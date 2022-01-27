22.1, nicknamed "Observant Owl", features the upgrade to FreeBSD 13, switch to logging supporting RFC 5424 with severity filtering, improved tunable sysctl value integration, faster boot sequence and interface initiation and dynamic IPv6 host alias support amongst others. On the flip side major operating system changes bear risk for regression and feature removal, e.g. no longer supporting insecure cryptography in the kernel for IPsec and switching the Realtek vendor driver back to its FreeBSD counterpart which does not yet support the newer 2.5G models. Circular logging support has also been removed.

Recent Related News and Releases

