirtualBox was good. Not great, but well within the average range and about on par with other mainstream desktops like KDE Plasma or MATE. This was in sharp contrast to trying to run Ubuntu in VirtualBox which was too slow to be practical on the same system.
When running on a workstation, all of my hardware was detected and the distribution ran smoothly. GNOME performed well on my workstation and was bordering on providing snappy performance. Again, Pop provided better performance here than Ubuntu had running the same desktop. In fact, I found Pop's desktop performance in a virtual machine was about the same as Ubuntu's running directly on physical hardware.
A fresh install of Pop took up about 5.4GB of disk space. Logging into a new GNOME session consumed about 860MB of RAM straight away and, within a minute or two, memory usage would quickly rise to 1.1GB without any applications being opened. Memory usage tended to stay steadily in the 1.1GB range at that point.
Applications
Pop ships with a small collection of open source applications. Looking through the application menu we find Firefox, LibreOffice, the GNOME Calendar, Contacts, and Files applications. There is a Weather application, the Geary e-mail client, and the Evince document viewer. The GNOME Help documentation (presented as the Ubuntu Desktop Guide) is available. There is a Deb package installer called Eddy which helps us install new software by dragging Deb packages from the file manager into the Eddy window.
In the background we find the GNU Compiler Collection and the systemd init software. Version 5.4 of the Linux kernel is included too.
Pop!_OS 20.04 -- Running Firefox and GNOME Files
(full image size: 634kB, resolution: 1280x1024 pixels)
Software management
While I was using Pop, whenever software updates would become available a notification would appear at the top of the desktop. Software management is primarily handled by a software centre called Pop!_Shop. The Shop has two tabs. The first tab displays a list of categories of software we can browse. From this tab we can also type in searches for specific applications. Clicking on a displayed application brings up a full page description of the program along with screenshots.
On the description page for an application there is a large Install button near the top of the window. Clicking this button queues the application to be downloaded. One thing I like about the Shop is that, next to the Install button, there is a clear indication of the source of the software. Most software is listed as being either an Ubuntu Deb file or a Flatpak. However, some packages come from Pop's own repositories and this indicator clearly tells us the specific origin of software, which is especially nice if we either prefer (or wish to avoid) portable bundles. For example, the Chromium browser comes from Pop's Deb repositories. This means that, unlike the Ubuntu Chromium package that forces the installation of a Snap, we know we are actually getting the Pop Chromium Deb package when we click its Install button.
Pop!_OS 20.04 -- The Shop displays software sources
(full image size: 756kB, resolution: 1280x1024 pixels)
The second tab in the Shop displays a list of installed applications. We can click a button next to existing packages to update them to their latest version. Clicking on a package's entry brings up its description page where we can choose to either upgrade or remove the application. The Shop can also handle lower level package upgrades (not just desktop applications) and these are bundled together under the catch-all entry called Operating System Updates.
In the upper-right corner of the Shop window there is a button which, when clicked, helps us enable or turn off software sources, including Flatpak repositories.
I liked Pop!_Shop. The software centre worked quickly and smoothly. I like that it clearly marks the source of applications and makes it easy to adjust sources. It finds a nice balance between seamlessly dealing with Flatpak and Deb packages while also making sure there is no confusion about which type of package we are installing. My only issue with the Shop was that it prompts for the user's password for every package installation or removal. This means if we queue five packages to be downloaded, the Shop will download them one at a time, pausing before each one to ask for our password. This means we cannot set-and-forget the installation of applications, we need to stay and babysit the Shop while it is working.
There was one issue I ran into which may have been related to the Shop, or a coincidence of timing. Once, during a series of upgrades, I walked away from the computer and when I returned I unlocked my screen and the desktop remained (mostly) blank. The top panel was visible, but the desktop, wallpaper, and applications were all invisible. I was unable to click on anything or see any windows. I could switch to a text terminal and force a restart, but nothing I did would restore the desktop. This happened twice, both times during package operations, though not necessarily as a direct result from them.
Settings and desktop customizations
Earlier I mentioned one of Pop's key features is keyboard shortcuts for the desktop. We can view all preset shortcuts through the notification menu. The shortcuts are designed to make it easy to manage, resize, move, dismiss, and open application windows using only the keyboard. I experimented with these shortcuts and appreciated them a lot. I find GNOME tends to rely heavily on the mouse (or complex, unintuitive keyboard shortcuts) while Pop's shortcuts are clear and easy to remember. This feature is something I would like to see other distributions, not just those running GNOME, adopt.
Pop!_OS 20.04 -- Listing all desktop shortcuts
(full image size: 81kB, resolution: 1280x1024 pixels)
I also mentioned earlier that there is a graphical firmware update tool in the settings panel. I confirmed this is present and will check for firmware updates, but none were found for my computer so I was not able to test its functionality.
I feel it is worth mentioning the settings panel is generally well organized and worked well. I like GNOME's current two-pane layout for settings and feel it is easy to use and faster to navigate than the old panel. The one tool I had issues with was the account manager. When setting up new user accounts we must either provide a long, complex password for new users or no password at all. There is no middle ground and this all-or-nothing approach seems like it will only encourage poor security practises.
The settings panel has an entry for checking for new major releases of Pop!_OS. I was using the latest release and, naturally, was unable to use the settings module to try to upgrade the operating system.
Pop!_OS 20.04 -- The settings panel
(full image size: 736kB, resolution: 1280x1024 pixels)
Conclusions
While Pop!_OS can and does stand on its own as a fairly friendly, fully featured desktop distribution, I spent most of my time mentally comparing Pop's 20.04 release against Ubuntu 20.04, which I had tested just a few weeks prior. For instance, Pop has a similar installer, and both are friendly, but Pop's feels more streamlined and its options feel better explained. Or at least explained in a way that I think more non-technical users will understand.
The themes and desktop layout are quite a bit different. Not so much with the positioning of items, but the look and style of the two GNOME implementations is quite a bit different. Ubuntu is, shall we say, bold in its colour choices while Pop sticks with a more familiar blue and black combination.
Ubuntu uses two software managers (one for installing and removing packages and one for upgrading software) while Pop uses just one. To make matters more interesting the harder working Pop!_Shop is again more streamlined than its Ubuntu equivalent.
Pop's desktop performance ran circles around Ubuntu on the same test equipment and in the same VirtualBox environment. I found this especially interesting as the two distributions use the same kernel, the same desktop, and most of the same versions of software. Yet desktop performance was night-and-day in its contrast with Pop coming out the clear winner in both test environments. Despite the speed improvement, memory usage was about the same.
When I was running Ubuntu I mentioned that when using ext4 the distribution failed to boot and, when using Ubuntu on ZFS the distribution often had to be launched from the recovery console. This problem did not manifest on Pop and the distribution consistently booted without problems.
To me it is interesting that these two distributions can share so much in common, be nearly 99% identical, yet produce such different results. The little tweaks and shortcuts the Pop team have put into their distribution make it a much more pleasant operating system to use compared to its parent running on my equipment. Those little changes, the tiny customizations, may seem small on paper, but they produced a much better GNOME Shell experience than I have had on Ubuntu or Fedora to date and I think that makes Pop!_OS work looking at.
* * * * *
Hardware used in this review
My physical test equipment for this review was a desktop HP Pavilon p6 Series with the following specifications:
- Processor: Dual-core 2.8GHz AMD A4-3420 APU
- Storage: 500GB Hitachi hard drive
- Memory: 6GB of RAM
- Networking: Realtek RTL8111 wired network card, Ralink RT5390R PCIe Wireless card
- Display: AMD Radeon HD 6410D video card
* * * * *
Visitor supplied rating
Pop!_OS has a visitor supplied average rating of: 8.9/10 from 225 review(s).
Have you used Pop!_OS? You can leave your own review of the project on our ratings page.
|Miscellaneous News (by Jesse Smith)
|
Slackware merges PAM support, glimpses behind the scenes at the Finnix project, Haiku developing support for additional filesystems
Three months ago we reported that Slackware Linux was introducing Pluggable Authentication Modules (PAM) into its testing branch. The PAM libraries are now available to users of Slackware's Current branch. People adopting the PAM authentication technology should make a few adjustments to their systems. "After three months in /testing, the PAM merge into the main tree
is now complete. When updating, be sure to install the new pam, cracklib, and
libpwquality packages or you may find yourself locked out of your machine.
Otherwise, these changes should be completely transparent and you shouldn't
notice any obvious operational differences. Be careful if you make any changes
in /etc/pam.d/ - leaving an extra console logged in while testing PAM config
changes is a recommended standard procedure." Further details can be found in the Slackware changelog.
* * * * *
The Finnix project, which had been dormant for several years, published its first release in five years earlier this month. The project's developer published a behind the scenes look of the new version, Finnix 120, and talked about what it is like to maintain a small distribution. "Finnix was born out of a need, retrieving data from broken PCs when I worked at a dialup ISP in the 90s. Throughout the 2000s, I worked in a sysadmin role where I managed hundreds of physical servers, and Finnix continued to help with my needs. Finnix was downloaded millions of times, people would occasionally (but consistently) express their appreciation, and I loved that it's served as a useful tool for so many others. However, Finnix was never heavily mentioned by its users in the same way a desktop like, say, Linux Mint was. Why does the tool need to be praised?"
* * * * *
The Haiku project is hosting multiple Google Summer of Code (GSoC) projects this year. Two of these projects involve adding new filesystem support to Haiku. Specifically, the project will be adding support for XFS (Red Hat's default filesystem) and UFS2 (which is used by many UNIX and BSD flavours). Background information on the filesystems and the work planned for Haiku can be found in the project's blog posts. "Haiku has support for a number of file systems but it is completely missing support for other file systems. In this project I will add a file system called UFS2. It is also called Unix file system or Berkeley Fast File System. It is a file system supported by many Unix and Unix-like operating systems. It Allows files of about 1 terabyte in size in a file system that can be up to 16 terabytes in size."
* * * * *
These and other news stories can be found on our Headlines page.
|Tips and Tricks (by Jesse Smith)
|
Creating, removing, modifying, and ignoring aliases
One commonly used command line short-cut is a feature called aliases. An alias is a name we give to a command, usually one with a longer name or extra arguments, that we want to run without typing the entire line every time. In essence, an alias acts as a short-hand for a longer command. Most shells have some form of the alias short-cut feature and, this week, I will explore how to use aliases in Bash and compatible shells.
First let us imagine a scenario where I keep typing the long form of a command. For instance, if I use the ls command a lot to get a directory listing, but always add the "-l" flag to get additional file information, then this is a prime candidate for an alias. In this example, I create an alias so that every time I type "ls" it actually runs "ls -l":
$ alias ls='ls -l'
Now whenever I type "ls" I will see a longer, more detailed directory listing, just as though I had typed "ls -l". The shell performs a replacement of the "ls" text, expanding it to "ls -l" for me.
We can see which aliases, if any, have been set up for us in the shell by running the alias command without any arguments:
$ alias
Here we can see my shell has two aliases. One remaps "ls" to "ls -l" to give detailed directory listings. The other causes the command "tail -r" to run whenever I type the tac command.
alias ls='ls -l'
alias tac='tail -r'
Once an alias has been created, how do we modify or get rid of it? Modifying an existing alias in Bash is easy, we simply need to run the alias command again and provide a new definition. For example, here I change my existing "ls" alias from "ls -l" to "ls -la" so that I will see all files, including hidden ones, in my detailed directory listing:
$ alias
To remove an existing alias entirely, we can run the unalias command, followed by the name of the alias we wish to remove. For instance, to delete my alias for the tac command I can run this:
alias ls='ls -l'
alias tac='tail -r'
$ alias ls='ls -la'
$ alias
alias ls='ls -la'
alias tac='tail -r'
$ unalias tac
An alias is only remembered for as long as the current shell session is active. To make an alias permanent we can add alias commands to our ~/.bashrc file. Here I add the "ls" alias to the .bashrc file so that it gets loaded every time I open my shell:
$ echo "alias ls='ls -la'" >> ~/.bashrc
The above modification to the ~/.bashrc file can also be done in your preferred text editor.
What happens if you have an alias that you want to use 99% of the time, but want to ignore just once? For example, with the above aliases in play, the shell modifies the ls command every time I run it from "ls" to "ls -la". What if I want to get a plain, simple directory listing?
There are two ways to temporarily disable an alias. The first is to prefix the command you want to run with the keyword "command". This causes whatever follows to be taken literally and not aliased. For example, the following produces a bare-bones directory listing:
$ command ls
A short-cut to achieve this same result is to prefix a command with a backslash character. The following also disables the "ls" alias, providing a short directory listing:
$ \ls
Additional information on aliases can be found in the Simplified Manual Pages and in the manual page for Bash.
* * * * *
Additional tips can be found in our Tips and Tricks archive.
OpenBSD 6.7
The OpenBSD project produces and operating system which places focus on portability, standardisation, code correctness, proactive security and integrated cryptography. The project's latest release is OpenBSD 6.7 which introduces several new improvements to the cron scheduling daemon, improvements to the web server daemon, and the top command now offers scrollable output. These and many more changes can be found in the project's release announcement: "This is a partial list of new features and systems included in OpenBSD 6.7. For a comprehensive list, see the changelog leading to 6.7. General improvements and bugfixes: Reduced the minimum allowed number of chunks in a CONCAT volume from 2 to 1, increasing the number of volumes which can be created on a single disk with bioctl(8) from 7 to 15. This can be used to create more partitions than previously. Rewrote the cron(8) flag-parsing code to be getopt-like, allowing tight formations like -ns and flag repetition. Renamed the 'options' field in crontab(5) to 'flags'. Added crontab(5) -s flag to the command field, indicating that only a single instance of the job should run concurrently. Added cron(8) support for random time values using the ~ operator."
NuTyX 11.5
NuTyX is a French Linux distribution (with multi-language support) built from Linux From Scratch and Beyond Linux From Scratch, with a custom package manager called "cards". The distribution's latest release is version 11.5 which ships with a number of package updates. "I'm very pleased to announce the new NuTyX 11.5 release. The 64-bit version contains about 700 packages upgraded. The 32-bit version of NuTyX, still actively supported. In the newest release, base NuTyX comes with the Long-Term Support (LTS) kernel 4.19.123 (4.9.224 for the 32-bit version). For 64-bit systems,the kernel release 5.6.13 is also available. Changelogs for the kernels are available here: kernel 4.19.123 changlog kernel 5.6.13 changelog. The GNU C library, glibc, is now glibc 2.31. The graphical server is xorg-server 1.20.8. The mesa library is 20.0.6, GTK3 is 3.24.20, and Qt has been updated to 5.14.2. Python interpreters 3.8.3 and 2.7.18 have been included in this release. The MATE desktop environment comes in 1.24.0, the latest version." Further details can be found on the project's news page.
GoboLinux 017
Lucas Villa Real has announced the release of GoboLinux 017, a new stable build of the project's independently-developed Linux distribution which departs from the standard UNIX filesystem hierarchy by replacing it with an database-like structure. The new GoboLinux also introduces a Homebrew-style package management and the latest version of the Awesome window manager: "We are pleased to present release 017 of GoboLinux, the Linux distribution featuring a re-thought file system structure. GoboLinux was created out of a desire to try new approaches in the Linux distribution design space. GoboLinux 017 continues this journey, with a focus on the exploration of novel ideas aiming to make the system simpler yet functional. The GoboLinux ISO image serves both as an installation disc and a Live environment, with a graphical desktop featuring Awesome WM. In fact, due to the modular nature of the GoboLinux filesystem, every program available in the image can be used directly from the Live environment - the work of the installer is to simply copy the user's selection to the destination partition (respecting dependency chains)." See the release announcement and the release notes for further details.
GoboLinux 017 -- Running the Awesome user interface
(full image size: 166kB, resolution: 1920x1080 pixels)
Redcore Linux 2004
Redcore Linux, a Gentoo-based distribution featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment and pre-built binary packages, has published a new version. The latest release is Redcore Linux 2004 "Neptune" which features new kernel versions, rebuilt packages with an updated tool chain, and swaps out SysV init for OpenRC's init software. "After 9 months of development, I'm happy to announce Redcore Linux Hardened 2004 (codename Neptune) is finally here. Alongside hundreds of package updates and way to many bugfixes to count, this release will make the maintenance of the system much more easy. Many previously over-complicated tasks have been greatly simplified. As an example, the installation of NVIDIA proprietary drivers is now only 1 step process, down from 8. Changelog:resync with Gentoo testing tree on 14.05.2020; Linux kernel 5.6.13 hardened, as default (with Wireguard enabled); Linux kernel LTS 5.4.41 hardened available in repository; Linux kernel LTS Legacy 4.19.123 hardened available in repository; toolchain has been updated with glibc 2.30, gcc 9.3.0, binutils 2.34, llvm 10.0.0; a mass rebuild has been triggered, all packages have been rebuilt with the new toolchain; OpenRC-init is now PID1, replacing SysV init." Further details can be found in the distribution's release announcement.
* * * * *
Development, unannounced and minor bug-fix releases
|
|
Command line aliases
In our Tips and Tricks column we talked about how to set up, modify and ignore aliases. Aliases provide great shortcuts for commonly used command line instructions and can greatly help to customize the command line shell experience. We would like to know if you use any aliases and, if so, were they supplied by your distribution or did you write your own?
You can see the results of our previous poll on the source of your web browser packages in last week's edition. All previous poll results can be found in our poll archives.
|
- DVKBuntu. DVKBuntu is a Kubuntu-based distribution which focuses on accessibility options.
* * * * *
DistroWatch database summary
* * * * *
|Reader Comments • Jump to last comment
|
|
1 • Shocked (by Linuxista on 2020-05-25 00:59:18 GMT from United States)
Shocked to see 40% don't use aliases. Can't imagine running linux without them. Look into it, people. Aliases are awesome.
2 • Aliases (by Arthur on 2020-05-25 01:14:02 GMT from Australia)
I really should use aliases more. I'm aware they exist, I just don't use the terminal a whole lot.
3 • Pop (by Andy Prough on 2020-05-25 01:18:46 GMT from United States)
Gnome, systemd, full screen menu, no minimize or maximize buttons - not really much to write home about. "Performance bordering on snappy"? I can do so much better than bordering on snappy. This one is a hard pass for me.
4 • Pop!_OS (by RJA on 2020-05-25 01:19:50 GMT from United States)
@Jesse, looking good, minus it ballooning to 1.1 GB, when you didn't even open anything else! It would have been better, if it stayed at 860 MB. It does look likely that I'm going to try the Pop!_OS distro.
-RJA
5 • Pop! (by DaveW on 2020-05-25 01:40:59 GMT from United States)
I won't use Pop!_OS because I really don't like the Gnome DE. Just my personal hangup.
6 • Alias (by Bob on 2020-05-25 01:41:52 GMT from United States)
I just created this alias on my laptop to check my connection integrity. A lot simpler now.
alias st='speedtest-cli'
Thanks, Jessie.
7 • aliases (by Verndog on 2020-05-25 02:07:37 GMT from United States)
I use aliases all the time. My aliases resides in ".bash_aliases", and I have special prompt and things inside ".bashrc". Also inside bashrc is the reference to the other alias file, as such:
# Alias definitions.
# You may want to put all your additions into a separate file like
# ~/.bash_aliases, instead of adding them here directly.
# See /usr/share/doc/bash-doc/examples in the bash-doc package.
if [ -f ~/.bash_aliases ]; then
. ~/.bash_aliases
fi
I created some extensive and creative ways to use aliases. Glad you mentioned it this week. My favorite terminal execution.
Its been a long while since I looked inside my ".bashrc". The programable completion I totally forgot about and use a lot.
8 • pop and openbsd (by matt on 2020-05-25 04:01:11 GMT from United States)
Pop OS is getting a lot more publicity, as is system76. They're doing some interesting things, such as removing intels ME, iirc. Only thing about system76's hardware is that it's out of my price range. Pop is potentially a great first distro, and is usually talked about as a great gaming distro; that probably accounts for some of the popularity. I probably won't be using it any time soon, as I prefer debian.
OpenBSD 6.7 just got released. Have been running it in a vm recently. I found it really easy to install, and it's actually pretty straightforward to set it up for desktop usage. Definitely worth checking out for anyone who is looking for something different.
9 • non-GNOME DE with pop (by Laubster on 2020-05-25 04:19:01 GMT from United States)
@5, System76 has a page with simple commands to change to different desktop environments; do a web search for "popos change desktop". The last time I tried pop, I switched it to plasma, and it seemed to run OK. YMMV.
10 • My favorite alias (by randomly generated entity on 2020-05-25 04:21:05 GMT from United States)
One of the first things I do on any distro, after installing mc of course (if necessary, unfortunately it almost always is...) is create this alias:
mc='. /usr/lib/mc/mc-wrapper.sh' (on some distros - I wanna say Fedora? - it's in /usr/libexec/mc... if memory serves)
the purpose of which is to make this fine file manager exit into whatever directory you're currently in. It can be quite convenient at times.
Other than that I don't really use aliases too often. I should do more with 'em I imagine...
11 • Pop OS! (by OstroL on 2020-05-25 08:19:31 GMT from Poland)
Pop Os had done something, the Ubuntu cannot do. It must be because, Pop OS has a dedicated developer(s) for its distro, whereas Ubuntu "team is losing developers. It appears that the Ubuntu "team" is doing the "developing" for the sake of doing it, for the paycheck, but mostly paying attention to Ubuntu Mate.
"One of Pop's new features is tiled windows." Really a nice feature. Once, you get used to it, hard to stop using it. :)
12 • Tweaking Gnome shell (by eco2geek on 2020-05-25 08:51:45 GMT from United States)
@3 -- "full screen menu, no minimize or maximize buttons"
You can easily add a traditional application menu via a shell extension. You can easily add minimize and maximize buttons using Gnome Tweaks. In fact, if you're willing to put in the time to tweak the UI, you can make Gnome shell so that you rarely if ever have to use the application overview window or the icon picker.
But it still is Gnome, and, since it's based on Ubuntu, it uses systemd.
13 • @11, Pop_OS (by thesceptic on 2020-05-25 10:50:27 GMT from United States)
It could also be that it's a whole lot easier to take something someone else put together and add a few mods than to put the whole thing together in the first place. If there were no Pop_OS, Ubuntu would go on as usual. I there were no Ubuntu, Pop_OS would not be popping anywhere until they find something else to base themselves on.
BTW: The Pop extension is available for Gnome 3.36, in other distros, including Ubuntu. Ain't open source great?
14 • Pop_OS vs Ubuntu review. (by thesceptic on 2020-05-25 11:51:24 GMT from United States)
I follow and enjoy the DW reviews, but this time I have a bone to pick. In Jesse's comparison of Pop_OS and Ubuntu it isn't noted that they were tested on different hardware with Pop getting the better shot. Also, in several reviews I've read and in my own experience, the bad time Jesse had with Ubuntu is apparently an outlier. I ran Ubuntu 20.04 since the daily builds were available, and installed the final release in a VM and bare metal. If anything, my experience is opposite. Not that Pop misbehaved, but that Ubuntu behaved better.
Lest I be dismissed as a fanboi or cultist, here are photos of Ubuntu and Pop VMs running side by side on the same machine, with Ubuntu using about 300MB less memory than Pop at idle. I don't doubt that Jesse has problems with Ubuntu, but a fair comparison should be on the same hardware.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/164785504@N08/with/49933394118/
15 • @ 13 (by OstroL on 2020-05-25 12:34:55 GMT from Poland)
Pop OS is made from scratch, only using the Ubuntu repos for base, using bootstrap (Debian way) and their own extensions -- additional tweaks. Then, Pop uses vanilla gnome, and you can add any extension you want. The Pop people have to keep on their toes, for they create real hardware. :)
16 • @1 Linuxista: (by dragonmouth on 2020-05-25 12:50:10 GMT from United States)
Nothing to be shocked about. When one does not use CLI, there is no need for aliases.
17 • aliases (by wally on 2020-05-25 13:35:51 GMT from United States)
At the moment I have 18 terminals open and active. Would be lost w/o aliases, standard and custom. And lets not forget functions also.
It save a lot of typing.
18 • @15, Pop (by thesceptic on 2020-05-25 13:49:31 GMT from United States)
System 76 was talking and planning on starting to build their own last January, , as far as I know, their laptops are still made by Clevo in China. With the current situation, many plans have gone awry.
Hereis the sources.list and list.d. Try commenting out the Ubuntu repos and see what you are left with:
# deb cdrom:[Pop_OS 20.04 _Focal Fossa_ - Release amd64 (20200429)]/ focal main restricted
deb http://us.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/ focal multiverse universe restricted main
deb-src http://us.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/ focal main restricted universe multiverse
deb http://us.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/ focal-security multiverse universe restricted main
deb-src http://us.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/ focal-security main restricted universe multive!
rse
deb http://us.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/ focal-updates multiverse universe restricted main
deb-src http://us.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/ focal-updates main restricted universe multiverse
deb http://us.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/ focal-backports multiverse universe restricted main
deb-src http://us.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/ focal-backports main restricted universe multiverse
deb http://apt.pop-os.org/proprietary/ focal main
# deb-src http://apt.pop-os.org/proprietary/ focal main
deb http://ppa.launchpad.net/system76/pop/ubuntu/ focal main
deb-src http://ppa.launchpad.net/system76/p!
op/ubuntu/ focal main
19 • Pop vs Ubuntu (by Jesse on 2020-05-25 14:00:39 GMT from Canada)
@14: "In Jesse's comparison of Pop_OS and Ubuntu it isn't noted that they were tested on different hardware with Pop getting the better shot."
This is 100% false. As I pointed out in the review, I tested Pop!_OS and Ubuntu on the exact same hardware. I did this intentionally to make sure one was not given an unfair advantage over the other. Any differences come from the software as the hardware (and the VM specifications, where applicable) are identical for both reviews.
20 • Cli & aliases (by Friar Tux on 2020-05-25 14:03:14 GMT from Canada)
I have to agree with @16 (dragonmouth) on this one. I strongly believe that in this day and age, we can do without CLI. That's not to say we should eliminate it. I can see by the comments, here, that it has tons of fans. It's just that I prefer the point and click method of working (oh, and the keyboard shortcut method thrown in for good measure). In MY perfect world, I'd love to see most computers/laptops run by an A.I. that would use natural language, where I can putter away in my woodshop and still work on my laptop, verbally, from across the room. At present, that's a no go, but I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. (The Mycroft AI project is getting close.)
21 • Aliases (by CS on 2020-05-25 14:21:40 GMT from United States)
Aliases, personally I don't use them. I do have a bunch of my own utility scripts which might reduce my need for them.
I am glad that it's been a long time since I've installed a distro that had the pre-set alias ls=ls --color. Maybe it's just the distro I use but what an obnoxious thing to do. There was no options for "delete obnoxious default aliases" but these were always among the first things to go.
Oh and @14 Your posts prove something, that's for sure. Maybe not what you were going for, but something.
22 • Alias (by bison on 2020-05-25 15:37:52 GMT from United States)
My favorite alias:
alias grep='grep --color=auto --exclude-dir=*'
--exclude-dir=* suppresses all the " grep: /usr/include/...: Is a directory" messages.
23 • Sparky, Redcore, @21 (by El Pendejo on 2020-05-25 15:51:51 GMT from Spain)
Sparky can be fit with snappy Gnome. Redcore look beautiful.
@21, May be posts prove you cannot accept all in the internet, not even DW.
24 • Custom and Disro-supplied Aliases (Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 20.04 & Windows 10) (by Roy on 2020-05-25 16:56:26 GMT from United States)
So I am trying to repair an old BLU 8 inch phablet. Thanks to the Ubuntu LivePatch enabled in the Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 20.04 I was still able to get back into the operating system with the phablet hooked up but in Fallback mode. I was given the option to log into a none working phablet in the UEFI on my computer though. Don't let anybody tell you that Linux doesn't have a sense of humor. Windows 10 found the Qualcomm processor in the BLU phablet and updated it. If it wasn't written in Chinese on the Phablet I might not have screwed it up in the first place. Maybe and maybe not. LOL I would love to route the device but that is beyond me. I put the Phablet on my Vizio Costar USB instead of my PC and the red light is on. I am not sure if the CoStar reads Chinese. But the Qualcomm processor doesn't show in my UEFI now.
25 • aliases (by msi on 2020-05-25 19:47:50 GMT from Germany)
When defining aliases, it's a good idea to avoid masking standard commands. So, if I was going to define an alias for 'ls -l', that would be 'll', and the one for 'ls -a' would surely be 'la'. This way, you still have standard 'ls' available and won't need to mess around with 'unalias', 'command' etc. whenever you suddenly don't want a detailed list or want to hide dotfiles for a change.
As someone has mentioned above, it does make sense to keep aliases in a separate file. I'd use '~/.sh_aliases' and then keep the alias definitions in that file POSIX-ly correct (which they should be anyway, unless you're doing something crazy). This way, I can easily source the aliases file in the startup files of other shells as well, should I want that.
Last but not least, let's hear the Bash Reference Manual on aliases: "For almost every purpose, shell functions are preferred over aliases." (https://www.gnu.org/software/bash/manual/html_node/Aliases.html#Aliases)
Have a nice day.
26 • Command line aliases (by penguin386 on 2020-05-25 20:46:39 GMT from United States)
I don't use command line aliases. I've used them in the past and they are very handy. But now, I'm studying for the CompTIA Linux+ certification exam, and I need to practice using the actual commands on the command line, because my homegrown aliases won't be available on the exam.
27 • aliases (by Andy on 2020-05-25 20:49:18 GMT from Poland)
I wonder how many people who use the command line regularly have selected "I don't use aliases", as most (if not all) distros set a few default ones, like 'alias ls="ls --color=auto"'
28 • Alias (by Cheker on 2020-05-25 21:50:36 GMT from Portugal)
I don't use aliases because I didn't know about 'em till now. Then again, I rely a lot on shell history, so the aliases I would end up using would be on those maintenance commands that I just bring up with the history and by pressing up as it is.
29 • Pop OS (by penguin386 on 2020-05-25 22:32:56 GMT from United States)
I agree with DaveW, because I don't like the Gnome DE either. I tried Pop OS in a VM and Gnome was a no go. I really hate the "Activities" feature of Gnome 3. That's why I'm sticking with Mint and the Cinnamon DE instead.
30 • aliases (by dolphin oracle on 2020-05-26 02:00:25 GMT from United States)
I've used la and ll for ls -a and ls -l respectively for so long I forgot they were aliases!
31 • Pop *#?!&@&#!*@ OS (by Ankleface Wroughlandmire on 2020-05-26 02:26:28 GMT from Ecuador)
Interesting take on Pop OS by Jesse. I also find it interesting that two distros can be so similar and yet so different. Apart from the random characters in its name ;-P the main turnoff for me is actually the Pop theme. To each his own, but unlike Jesse I greatly prefer Ubuntu's Yaru theme over Pop's. Ubuntu 20.04 is an incredibly elegant and professional looking OS that I dare say rivals Mac OS in its default presentation. Pop on the other hand exudes a gamer / script kiddy ethos that doesn't agree with me. And Ubuntu's tweaks and extensions provide the only Gnome experience that I would consider to be even remotely usable. But I still prefer Cinnamon and Plasma on openSUSE for my needs.
32 • distro aliases (by Matt on 2020-05-26 07:01:12 GMT from United States)
A number of distributions have aliases listed in the default user .bashrc file. If you open that file with a text editor, you will find many potentially useful aliases commented out. All you have to do is uncomment them to use them.
33 • Aliases? (by copper on 2020-05-26 07:21:58 GMT from Finland)
Why would I use aliases? The need for them is a major disadvantage if you are trying to move from Windows. CLI became unnecessary when Windows replaced DOS, remember?
34 • @31 (by OstroL on 2020-05-26 07:25:11 GMT from Poland)
"but unlike Jesse I greatly prefer Ubuntu's Yaru theme over Pop's."
A theme is a theme, which might make a distro look nice, depending on the taste of the person, but it doesn't make the distro better. You can always change the theme.
Ubuntu should've stayed Unity.
35 • Pop OS v Ubuntu (by Joseph on 2020-05-26 10:41:27 GMT from United Kingdom)
Recently it seems that Ubuntu have focused on the server side and forgotten the actual desktop...their original supporters, I guess making a profit comes first. The Ubuntu desktop as is...well it is sluggish and loads slowly and needs a lot of fixing after installation, at least in my experience. I wanted to like the Ubuntu LTS 20.04 but.. However the other spins like Pop OS tune the performance noticeably much better, I wish I was not critical, as I have loved Ubuntu over all the years since the earliest Warty Warthog, I can't now remember before that name, but now it just seems to lack some polish...I hope they don't give up on the desktop users who supported them from the beginning. Just my feelings, so don't get too upset by these comments please.
Thanks to all who work on these amazing distros!!
36 • Pop OS comment (by dude on 2020-05-26 11:13:24 GMT from United States)
The gnome Activities Overview screen reminds me of the infamous UAC screen introduced in Windows Vista. It covers the entire screen with a darkened transparent overlay, preventing me from accessing the desktop. But that's not the fault of Pop OS, since it's based on Ubuntu. I'd like to see some alternative Pop OS 'Spins' with different desktop environments. How about an LXDE spin? I recently tried the Fedora LXDE spin and I really liked the speed, simplicity and lack of the Activities Overview. In fact, Fedora offers spins with a choice of 7 different desktop environments besides gnome.
37 • LXDE (by anticapitalista on 2020-05-26 12:04:09 GMT from Greece)
@36 - Is lxde still actively developed?
38 • "active development" (by curious on 2020-05-26 12:17:19 GMT from Germany)
@37 If LXDE is no longer actively developed, doesn't that mean that no new bugs or regressions will be introduced? Finally, a stable environment that just continues doing what it should do ...
39 • haiku and ufs (by kolea on 2020-05-26 12:21:05 GMT from Republic of Moldova)
this is a good news that haiku will have support for bsd & linux file systems,
it will be possible to dual boot it with unix systems.
40 • Prefer to avoid Aliases (by Luke on 2020-05-26 12:25:46 GMT from United States)
I do tend to set up a few on my home and work computers (and I answered the poll accordingly), but do note that relying too heavily on aliases can become problematic if you frequently need to log in to a lot of different remote boxes. I'm not currently in devops or a sysadmin but I believe this is a fairly common viewpoint in those professions.
41 • LXDE (by anticapitalista on 2020-05-26 13:07:01 GMT from Greece)
@ Perhaps, but that wasn't my question.
42 • Just how a person looks at things. (by Garon on 2020-05-26 14:40:06 GMT from United States)
@34, Totally agree.
@38, also doesn't that mean there would be no improvements as needed?
43 • @37 - LXDE development (by Uncle Slacky on 2020-05-26 15:16:46 GMT from France)
I'm not sure if development has been frozen, but https://github.com/lxde doesn't look too lively - since April 1st, only lxterminal has been modified.
44 • LXDE, bugs, and Pop (by Cynic on 2020-05-26 16:13:23 GMT from Ghana)
@38..
That would only be true if you kept the rest of your OS at a snapshot without ever updating other things which LXDE would depend on. In addition, it also assumes that the developers of LXDE did not use any functions or libraries etc which will -ever- be deprecated. You're more likely to end up with more bugs than less as the base will change without the UI adapting.
In theory, if you were to recompile LXDE from source up against new libraries and such, it may continue to work for a while.. but if any major versions are released which mess with it you'd be out of luck.
Best to stick with XFCE.. stable, maintained, easy to customize.
In regards to Pop_OS:
Meh. As long as Gnome still requires systemd I'm not interested. I'm also not sure what they'd be doing to Ubuntu to somehow make it "faster".. but "fast" when using more than 1gb RAM on idle is almost a joke. It used to be that you could reliably use a Linux distro on systems with only 1GB of RAM and still have space left. Obviously Pop and similar distros have left that idea far behind.
Too much assumption coming out of developers now..
45 • go distros for XFCE or MATE or Cinnamon (by opinion-about-DEs on 2020-05-26 17:47:54 GMT from Hungary)
XFCE, XFCE, XFCE!
XFCE is so underrated! Not only GNOME and KDE exist.
And if GNOME-like thing: MATE is waaay better, the old-style GNOME is so much friendlier! If modernish DE go for Cinnamon.
And ICEwm is still living for low-resource PCs...
[ FuguIta is now on OpenBSD 6.7 :) ]
46 • Huh?!? Activities Overview vs. UAC prompt (by eco2geek on 2020-05-26 19:31:34 GMT from United States)
@36 said:
> The gnome Activities Overview screen reminds me of the infamous UAC
> screen introduced in Windows Vista. ... But that's not the fault of Pop OS,
> since it's based on Ubuntu.
Huh?!? The two have completely different purposes.
The UAC screen in Windows is asking you to confirm whether you want to give an application permission to make changes to your system. It's analogous to an application asking for an administrative password in Linux.
The Activities Overview screen (which is a part of Gnome, so any distro using Gnome as its DE will have it) does quite a few things, including showing you running application windows, allowing you to control virtual desktops, and allowing you to search for applications.
Your saying the two are similar is....quite odd.
47 • aliases "core" (by Marcos Pereira de Sousa on 2020-05-26 18:16:42 GMT from Brazil)
I think this is the core of commandliners' .bash_aliases
(some distros already adopt some):
1 alias l='ls -CN'
2 alias la='ls -AN'
3 alias lb='lsblk -fmo+rm,ro'
4 alias le='zless -NR '
5 alias ll='ls -lhN'
6 alias ls='ls --color=auto '
7 alias lla='ls -lhAN'
8 alias llt='ls -tlhN'
9 alias llat='ls -tlhAN'
Thanks! Great work DW.
48 • Ugly, bloated stuff (by Eudyptula minor on 2020-05-27 02:25:52 GMT from Australia)
@31, Agreed. I think of Pop_OS as Ubuntu's ugly fat offspring, but others may disagree. Ugly, and uses more resources. The new Simplicity alpha has an even uglier default background, but at least it's very slim and speedy.
@34, One is attracted to things that please the eye. (Apple knows.) That includes cars, houses, and even life partners. Distro desktops too. Yes, you can change it. You can also repaint you car, remodel your houses, or buy some attractive clothes for your girl/boyfriend. Okay, you win.
@34 again. If Ubuntu should have stayed with something else, it would have been Gnome 2. Look what a few developers have done for Mate. Imagine!
@36, I wonder if anyone has done a time and motion study on the Gnome way vs category menus. Should be interesting, and perhaps surprising.
Distrowatch keepers: You have Simplicity as Devuan-based. It's Based on Busterdog (Debian). No systemd thanks to the antiX and MX devs. Desktop is changing back to XFCE on the 20.7 release.
Number of Comments: 48
