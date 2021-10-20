We're pleased to announce that Redcore Linux Hardened 2102 (codename Polaris) is now available for download. This cycle was a rather smooth one, without major incidents, until the nasty portage bug announced in our last blogpost. But that one was not the only bug we addressed since our previous release. In fact, this release is mostly focused on polishing and fixing bugs, so you won't find many exciting new features inside. Though, we still updated over 1300 packages since our previous release and, to top it off, we did a mass rebuild of the whole repository. Changelog: re-sync with Gentoo's testing tree as of 01.10.2021; Linux kernel 5.14.10 as default; LTS linux kernels 5.10.71 and 5.4.151 available in repository; KDE Plasma 5.22.5, KDE Gear 21.08.1; Xwayland is now a standalone package; Chromium replaces Firefox as the default web browser; Mailspring replaces Thunderbird as the default mail client.

Recent Related News and Releases

Distribution Release: Redcore Linux 2101 Ghiunhan Mamut has announced the release of Redcore Linux 2101, the latest stable release of the project's Gentoo-based distribution whose goal is to "bring the power of Gentoo Linux to the masses": " More than a year after our previous stable release, I'm happy to announce that Redcore Linux Hardened 2101 ('Orion') has reached the stable milestone. Changelog: rsync with Gentoo's testing tree as of 2021-05-31; built using Gentoo's new profiles, for details read here ; Linux kernel 5.11.22 as the default, 5.10.40 LTS and 5.4.122 LTS Legacy in repositories; glibc 2.32, GCC 10.2.0, Binutils 2.35 and&& LLVM 12.0.0 toolchain; Mesa 21.1.1, libdrm 2.4.106, X.Org Server 1.20.11 graphics stack; ALSA 1.2.5, PulseAudio 13.0, GStreamer 1.16.3 audio stack (no pipewire, as per our testing it breaks audio or bluetooth or both); KDE Plasma 5.21.5, KDE Frameworks 5.82, KDE Applications 21.04.1 desktop stack; rich web browser selection with Firefox 89.0, Chromium 91.0.4472.77, Google Chrome 91.0.4472.77, Opera 76.0.4017.154, Vivaldi 3.8.2259.42, Microsoft Edge 91.0.864.37, Falkon-3.1.0; Flatpak is supported out of the box, just enable Flathub in Discover (do not follow any 'flatpak on Gentoo' guides you find online, Flatpak support is built-in in Redcore); no more passwords for the live environment, the ISO image will boot straight into Plasma.... release announcement for a full changelog and errata. Download: Redcore.Linux.Hardened.2101.KDE.amd64.BETA.iso (3,656MB, SHA256, pkglist).

Development Release: Redcore Linux 2101 Beta Ghiunhan Mamut has announced the availability of a beta build of Redcore Linux 2101, the upcoming new release of the project's Gentoo-based distribution with a goal to provide a pure Gentoo system without the need to compile it from source code. " I'm happy to let you all know that Redcore Linux Hardened 2101 'Orion' has reached beta status. While the alpha release was fairly good, it had some issues. Some of them were small, some of them fairly nasty (like random live session freezes). I feel very confident about the quality of the beta release, and I believe it is even better than some of our previous stable releases. However, more testing won't hurt anybody, and I'm pretty sure I missed some issues. In fact this is the first ever beta release since Redcore Linux exists. Changelog (since 2004 'Neptune'): re-sync with Gentoo as of 2021-01-08; distribution rebuilt from scratch using new Gentoo profiles; Linux kernel 5.10.5 LTS, GCC 10.2.0, glibc 2.32, Binutils 2.35, LLVM 11.0.1; graphics stack - MESA 20.3.2, libdrm 2.4.103, X.Org Server 1.20.10; Qt 5.15.2, KDE Frameworks 5.77, KDE Applications 20.12.1, KDE Plasma 5.20.5.... " See the full release announcement for a complete changelog and known issues. Download: Redcore.Linux.Hardened.2101.KDE.amd64.BETA.iso (3,499MB, SHA256, pkglist).

Distribution Release: Redcore Linux 2004 Redcore Linux, a Gentoo-based distribution featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment and pre-built binary packages, has published a new version. The latest release is Redcore Linux 2004 "Neptune" which features new kernel versions, rebuilt packages with an updated tool chain, and swaps out SysV init for OpenRC's init software. " After 9 months of development, I'm happy to announce Redcore Linux Hardened 2004 (codename Neptune) is finally here. Alongside hundreds of package updates and way to many bugfixes to count, this release will make the maintenance of the system much more easy. Many previously over-complicated tasks have been greatly simplified. As an example, the installation of NVIDIA proprietary drivers is now only 1 step process, down from 8. Changelog:resync with Gentoo testing tree on 14.05.2020; Linux kernel 5.6.13 hardened, as default (with Wireguard enabled); Linux kernel LTS 5.4.41 hardened available in repository; Linux kernel LTS Legacy 4.19.123 hardened available in repository; toolchain has been updated with glibc 2.30, gcc 9.3.0, binutils 2.34, llvm 10.0.0; a mass rebuild has been triggered, all packages have been rebuilt with the new toolchain; OpenRC-init is now PID1, replacing SysV init. " Further details can be found in the distribution's release announcement. Download: Redcore.Linux.Hardened.2004.KDE.amd64.iso (3,430MB, SHA256, pkglist).

Distribution Release: Redcore Linux 1908 Redcore Linux is a Gentoo-based, rolling release distribution which ships with two editions featuring pre-configured desktop environments: KDE Plasma and LXQt. The project's latest release, Redcore Linux 1908, is based on Gentoo's Testing branch to provide more up to date packages: " Starting with this release, Redcore Linux is based on Gentoo Linux's Testing branch and as such it is now a cutting edge distribution. However, to avoid the cutting part as much as possible we have our own Testing branch and Testing binary repository. We do our resync with Gentoo on a weekly basis, in our Testing branch, then after a while of Testing we push the changes to our Master branch. This works under the following scheme : Gentoo Testing -> Redcore Testing -> Redcore Stable. One can ride on our Testing branch (sisyphus can change the branch for you), and if you do so, please report any issues you find so we fix them before merging to master. " A complete list of changes can be found in the distribution's release announcement. Download (pkglist): Redcore.Linux.Hardened.1908.KDE.amd64.iso (3,493MB, SHA256), Redcore.Linux.Hardened.1908.LXQT.amd64.iso (3,455MB, SHA256).

Distribution Release: Redcore Linux 1812 Redcore Linux is a desktop-oriented distribution based on Gentoo. Redcore's latest release, version 1812, ships with KDE Plasma and LXQt editions as well as many package updates and a few new features: " Changelog: resync with Gentoo portage tree (2019-01-31); new GRUB theme, new Plymouth theme; Firefox browser updated to 65.0, Opera browser updated to 58.0.3135.53; Opera and Vivaldi browsers received some attention in the form of additional codecs, you'll now be able to install opera-ffmpeg-codecs and vivaldi-ffmpeg-codecs to be able to playback h264 web content; KDE Frameworks updated to 5.54, KDE Applications updated to 18.12.1, KDE Plasma updated to 5.14.5; VLC media player updated to 3.0.6; vasile (versatile advanced script for ISO and latest enchantments) gained a new function '--adapt', it will detect how many CPU cores are active and adjust Portage's MAKEOPTS variable - while this feature has been implemented since Redcore Linux 1806, it wasn't exposed directly and you had to reset and set up the whole Portage configuration using vasile --setup. " Further details can be found in the release announcement and in the earlier changelog for the alpha release. Download (pkglist): Redcore.Linux.Hardened.1812.KDE.amd64.iso (2,866MB, SHA256), Redcore.Linux.Hardened.1812.LXQT.amd64.iso (2,770MB, SHA256).

Distribution Release: Redcore Linux 1806 Redcore Linux is a Gentoo-based distribution designed to be easy to set up for desktop use. It ships with the LXQt desktop environment and provides a repository of pre-built binary packages. The project's latest snapshot, Redcore Linux 1806, includes many package upgrades from Gentoo along with improvements with the Sisyphus package manager. VirtualBox guest modules were dropped from this release and there is a new KDE Plasma meta package for people who want to run an alternative desktop environment. " Over 1,000 packages were updated during this cycle (that's about half of our whole repository): graphics stack updated with MESA 18.1.2, LLVM 6.0.1, libdrm 2.4.92, NVIDIA drivers 390.59; LibreOffice updated to 6.0.5, VLC updated to 3.0.3, GIMP updated to 2.10.2; all major web browsers received some love, you'll find Firefox 61.0, Google Chrome 67.0.3396.99, Vivaldi 1.15.1147.47, Opera 53.0.2907.99, Falkon v3.0.1; WINE also received some much needed attention, now it's at version 3.11 with different flavours available; Qt 5 toolkit updated to 5.9.5 LTS, KDE Frameworks updated to 5.47, KDE Applicationss updated to 18.04.2; Plasma 5.12.5 LTS is now packaged and ready to install, in addition to LXQt. " More details can be found in the project's release announcement. Download: Redcore.Linux.Hardened.1806.LXQT.amd64.iso (2,266MB, SHA256, pkglist).

Distribution Release: Redcore Linux 1803 Redcore Linux is a Gentoo-based distribution which strives to be easy to install and features the LXQt desktop environment. The project's latest snapshot release includes several security improvements, such as running a hardened Linux kernel and compiling software with address space layout randomization (ASLR). " The Redcore Linux team is pleased to announce the availability of a new stable release of the Redcore Linux project (version 1803, codename Jupiter). This is mostly a security/hardening focused release due to the recently discovered CPU flaws (Meltdown/Spectre). So we took our time and we updated/rebuilt/hardened the entire package ecosystem. You won't see much difference from our previous release, except some new features in our package manager (Sisyphus). Here is a very brief changelog: resync with Gentoo portage tree (31.03.2018); rebased the distribution on Gentoo 17.0 hardened profile; Linux kernel LTS 4.14.30 hardened; toolchain update (hardened) - GCC 7.3.0, glibc 2.26, binutils 2.30; mesa 18.0.0, Clang/LLVM 6.0.0, kde-frameworks 5.44, kde-apps 17.12.3; significantly improved CPU usage (~300% lower usage in live mode)... " Additiona information can be found in the distribution's release announcement. Download: Redcore.Linux.Hardened.1803.LXQT.amd64.iso (2,407MB, SHA256, pkglist).