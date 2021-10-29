This new version includes: Bootup speed greatly improved in live mode. Discards for SSD included for encrypted partitions, improving their health and performance. UX If your live system becomes corrupted by having moved accidentally your USB, the user will be informed about this broken state. retroarch emulator of multiple retro gaming platforms and consoles directly included with a full guided setup. Steam improved compatibility and installation. x86 ISO builds includes now many extra packages that was only available on the 64bit version, but don’t worry for having your system lightweight, they can be unselected to have in the installed system. E16 theme files directly installs when double-clicking on the .etheme files.

Development Release: Elive 3.8.22 (Beta) Elive is a Debian-based distribution featuring the Enlightenment desktop environment. The project has published a new beta snapshot which introduces new features and changes to the default applications. " The Elive team is proud to announce the release of the beta version 3.8.22. This new version includes: Scaling of desktop can be manually configured now and is autodetected by default for optimal visibility; startup speed of the desktop improved in Live mode; E16 desktop with focus bug fixed; Entice EFL image viewer included; Markdown editor in realtime included, being able to export to html, ePUB and PDF. brightness settings are now smoother and in more steps; IRC chat will use now the Libera server; Google Chrome if installed by the user, will be now always updated to the last official version; hibernation makes sure you have enough space in your swap partition and if is not the case it automatically closes your browsers before to hibernate. " Further information can be found in the Elive 3.8.22 Beta release announcement. Download (MD5): elive_3.8.22_beta_hybrid_i386.iso (2,752MB, pkglist).

Development Release: Elive 3.8.20 (Beta) Elive, or Enlightenment live CD, is a Debian-based desktop Linux distribution and live CD featuring the Enlightenment window manager. The project's latest development snapshot is Elive 3.8.20 Beta which includes an updated Linux kernel, live mode USB persistence, and fixes an issue related to detecting time zones. " This new version includes: kernel updated to the version 5.10 with some fixes for building extra modules like NVIDIA; desktop fonts much improved for dynamic sizing; persistence with many improvements for saving sessions in Live mode (USB); Cinelerra gg from our own build always updated to their last releases; cairo-dock switched by default to software based rendering for stability and performance; timezones: fixed some issues detecting your timezone; E16 desktop includes some fixes like the iconify gadget to stay in the same location among restarts, and the systray gadget showing correctly the icons. " Further details are available in the release announcement. Download (MD5): elive_3.8.20_beta_hybrid_i386.iso (2,789MB, pkglist).

Development Release: Elive 3.8.18 (Beta) Elive, or Enlightenment live CD, is a Debian-based desktop Linux distribution and live CD featuring the Enlightenment window manager. The distribution's latest development snapshot is Elive 3.8.18 Beta, features convenience functions for trackpad, a faster installer, and updates the base packages to those provided by Debian 10.7. The release announcement provides the details. " This new version includes: Debian 10.7 base updated; touchpad feature added to disable the bottom area movements in clickpads; AppImage downloaded applications directly supported now; Mac computers with bootsplash included, improved keyboard support, fix for the installer searching for EFI partitions; SIS graphic cards supported (Sillicon Integrated Systems 771/671), like for the Fujitsu ESPRIMO Mobile V5515 laptop; Installer: faster installation, improved languages support and their fonts, fixed a message loop about reiserfs, small tutorial updated, fix for old migrated usernames. " Download: elive_3.8.18_beta_hybrid_i386.iso (2,637MB, pkglist).

Development Release: Elive 3.8.16 (Beta) Elive, or Enlightenment live CD, is a Debian-based desktop Linux distribution and live CD featuring the Enlightenment window manager. The distribution's latest development snapshot is Elive 3.8.16 Beta, which features several package updates and fixes the eltrans translation tool. The release announcement reads: " The Elive Team is proud to announce the release of the beta version 3.8.16. This new version includes: Kernel 5.7.10 and updated drivers; Optimizations while installing packages in Live mode; Virtual machines: included feature to configure and remember a specific resolution; WINE improvements for running installed software; SSD/NVME performance improvements by: disabled realtime discards, enabled a safe weekly fstrim job, much faster speeds using now a simpler and efficient scheduler; eltrans, the elive translator tool is working again; Hotkeys PDF shows up with a better user-experience now; document included about how to customize and create your own E16 themes; other fixes: updated tmux compatible configurations, nicotine updates and fixes, Netflix compatibility feature is working again. " Download: elive_3.8.16_beta_hybrid_i386.iso (2,560MB, pkglist).

Development Release: Elive 3.8.4 (Beta) Elive, or Enlightenment live CD, is a Debian-based desktop Linux distribution and live CD featuring the Enlightenment window manager. The project has released a new development snapshot, Elive 3.8.4. The new snapshot is based on Debian 10 "Buster" and includes a number of updates to the kernel and fixes. The project's release announcement states: " The Elive Team is proud to announce the release of the beta version 3.8.4. This new version includes: Debian Buster base system updated to the version 10.3. Kernel updated to 5.4.8 and extra drivers updated too. Fixed Thunar notifications issue when ejecting devices. Conky: fixed listing of ram and disk processes, added visual graph for disk usage. elive-upgrader stability improvements. smplayer: fix for subtitles which displayed wrong characters for videos downloaded from youtube-dl. Installer: fixes for NVME disks with automated disk partitioning and encryption, improvements for sharing a home partition. Reiserfs (v3) included back into the installer. Browser extensions enabled by default: ublock-origin to block ADs and annoying publicity’s from websites, and a plugin to download any media file to your computer like YouTube videos, downloads are now automatically set to the default Downloads directory of the users translated directory. " The project provides a free 32-bit edition and a commerical 64-bit edition. Download (MD5): elive_3.8.4_beta_hybrid_i386.iso (2,544MB, pkglist).

Development Release: Elive 3.8.1 (Beta) Samuel F. Baggen has announced the availability of Elive 3.8.1, a new development snapshot of the project's desktop-oriented distribution based on Debian 10 and featuring the Enlightenment 16 desktop. This is Elive's first release labelled as "beta": " The Elive team is proud to announce the release of the beta version 3.8.1. This new version includes: system updated to the last Debian 'Buster' base; reduced RAM resources usage; build improvements - these new ISO images include persistence, UEFI and SecureBoot all in a single build, we no longer require the special USB build to have only the persistence feature; language and keyboard improvements and an own tool included; Thunar features - admin mode fixed, the feature to set an image as wallpaper now works with E16 too; browsers updated, Firefox is now available with the Quantum features, Netsurf is included again as an extremely light alternative, Palemoon is available optionally in the repositories; kernel updates in the installed system are more reliable now. " Read the rest of the release announcement for further details. The 32-bit edition of Elive 3.8.1 is available for free, while the 64-bit variant is a "donationware". Download (MD5) link: elive_3.8.1_alpha_hybrid_i386.iso (2,484MB, pkglist).