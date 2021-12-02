Alpha releases of openSUSE Leap 15.4 are now available for download on get.opensuse.org. The fourth minor release of Leap 15 has entered its alpha development stage. During the Alpha phase, regular Alpha images will be built on a rolling basis until mid-February when the point release is scheduled to transition to a Beta build phase. The beta submission deadline is February 16, according to the roadmap. The Beta phase has a similar model until the General Availability of the release. The rolling builds stop after the Beta phase is complete and Leap transitions into a maintenance and security update phase upon beoming public available.

Recent Related News and Releases

Distribution Release: openSUSE 15.3 The openSUSE team have announced the release of a minor update to the project's 15.x branch. openSUSE 15.3 is assembled using the same binary packages as SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) which facilitates testing and migration across both platforms. " The newest minor version of openSUSE Leap is the most recent, rock-solid addition to the openSUSE 15.x series that carries all the positive attributes of its predecessors. There is one huge change from the previous Leap versions. openSUSE Leap 15.3 is built not just from SUSE Linux Enterprise source code like in previous versions, but built with the exact same binary packages, which strengthens the flow between Leap and SLE like a yin yang. " The new release features a desktop upgrade, bumping Xfce from version 4.14 to 4.16. Additional information can be found in the project's release announcement and in the release notes. Download (pkglist): openSUSE-Leap-15.3-DVD-x86_64-Current.iso (4,469MB, SHA256), openSUSE-Leap-15.3-NET-x86_64-Current.iso (146MB, SHA256).

Development Release: openSUSE 15.3 RC The openSUSE team have announced the availability of a release candidate for openSUSE 15.3 "Leap". The project's new development snapshot includes KDE Plasma 5.18, GNOME 3.34, and Xfce 4.16. " Desktop environments for the release include KDE's Long-Term-Support version of Plasma 5.18, GNOME 3.34 and Xfce 4.16. Packages for artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are available for data scientists who use the release. A list of some of the packages in openSUSE Leap 15.3 can be found on the Wiki. Leap release manager Lubos Kocman recommends Beta and RC testers use the 'zypper dup' command in the terminal when upgrading to the General Availability (GA) once it's released. " openSUSE 15.3 will offer 18 months of support once the stable version is released. Further information can be found in the project's release announcement. Download (pkglist): openSUSE-Leap-15.3-DVD-x86_64-Current.iso (4,467MB, SHA256), openSUSE-Leap-15.3-KDE-Live-x86_64-Media.iso (922MB, SHA256).

Development Release: openSUSE 15.3 Beta Douglas DeMaio has announced the availability of the beta build of openSUSE 15.3, an updated version of the popular distribution scheduled for a final release in early June: " openSUSE Leap has entered into the beta release phase today for its 15.3 minor version. This openSUSE Leap 15.3 version is a solidified release that focuses more on the building of the distribution rather than refreshing the distribution's packages, but there are some significant changes to the distribution. Many of the packages will remain the same as those in openSUSE Leap 15.2 with a bit of hardware enablement and security backports. An updated version of glibc brings some Power10 support and the Xfce desktop users will have the new 4.16 version. The distribution also gains s390x architecture. The biggest change for this release is how Leap is built and its relationship with SUSE Linux Enterprise. " Continue to the release announcement for further details and relevant links. Download (pkglist): openSUSE-Leap-15.3-DVD-x86_64-Current.iso (4,397MB, SHA256, torrent), openSUSE-Leap-15.3-NET-x86_64-Current.iso (129MB, SHA256, torrent).

Development Release: openSUSE 15.3 Alpha The openSUSE team have published a new development snapshot of their upcoming openSUSE 15.3 release. The new Alpha snapshot introduces binary compatibility with SUSE Linux Enterprise and reorganizes the way installation media for different CPU architectures are made available. " You may notice that Installation images for all arches can be now found in the Installation tabs, and the tab Ports no longer exist. This new structure corresponds with the way how we build images in 15.3. openSUSE Leap 15.3 is based on the Jump concept that was developed over the past several months, which makes it and SUSE Linux Enterprise compatible. openSUSE Leap aligns with SLE and its Service Packs (SP), which keeps the system updated, stable and patched. Upon General Availability of this release, there will be a whole new level of harmony between Leap 15.3 and SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP3. " Details on the new development snapshot can be found in the project's release announcement. Download (pkglist): openSUSE-Leap-15.3-DVD-x86_64-Current.iso (4,336MB, SHA256, torrent), openSUSE-Leap-15.3-NET-x86_64-Current.iso (116MB, SHA256, torrent).

Distribution Release: openSUSE 15.2 The openSUSE team have announced the release of openSUSE 15.2. Th new release updates desktop packages, improves detection of other operating systems at install time, and includes a number of new container and machine learning tools. " Several exciting Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning packages are added in Leap 15.2. Tensorflow: A framework for deep learning that can be used by data scientists, provide numerical computations and data-flow graphs. Its flexible architecture enables users to deploy computations to one or more CPUs in a desktop, server, or mobile device without rewriting code. PyTorch: Made for both server and compute resources, this machine learning library accelerates power users’ ability to prototype a project and move it to a production deployment. ONNX: An open format built to represent machine learning models, provides interoperability in the AI tool space. It enables AI developers to use models with a variety of frameworks, tools, runtimes, and compilers. " Further details can be found in the project's release announcement and in the wiki. The distribution can be downloaded as a full install image, a minimal network install, or as a live disc. Download (pkglist): openSUSE-Leap-15.2-DVD-x86_64-Current.iso (4,089MB, SHA256), openSUSE-Leap-15.2-NET-x86_64-Current.iso (138MB, SHA256).

Development Release: openSUSE 15.2 RC Douglas DeMaio has announced that the most recent openSUSE development snapshot, build 665.2, has become the release candidate for the upcoming version 15.2 (scheduled for release on 2 July 2020): " The openSUSE community, contributors and release engineers for the project have entered into the release candidate phase today, after the Build 665.2 snapshot was released for the upcoming openSUSE Leap 15.2 version. The release candidate signals the package freeze for software that will make it into the distribution. Among some of the packages that are expected in the release are KDE's Plasma 5.18 long-term-support version, GNOME 3.34 and Xfce 4.14. New package for artificial intelligence and data scientist will be in the release. The release will also contain the Sway tiling Wayland compositor which is a drop-in replacement for the i3 window manager for X11. The dnf package manager has been re-based to version 4.2.19 which brings many fixes and improvements. In addition, a lightweight C implementation of dnf is now included. " See the release announcement and the release notes for additional details. This development snapshot is available (mirror list) in the form of an installation DVD and NET image; download links: openSUSE-Leap-15.2-DVD-x86_64-Build665.2-Media.iso (4,077MB, SHA256, pkglist), openSUSE-Leap-15.2-NET-x86_64-Build665.2-Media.iso (138MB, SHA256).

Distribution Release: openSUSE 15.1 The openSUSE team have announced the release of openSUSE 15.1. The new version introduces updated graphics support, Network Manager will handle network connections on desktop computers by default and YaST now offers more options for handling services, taking advantage of systemd features. " An entirely new graphics stack update is available for this stable community- and enterprise-based open-source GNU/Linux distribution. Graphics hardware supported by the 4.19 Linux Kernel were backported for the release of Leap 15.1, which uses the 4.12 Linux Kernel and supports additional graphics drivers for Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and improved support for AMD Vega chipset. GPU virtualization has become quite popular among vendors like AMD, Intel and NVIDIA and Leap 15.1 helps to delivers these implementation and support solutions for virtualized and cloud environments. Leap 15.1 will now use Network Manager by default for both laptops and desktops - previously only laptops defaulted to Network Manager. Server installations will continue to default to Wicked, the openSUSE advanced network configuration system. The release adds a few popular WiFi drivers for more modern wireless chipsets. " Further details can be found in the release announcement and in the release notes. Download (pkglist): openSUSE-Leap-15.1-DVD-x86_64.iso (3,869MB, SHA256, torrent), openSUSE-Leap-15.1-NET-x86_64.iso (120MB, SHA256, torrent).