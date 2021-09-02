Bruce Dubbs has announced the release of Linux From Scratch (LFS) 11.0, the latest version of the project's book that provides step-by-step instructions of building a Linux system from source code: " The Linux From Scratch community announces the release of LFS version 11.0. The reason for the major release number increment is that this version no longer uses the 'split-user' system. That is, like most current distributions, /bin is a symbolic link to /usr/bin. Likewise, /lib and /sbin are both symbolic links to their /usr counterparts. Additional major changes include toolchain updates to GCC 11.2.0, glibc 2.34, and Binutils 2.37. The Linux kernel has also been updated to version 5.13.12. In total, 40 packages were updated since the last release. Changes to the text have also been made throughout the book. In coordination with this release, a new version of LFS using the systemd package is also being released. This package implements the newer systemd style of system initialization and control and is consistent with LFS in most packages. " Visit the project' news page to read the full release announcement. Beyond Linux From Scratch, a book which includes over 1,000 extra packages, is also available in version 11.0. Here are the links: LFS (pkglist) - 11.0 (HTML), 11.0 (PDF), 11.0-systemd (HTML), 11.0-systemd (PDF), BLFS (pkglist) - BLFS-11.0 (HTML), 11.0-systemd (HTML).