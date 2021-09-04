There has been a complete recompile in OpenEmbedded, with some package version upgrades. Also, SeaMonkey has been upgraded to 2.53.9 and the Linux kernel to 5.10.61. Release notes: OpenEmbedded project 20210828 uploaded; statically linked packages with musl in OpenEmbedded; OpenEmbedded Dunfell aarch64 rebuild; align Perl utility updated; 807 packages compiled in OpenEmbedded for EasyOS; OpenEmbedded Dunfell updated rebuild. Note, when I do a complete rebuild in OE, I bump the 'revision number', in this case from "r3" to "r4" - this is in the package names, note also, 'nocona' is the earliest x86_64 instruction set. Changes that usually go unannounced, I sometimes replace Busybox applets with the full versions, from 'coreutils' or 'util-linux', when I encounter an error due to the Busybox applet not supporting the required commandline options.

Recent Related News and Releases

Distribution Release: EasyOS 2.7 Barry Kauler has announced the release of EasyOS 2.7, a new version of the project's minimalist (and experimental) Linux distribution with roots in Puppy Linux. This version is part of the "Dunfell" series, compiled from the source code of a port of the OpenEmbedded project. From the release announcement: " EasyOS 'Dunfell' version 2.7 has the driver's seat and is the flagship release. Almost all of the packages are compiled in OpenEmbedded, with the exception of a few large and difficult-to-cross-compile packages, such as LibreOffice and SeaMonkey - these were compiled in the running EasyOS 2.7 pre-release. LibreOffice and SeaMonkey are the latest versions, 7.1.2 and 2.53.7. Network management has been enhanced with ModemManager, which NetworkManager Applet and ModemManage GUI are frontends for. NetworkManager Applet is an icon in the systray and ModemManager GUI is in the 'Network' menu. The Linux kernel is 5.10.26. There have been some significant bug fixes since the previous release of EasyOS, including faster startup of a Linux distribution desktop in a container (without wallpaper corruption), Osmo stability, and the X.Org Wizard previously causing X not to start. " Here is the download link: easy-2.7-amd64.img.gz (489MB, MD5, pkglist).

Distribution Release: EasyOS 2.5 EasyOS is an experimental Linux distribution which uses many of the technologies and package formats pioneered by Puppy Linux. The distribution features custom container technology called Easy Containers which can run applications or the entire desktop environment in a container. EasyOS 2.5 introduces a number of new changes which are highlighted in the project's release announcement: " EasyOS 2.5 is the latest in the 2.x Buster-series, built with Debian 10.6 DEBs. As well as the DEBs, other packages are updated, including SeaMonkey 2.53.5, and the Linux kernel is now 5.4.78. There have been many infrastructure and utility fixes and improvements, including hardware-profiling for the CPU temperature monitor. The single most significant application change relative to the previous release is the new BluePup bluetooth manager, replacing Blueman (though Blueman is in the repository, so can be installed if needed). The Multiple Sound Card Wizard has been integrated with BluePup. " More detailed information can be found in the distribution's release notes. Download: easy-2.5-amd64.img.gz (549MB, MD5, pkglist).

Distribution Release: EasyOS 2.4.1 EasyOS is an experimental Linux distribution which uses many of the technologies and package formats pioneered by Puppy Linux. EasyOS continues to improve its container technology, security features, and update its Debian-based packages. The project's release announcement offers the highlights of EasyOS 2.4.1: " EasyOS 2.4.1 has significant and exciting new features since version 2.3. This includes enhancements to 'lockdown in RAM' as an alternative security strategy to containers, tools and strategies for debugging bootup in the initrd, automatic version update via an 'update' icon on the desktop, and choice of settings to retain when erase the session. There are many package changes, including built from Debian 10.5 DEBs and kernel bump to 5.4.59. Updated applications include SeaMonkey, Pupradio, fftag, ffplay-GTK, Pmcputemp and EasyDD. New apps include MATE Calc and iotop. Many infrastructure improvements and fixes -- too many to list, see the release notes. " The release notes offer greater detail. Download: easy-2.4.1-amd64.img.gz (553MB, MD5, pkglist).

Distribution Release: EasyOS 2.3 Barry Kauler has announced the release of EasyOS 2.3, the latest stable version of the project's experimental Linux distribution derived from Puppy Linux. The new release continues to draw packages from the Debian 10 "Buster" repositories, although it uses a newer kernel (version 5.4.40): " Version 2.3 is built with 10.4 DEBs, and there are significant infrastructure and utility/application improvements: built with Debian 'Buster' 10.4 DEB packages; Linux kernel version 5.4.40; Gpptp VPN network connection tool fixed; improvements and fixes for EasyDD; major overhaul of Ethernet connection logic; SeaMonkey version 2.53.2, with ChatZilla, profile workaround; ffplay-gtk media player improved; mtPaint version 3.49.27 and bug fixes; MoManager updated, translation separation from EasyPup; Rxvt-unicode instability fixed; extra b43 firmware. EasyOS uses NetworkManager by default and one user of 2.2.16 reported Ethernet not being detected and no IP lease obtained at first boot-up. This has resulted in considerable redesign of Ethernet detection, with, hopefully, fallbacks to catch situations where NetworkManager seems to be failing. " Read the release announcement and the release notes for further information. Download: easy-2.3-amd64.img.gz (515MB, MD5, pkglist). Separate images with support for French and German languages are also available.

Distribution Release: EasyOS 2.2 EasyOS is an experimental Linux distribution which uses many of the technologies and package formats pioneered by Puppy Linux. The distribution features custom container technology called Easy Containers which can run applications or the entire desktop environment in a container. The project's latest release is EasyOS 2.2, which is built using packages from Debian 10 packages. " Lots of bug fixes, improvements, package upgrades, new applications and utilities. Version 2.2 is built with Debian 10.2 DEBs, and the kernel is 5.4.6 with lockdown enabled - lockdown is used in the 'Copy session to RAM & disable drives' boot option, to ratchet the security even higher. New applications built-in to the download file: pSynclient and SolveSpace. The SeaMonkey suite is built-in and now version 2.49.5. As usual, there is a huge collection of applications built-in, including LibreOffice, Inkscape, Gimp, Planner, Grisbi, Osmo, Notecase, Audacious and MPV. The download file is 515MB. Among many setup enhancements, there is a special patched NetworkManager tray applet, and there are considerable improvements to BootManager, SFSget, EasyContainerManager and EasyVersionControl GUI utilities. " Additional information can be found in the project's release announcement and in the release notes. Download: easy-2.2-amd64.img.gz (514MB, MD5, pkglist).

Distribution Release: EasyOS 2.1 Barry Kauler has announced the release of EasyOS 2.1. EasyOS is an experimental Linux distribution which uses many of the technologies and package formats pioneered by Puppy Linux. The distribution features custom container technology called Easy Containers which can run applications or the entire desktop environment in a container. The new release uses packages build for Debian 10 "Buster". " The 'Buster' series start from version 2.0, and are intended to be where most of the action is, ongoing. Version 2.0 was really a beta-quality build, to allow the testers to report back. The first official release is 2.1. The main feature of Easy Buster is that it is built from Debian 10 Buster DEBs, using WoofQ (a fork of Woof2. Woof-CE is another fork of Woof2, used to build Puppy Linux). The advantage of Buster over Pyro is access to the large Debian package repositories. That is a big plus. On the other hand, DEB packages have many dependencies, and the end result is a release considerably larger than Pyro with similar app selection. For example, the download file of Pyro 1.2 is 418MB, Buster is 504MB -- despite the Buster build having less apps (Pyro has Qt5 and big Qt5-based apps such as Scribus, this is all missing from the Buster build, but can be installed). " Additional details can be found in the project's release announcement. Download: easy-2.1-amd64.img.gz (504MB, MD5, pkglist).