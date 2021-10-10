Latest News and Updates News Filtering Options Distribution: All 0Linux 0Linux 2XOS 2XOS 3CX 3CX 4MLinux 4MLinux 64 Studio 64 Studio Absolute Absolute AbulÉdu AbulÉdu AcademiX AcademiX Adamantix Adamantix ADIOS ADIOS AgiliaLinux AgiliaLinux AGNULA AGNULA AiO AiO Aleader Aleader Alinex Alinex aLinux aLinux AliXe AliXe AlmaLinux AlmaLinux Alpine Alpine ALT ALT Amarok Live Amarok Live Amber Amber Anarchy Anarchy Android-x86 Android-x86 Ankur Bangla Ankur Bangla Annvix Annvix AnNyung AnNyung Anonym.OS Anonym.OS ANTEMIUM ANTEMIUM Antergos Antergos antiX antiX Antomic Antomic APODIO APODIO Apricity Apricity aptosid aptosid Arabbix Arabbix Arabian Arabian Arch Arch ArchBang ArchBang Archcraft Archcraft ArcheOS ArcheOS Archie Archie ArchLabs ArchLabs Archman Archman ArchStrike ArchStrike ArcoLinux ArcoLinux Ares Ares AriOS AriOS Ark Ark arkOS arkOS ArtistX ArtistX Artix Artix Arudius Arudius L.A.S. Rate this project Zebradots Software has announced the release of Redo Rescue 4.0.0, a major update of the project's specialist distribution for bare metal backups and system restoration tasks. Although the version number does not indicate it, the release is considered beta quality software, the first build based on Debian 11 "Bullseye": " This is a beta release based on Debian 11. For this major upgrade, the only change applied is the base operating system and any package requirements required to complete the migration to Debian 'Bullseye'. The underlying application and all functionality remains identical to the last release (3.0.2). Please note that newer packages, particularly Partclone or sfdisk, may contain breaking changes we are not aware of. Many (if not most) of the issues reported with the 3.0 releases were focused on the Debian 10's lack of support in the kernel for more recent hardware, which shows a login prompt instead of the GUI. We are hoping this release based on Debian 11 will fix these issues for the majority of users. Here is the brief release announcement as published on the project's GitHub page. Download: redorescue-4.0.0.iso (693MB).

About Redo Redo Rescue is an Ubuntu-based live CD featuring backup, restore and disaster recovery software. It centres around an easy-to-use graphical program for running bare-metal backup and recovery on hard disk partitions, as well as on external hard drives and network shares. The CD also includes several popular data recovery programs and a web browser. The distribution, originally called Redo Backup & Recovery, went on hiatus after a release in late 2012, but was eventually resurrected in 2020 by the Redo Rescue project.

Redo Summary Distribution Redo Rescue (formerly Redo Backup & Recovery) Home Page http://redorescue.com/ Mailing Lists -- User Forums http://sourceforge.net/projects/redobackup/forums Alternative User Forums Documentation http://redorescue.com/#help Screenshots http://redorescue.com/#screenshots DistroWatch Gallery Screencasts Download Mirrors http://redorescue.com/#download Bug Tracker -- Related Websites Wikipedia Reviews Where To Buy or Try

Recent Related News and Releases Distribution Release: Redo Rescue 3.0.0 Zebradots Software has announced the release of Redo Rescue 3.0.0, a major new build of the project's specialist distribution designed for bare metal backups and system restoration tasks. This version upgrades the underlying operating system to Debian 10: " This release marks a major milestone as we upgrade to the Debian 10 base system for ISO images. This means expanded hardware support, UEFI images with Secure Boot, more recent binaries for Partclone and all other included tools. Non-free linux firmware is not enabled by default, but the option to add it can be changed in the make file. Changes in this release are limited only to upgrading the base operating system. As of this release, the application itself remains identical to the 2.0.7 release. The 2.0.x series based on Debian 9 will continue to exist as a stable release, but will not receive future updates (unless a major bug is discovered). Other changes: beautiful new GRUB-based bootloader theme with dynamic screen layout; language selection menu for future multiple language support; no application changes; release is strictly to upgrade base system. Here is the complete release announcement as published on the project's GitHub page. Download: redorescue-3.0.0.iso (474MB). Distribution Release: Redo Backup & Recovery 1.0.4 Redo Backup & Recovery 1.0.4 has been released. Redo is an Ubuntu-based live CD featuring backup, restore, and disaster recovery software, with an easy-to-use graphical program for running bare-metal backup and recovery of hard disk partitions. What's new in this release? " Base upgrade to Ubuntu 12.04 LTS; percent complete now based on part sizes rather than total number of parts; Windows now have title bars to ease minimizing, maximizing and closing; time is now synced to localtime (hardware clock) after boot; widget theme changed to Bluebird for GTK+ 3 compatibility; now has a helpful beep to indicate when long processes are finished; added alsamixergui to enable mixer button on volume control; drive reset utility can now operate on multiple drives simultaneously; removed Synaptic and boot-repair packages to reduce image size. " See the project's download page on SourceForge for a full changelog. Get the live CD image from here: redobackup-livecd-1.0.4.iso (249MB).