|
|Sidebar Sponsor
|
|Random Distribution
|
elpicx
The elpicx live DVD was a Ubuntu and Fedora-based live Linux system with a single goal - to help students to prepare for the Linux Professional Institute (LPI) certification exam by providing several test emulators as well as a number of LPI reference cards, study notes, preparation guides and exercises. Available in English and German.
Status: Discontinued
|
| Latest News and Updates
|
|
|2021-11-26
|NEW • Distribution Release: EuroLinux 8.5
|
Rate this project
|EuroLinux is a clone of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. The project's latest release is EuroLinux 8.5. The distribution's release announcement offers highlights on the latest version: "We have released universal migration scripts. They are available at https://github.com/EuroLinux/eurolinux-migration-scripts. What's important is that these scripts update all packages of the distribution you are migrating from. No packages from the previous vendor remain after migration. This is the implementation of one of the popular requests made by our customers. In addition, the scripts have options that allow you to customize their operation to individual requirements. The migration process is described here. (New) HA and RS Repositories: EuroLinux 8.5 is the first release that includes High Availability and Resilient Storage repositories from the beginning. They significantly increase the system's capabilities and allow for easier migration, especially from very expensive cluster solutions from other vendors." The release notes for EuroLinux 8.5 offer additional details. Download (SHA1, pkglist): EL-8.5-x86_64-20211126-appstream.iso (10,757MB), EL-8.5-x86_64-20211126-minimal.iso (1,518MB).
|About EuroLinux
|EuroLinux is an enterprise-class Linux distribution made and supported by the EuroLinux company, built mostly from code of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. The origin of the system ensures compatibility with most popular enterprise Linux distributions including Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Oracle Linux, and CentOS. While primarily geared toward server workloads, EuroLinux can also be used for desktop computing or any environment where long-term stability and support are demanded.
|
|Screenshots
|
|Recent Related News and Releases
|
|2021-07-12
|Distribution Release: EuroLinux 8.3
|
|EuroLinux is a commercial clone of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. The project's latest release, EuroLinux 8.3, introduces no-cost download options and more open access to information with regards to updates. "EuroLinux 8.3 introduces a number of significant improvements over version 7. We have added new, key functionalities (such as the module streams) and distinguishing features in the form of the possibility of rebuilding the system from sources, or 1 to 1 compatibility with the RPM packages of the RHEL system. EuroLinux technological advantages and distinguishing features. We have modernized our software sharing model. From version 8.3, EuroLinux is available both as a paid subscription and for free in the Open Core model. The advantage of such a solution is to deliver as much value as possible to users and communities. It is a modern, transparent and responsible business model. From version 8.3, every user of EuroLinux and EuroLinux containers receives full system with updates released at the same time for both, paid and free users. The paid version of the system additionally provides: direct manufacturer support, access to errata files, access to additional intermediate packages (if the support service so requires) impact on product development." Further information can be found in the project's release announcement and in the release notes. Download (pkglist): EL-8.3-x86_64-20210624-appstream.iso (9,197MB, SHA1), EL-8.3-x86_64-20210624-minimal.iso (1,319MB, SHA1).
|
|2020-11-25
|Distribution Release: EuroLinux 7.9
|
|EuroLinux is an enterprise-class Linux distribution made and supported by the EuroLinux company, built mostly from code of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. The project's latest release is EuroLinux 7.9 which enters a new phase of support. "Because EuroLinux 7 is in the second phase of support, there are no revolutionary changes. It is the same stable, mission-critical, proved operating system in which many packages were updated and upgraded to a higher version. It should be anticipated since Enterprise Linux 7 during its life was repeatedly subjected to a reasonably common, aggressive rebase, that is, upgrading packages to recent, nevertheless proven and reliable, versions. Among the most significant changes are: sssd upgraded to version 1.165; pacemaker and stack responsible for clustering updated to version - 1.1.23; MariaDB database updated to this year's version - 5.5.68." The release announcement goes on to mention that EuroLinux 6 raches the end of its normal life cycle on November 30, 2020. However, customes can purchase extended support after this date. EuroLinux can be purchased through the distribution's contact page.
|
|Sidebar Sponsor
|