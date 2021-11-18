The newer versions of Markdown require importlib_metadata and zipp, and adding these also fixes the build, but oddly the installed PKG-INFO shows version 0.0.0, which I suspect is more breakage going on with setuptools. I've tried rebuilding all other Python modules here to see if a more general breakage had crept in somehow, but those are the only two Python modules I've found that exhibit this issue, and I've found other similar reports (but no fixes). Markdown 3.3.4 seems to be the safe bet for now.

Clearly we're going to have to trend more carefully for things to settle down, so consider this RC2 and a much harder freeze. A test mass rebuild was done here and there are no more 'fails to build from source' remaining.

Development Release: Slackware Linux 15.0 RC1 With Debian 11 freshly out of the bag, the next highly-anticipated release will undoubtedly be that of Slackware Linux 15.0, a major update of the world's oldest surviving Linux distribution. Patrick Volkerding has just announced that Slackware's "Current" branch, which has received a long list of updates recently, has "most things frozen" in preparation for the final release: " Along with the usual suspects, I've been trying to clear out the list of things that needed to get done in order to reach the standard of excellence demanded from a Slackware release, and I think we've gotten it pretty close. GCC was bumped to version 11.2.0 (because we just can't send this out 2 versions behind), and everything was verified to build properly or fixed up so that it did. I don't see any benefit to another public mass rebuild, so we're not going to do one. Anyway, without further ado, here is Slackware 15.0 release candidate one. Consider most things frozen and the focus now to be any remaining blocker bugs. We'll more than likely take that next Plasma bug-fix release, but it's soon time to get off this treadmill. " See the distribution's changelog for a list of recent changes. Here are the download links to Slackware's unofficial installation DVD and installation mini CD built from Slackware's "Current" tree (MD5): slackware64-current-install-dvd.iso (3,259MB), slackware64-current-mini-install.iso (124MB).

Development Release: Slackware Linux 15.0 Beta Patrick Volkerding has announced that the development branch of Slackware Linux (known as "Current") has now reached "beta" status: " I'm going to go ahead and call this a beta even though there's still no fix for the illegal instruction issue with 32-bit MariaDB. But there should be soon. No build regressions noted with the official GCC 10.3 release. Please report any new (or old) issues on the LQ Slackware forum. Enjoy! " The latest entries in the changelog indicate various updates, including an upgrade to Linux kernel 5.10.29 (default; a newer 5.11.13 kernel is available in the "testing" repository) and GCC 10.3.0. It also lists a couple of security fixes to dnsmasq and irssi. All KDE packages have been recently upgraded, so KDE Plasma is now at version 5.21.4 and KDE Applications at 5.81.0. Thunderbird has also undergone an upgrade due to recent security issues. As always, Slackware does not provide any official testing images, but users interested in installing and testing the distribution are welcome to download Eric Hameleers' unofficial installation DVD or installation mini CD (built from Slackware's "Current" tree and updated daily): slackware64-current-install-dvd.iso (3,166MB, MD5), slackware64-current-mini-install.iso (121MB). A mini-install CD image is also available for the i386 architecture.

Development Release: Slackware Linux 15.0 Alpha 1 We haven't had any Slackware news since the release of Slackware Linux 14.2 in July 2016. Today we are happy to report about an approaching release of version 15.0 of the world's oldest surviving Linux distribution as its "Current" development branch has now been declared "alpha 1": " Here we go again... upgraded to glibc 2.33 and one last mass rebuild for Slackware 15.0. The only packages upgraded in this batch are glibc and the kernels - everything else is just a rebuild against the new glibc. Not rebuilt in this batch: devs (best to just leave this alone), glibc-zoneinfo, kernel-firmware, rust, linux-faqs, linux-howtos, aspell-en, mozilla-firefox, mozilla-thunderbird, and seamonkey. There's a new Rust compiler but Firefox and Thunderbird will need to be patched to use it, so we'll hold off on those until they're ready for the new Rust either with patches or new upstream releases. Until we have that and a few more scheduled upgrades I'm not quite ready to call this beta yet, but you can call it 15.0-alpha1. " Continue to the changelog for a full list of recent changes. Slackware does not provide any official testing images, but one of its developer, Eric Hameleers, regularly builds unofficial installation DVDs from Slackware's "Current" tree; here is a link to the most recent one: slackware64-current-install-dvd.iso (3,224MB, MD5). Happy testing!

Distribution Release: Slackware Linux 14.2 The Slackware project has announced a new stable release of the world's oldest surviving Linux distribution. The new version, Slackware Linux 14.2, ships with Linux kernel version 4.4, KDE 4.14, Xfce 4.12 and the 64-bit build of Slackware supports booting on UEFI-enabled hardware. " Slackware 14.2 brings many updates and enhancements, among which you'll find two of the most advanced desktop environments available today: Xfce 4.12.1, a fast and lightweight but visually appealing and easy to use desktop environment, and KDE 4.14.21 (KDE 4.14.3 with kdelibs 4.14.21) a stable release of the 4.14.x series of the award-winning KDE desktop environment. These desktops use eudev, udisks, and udisks2, and many of the specifications from freedesktop.org which allow the system administrator to grant use of various hardware devices according to users' group membership so that they will be able to use items such as USB flash sticks, USB cameras that appear like USB storage, portable hard drives, CD and DVD media, MP3 players, and more, all without requiring sudo, the mount or umount command. " Additional information can be found in the project's detailed release announcement. Download: slackware64-14.2-install-dvd.iso (2,645MB, MD5, signature, torrent, pkglist).

Development Release: Slackware Linux 14.2 RC2 With the release of Slackware 14.2 quickly approaching, the project has released a second (and probably final) release candidate. The new development snapshot, Slackware 14.2 Release Candidate 2, includes a number of kernel fixes as well as an update to the latest version of the Thunderbird e-mail client. " Finally got some fixes we were waiting for in this new kernel. It's been almost a month since 14.2-rc1 so we'll call this Slackware 14.2 Release Candidate 2. Almost there. Get in any last-minute bug reports quickly. " This snapshot also features a keyboard layout fix provided by Jean-Philippe Guillemin. The full list of changes can be found in the changelog. There are no official ISO images to download, but Slackware developer Eric Hameleers continues to provide his builds of unofficial installation DVDs from Slackware's "Current" branch Download: slackware64-current-install-dvd.iso (2642MB, MD5).

Development Release: Slackware Linux 14.2 RC1 In the world of Linux, no St Patrick's Day would be complete without an interesting note in the Slackware changelog and this year is no different as Patrick Volkerding announces the availability of the first release candidate for Slackware Linux 14.2: " Good hello, let's call this Slackware 14.2 release candidate 1. We still have a bit of work to do before this is fully ready to go, but we're done doing every little upgrade that comes along. Well, mostly. Have a great day, and beannachtai na Feile Padraig oraibh! " Other recent entries in the changelog include an upgrade to the Linux kernel 4.4.6 (with long-term support), upgrades to Firefox 45.0.1 and nmap 7.10, security fixes to SeaMonkey and OpenSSH, and upgrade of X.Org Server to version 1.18.2. As always, there are no official ISO images to download, but Slackware developer Eric Hameleers continues his weekly builds of unofficial installation DVDs from Slackware's "Current" branch; interested testers can download the most recent one for the x86_64 architecture from here: slackware64-current-install-dvd.iso (2,634MB, MD5).

Development Release: Slackware Linux 14.2 Beta 2 The second beta release of Slackware 14.2 is ready for testing: " Welcome to Slackware 14.2 beta 2. Getting closer. " The above was published in Slackware's changelog earlier today, together with a note on the upgraded Linux kernel 4.4.1 and security updates to OpenSSL, PHP, Mozilla Firefox and xine-lib, as well as some notes on SysVInit scripts and MPlayer: " rc.6 - change command variable to shutdown_command to avoid conflicting with a same-named variable in rc.networkmanager. Added new script rc.cpufreq to enable CPU frequency scaling. ... This is the latest MPlayer-1.2 branch, identical to the 1.2.1 stable release. The bundled FFmpeg has been upgraded to 2.8.5, which fixes two security issues by which a remote attacker may conduct a cross-origin attack and read arbitrary files on the system. " Those readers interested in helping to test the new release should download Slackware developer Eric Hameleers' unofficial installation DVDs which are built weekly from Slackware's "Current" tree; here is the link to the x86_64 flavour: slackware64-current-install-dvd.iso (2,623MB, MD5).