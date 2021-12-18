The ReactOS Team is pleased to announce the release of version 0.4.14. As with every other release, we're regularly noting improvements and updates to keep you in touch with what is being done in ReactOS. In this release, improvements range from FreeLoader fixes, Shell features, kernel fixes, NetKVM VirtIO bringup, further work on the Xbox port and support for NEC PC-9800. One of the main highlights of this release is the amount of improvements done to the Shell component, which makes up a vital part of the ReactOS user experience. Katayama Hirofumi MZ is the pioneer of the 'Send To' implementation, a feature of the Shell that can be used to send files or directories to a certain predefined location. In addition, 'Open File Location' and 'Open Command prompt here' were also implemented thanks to him. Apart from the aforementioned features, let's not forget the bug fixes that affected the operability of the Shell.

