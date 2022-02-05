At long last, the Qubes 4.1.0 stable release has arrived. The culmination of years of development, this release brings a host of new features, major improvements and numerous bug fixes. The GUI domain is a qube separate from dom0 that handles all display-related tasks and some system management. This separation allows us to more securely isolate dom0 while granting the user more flexibility with respect to graphical interfaces. Qrexec is is an RPC (remote procedure call) mechanism that allows one qube to do something inside another qube. The qrexec policy system enforces 'who can do what and where.' Qubes 4.1 brings a new qrexec policy format, significant performance improvements, support for socket services and policy notifications that make it easier to detect problems.

Recent Related News and Releases

Development Release: Qubes OS 4.1.0 RC4 Qubes OS is a security-oriented, desktop operating system which places a strong focus on isolating individual tasks. The project's latest development snapshot includes testing for Gentoo templates, Debian reproducible builds, and domain changes for the graphical interface. The release announcement states: " The fourth release candidate for Qubes 4.1.0 is here. There are no major changes to report. We've just focused on fixing bugs that were discovered and reported in the third release candidate. If you're currently using any Qubes 4.1.0 release candidate, a regular update is sufficient to upgrade to the latest one. Otherwise, read on for more about how to get started with testing Qubes 4.1.0-rc4. In case you still haven't heard, Qubes 4.1.0 includes several major new features, each of which is explained in depth in its own article: Qubes Architecture Next Steps: The GUI Domain; Qubes Architecture Next Steps: The New Qrexec Policy System; New Gentoo templates and maintenance infrastructure; Reproducible builds for Debian: a big step forward. There are also numerous other improvements and bug fixes listed in the release notes and in the issue tracker. Download: Qubes-R4.1.0-rc4-x86_64.iso (5,651MB, SHA256, signature, torrent, pkglist).

Distribution Release: Qubes OS 4.0.4 Andrew David Wong has announced the release of Qubes OS 4.0.4, an updated build of the project's security-focused Linux distribution that provides a way to "compartmentalise" computing tasks into isolated compartments called "qubes": " We are pleased to announce the release of Qubes OS 4.0.4. This is the fourth stable release of Qubes 4.0. It includes many updates over the initial 4.0 release, including: all 4.0 dom0 updates to date; Fedora 32 TemplateVM; Debian 10 TemplateVM; Whonix 15 Gateway and Workstation TemplateVMs; Linux kernel 5.4 by default. If you installed Qubes 4.0, 4.0.1, 4.0.2, or 4.0.3 and have fully updated, then your system is already equivalent to a Qubes 4.0.4 installation. No further action is required. Regardless of your current OS, if you wish to install (or reinstall) Qubes 4.0 for any reason, then the 4.0.4 ISO makes this more convenient and secure, since it bundles all Qubes 4.0 updates to date. Please see the installation guide for detailed instructions. release announcement. Download: Qubes-R4.0.4-x86_64.iso (4,959MB, SHA256, signature, torrent, pkglist).

Development Release: Qubes OS 4.0.4 RC2 Qubes OS is a security-oriented Linux distribution whose main concept is "security by isolation" by using domains implemented as lightweight Xen virtual machines. The project's latest development snapshot is Qubes OS 4.0.4-rc2 which updates its operating system tempates and packages. " We're pleased to announce the second release candidate for Qubes OS 4.0.4. Qubes OS 4.0.4-rc2 includes many updates over the initial 4.0 release, in particular: All 4.0 dom0 updates to date. Fedora 32 TemplateVM. Debian 10 TemplateVM. Whonix 15 Gateway and Workstation TemplateVMs. Linux kernel 5.4 by default. Bug fixes from 4.0.4-rc1. A point release does not designate a separate, new version of Qubes OS. Rather, it designates its respective major or minor release (in this case, 4.0) inclusive of all updates up to a certain point. Installing Qubes 4.0 and fully updating it results in the same system as installing Qubes 4.0.4. " Further information can be found in the project's release announcement. Download: Qubes-R4.0.4-rc2-x86_64.iso (4,958MB, SHA256, signature, pkglist).

Distribution Release: Qubes OS 4.0.1 Marek Marczykowski-Górecki has announced the release of Qubes OS 4.0.1, an updated version of the project's security-focused Linux distribution which allows users to "compartmentalise" computing tasks into isolated compartments called qubes. This new release is mostly a bug-fix and security update and is recommended for all new Qubes installations: " We are pleased to announce the release of Qubes 4.0.1. This is the first stable point release of Qubes 4.0. It includes many updates over the initial 4.0 release, in particular: all 4.0 dom0 updates to date, including a lot of bug fixes and improvements for GUI tools; Fedora 29 TemplateVM; Debian 9 TemplateVM; Whonix 14 Gateway and Workstation TemplateVMs; Linux kernel 4.14. If you're currently using an up-to-date Qubes 4.0 installation (including updated Fedora 29, Debian 9, and Whonix 14 templates), then your system is already equivalent to a Qubes 4.0.1 installation. No action is needed. Similarly, if you're currently using a Qubes 4.0.1 release candidate and you've followed the standard procedure for keeping it up-to-date, then your system is equivalent to a 4.0.1 stable installation. " Read the rest of the release announcement for additional information. Download: Qubes-R4.0.1-x86_64.iso (4,476MB, SHA256, signature, torrent, installation guide, pkglist).

Distribution Release: Qubes OS 4.0 Andrew David Wong has announced the release of Qubes OS 4.0, a major new update of the project's security-oriented desktop Linux distribution based on Fedora 25: " After nearly two years in development and countless hours of testing, we're pleased to announce the stable release of Qubes OS 4.0. Version 4.0 includes several fundamental improvements to the security and functionality of Qubes OS: the Qubes Admin API; Qubes Core Stack version 3; fully virtualized virtual machines for enhanced security; multiple, flexible Disposable VM templates; a more expressive, user-friendly Qubes RPC policy system; a powerful new VM volume manager that makes it easy to keep VMs on external drives; enhanced TemplateVM security via split packages and network interface removal; more secure backups with scrypt for stronger key derivation and enforced encryption; re-written command-line tools with new options. " See the release announcement and release notes for more information. Download the installation DVD image from here: Qubes-R4.0-x86_64.iso (4,369MB, SHA256, signature, torrent, installation guide, pkglist).

Development Release: Qubes OS 4.0 RC4 Andrew David Wong has announced the availability of the fourth release candidate for Qubes OS 4.0, un upcoming new version of the project's Fedora-based, security-oriented desktop Linux distribution: " We're pleased to announce the fourth release candidate for Qubes 4.0. This release contains important safeguards against the Spectre and Meltdown attacks, as well as bug fixes for many of the issues discovered in the previous release candidate. A full list of the Qubes 4.0 issues closed so far is available here . The Qubes VM Manager is back by popular demand. The returning Qubes Manager will be slightly different from the 3.2 version. Specifically, it will not duplicate functionality that is already provided by the new 4.0 widgets. Specific examples include attaching and detaching block devices, attaching and detaching the microphone, and VM CPU usage. In addition, the default TemplateVMs have been upgraded to Fedora 26 and Debian 9. release announcement and release notes for further information. Download: Qubes-R4.0-rc4-x86_64.iso (4,350MB, SHA256, signature, torrent, pkglist).