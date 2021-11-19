We implemented notification LED support for devices with Halium 9 base. If your device is still not blinking, keep in mind that many recent devices do not have a notification LED anymore: Vollaphone and Pixel 3a cannot blink physically for example. Also vibration works now for incoming notifications on those devices. We added support for Khmer and Bengali fonts to support users from these locales a bit better. It is now possible to define a custom notification sound. Like with ringtones one can now select any accessible audio file to be played when a new notification arrives. Let's annoy our co-workers with style! A few new devices were added to the range of installable devices again: Xiaomi Redmi 9 and 9 Prime (lancelot), Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (merlin), Note 9 Pro (joyuese), Note 9 Pro Max (excalibur), Note 9S (curtana), Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro (gram) and Pixel 2 (walleye). The Pixel 2 has some battery lifetime issues though, so it might not be fully ready for your daily drive.

Recent Related News and Releases

Distribution Release: UBports 16.04 OTA-19 The UBports team has announced a new version of the project's mobile operating system. The project, which continues the work of Ubuntu Touch, has published a new update: UBports 16.04 OTA-19. This release fixes a number of small issues and annoyances which occurred when messaging and connecting to wireless networks. " As we went for the messaging app´s auto-popup of the keyboard we also fixed a few other annoyances around the messaging app and it´s keyboard handling, which would in fact prevent popping up the keyboard when it was needed. Seems the messaging app was not too eager about writing messages. The WiFi negotiation should now prevent unnecessary password dialogs if the connection cannot be established immediately. This reduces the annoying pop-up and also creation of multiple entries labeled (1) (2) etc for the same SSID. Let´s talk about audio bugs and media hub: First we fixed a situation that prevented to put music on pause when the headphone cable has been removed and rather continued playback through the device´s main speaker, quite annoying. Then we fixed a bug in media-hub which put the device to sleep after the first piece of music was played, resulting in a very choppy and broken playback of all music pieces thereafter. Also the display went dark when playing remote media that contained video information only, since media-hub did believe its audio only. " Additional information about these changes and other improvements can be found in the release announcement. A list of supported devices and download options can be found on the project's Devices page.

Distribution Release: UBports 16.04 OTA-18 The UBports team has announced a new version of the project's mobile-focused operating system. The project, which continues the work of Ubuntu Touch, has published a new update: UBports 16.04 OTA-18. The new update focuses on improved efficiency. " Despite the seeming will of the internet to always have the latest and most powerful technology, we still have a lot of people using devices with just 1GB of RAM. The BQ E4.5 and E5 HD are old devices, sure, but they still work and make a lot of people happy. OTA-18 almost always feels faster than OTA-17 on the same device. Unless you know what to look for, though, it's hard to say why. We've made Lomiri's wallpaper rendering far more efficient in this release. Without going into gorey details, we've managed to coax QML's image loader into only loading one copy of your wallpaper. We've also made it scale down the wallpaper to reduce the number of pixels in RAM at any time. The amount of RAM saved by these changes varies depending on your device and whether you've set a custom wallpaper or not. If you have a custom wallpaper, you save at least 30MB of RAM on any device by upgrading to OTA-18. A larger-resolution wallpaper will use far less RAM on OTA-18 than on OTA-17, but the savings are greater for devices with a low screen resolution, so on an older device like the E4.5 with the default wallpaper, expect to save about 60MB of RAM. You'll also see better performance across the board. With a smaller background image, it's easier for Qt to put together the scene that is displayed on your phone. Faster scene rendering means higher frame-rates no matter what is happening on screen. " Additional information can be found in the project's release announcement. A list of compatible mobile devices and download options can be found on the project's Devices page.

Distribution Release: UBports 16.04 OTA-17 UBports is a community-developed fork of Canonical's Ubuntu Touch operating system for mobile devices. The project's latest release is 16.04 OTA-17 which introduces new device support, camera fixes across multiple devices, and an update to the Mir display software. " Ubuntu Touch now has support for NFC hardware in most of our devices running with Android 9 hardware compatibility, including the Pixel 3a and Volla Phone. NFC support gives app developers the ability to read or write NFC tags; or even to communicate with another device using the protocol. People have already been thinking up ideas for how to use NFC features to read from passive medical monitors... This is a feature that seems to make people very excited. You can find some demo apps for this feature on Alfred's GitHub, ut-nfcd-p2p-demo showcases support for two Ubuntu Touch devices communicating while ut-nfcd-ndev-demo shows off reading and writing NFC tags. Camera flash, zoom, rotation, and focus was fixed on many supported Ubuntu Touch devices, including the OnePlus One. " Additional information can be found in the project's release announcement. Supported devices and install options can be found on the project's devices page.

Distribution Release: UBports 16.04 OTA-16 The UBports team have announced the release of a new update, UBports 16.04 OTA-16. The new update upgrades the version of the Qt toolkit used with the mobile operating system and introduces several improvements to the Morph web browser. " OTA-16 is the second-largest release of Ubuntu Touch ever (OTA-4, the switch from Ubuntu 15.04 to 16.04, being the largest). In this release, we upgraded the installed version of the Qt frameworks from v5.9.5 to v5.12.9. Qt makes up a massive part of Ubuntu Touch, and using it saves us huge amounts of time while creating software that can scale between phone, tablet, and desktop uses. Upgrading it put us back inside Qt's Long-Term Support cycle and gave us a number of new features we hope to take advantage of in Ubuntu Touch and the Lomiri operating environment. Over 1/3 of the binary packages contained in Ubuntu Touch have changed in this release! This includes not only the various Qt libraries, but also packages that Qt libraries depend on. " Additional information can be found in the project's release announcement. Download options and a list of supported mobile devices can be found on the project's Devices page.

Distribution Release: UBports 16.04 OTA-15 The UBports team has announced a new update for UBports 16.04. The new update, OTA-15, introduces stable support for more devices and provides a number improvements to the camera app, web browser, and calls: " Ratchanan finally got fed up with the "Redial last called number" button not working on his Bluetooth headset and fixed it. Now it is possible to dial calls from Bluetooth devices, including some car infotainment systems which provide an interface to browse your phone's contacts. Unfortunately, whilst dialing calls was fixed, the subsequent call audio is still broken. Some devices will still have trouble connecting two-way audio, and some have even reported adverse effects when trying it. For example, the Nexus 5 may play loud static over the Bluetooth headset instead of the caller's audio. Please try a test call (while you are in a safe place!) and report the result back to us before trying to take a call while driving. Ratchanan also added a Thai input method to our on-screen keyboard. It does not have auto-correction, but this is an excellent addition for our Thai users. Thank you, Ratchanan! If you are using a device with an arm64 build of Ubuntu Touch, you may have noticed that missed calls were reported by the caller's number rather than by their contact name. This issue has also now been fixed. " Further details are available in the project's release announcement. A list of supported devices and download options can be found on the project's Devices page.

Distribution Release: UBports 16.04 OTA-14 The UBports team have announced the launch of Ubuntu Touch 16.04 OTA-14, the latest version of the project's mobile operating system. The new version introduces support for more devices, updates driver and hardware support, and a number of interface improvements were made: " At the beginning of each development cycle, we decide what our main focus for the cycle is going to be. For OTA-14, we chose to focus on Android 9 support. We believe this will help power the launch of our sponsor's Volla Phone delivering it as a daily driver into the hands of its new recipients. This was largely a success: We were able to fix issues with swiping apps away to close them, Ratchanan did quite a number on camera support, and external display support with HardwareComposer2 now works. Given the OTA-14 development cycle was only 34 days, we believe this was a huge success. That's not all, though: Outside of our team's 'new development' commitments, we also merged many changes and translations from our volunteer community. " Additional information can be found in the project's release announcement. A list of supported devices and download options can be found on the project's Devices page.

Distribution Release: UBports 16.04 OTA-13 The UBports team have announced the launch of Ubuntu Touch 16.04 OTA-13, the latest version of the project's mobile operating system. The new release includes support for six new devices, including the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, and four editions of the Sony Xperia. QtWebEngine has been updated too which offers better web browser performance. " QtWebEngine 5.14 is here. The system QtWebEngine has now been updated to version 5.14.2 from 5.11. This brings a newer version of Chromium to our included Morph Browser and all webapps. The browser is now 25% faster across all devices in the JetStream2 JavaScript and WebAssembly benchmarks, demonstrating much faster webapp performance. You are no longer limited to selecting a single word, or an entire line, or an entire paragraph of text to copy! Now you can use the touch handles provided to pick only the text you want. It is now possible to open downloaded PDFs, MP3s, pictures, and text files in the browser via the 'Open' button in the top-right corner of the 'Open with' page. This UI will improve with future releases. " Further information can be found in the release announcement. A list of supported devices and download options can be found on the project's Devices page.